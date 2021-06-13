Project 6 - Evaluation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Audio Evaluation Luke Nicholson
  2. 2. Production Process Evaluation
  3. 3. Research • I researched into Podcast that I have watched and enjoyed previously, as well as popular podcasts on Spotify and the genre's that they are related to (Misfit's podcast & Joe Rogan Podcast). • I then started theorising what I could do for my project. Such as a podcast where we talk about a certain topics or a podcast where we talk about what we want to talk about. I decided in the end to try and keep it similar to the Misfits podcast, in which they have a topic they talk about, but they also talk about other things that have happened and other story's that have gone on (Like road trips that they have done and other story's) • I found out that all the podcast that are popular that they all talk about celebrity news and other on-going world-wide news. And other genres don’t do as well as the mainstream stuff.
  4. 4. Planning • I had no real idea what I wanted to base the podcast off until my friend Wesley got a new desk (and wouldn't shut up about it), so I decided that I should make a podcast on the desk and maybe other things, we talk about such as announcements from the prime minister and news such as natural events and 'interviews'. • I thought it could be something fun to do because it’s a free style talk and not something that is scripted and has planned responses to them. I also thought it could be more fun and interesting as we would also add jokes into the Podcast.
  5. 5. Time Management • I managed my time the best I could, I planned everything for the podcast on Monday (9:00 to 16:30) and I recorded and edited it on Wednesday (after college 17:00 to 23:30). • On Monday I spent the day (9:00-16:30) planning on what I'm going to say during the podcast and what the primary target to talk about on the podcast, as well as making back up plans if I don't have enough recorded and set-up the recording ready for later in the day. • On Wednesday I spent the beginning of the day finishing the last bits on planning for the recording I did. And in the evening, I spent 3 hours recording the podcast to make sure I had enough conversation for a decently long podcast, and I spent 2 hours editing the podcast trimming down into an evening with us talking about topics we care about.
  6. 6. Technical Qualities • I based the idea of my podcast of another podcast called 'Misfits' as it a podcast where it's has multiple stories that a told throughout the whole podcast. As well as with a lot of comedic parts throughout the whole podcast. I will change the topic from being stories that are being told to talks about topics that we care for or have strong opinions on, such as games/films/TV shows and other topics like that (For example, Sinatra getting banned from playing games because of old accusations of him being sexually abusive despite the accusations being false and other news like that).
  7. 7. Aural Qualities • I like the fact that with the work I was able to create and talk about whatever I want to talk about on the podcast I think I could improve it if the topic we talked about something that I had knowlage on, because most of the people who took part in the convosation knew what they we're on about except 2 of us. Meaning that we could not input information or comment on what was being said. • I think the strength of it is the opinion of the people on the show is able to be said and that I have freedom to create/talk about whatever I want to talk about • I think the weakness is sometime when certain topics are being talked about, I would not be able to put input anything or that certain people during certain topics.
  8. 8. Audience Appeal • I made this appealing to the target audience of teenagers by talking about topics they might have interest in such as news and other activates. I intended to have the podcast as a comedy/news talk show. It would be a talk show where a group of friends talk about problems
  9. 9. Peer Feedback
  10. 10. Feedback 1 • What did you like about the product? – I like the fact that it talked about good shows and that it also recommends shows similar to that or shows that the people talking on the show care about and what they recommended • What improvements could have been made to the product? – I would have talked about more shows as well as what they thought on it, what they like and what they dislike as well as why they do/do not like the show (reason why)
  11. 11. Feedback 2 • What did you like about the product? – I did not like the product because I do not like the topic that they talk about, therefore I do not find the podcast interesting and that I would not watch it • What improvements could have been made to the product? – I would maybe talk about other topics and what a general audience may care about such as music and films/tv shows. Maybe even video games. I also think that some of the audio could have been improved since we can sometimes hear certain nosies that should not be heard
  12. 12. Feedback 3 • What did you like about the product? – I liked how everything that was said between friends and that even though they are all good friends they still have different belifs on certain topics, as well as recommending each other shows that the friends may enjoy and start watching • What improvements could have been made to the product? – I would have talked about more; I enjoy listening to the friends talk and I reckon they have fun talking about shows as well as films and video games which may give us an insight on what they believe of certain topics of shows and other things
  13. 13. Peer Feedback Summary • What do you agree with from your peer feedback? – I agree that we should have talked about more and that we should have talked about multiple topics and given more of an opinion on the topics we talk about • What do you disagree with from your peer feedback? – I think that have episodes based on one topic would be better as it means that people can pick and choose what they want to listen to and meaning they are not forced to listen to topics that they don't want to listen to before listening to the thing they want to talk about
  14. 14. Peer Feedback Summary – I would create a longer video where we make more jokes and give more opinions/recommendation on things we have watched and read/played. I would also maybe talk about certain parts of the topics more in detail such as certain shows and why we like/dislike them and if we recommend it or not

