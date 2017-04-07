SISTEM INFORMASI DAN PENGENDALIAN INTERNAL DOSEN : PROF. DR. IR. HAPZI ALI, MM, CMA TENTANG INTELEGENSI BISNIS OLEH : SAND...
  1. 1. SISTEM INFORMASI DAN PENGENDALIAN INTERNAL DOSEN : PROF. DR. IR. HAPZI ALI, MM, CMA TENTANG INTELEGENSI BISNIS OLEH : SANDY SETIAWAN 55516120017 MAGISTER AKUNTANSI PROGRAM PASCASARJANA (S2) UNIVERSITAS MERCUBUANA TAHUN 2017
  2. 2. DATABASE DAN DATABASE RELATIONAL Pada zaman era teknologi ini, perusahaan wajib memiliki database agar dapat menciptakan efektivitas dan efisiensi dalam aktivitas bisnisnya. Karena database memberikan banyak manfaat dalam sebuah perusahaan, seperti : 1. Sebagai komponen utama dalam sistem informasi, karena merupakan dasar dalam menyediakan informasi. 2. Menentukan kualitas informasi yaitu cepat, akurat, dan relevan, sehingga informasi yang disajikan tidak basi. Informasi dapat dikatakan bernilai bila manfaatnya lebih efektif dibandingkan dengan biaya mendapatkanya. 3. Mengatasi kerangkapan data (redundancy data). 4. Menghindari terjadinya inkonsistensi data. 5. Mengatasi kesulitan dalam mengakses data. 6. Menyusun format yang standar dari sebuah data. 7. Penggunaan oleh banyak pemakai (multiple user). Sebuah database bisa dimanfaatkan sekaligus secara bersama oleh banyak pengguna (multiuser). 8. Melakukan perlindungan dan pengamanan data. Setiap data hanya bisa diakses atau dimanipulasi oleh pihak yang diberi otoritas dengan memberikan login dan password terhadap masing-masing data. 9. Agar pemakai mampu menyusun suatu pandangan (view) abstraksi dari data. Hal ini bertujuan menyederhanakan interaksi antara pengguna dengan sistemnya dan database dapat mempresentasikan pandangan yang berbeda kepada para pengguna, programmer dan administratornya. Sedangkan Kerugian yang muncul akibat penggunaan database, yaitu: a. Rumit (Complexity) Karena penetapan fungsi dari database yang baik, menyebabkan database menjadi software yang cukup rumit. Seluruh user harus mengetahui fungsi-fungsi yang ada dengan baik, sehingga dapat memperoleh manfaatnya. b. Ukuran (Size) Kerumitan dan banyaknya fungsi yang ada menyebabkan database memerlukan banyak software pendukung yang mengakibatkan penambahan tempat penyimpanan dan memory. c. Biaya Database (Cost of Database) d. Biaya Tambahan Hardware (Additional hardware costs)
  3. 3. e. Biaya Konversi (Cost of conversion) f. Performance Pada dasarnya database dibuat untuk menyediakan banyak aplikasi, akibatnya mungkin beberapa aplikasi akan berjalan tidak seperti biasanya. g. Resiko Kegagalan (Higher impact of a failure) Karena system yang terpusat, jika seluruh user dan aplikasi terakses dari database maka kerusakan pada bagian manapun dari system, akan menyebabkan operasi terhenti. Database Management System (DBMS) adalah suatu sistem atau perangkat lunak yang dirancang untuk mengelola suatu basis data dan menjalankan operasi terhadap data yang diminta banyak pengguna. Contoh tipikal DBMS adalah akuntansi, sumber daya manusia, dan sistem pendukung pelanggan, DBMS telah berkembang menjadi bagian standar di bagian pendukung (back office) suatu perusahaan. DBMS merupakan perangkat lunak yang dirancang untuk dapat melakukan utilisasi dan mengelola koleksi data dalam jumah yang besar. DBMS juga dirancang untuk dapat melakukan masnipulasi data secara lebih mudah. Database Management System (DBMS) yang digunakan oleh perusahaan tempat saya bekerja adalah Oracle. Basis data Oracle adalah basis data relasional yang terdiri dari kumpulan data dalam suatu sistem manajemen basis data RDBMS. Perusahaan perangkat lunak Oracle memasarkan jenis basis data ini untuk bermacam-macam aplikasi yang bisa