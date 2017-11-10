MACAM-MACAM LIPATAN SURAT OLEH : AISYAH SAFITRI HAYATI
1. LIPATAN TUNGGAL ( SINGLE FOLD) Lipatan ini memiliki nama lain lipatan manunggal, atau single fold dalam bahasa inggris....
2. LIPATAN GANDA SEJAJAR (PARAREL DOUBLE) • Lipatan ganda pararel, atau pararel double fold adalah nama lain dari jenis li...
3.Lipatan Baku (standart fold) • Dalam bahasa inggris biasa disebut standart fold, lipatan ini membagi kertas menjadi tiga...
4. Lipatan Akordion (accordion fold) • Jika pernah melihat alat musik akordion, pastinya kalian akan langsung tahu bentuk ...
5. Lipatan Akordion Rendah (semi accordion fold) • Nama lain jenis lipatan ini adalah lipatan setengah akordion, atau semi...
6. Lipatan Baku Rendah (Semi standart fold) • Semi standart fold, atau lipatan setengah baku, merupakan adik dari jenis li...
7. Lipatan Model Baron (Baronial Fold) • Baronial Fold, dalam bahasa inggris. Jenis lipatan ini diawalai dengan lipatan tu...
8. Lipatan Model Prancis (French Fold) • French Fold dalam bahasa inggris. Lipatan ini merujuk pada negara pusat model dun...
Macam macam lipatan surat

Macam-macam lipatan surat

Published in: Education
Macam macam lipatan surat

  1. 1. MACAM-MACAM LIPATAN SURAT OLEH : AISYAH SAFITRI HAYATI
  2. 2. 1. LIPATAN TUNGGAL ( SINGLE FOLD) Lipatan ini memiliki nama lain lipatan manunggal, atau single fold dalam bahasa inggris. Lipatan ini cukup membagi kertas menjadi dua lalu melipatnya. Kiranya lipatan ini lebih cocok untuk dimasukan kedalam amplop berukuran besar.
  3. 3. 2. LIPATAN GANDA SEJAJAR (PARAREL DOUBLE) • Lipatan ganda pararel, atau pararel double fold adalah nama lain dari jenis lipatan ini, lipatan ini sering kita gunakan dalam pembuatan surat menyurat kita sehari-hari. Lipatan surat ini dilakukan dengan membagi surat menjadi dua bagian (seperti pada lipatan tunggal) kemudian dilipat lagi menjadi dua dengan sisi yang sama.
  4. 4. 3.Lipatan Baku (standart fold) • Dalam bahasa inggris biasa disebut standart fold, lipatan ini membagi kertas menjadi tiga bagian, kemudian bagian bawah kertas dilipat ke atas, sedang bagian atas dilipat ke bawah.
  5. 5. 4. Lipatan Akordion (accordion fold) • Jika pernah melihat alat musik akordion, pastinya kalian akan langsung tahu bentuk lipatan surat ini. Dengan nama lain accordion fold, sebenarnya lipatan ini seperti lipatan ganda sejajar tapi bagian atas lipatannya dibalik ke belakang.
  6. 6. 5. Lipatan Akordion Rendah (semi accordion fold) • Nama lain jenis lipatan ini adalah lipatan setengah akordion, atau semi accordion fold. Jenis lipatan ini, seperti kakak kandungnya diatas, yang membedakannya adalah, salah satu hujung suratnya (biasanya dibagian bawah) lebih pendek dari yang lainnya.
  7. 7. 6. Lipatan Baku Rendah (Semi standart fold) • Semi standart fold, atau lipatan setengah baku, merupakan adik dari jenis lipatan baku, yang menjadi pembeda dari lipatan baku adalah, salah satu sisinya (biasanya bagian bawah) lebih pendek dari yang lainnya.
  8. 8. 7. Lipatan Model Baron (Baronial Fold) • Baronial Fold, dalam bahasa inggris. Jenis lipatan ini diawalai dengan lipatan tunggal, lalu kedua sisi samping surat dilipat lagi ke dalam.
  9. 9. 8. Lipatan Model Prancis (French Fold) • French Fold dalam bahasa inggris. Lipatan ini merujuk pada negara pusat model dunia, cara melipatnya demulai dengan lipatan tunggal kemudian dilipat dua lagi ke samping.
×