Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course stude...
IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course stude...
IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course stude...
IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course stude...
IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course stude...
IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course stude...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Moon Orbital Triangle Analysis (II)

35 views

Published on

- The moon orbital triangle is created to explain that, many data in the moon orbit is created based on Pythagoras rule

- This paper provide the moon orbital triangle to be analyzed geometrically as deep as possible

Paper Claim
- The moon motion depends on Pythagoras triangle, and because of that the moon orbital triangle analysis can solve many basic questions in the moon motion
- The moon orbital triangle proves that, there's another force effect on the moon motion, this force is seen in (Point A) in the moon orbital triangle.

Paper question
- Why the moon orbital triangle is a significant triangle?

- Because the moon uses Pythagoras triangle to define its motion points, why? because the moon daily displacement isn't used as a real displacement through the moon orbit – instead – the moon uses part of this displacement to be the real displacement suitably to the orbit radius – that's why the moon orbital triangle is a cornerstone in the moon motion definition –

Gerges Francis Tawdrous +201022532292

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Moon Orbital Triangle Analysis (II)

  1. 1. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 1 The Moon Orbital Triangle Analysis (II) The Author Authorized To Be Used By Mr. Gerges Francis Tawdrous A Student–Physics Department- Physics & Mathematics Faculty – Peoples' Friendship University of Russia (RUDN University) – Moscow – Russia Dr. Budochkina, Svetlana Aleksandrovna Associate Professor (Mathematical Analysis and Theory of Functions Department) Peoples' Friendship University of Russia (RUDN University) – Moscow – Russia Phone +201022532292 E-Mail: mrwaheid@gmail.com Curriculum Vitae http://vixra.org/abs/1902.0044 Phone +7 (495) 952-35-83 E-Mail: budochkina-sa@rudn.ru, sbudotchkina@yandex.ru Website http://web-local.rudn.ru/web-local/prep/rj/index.php?id=2944&p=19024 The Assumption Of S. Virgin Mary -Written in Cairo – Egypt – 31st October 2020 Abstract - The moon orbital triangle is created to explain that, many data in the moon orbit is created based on Pythagoras rule - This paper provide the moon orbital triangle to be analyzed geometrically as deep as possible Paper Claim - The moon motion depends on Pythagoras triangle, and because of that the moon orbital triangle analysis can solve many basic questions in the moon motion - The moon orbital triangle proves that, there's another force effect on the moon motion, this force is seen in (Point A) in the moon orbital triangle. Paper question - Why the moon orbital triangle is a significant triangle? - Because the moon uses Pythagoras triangle to define its motion points, why? because the moon daily displacement isn't used as a real displacement through the moon orbit – instead – the moon uses part of this displacement to be the real displacement suitably to the orbit radius – that's why the moon orbital triangle is a cornerstone in the moon motion definition – Reference The Moon Motion Basic Equation (VI) (Test No.5) https://www.academia.edu/s/6021740c42 or https://www.academia.edu/44406776/The_Moon_Motion_Basic_Equation_IV_Test_No_3_ or https://www.slideshare.net/Gergesfrancis/the-moon-motion-basic-equation-vi-test-no5-239033867