berjalan pada banyak jenis dan merk perangkat keras komputer (platform). Database Relasional Dalam Database relational, data disimpan dalam bentuk relasi atau tabel dua dimensi, dan antar tabel satu dengan tabel lainnya terdapat hubungan atau relationship sehingga sering kita baca di berbagai literatur, database di definisikan sebagai “kumpulan dari sejumlah tabel yang saling berhubungan atau keterkaitan”. Kumpulan dari data yang di organisasikan sebagai tabel tadi disimpan dalam bentuk data elektronik di dalam hardisk komputer dan di kelompokkan secara logis berdasarkan schema user. Untuk membuat struktur tabel, mengisi data ke tabel, mengubah data dan menghapus data dari tabel di perlukan software. Software yang di gunakan membuat tabel, isi data, ubah data, dan hapus data di sebut Relational Database Management System atau di kenal dengan singkatan RDBMS. Sedangkan perintah yang di gunakan untuk membuat tabel, mengisi, mengubah, dan hapus data di sebut perintah SQL yang merupakan singkatan dari Structure Query Language. Jadi, setiap software RDBMS pasti bisa di gunakan untuk menjalankan perintah SQL.
  4. 4. Model Basis Data Relasional Model Relasional merupakan model yang paling sederhana sehingga mudah digunakan dan dipahami oleh pengguna, serta merupakan model yang paling populer saat ini. Model ini menggunakan sekumpulan tabel berdimensi dua ( yang disebut relasi atau tabel ), dengan masing-masing relasi tersusun atas tupel atau baris dan atribut. Basis Data Relational adalah sekumpulan tabel-tabel yang memiliki hubungan relasi secara matematika dan logika. Hubungan relasi antar tabel pada umumnya berupa query, yakni tata aturan relasi yang sudah disusun berdasarkan desain dan teknik basis data tertentu yang digunakan. Query menjelaskan hubungan antar tabel secara matematika dan logika. Query terdiri dari operasi-operasi matematika dan logika yang diterapkan pada sekumpulan tabel. Basis data relational dibangun dari sekumpulan tabel yang memiliki hubungan relasi, dimana relasi itu dinyatakan dengan query. Query itu terdiri dari beberapa operasi -secara matematika- misalkan operasi join dengan beberapa operator –secara logika- seperti AND dan OR. Query-query itu disimpan pada suatu file relasi basis data. Selanjutnya file relasi basis data, file tabel basis data, file field data structure language (DSL) dan file field data definition language (DDL), disimpan dalam suatu skema basis data pada file basis data project yang bersangkutan. File- file itu harus dibuat terlebih dahulu sebelum membangun sebuah file basis data project. Model basis data relasional merupakan model basisdata yang dirancang agar memiliki konsistensi informasi dalam bentuk normalisasi database. Yang secara implementatif dan operasional dikendalikan oleh mesin Database Managemen System (DBMS). Struktur dasar basisdata relasional : • Relasional Database Management System (RDBMS) beroperasi pada lingkungan logika manusia. • Basisdata relasional diasumsikan sebagai sekumpulan tabel-tabel. • Setiap tabel terdiri dari serangkaian per-potongan baris/kolom • Tabel-tabel (atau relasi) terhubung satu dengan lainnya menggunakan entitas tertentu yang digunakan secara bersama • Tipe hubungan seringkali ditunjukkan dalam suatu skema • Setiap tabel menghasilkan data yang lengkap dan kebebasan struktural Keuntungan model data entity relationship : • Secara konseptual sangat sederhana • Gambaran secara visual • Alat bantu komunikasi lebih efektif
