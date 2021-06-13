Successfully reported this slideshow.
Project 6 - Pre production

Project 6 - Pre production

  1. 1. Pre-Production Luke Nicholson
  2. 2. Sound Effects Sound Effect How/Where will it be used Source
  3. 3. Music Track Name/Artist How/Where will it be used Source Tactium – Chase Morman It will be a background music that plays under us talking Spotify/YouTube
  4. 4. Props & Locations People needed Locations needed for sound effects Wes At home on call with me Jazz At home on call with me Tom At home on call with me Chase At home on call with me Scott At home on call with me
  5. 5. Contingency Planning Potential Issue Solution Something may break on our PC's Join on phone or fix what broke on the PC We are all not there and talking about something Try and do it when we all are free and have nothing to do Could talk about topics that would be highly controversial and cause an argument between us Don't talk about something that we have lots of conflicting idea's on
  6. 6. Health and Safety Potential Issue How will the issue be avoided? Chase Don't annoy Chase Dehydration Make sure to drink some water Don't sit at my desk for too long and use my computer (wrist ache) Go for a walk
  7. 7. Schedule Day Plan of Action Resources Required Task 1  Get us all in a call together  Discord, Microphone, Headphone/Headset Task 2  Start recording  OBS studio Task 3  Talk about topics/news we care about and et our thoughts and opinions on the subject  Access to news Task 4  Finish recording and begin editing  Access to editing software Task 5  Get background music from Chase  Connect chase for the song download (hope he's awake) Task 6  Add music and finish editing the work  Access to editing software Task 7  Finalise and finish/publish the project  Email Task 8

