The Moon Orbital Triangle Analysis (II)

- The moon orbital triangle is created to explain that, many data in the moon orbit is created based on Pythagoras rule



- This paper provide the moon orbital triangle to be analyzed geometrically as deep as possible



Paper Claim

- The moon motion depends on Pythagoras triangle, and because of that the moon orbital triangle analysis can solve many basic questions in the moon motion

- The moon orbital triangle proves that, there's another force effect on the moon motion, this force is seen in (Point A) in the moon orbital triangle.



Paper question

- Why the moon orbital triangle is a significant triangle?



- Because the moon uses Pythagoras triangle to define its motion points, why? because the moon daily displacement isn't used as a real displacement through the moon orbit – instead – the moon uses part of this displacement to be the real displacement suitably to the orbit radius – that's why the moon orbital triangle is a cornerstone in the moon motion definition –