  5. 5. • Terintegrasi dengan model basis data relasional Kerugian model entity relationship : • Gambaran aturan-aturan terbatas • Gambaran relasi terbatas • Tidak ada bahasa untuk memanipulasi data • Kehilangan isi informasi Contoh produk DBMS terkenal yang menggunakan model relasional antara lain: 1) DB2 (IBM) 2) Rdb/VMS (Digital Equipment Corporation) 3) Oracle (Oracle Corporation) 4) Informix (Informix Corporation) 5) Ingres (ASK Group Inc) 6) Sybase (Sybase Inc) RANCANGAN DATABASE DENGAN KONSEP RELATIONAL : 1. TEMPORAL DATABASE Pengenalan Database Temporal: Database temporal merupakan database non-relational yang terintegrasi dengan aspek waktu, misalnya model data temporal dan versi temporal dari bahasa query terstruktur. Lebih spesifik lagi aspek temporalnya biasa sudah termasuk waktu yang valid dan waktu transaksi. Atribut-atribut ini muncul bersamaan pada form data bitemporal. • Waktu yang valid ditunjukkan dengan periode waktu kejadian yang sama dengan waktu pada dunia sebenarnya • Waktu transaksi adalah periode waktu saat menyimpan suatu kejadian ke database • Data bitemporal mengkombinasikan waktu valid dan waktu transaksi Tujuan Utama dari Database Temporal: • Mengidentifikasi tipe data yang cocok dengan waktu • Mencegah hilang/berubahnya deskripsi suatu objek tertentu • Menyediakan aljabar query untuk mengatasi data temporal • Tetap compatible dengan database lama yang tidak menggunakan data temporal Apa yang Dapat Kita Lakukan dengan Database Temporal: • Mudah dalam mengerjakan data temporal • Merecord setiap perubahan data dengan baik sekali
  6. 6. • Setiap pendeskripsian objek dapat didefinisikan tanpa ada perubahan yang tidak diinginkan • Memiliki model relational untuk mendeskripsikan data temporal • Memiliki aljabar query untuk mengatasi data temporal • Tetap mampu mengatasi data static (tanpa dimensi waktu) pada database temporal • Aljabar database yang lama tetap dapat berjalan di database temporal • Aljabar query yang baru untuk mengkontrol dimensi waktu mirip dengan aljabar database yang lama Solusi lain tentang Database Temporal: • Menambahkan waktu valid • Menambahkan waktu transaksi • Menambahkan kedua hal di atas • Pendekatan lainnya 2. SPATIAL DATABASE Enam Pengertian dan definisi Basis Data Spasial 1) Sistem basis data spasial adalah system basis data spasial yang bertujuan untuk mengatasi masalah seperti menyediakan informasi baru yang ingin diketahui dan menyediakan penyimpanan informasi yang dapat dimanipulasi, dikombinasi, reorganisasi dan dapat di retrieve dengan efisien, (Valavanis, 2002 ). 2) Basis data spasial adalah suatu kumpulan data yang tidak berulang yang dapat digunakan secara bersama-sama oleh aplikasi yang berbeda-beda. Basisdata spasial perlu ada karena data geografis mempunyai aneka tipe data, seperti gambar, kata- kata, koordinat dan obyek-obyek yang kompleks, (Sulaeman, 2005) 3) Basis data spasial merupakan salah satu item dari informasi, dimana didalamnya terdapat informasi mengenai bumi termasuk permukaan bumi, dibawah permukaan bumi, perairan, kelautan dan bawah atmosfir. Rajabidfard dan Wiliamson menerangkan bahwa terdapat dua pendorong utama dalam pembangunan data spasial. Pertama adalah pertumbuhan kebutuhan suatu pemerintahan dan dunia bisnis dalam memperbaiki keputusan yang berhubungan dengan keruangan dan meningkatkan efisiensi dengan bantuan data spasial, (Rajabidfard dan Williamson, 2000). 4) Database spasial mendeskripsikan sekumpulan entity yang memilki lokassi atau posisi yang tetap maupun yang tidak tetap. Tipe – tipe entity spasial ini memiliki