  2. 2. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 2 1- The Moon Orbital Triangle Analysis We know this triangle – let's draw it again with more details The Moon Orbital Triangle Analysis I-Data Let's defines accurately this triangle data AB = BC = 86000 km EC =373000 km = Earth moon distance at total solar eclipse radius (error 1%) EB = Perigee radius =363000 km EF= The moon orbital distance =384000 km ED = Apogee Radius =406000 km Notice (I) CD = 95930 km (The blue arrow, the value is defined by Pythagoras rule) Notice (II) The Point C is NOT The Moon, because the distance BC =86000 km and the distance between perigee and apogee =43000 km, means this point is far from apogee with 43000 km, that's the point C is NOT the moon – But (E) can be considered as Earth Point And all other points can be considered really relative to Earth point, Just the Point C causes this triangle NOT correspondent to the moon real data Let's see the triangle angle - Angle E = 13.33 degrees - Angle A = 45 degrees - Angle ADC = 116.3 degrees - Angle ACD = 18.7 degrees - Angle CDB = 63.7 degrees - Angle DCB = 26.3 degrees Let's start our analysis in following
  3. 3. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 3 The Analysis 1st Point Let's study the triangle (CDB) as deeply as possible - CD = 95930 km (defined by Pythagoras rule) - BD= 43000 km ( more accurate = 42500 km) - BC =86000 km - The angle CDB = 63.7 degrees - The angle DCB = 26.3 degrees Equation No. 1 95930 km x (cos 23.45 degrees) = 88000 km (zero error) - Equation No. (1) tells that, the hypotenuse (CD) is defined accurately based on the moon daily motion distance (88000 km) relative to Earth axial tilt (23.45 degrees), where the hypotenuse (CD) uses (cos 23.45 degrees) as the moon motion uses Pythagoras triangle to define the moon real displacement per solar day, as we have discussed in the moon motion basic Equation! What does that mean? - The moon daily displacement (88000 km) is found depends on the hypotenuse (CD) which is found based on the right triangle (CDB) – that shows supports the conclusion "the moon uses Pythagoras triangle in its daily motion" - 63.7 degrees = (CDB) = The Sun North Pole Declination - 26.3 degrees = (DCB) = (5.12 degrees)2 (the moon orbital inclination =5.1 deg), what does mean? the moon orbital inclination is the reason how this angle 63.7 degrees is created (in the sun), Why?? - Because (26.3 deg.) creates squared value of (5.1deg=the moon orbital inclination) and this squared value is found because of the moon regression which creates the different rates of time between Earth & The Sun Motions – let's try to see that as deeply as possible - We know that, the rate (1: 365) is create by Venus and Mars Motions interaction effect… the following data supports this claim (1)(177.4 deg Venus axial tilt = 26.3 degrees x 6.7 deg the moon axial tilt) (2)26.3 = 25.2 deg Mars axial tilt +1 degrees (Mercury original axial tilt) - The triangle area =1827.5 mkm = 2.58 mkm (Earth motion daily) x 708.7 (where 708.7 hours = the moon day period =29.53 solar days) - The triangle perimeter =224400 km = 363000 km – 138.8 x104 km Let's remember one old equation
  4. 4. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 4 Old Equation 610 degrees = 12.195 degrees x 50 610 degrees = 610 million km = 88000 km x 6939.75 days (the moon daily motion during Metonic Cycle) 12.195 degrees = the moon additional motions angle (13.18 deg – 0.985 deg) 50 = 50 days - The Old Equation tells that, during 50 days, the moon additional angle (12.195 degrees) performs the total angle 610 degrees which equal the moon motion distance during Metonic Cycle (610 mkm)! - During 50 days, the moon angle (12.195deg) performs the distance passed by the moon during Metonic Cycle (6939.75 days)!!! - 50 days produces a production of 6939.75 days??! How can that be possible? - 6939.75 days =50 days x 138.8 - So, what's this rate 138.8 and what does mean? - 138.8 x 2.6 degrees =361 degrees - We know that, (180 deg = 177.4 deg (Venus axial tilt) +2.6 degrees) - 361 degrees = 19 degrees (the moon regression per year) x 19 years (Metonic Cycle) - How 50 days can produce a production of 6939.75 days? - Because of Venus effect, where Venus motion per a solar day causes the moon orbit to regress for 1 nodal year (346.6 days), and because of Venus & Mars motions interaction effect, a new