Research Luke Nicholson
Existing Products – Misfits (Podcast) • Whilst researching podcast I returned to one of the podcast I watched previously a...
Existing Products – The Joe Rogan Experience (Podcast) • This is the top podcast on Spotify. It's is mostly about celebrit...
Existing Products- rslash • This is one of the top story podcasts, he tells other people's stories of revenge and other st...
Research Analysis • What common features do the researched products have? – They are all on about projects that are on abo...
Audience Audience Profile and Target Audience
Audience Profile Category Demographic Content to appeal to this audience Age Range 18-24 It will be aimed at a demographic...
Jun. 13, 2021

Project 6 - Research

Project 6 - Research

  1. 1. Research Luke Nicholson
  2. 2. Existing Products – Misfits (Podcast) • Whilst researching podcast I returned to one of the podcast I watched previously and I enjoy, the Misfits podcast. Hosted by the YouTube Crew the Misfits, it was made as a show to share what they do day-to-day, its and informal unscripted, podcast where they talk about events that happen to them and activities and trips, they do try to keep on topic but sometimes go off topic to talk about other interesting things that they've seen or happen to them recently, as well as very dark humoured jokes. Link to the podcast/documentary; #126 - making this podcast great again · The Misfits Podcast (spotify.com)
  3. 3. Existing Products – The Joe Rogan Experience (Podcast) • This is the top podcast on Spotify. It's is mostly about celebrity news and theories involved with them. From what I've seen they talk about certain things in celeb news such as someone seeing what they think is a UFO, and other news. It also looks like they talk about the people on the shows believes and what they think of on-going issue in the world Link to the podcast/documentary; JRE MMA Show #104 with Cory Sandhagen · The Joe Rogan Experience (spotify.com)
  4. 4. Existing Products- rslash • This is one of the top story podcasts, he tells other people's stories of revenge and other story's from Reddit. The stories are very entertaining and unqiue. Link to the podcast/documentary;
  5. 5. Research Analysis • What common features do the researched products have? – They are all on about projects that are on about on-going news and popular topics for celebs and worldwide issues • What aspects of the research will you include within your own work? – I will try to keep it similar to the products to the Misfits with it trying to keep to a subject but drifting off to other conversations.
  6. 6. Audience Audience Profile and Target Audience
  7. 7. Audience Profile Category Demographic Content to appeal to this audience Age Range 18-24 It will be aimed at a demographic of the same age of us, that has similar opinions and beliefs as us. Gender Male Aimed at the same gender as us but talk about topics that Females would not enjoy as much, such as videogames and other sports that women not stereotypically enjoy/watch. Psychographic Belongers Create content that they may affect them personally or at home, it may also attract the if it's on about something they may be interested in such as celeb news Social Status Middle Class Aimed at a social status group similar to most of us of being middle class. May talk about issues that only certain social status would experience

×