  7. 7. properties topografi dasar meliputi lokasi dimensi, dan bentuk (shape), (Eddy prahasta, 2005). 5) Sistem basis data spasial adalah system basis data yang menggunakan tipe data spasial sebagai model datanya, bahasa query dan support tipe data spasial untuk implementasinya, ( Guting, 1994). 6) Spasial database adalah database yang dioptimalkan untuk menyimpan dan permintaan data yang terkait dengan obyek dalam ruang, termasuk poin, dan baris polygons. Sementara khas database dapat memahami numerik dan karakter berbagai jenis data, fungsi tambahan perlu ditambahkan ke database untuk memproses data spasial jenis. Ini biasanya disebutgeometri ataufitur. (Wikipedia) 3. OBJECT ORIENTED BATABASE Pengertian Object Oriented DataBase Object-oriented database adalah salah satu jenis database dimana data direpresentasikan dalam bentuk object. Object Oriented Database merupakan sebuah sistem database yang menggabungkan semua konsep penting dari object oriented. Pendekatan ini sangat dipengaruhi oleh bahasa pemrograman object-oriented dan dapat dipahami sebagai usaha untuk menambah fungsionalitas DBMS pada lingkup bahasa pemrograman.
  8. 8. DATABASE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (DBMS) 1. Database Management System Pengertian Database Database adalah susunan record data operasional lengkap dari suatu organisasi atau perusahaan, yang diorganisir dan disimpan secara terintegrasi dengan menggunakan metode tertentu dalam komputer sehingga mampu memenuhi informasi yang optimal yang dibutuhkan oleh para pengguna. Konsep Dasar Database Konsep dasar database adalah kumpulan dari catatan, atau potongan dari pengetahuan. Sebuah database memiliki penjelasan terstruktur dari jenis fakta yang tersimpan di dalamnya: penjelasan ini disebut skema. Ada banyak cara untuk mengorganisasi skema, atau memodelkan struktur database: ini dikenal sebagai database model atau model data. Model yang umum digunakan sekarang adalah model relasional, yang menurut istilah yaitu mewakili semua informasi dalam bentuk tabel yang saling berhubungan dimana setiap tabel terdiri dari baris dan kolom (definisi yang sebenarnya menggunakan terminologi matematika). Dalam model ini, hubungan antar tabel diwakili dengan menggunakan nilai yang sama antar tabel. Empat komponen Data Processing yang menggunakan sistem database : a. Perangkat Keras (Hardware) : Penyimpanan Sekunder b. Perangkat Lunak (Software) : Program Aplikasi, DBMS c. Data : Database mempunyai sifat internal (integritas dari file-file yang terlibat) dan terbagi / share d. User : User pembuat program aplikasi, End user (user pemakai data langsung), DBA (Penanggung jawab). Perangkat Untuk Membuat Database Database dapat dibuat dan diolah dengan menggunakan suatu program komputer, yaitu yang biasa kita sebut dengan software(perangkat lunak). Software yang digunakan untuk mengelola dan memanggil kueri (query) database disebut Database Management System (DBMS) atau jika diterjemahkan kedalam bahasa indonesia berarti Sistem Manajemen Basis Data. Sedangkan untuk level dari softwarenya sendiri, terdapat dua level software yang memungkinkan kita untuk membuat sebuah database antara lain adalah High Level Software dan Low Level Software. Yang termasuk di dalam High Level Software,
  9. 9. antara lain seperti Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, Sybase, Interbase, XBase, Firebird, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Microsoft Access, dBase III, Paradox, FoxPro, Visual FoxPro, Arago, Force, Recital, dbFast, dbXL,Quicksilver, Clipper, FlagShip, Harbour, Visual dBase, dan Lotus Smart Suite Approach. Sedangkan yang termasuk di dalam Low Level Software antara lain Btrieve dan Tsunami Record Manager. Fungsi Database Fungsi database adalah suatu fungsi yang digunakan untuk menghitung, menjumlah atau mencari nilai tertentu pada suatu database dengan menggunakan syarat-syarat tertentu. Manfaat Database secara umum : 1. Sebagai komponen utama atau penting dalam sistem informasi, karena merupakan dasar dalam menyediakan informasi. Menentukan kualitas informasi yaitu cepat, akurat, dan relevan, sehingga infromasi yang disajikan tidak basi. Informasi dapat dikatakan bernilai bila manfaatnya lebih efektif dibandingkan dengan biaya mendapatkanya. 