Fw smester 7

PUJIYANTI 11150269 7I-MSDM EVALUASI KINERJA DAN KOMPENSASI
TUNJANGAN NON FINANSIAL Non Finansial Padakompensasi non finansial ada dua jenis yang dapat diketahuidiantaranya: Pekerjaa...
LANGKAH-LANGKAH MERUMUSKAN KEBIJAKAN DAN MEMBUAT SISTEM KOMPENSASI Langkah Langkah Merumukan Kebijakan Sistem Kompensasi d...
KONSEP DASAR KOMPENSASI PENGERTIAN konsep kompensasi adalah pembahasan yang akan dijelaskan dibawah ini, yang mana materi ...
PENILAIAN PRESTASI KERJA PENGERTIAN Penilaian prestasi kerja adalah sebagai penyedia informasi yang sangat membantu dalam ...
KONSEP DAN PELAKSANAAN AUDIT KINERJA Audit sumber daya manusia (SDM) merupakan penilaian dan analisis komprehensif terhada...
MEMBANGUN KAPABLITAS DAN KOMPETENSI SDM KAPABILITAS merupakan sumber daya organisasional yang sangat berharga (valuable), ...
MENGELOLA KECERDASAN DAN EMOSIONAL SDM Kecerdasan emosi adalah bentuk kecerdasan yang berkaitan dengan sisi kehidupan emos...
MOTIVASI DAN KEPUASAN KERJA Motivasi adalah proses yang menjelaskan intensitas, arah, dan ketekunan seorang individu untuk...
KPI Warehouse PT.PWI NO SASARAN STRATEGIS KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS ROBOT KPI TARGET REALI SIS SKOR SKOR AKHIR 1 TIDAK AD...
EVALUASI KINERJA DAN KOMPENSASI
BAB 3 HR SCORECARD (PENGUKURAN KINERJA SDM)  HR Scorecard adalah sebuah cara untuk mengukur dan menampilkan kinerja bidan...
Siklus Kinerja Manajemen Rating Finansial Reward Misi, tujuan dan strategi Rencana dan pengembanga bisnis Penilaian gabung...
  2. 2. TUNJANGAN NON FINANSIAL Non Finansial Padakompensasi non finansial ada dua jenis yang dapat diketahuidiantaranya: Pekerjaan Padakompensasi yang berkaitan dengan pekerjaan biasanya berupatugas-tugas yang menarik dan menantang, pemberian tanggung jawab, pujian dan apresiasi, pengakuan, serta pencapaian. Lingkungan Kerja Sedangkan dalam lingkungan kerja kompensasi berkaitan dengan berbagai kebijakan yang mendukung, manajer maupun bawahan yang memiliki kompetensi, patner/rekan satu tim yang kooperatif, dan suasana nyaman pada lingkungan kerja.
  4. 4. LANGKAH-LANGKAH MERUMUSKAN KEBIJAKAN DAN MEMBUAT SISTEM KOMPENSASI Langkah Langkah Merumukan Kebijakan Sistem Kompensasi diambil dari faktor Internal dan Eksternal : 1.Lakukanlah sebuah survey gaji tentang beberapa pembayaran dalam organisasi lain untuk pekerjaan sebanding. 2.Tentukanlah nilai dari masing-masing pekerjaan dalam organisasi melalui evaluasi jabatan. 3.Kelompokan pekerjaan-pekerjaan serupa kedalam tingkat upah. 4.Tetapkan harga masing-masing tingkat pembayaran dengan menggunakan kurva upah. 5.Tentukan dengan tarif upah Sumber: https://bizzisoconsulting.com/2012/01/08/menyusun-sistem-kompensasi-dalam-perusahaan/ Langkah – langkah membuat sistem kompensasi yaitu : 1.Ananlisis Jabatan 2.Analisis kompensasi karyawan / penilaian bobot karyawan 3.Penyusunan kelas jabatan 4.Riset dan survey gaji 5.Penyusunan tabel gaji
  6. 6. KONSEP DASAR KOMPENSASI PENGERTIAN konsep kompensasi adalah pembahasan yang akan dijelaskan dibawah ini, yang mana materi belajar ini masuk kedalam bagian materi pelajaran ekonomi. Dan yang akan dijelaskan pada teori kompensasi adalah pengertian dan tujuan kompensasi, makna atau arti upah menurut para ahli. Semoga pembahasan ini bisa menjadi referensi yang tepat dan lengkap dalam mengerjakan tugas anda. http://www.materibelajar.id/2016/04/teori-konsep-kompensasi-pengertian.html TUJUAN Menurut Notoatmodjo (1998:67), tujuan dari kebijakan pemberian kompensasi meliputi : -Menghargai prestasi karyawan -Menjamin keadilan gaji karyawan -Mempertahankan karyawan atau mengurangi turnover karyawan -Memperoleh karyawan yang bermutu -Pengendalian biaya -Memenuhi peraturan-peraturan.
