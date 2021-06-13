Successfully reported this slideshow.
Experiments Luke Nicholson
Process • I messed around with OBS which I would use to capture and record what we are talking about. I sorted out issues
Reflection • What elements of your experiments will you include in your final product? – Now that I know how to use OBS st
Jun. 13, 2021

Project 6 - Production experiments

  1. 1. Experiments Luke Nicholson
  2. 2. Process • I messed around with OBS which I would use to capture and record what we are talking about. I sorted out issues such as background noise being recorded and other issues. • I recorded me and my mates playing and talking about things we care about and opinions on things that are going on worldwide
  3. 3. Reflection • What elements of your experiments will you include in your final product? – Now that I know how to use OBS studio, I will use it to capture and edit my podcast, it will be about issues in the on-going world crisis, or it will be about a topic we care about (but may have conflicting opinions on)