2. Mengatasi kerangkapan data (redundancy data) 3. Menghindari terjadinya inkonsistensi data 4. Mengatasi kesulitan dalam mengakses data 5. Menyusun format yang standar dari sebuah data. 6. Penggunaan oleh banyak pemakai (multiple user). Sebuah database bisa dimanfaatkan sekaligus secara bersama oleh banyak pengguna (multiuser). 7. Melakukan perlindungan dan pengamanan data. Setiap data hanya bisa diakses atau dimanipulasi oleh pihak yang diberi otoritas dengan memberikan login dan password terhadap masing-masing data. 8. Agar pemakai mampu menyusun suatu pandangan (view) abstraksi dari data. Hal ini bertujuan menyederhanakan interaksi antara pengguna dengan sistemnya dan database dapat mempresentasikan pandangan yang berbeda kepada para pengguna, programmer dan administratornya. Manfaat Database dalam Bidang Bisnis a. Pemanfaatan Database pada Perusahaan Kecil Pentingnya pemanfaatan Database bagi suatu organisasi baik skala besar maupun kecil. Saat ini tiap organisasi/perusahaan baik itu skala kecil, menengah maupun besar sudah menggunakan sistem informasi untuk membantu kegiatan operasionalnya. Bagi perusahaan skala menengah dan besar, mereka biasanya
  10. 10. sudah menggunakan aplikasi berbasis pada database sehingga mempermudah dalam pencarian dan pemanfaatan informasi yang dipunyai. Dengan dukungan dana dan divisi Teknologi Informasi yang ada, perusahaan tersebut tidak sulit dalam mengembangkan sistem informasi tersebut. Database adalah kumpulan informasi yang dapat diatur dan diakses berdasarkan struktur logik dari informasi tersebut. Dengan kata lain, berbeda dalam pencarian informasi di atas aplikasi spreadsheet dimana kita harus tahu nama file, nama sheet kemudian di kolom dan baris keberapa, baru kita bisa temukan informasi tersebut. Dengan menggunakan DBMS (Database Management System), pencarian informasi akan dapat dilakukan dengan mudah. Database Management System adalah aplikasi yang digunakan untuk membuat organisasi logik dari database dan bagaimana cara mengaksesnya. Mengapa dibutuhkan pengelolaan data? Perusahaan harus bisa memantau apa yang terjadi pada kegiatan operasional sehingga bisa mengambil langkah yang cepat dan tepat jika terjadi masalah. Misal penjualan yang cepat harus diikuti manajemen inventori yang cepat pula. Bagian keuangan juga dengan cepat bisa menghitung rugi dan laba untuk membantu manajemen dalam menentukan apakah perlu menambah produksi, membeli bahan mentah dan lain sebagainya. Langkah pertama dari perusahaan kecil dalam membuat database adalah membuat standarisasi pada seluruh data-data yang ada. Standar tadi meliputi Identifier, Naming, Definition, Integrity Rule, dan Usage Right. Kemudian menentukan jenis aplikasi DBMS apa yang sesuai untuk dipakai dalam membantu penyusunan dan pemanfaatan data-data tersebut. Aplikasi DBMS populer yang tersedia antara lain adalah Microsoft Access atau aplikasi kategori Open Source seperti OpenOffice Base yang bisa secara didapat gratis. Aplikasi-aplikasi tersebut digunakan kebanyakan oleh bisnis-bisnis kecil dan menengah, di dalam sebuah organisasi yang kecil bahkan mungkin juga digunakan oleh perusahaan yang cukup besar, dan juga para programmer untuk membuat sebuah sistem buatan sendiri untuk menangani pembuatan dan manipulasi data. Setelah database selesai dibuat, perusahaan skala kecil bisa menggunakan aplikasi tersebut untuk mendukung kegiatan operasional. Kegiatan tersebut disebut Online Transaction Processing (OLTP) yang meliputi pengumpulan info, pemrosesan info, memperbaharui info. Database yang mendukung OLTP disebut Database Operasional (Operational Database).