  8. 8. PENILAIAN PRESTASI KERJA PENGERTIAN Penilaian prestasi kerja adalah sebagai penyedia informasi yang sangat membantu dalam membuat dan menerapkan keputusan- keputusan seperti promosi jabatan, peningkatan gaji, pemutusan hubungan kerja dan transfer (Flippo, 1996:84). https://www.kajianpustaka.com/2013/12/penilaian-prestasi-kerja.html MANFAAT Menurut T.Hani Handoko (1995:135) terdapat sepuluh manfaat yang dapat dipetik dari penilaian prestasi kerja tersebut sebagai berikut: -Perbaikan Prestasi Kerja -Penyesuaian Kompensasi -Keputusan Penempatan -Kebutuhan Latihan dan Pengembangan -Perencanaan dan Pengembangan Karir
  10. 10. KONSEP DAN PELAKSANAAN AUDIT KINERJA Audit sumber daya manusia (SDM) merupakan penilaian dan analisis komprehensif terhadap program- program audit. Audit SDM juga diartikan sebagai pemeriksaan kualitas kegiatan Sumber Daya Manusia secara menyeluruh dalam suatu departemen, divisi atau perusahaan, dalam arti mengevaluasi kegiatan-kegiatan SDM dalam suatu perusahaan dengan menitikberatkan pada peningkatan atau perbaikan (Rivai, 2004: 548). https://amriconsulting.wordpress.com/layanan-kami/audit-sdm-dan-analisa-jabatan/ Tujuan Audit SDM -Menilai efektifitas dari fungsi SDM -Menilai apakah program / aktivitas SDM telah berjalan ekonomis, efektif, dan efisien -Memastikan ketaatan berbagai program/aktivitas SDM terhadap ketentuan hukum, peraturan, dan kebijakan yang berlaku di organisasi. -Mengidentifikasi berbagai hal yang masih dapat ditingkatkan terhadap aktivitas SDM dalam menunjang kontribusinya terhadap organisasi. -Merumuskan beberapa langkah perbaikan yang tepat untuk meningkatkan ekonomisasi, efisien, dan efektivitas berbagai program/aktivitas SDM.
