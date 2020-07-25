Successfully reported this slideshow.
HỌC PHẦN ỨNG DỤNG ICT TRONG DẠY HỌC HÓA HỌC Năm học: 2019-2020 Học kì: 2 Họ và tên người soạn:Trần Thị Thùy Trang MSSV: 43...
Lý do chọn bài giảng Minh chứng trong bài giảng - Đò thị về việc kháng thuốc kháng sinh 2 Sử dụng PPDH tích cực (dạy học n...
IV. Tài liệu tham khảo SV liệt kê tất cả tài liệu đã tham khảo khi thiết kế hồ sơ bài dạy theo quy định của Bộ Giáo dục và...
Bangmotahsbd

  1. 1. HỌC PHẦN ỨNG DỤNG ICT TRONG DẠY HỌC HÓA HỌC Năm học: 2019-2020 Học kì: 2 Họ và tên người soạn:Trần Thị Thùy Trang MSSV: 43.01.201.058 Điện thoại liên hệ:0333767091 Email: tranthithuytranggcd@gmail.com BẢNG MÔ TẢ HỒ SƠ BÀI DẠY Tên bài soạn: Hóa học và vấn đề xã hội (Lớp: 12) I. Lý do chọn bài giảng SV đánh dấu X và nội dung phù hợp và điền nội dung vào bảng dưới đây. Lý do chọn bài giảng Minh chứng trong bài giảng A. Bài học có nhiều nguồn thông tin có thể multimedia hóa. Bài giảng có sử dụng những kênh thông tin sau: 1 Các hình ảnh minh họa về các mẫu vật, hiện tượng HS KHÔNG thường gặp trong cuộc sống. X Các hình ảnh về thiên tai, hiện tượng bùng nổ dân số 2 Những mô hình cấu trúc phân tử ở trạng thái vi mô. 3 Mô phỏng thí nghiệm hóa học hoặc thí nghiệm hóa học ảo. 4 Phim về những thí nghiệm độc hại, khó tiến hành, thời gian phản ứng chậm. 5 Phim có nội dung hóa học được biên tập lại phù hợp với nội dung và PPDH trong bài. (ví dụ đoạn phim mở đầu bài, củng cố, thí nghiệm nghiên cứu…) X Đoạn phim về các ứng dụng của các chất hóa học đối với cuộc sống của con người 6 Nhiều sơ đồ, biểu bảng phức tạp (ví dụ: sơ đồ khái niệm, bảng so sánh, sơ đồ tư duy…) B. Trong bài giảng, PPDH được thực hiện hiệu tốt dưới sự hỗ trợ của BGĐT. 1 Sử dụng phương pháp trực quan (sử dụng hình ảnh, phim thí nghiệm, mô phỏng, sơ đồ, đồ thị…) thường xuyên trong bài giảng. X - Các hình ảnh về các vấn đề như vệ sinh an toàn thực phẩm, bùng nổ dân số - Biểu đồ về việc người dân tự ý mua thuốc kháng sinh mà không có sự chỉ định của bác sĩ KHOA HÓA HỌC
  2. 2. Lý do chọn bài giảng Minh chứng trong bài giảng - Đò thị về việc kháng thuốc kháng sinh 2 Sử dụng PPDH tích cực (dạy học nêu vấn đề, sử dụng thí nghiệm ảo theo kiểu nghiên cứu, khai thác hình ảnh theo hướng tìm tòi, khám phá…) khi khai thác các kênh thông tin được multimedia hóa. X - Cho học sinh xem hình ảnh và để học sinh suy nghĩ hình ảnh đó thể hiện vấn đề gì và học sinh đề ra phương hướng giải quyết. 3 Chỉ thực hiện được PPDH hoặc KTDH dưới sự hỗ trợ của CNTT. Ví dụ, HS sử dụng phần mềm EXCEL để vẽ biểu đồ, HS thao tác trên các thí nghiệm ảo, HS làm bài tập trắc nghiệm khách quan trực tiếp trên máy tính, sử dụng trò chơi dạy học biểu diễn trên máy vi tính… C. Lý do khác: II. Danh mục các phần mềm/ứng dụng đã sử dụng SV liệt kê tất cả những phần mềm, ứng dụng đã sử dụng để thiết kế hồ sơ bài dạy. TT Phần mềm/Ứng dụng Mô tả 1 PowerPoint Dùng PowerPoint để trình chiếu các sơ đồ, hình ảnh, video - Dùng để tạo video giới thiệu 2 Snip and Sketch Dùng để cắt các hình ảnh phục vụ cho bài trình chiếu III. Danh mục tài liệu trong HSBD TT Tài liệu Đánh dấu 1 Bảng mô tả HSBD X 2 Slide (Bài trình chiếu đã được đóng gói) X 3 Tulieu (Tư liệu dạy học) X 4 KHBD (Kế hoạch bài dạy) Giáo án (SV ghi rõ số lượng tập tin) 1 Phiếu học tập (SV ghi rõ số lượng tập tin) 0 Phiếu bài tập (SV ghi rõ số lượng tập tin) 0 5 Phần mềm Liệt kê các phần mềm có lưu trong HSBD Powerpoint Word Snip and Sketch
  3. 3. IV. Tài liệu tham khảo SV liệt kê tất cả tài liệu đã tham khảo khi thiết kế hồ sơ bài dạy theo quy định của Bộ Giáo dục và Đào tạo. 1.https://123doc.net//document/5104808-giao-an-hoa-hoc-12-bai-44-hoa- hoc-va-van-de-xa-hoi.htm 2.https://tech12h.com/bai-hoc/giai-bai-44-hoa-hoc-12-hoa-hoc-va-van-d e-xa-hoi.html 3. Nguyễn Trí Chuột, ngày 18/05/2016 từ https://baigiang.violet.vn/present/hoa-hoc-va-van-de-xa-hoi-11657905. html 4.Sinh Hoa , ngày 04/03/2014 từ https://baigiang.violet.vn/present/hoa-hoc-va-van-de-xa-hoi-10165241. html