  11. 11. Setelah memanfaatkan aplikasi DBMS, langkah berikut adalah mengelola informasi. Hal ini bukan suatu pekerjaan yang mudah, meliputi siapa yang bisa melihat dan menggunakan, bagaimana mem-backup, berapa lama harus disimpan, teknologi penyimpanan yang tepat dan lain-lain. Sebagai penutup, sudah saatnya perusahaan kecil beralih dalam pengelolaan informasi yang dimiliki dengan menggunakan aplikasi DBMS, tidak lagi hanya menggunakan Spreadsheet saja. Kemudahan dalam pencarian informasi akan membantu perusahaan kecil dalam memantau kegiatan operasional dan mempermudah dalam pengambilan keputusan. b. Database untuk Efisiensi dan Peningkatan Bisnis Database bagi perusahaan memiliki peran sangat signifikan, baik itu untuk pengambilan keputusan dengan bantuan DSS (Decision Support System) yang sudah terbangun, untuk memberikan Value Added bagicustomer dengan kemampuannya memberikan informasi yang akurat tepat dan uptodate, dan lain sebagainya. Dalam hal efisiensi, perusahaan dapat dengan mudah menggunakan Database untuk mengelola informasi, menyimpan record transaksi, melacak data customer, memanipulasi data (input, update, delete), sehingga bisa menghemat banyak waktu yang berharga yang dapat digunakan untuk meningkatkan produksi perusahaan. Bayangkan saja berapa banyak waktu yang diperlukan jika melakukan itu semua secara manual? Dengan Database memungkinkan juga bagi perusahaan untuk menyimpan data customer seperti nomor telepon, dan alamat email, yang dapat digunakan untuk memasarkan produk/menawarkan diskon dan penawaran khusus secara langsung. Dapat juga untuk membantu menjalankan CRM (Customer Relationship Management), bila perusahaan mengirim pesan Ulang Tahun kepada customer pasti mereka akan merasa penting dan dihargai. Perusahaan dapat mengetahui informasi tersebut dengan mencari data customer yang telah tersimpan di dalam Database. Kesimpulan Basis data adalah kumpulan informasi yang disimpan di dalam komputer secara sistematik sehingga dapat diperiksa menggunakan suatu program komputer untuk memperoleh informasi dari basis data tersebut. Perangkat lunak yang digunakan untuk mengelola dan memanggil kueri (query) basis data disebut sistem
  12. 12. manajemen basis data (database management system, DBMS). Sistem basis data dipelajari dalam ilmu informasi. Basis data adalah suatu gabungan file yang saling berhubungan dan dikordinasi secara terpusat. Pendekatan database memberlakukan data sebagai sumber daya organisasi yang seharusnya dipergunakan serta dikelola oleh seluruh bagian dari organisasi tersebut, bukan hanya suatu departemen atau fungsi tertentu saja. Fokusnya adalah intregasi data dan pembagian data dengan seluruh pemakai yang berhak memakainya. Penggunaan teknologi database didunia bisnis bermanfaat menghemat waktu dan biaya karena dengan database yang terkomputerisasi kita bisa banyak menyimpan informasi seperti mencetak, memuat, menampilkan data yang akurat, memudahkan pengaksesan data, mengisolasi data untuk di standarisasikan, mengurangi redundasi data dan inkonsistensi. Yang