  12. 12. MEMBANGUN KAPABLITAS DAN KOMPETENSI SDM KAPABILITAS merupakan sumber daya organisasional yang sangat berharga (valuable), terutama dalam kaitannya dengan kemampuan untuk mengeksploitasi kesempatan dan atau menetralisasi ancaman dari lingkungan perusahaan. KOMPETENSI Menurut Covey, Roger dan Rebecca Merrill (1994), kompetensi tersebut mencakup: -Kompetensi Teknis -Kompetensi Konseptual -Kompetensi Untuk Hidup Sumber : https://sindyputrilusitasari.wordpress.com/2014/12/16/membangun-sdm-kapabilitas-dan-kompetensi/
  14. 14. MENGELOLA KECERDASAN DAN EMOSIONAL SDM Kecerdasan emosi adalah bentuk kecerdasan yang berkaitan dengan sisi kehidupan emosi, seperti kemampuan untuk menghargai dan mengelola emosi diri dan orang lain, untuk memotivasi diri seseorang dan mengekang impuls, dan untuk mengatasi hubungan interpersonal secara efektif. Menurut Goleman (2001:512), kecerdasan emosional adalah kemampuan untuk mengenal perasaan diri sendiri dan orang lain untuk memotivasi diri sendiri dan mengelola emosi dengan baik dalam diri kita dan hubungan kita. Kemampuan ini saling melengkapi dan berbeda dengan kemampuan akademik murni, yaitu kemampuan kogniktif murni yang diukur dengan Intelectual Quetient (IQ). Sedangkan menurut Cooper dan Sawaf (1998), kecerdasan emosional adalah kemampuan mengindra, memahami dan dengan efektif menerapkan kekuatan dan ketajaman emosi sebagai sumber energi, informasi dan pengaruh. Salovely dan Mayer mendefinisikan kecerdasan emosional sebagai kemampuan memantau dan mengendalikan perasaan sendiri dan orang lain, serta menggunakan perasaan itu untuk memandu pikiran dan tindakan. SUMBER:http://teorionline.net/kecerdasan-emosional/
  15. 15. EVALUASI KINERJA KEPUASAN KOMPENSASI PUJYANTI 11150269 7I-MSDM
  16. 16. MOTIVASI DAN KEPUASAN KERJA Motivasi adalah proses yang menjelaskan intensitas, arah, dan ketekunan seorang individu untuk mencapai tujuannya.[1] Tiga elemen utama dalam definisi ini diantaranya adalah intensitas, arah, dan ketekunan. Kepuasan kerja merupakan salah satu faktor penting yang mempengaruhi kepuasan hidup, karena sebagian besar waktu manusia dihabiskan di tempat kerja
  17. 17. KPI Warehouse PT.PWI NO SASARAN STRATEGIS KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS ROBOT KPI TARGET REALI SIS SKOR SKOR AKHIR 1 TIDAK ADA KESALAHAN PENERIMAAN BARANG 0% KESALAHAN PENERIMAAN BARANG DARI TOTAL BARANG 30 100% 100% 30 30 2 TIDAK ADA KESALAHAN PENGIRIMAN BARANG 0% KEALAHAN PENGIIMAN BARANG 30 100% 100% 30 30 3 DATA STOK AKURAT 0% JUMLAH SKU YANG TIDAK AKURAT 40 100% 90% 36 36 TOTAL 100 96
  18. 18. EVALUASI KINERJA DAN KOMPENSASI
  19. 19. BAB 3 HR SCORECARD (PENGUKURAN KINERJA SDM)  HR Scorecard adalah sebuah cara untuk mengukur dan menampilkan kinerja bidang SDM secara komprehensif yang dikaitkan secara langsung (align) dengan pencapaian tujuan perusahaan. Cara ini mengimplementasikan fungsi HR sebagai strategic partner dalam menjalankan bisnis perusahaan. Bagaimana menyusun HR Scorecard Berikut hal-hal inti yang perlu diperhatikan : 1.Mengidentifikasi sumbangsih kritis bidang. 2.Mengidentifikasi pihak-pihak atau orang-orang yang menjadi customer HR. 3.Mendefinisikan aktifitas-aktifitas bidang HR yang dapat memberikan kontribusi yang signifikan 4.Melakukan analisa cost-benefit untuk kegiatan-kegiatan HR yang berdampak signifikan. http://manajemen-sdm.com/hr-scorecard/hr-scorecard-apa-dan-bagaimana- implementasinya/ sumber
  21. 21. Siklus Kinerja Manajemen Rating Finansial Reward Misi, tujuan dan strategi Rencana dan pengembanga bisnis Penilaian gabungan dan review

