Initial Plans Luke Nicholson
Mind Map - Darker more futuristic colour pallet (Black, grey, white and red) - Could do it on something that I do (PC part...
Mind Map - Magazine about video games and news about certain things going on in the video game scenes - A bright theme (ba...
Mood Board
Mood Board Analysis Is there any repetition in the images you have collected? Repeated colours/images styles/fonts/tone/mo...
Jun. 13, 2021

Project 5 - Initial plans

Project 5 - Initial plans

Project 5 - Initial plans

  1. 1. Initial Plans Luke Nicholson
  2. 2. Mind Map - Darker more futuristic colour pallet (Black, grey, white and red) - Could do it on something that I do (PC parts and stuff) - Could talk about news to do with parts and the future of computers - Give opinions on parts as well as reviews on certain things/products I would use - Would be a fun look into whats popular and trending to do with PC parts and what's better for your money
  3. 3. Mind Map - Magazine about video games and news about certain things going on in the video game scenes - A bright theme (based on what the subject the topic is on) with vibrant colours. - Would give opinions and outlooks on news on on-going drama within the gaming industry
  4. 4. Mood Board
  5. 5. Mood Board Analysis Is there any repetition in the images you have collected? Repeated colours/images styles/fonts/tone/mood - Big bright colours and large font text, as well as futuristic background. How will your mood board influence your final product? - I will use the bright and futuristic colours as well as futuristic images. - I will tease what I'll be talking about and ask question that will be answered in the magazine