menjadi faktor pertimbangan bagi para pelaku bisnis dalam skala besar adalah apabila desain yang dibangun tidak cermat dapat menyebabkan hilangnya data yang di butuhkan, data yang tidak konsisten, proses update yang lambat dan lain-lain. 2. File, Record, Byte, Field dan Bit a. File File adalah kumpulan berbagai informasi yang berhubungan dan juga tersimpan di dalam secondary storage, secara konsep file memiliki beberapa tipe ada yang bertipe Data terdiri dari numeric, character dan binary. Lalu ada juga file yang bertipe program. Atau Definisi file adalah arsip ataupun data yang tersimpan di dalam komputer. File di komputer pada umumnya disimpan di dalam suatu folder tertentu tergantung si pemilik komputer tersebut ingin dimana ia menyimpannya, setiap file memiliki ekstensi masing-masing tergantung jenis file itu sendiri. Ekstensi file adalah sebagai tanda yang membedakan jenis-jenis dari file. Berikut ini contoh jenis file dan macam-macam ekstensinya: • System= sys, com, bak, bat, tmp, dan exe. • Video= avi, KV, mpg, mpeg, wmv, 3gp, dan flv. • Dokumen= html, doc, odt, xls, ods, dan pdf. • Suara= wav, rm, mp3, dan midi. • Gambar= jpeg, jpg, gif, png tif dan tiff. • Dan lain-lain.
  13. 13. b. Record Record adalah kumpulan field yang sangat lengkap, dan biasanya dihitung dalam satuan baris. Tabel adalah merupakan kumpulan dari beberapa record dan juga field. File adalah terdiri dari record-record yang menggambarkan dari satu kesatuan data yang sejenis. Misalnya seperti file nama barang berisikan data tentang semua nama barang yang ada. Data adalah kumpulan fakta atau kejadian yang digunakan sebagai penyelesaian masalah dalam bentuk informasi. Pengertian basis data (database) adalah basis data yang terdiri dari dua kata, yaitu kata basis dan data. Basis dapat di artikan markas ataupun gudang, maupun tempat berkumpul. c. Byte Byte adalah bagian terkecil yang dapat dialamatkan dalam memori. Byte merupakan sekumpulan bit yang secara konvensional terdiri atas kombinasi delapan bit. Satu byte digunakan untuk mengkodekan satu buah karakter dalam memori. Contoh: Kode Ascii untuk J ialah 10101010. Jadi byte adalah kumpulan bit yang membentuk satu karakter (huruf, angka, atau tanda). Dengan kombinasi 8 bit, dapat diperoleh 256 karakter (= 2 pangkat 8). d. Field Field adalah kumpulan dari karakter yang membentuk satu arti, maka jika terdapat field misalnya seperti Nomor Barang atau Nama Barang, maka yang dipaparkan dalam field tersebut harus yang berkaitan dengan nomor barang dan nama barang. Atau definisi field yang lainnya yaitu tempat atau kolom yang terdapat dalam suatu table untuk mengisikan nama-nama (data) field yang akan di isikan. e. Bit Bit adalah suatu sistem angka biner yang terdiri atas dua macam nilai saja, yaitu 0 dan 1. Sistem angka biner merupakan dasar dasar yang dapat digunakan untuk komunikasi antara manusia dan mesin (komputer) yang merupakan sekumpulan komponen elektronik dan hanya dapat membedakan dua keadaan saja (on dan off). Jadi bit adalah unit terkecil dari pembentuk data.