rate of time is created (1 day is equivalent to 365 days). - Please Note this period (50 days) which is uses as (50 seconds) by light supposed velocity (1.16 mkm/sec) to define Mercury orbital distance (58 mkm) - That tells us, Metonic Cycle is a vertical motion done by the Moon but effect on the whole solar system geometrical creation - Because Metonic a vertical Motion, the moon orbital inclination plays the main role in it, because the inclination of the orbit is done by a vertical force effect on it. Notice No. (1) (177.4 deg/ 12.195 degrees) = (Uranus diameter / the moon diameter) We know that, Venus & Mars motions interaction is done by a direct effect of Uranus on both.
  5. 5. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 5 Notice No. (2) 708.7 hours = 138.8 hours x 5.1 (the moon orbital inclination =5.1 degrees) Notice No. (3) The angle (ADC =116.3 degrees) As we know, The moon orbit regress per year 19 degrees which causes change in the eclipse calendar with 19 solar days, i.e. 1 degree is equivalent to 1 solar day 365.25 days = 116.26 days x π That tells us, the angle (116.3 degrees) which is the complementary angle for (CDB =63.7 degrees), This angle (116.3 degrees) is the origin of the period 365.25 days More Discussion The previous explanation tries to tell one information let's summarize it here: - The triangle CDB defines the moon motion displacement daily (88000 km) based on Pythagoras rule - The moon daily motion (88000 km) is a factor effects on the moon orbital inclination - And the moon orbital inclination effects on the moon daily regression which create the rate of time (1 to 365) by effect of Venus and Mars Motions interactions - By this rate the planets motions energies total is concentrated to produce the sun rays.
  6. 6. IN THE ALMIGHTY GOD NAME Through the Mother of God mediation I do this research Gerges Francis Tawadrous/ 2nd Course student – physics Faculty – People's Friendship University – Moscow –Russia.. mrwaheid1@yahoo.com mrwaheid@gmail.com +201022532292 6 References The Moon Motion Trajectory Analysis (II) https://www.academia.edu/44368860/The_Moon_Motion_Trajectory_Analysis_II_ or https://www.slideshare.net/Gergesfrancis/the-moon-motion-trajectory-analysis-ii Light Motion Features Are Discovered in Planet Motion https://www.slideshare.net/Gergesfrancis/light-motion-features-are-discovered-in-planet-motion or https://www.academia.edu/44286772/Light_Motion_Features_Are_Discovered_in_Planet_Motion Can Different Rates Of Time Be Found In The Solar System Motion?(II) https://www.academia.edu/44334645/Can_Different_Rates_Of_Time_Be_Found_In_The_Solar_System_Motion_II_ Does Particle Data Depend on Its Motion? (Lorentz Transformations Analysis) https://vixra.org/abs/1912.0134 Dr. Budochkina, Svetlana Aleksandrovna Associate professor - Candidate of physico-mathematical sciences (2005) http://www.mathnet.ru/eng/person22119 List of publications on Google Scholar List of publications on ZentralBlatt https://mathscinet.ams.org/mathscinet/MRAuthorID/757317 http://elibrary.ru/author_items.asp?spin=6087-3245 http://orcid.org/0000-0003-3447-0425 http://www.researcherid.com/rid/G-7453-2014 http://www.scopus.com/authid/detail.url?authorId=6507007003 https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Svetlana_Budochkina Full list of publications: http://web-local.rudn.ru/web- local/prep/rj/index.php?id=2944&p=15209 Mr.Gerges Francis Tawdrous +201022532292 Physics Department- Physics & Mathematics Faculty Gerges Francis Tawdrous +201022532292 Curriculum Vitae http://vixra.org/abs/1902.0044 E-mail mrwaheid@gmail.com Linkedln https://eg.linkedin.com/in/gerges-francis-86a351a1 Facebook https://www.facebook.com Researcherid https://publons.com/researcher/3510834/gerges-tawadrous/ ORCID https://orcid.org/0000-0002-1041-7147 Quora https://www.quora.com/profile/Gerges-F-Tawdrous Google https://scholar.google.com/citations?user=2Y4ZdTUAAAAJ&hl=en Academia https://rudn.academia.edu/GergesTawadrous List of publications http://vixra.org/author/gerges_francis_tawdrous

×