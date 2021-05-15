Successfully reported this slideshow.
“Şimdiye kadar inci ya da elmasın Mübadele değerini keşfeden bir kimyager çıkmamıştır.” Karl Marx
İKTİSAT BİLİMİNDE DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMA YAPILMASI: KARAMSAR / KÖTÜMSER GÖRÜŞLER
Klasik politik iktisadın öncülerinden biri olarak kabul edilen John Stuart Mill (1806- 1873) deneysel yöntemin sosyal bili...
“Sosyal olayların kanunlarını belirlemek için deneysel yöntemlere başvurma girişiminde bizi karşılayan ilk zorluk yapay de...
Avusturya iktisat okulunun önemli temsilcilerinden biri olan Ludwig von Mises (1881-1973) İnsan Eylemi (Human Action) adın...
“ Modern fen bilimleri başarılarını deney ve gözlem yöntemlerine borçludurlar. Deneycilik ve yararcılığın yalnızca fen bil...
Avusturya iktisat okulunun belki de en önemli temsilcilerinin başında gelen Friedrich A. von Hayek de iktisat biliminin di...
“İktisatçıların iktisat politikalarını yönetmekte başarısızlığa uğramalarının fizik bilimlerinde başarılı bir şekilde uygu...
Avusturya İktisat Okulu mensuplarından Frank Shostak'ın şu ifadeleri okulun iktisatta deneysel yöntemlerin kullanılmasına ...
"İktisatçılar her zaman doğa bilimleriyle ve kesinliğe sahip bilimlerle uğraşanlara gıpta etmiştir. Tabii ilimlerin yöntem...
İktisat biliminde ampirik araştırma yöntemini savunan ve matematiksel iktisadın yaygınlaşmasında önemli etkileri olan Nobe...
"İktisatçılar...diğer önemli faktörleri kolaylıkla kontrol edemeyecekleri için kimyacıların ve biyologların kontrollü dene...
Bir başka Nobel ekonomi ödülü sahibi Milton Friedman (1912-2006) Pozitif İktisat Metodolojisi (The Methodology Of Positive...
“Maalesef, sosyal bilimlerde belirli olayları nadiren test edebiliriz… Genel olarak, biz ortaya çıkan ‘denemeler’den elde ...
Joan Violet Robinson fazlasıyla radikal bir başlık taşıyan bir kitabında (İktisadi Sapıklıklar: İktisat Teorisinde Moda Ol...
“İnsanoğlu, doğal bilimlerin başarısını borçlu olduğu yöntemleri – kontrollü deneyler ve süreklilik arz eden fenomenlerin ...
Öte yandan deneysel araştırmaların iktisat bilimi için uygun olmadığını savunan bir diğer ünlü iktisatçı Lionel Robbins (1...
“İtiraf edilmelidir ki iktisadi tümdengelimin temeli olan gerçekler konusundaki bilgimiz doğal bilimlerin tümdengelimin te...
Son olarak Kanadalı tanınmış iktisatçı Richard Lipsey Pozitif İktisada Giriş (1979) başlığını taşıyan kitap içerisinde “İm...
  1. 1. İKTİSAT BİLİMİNDE DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMA YAPILMASI: KARAMSAR / KÖTÜMSER GÖRÜŞLER Bu sunum aşağıdaki kaynaktan hazırlanarak hazırlanmıştır. C.C. Aktan ve S. Yay, Deneysel İktisat, Divan Kitabevi, 2019. Sunumu Hazırlayan: Mehmet Engin Olataş Prof. Dr. Coşkun Can Aktan
  2. 2. “Şimdiye kadar inci ya da elmasın Mübadele değerini keşfeden bir kimyager çıkmamıştır.” Karl Marx
  4. 4. Klasik politik iktisadın öncülerinden biri olarak kabul edilen John Stuart Mill (1806- 1873) deneysel yöntemin sosyal bilimler için uygun olmadığını şu sözlerle ifade etmiştir:
  5. 5. “Sosyal olayların kanunlarını belirlemek için deneysel yöntemlere başvurma girişiminde bizi karşılayan ilk zorluk yapay deneyleri yapma araçlarından ve onları sınırsız denemekten mahrum olmamızdır…” (Mill, 1888/1970: 210)
  6. 6. Avusturya iktisat okulunun önemli temsilcilerinden biri olan Ludwig von Mises (1881-1973) İnsan Eylemi (Human Action) adını taşıyan eserinde deneysel araştırmalara karşı olduğunu kesin bir dille ifade etmektedir:
  7. 7. “ Modern fen bilimleri başarılarını deney ve gözlem yöntemlerine borçludurlar. Deneycilik ve yararcılığın yalnızca fen bilimleri prosedürünü tanımladığı sürece doğru olduğunda herhangi bir şüphe yoktur… İnsan eylemi bilimlerinin uğraştığı tecrübe daima karmaşık fenomen tecrübesidir. İnsan eylemi söz konusu olduğunda laboratuar deneyi yapılamaz (Mises, 2008:34-35).
  8. 8. Avusturya iktisat okulunun belki de en önemli temsilcilerinin başında gelen Friedrich A. von Hayek de iktisat biliminin diğer doğa bilimlerinden farklılıklara sahip olduğunu; iktisatçıların fiziki bilimleri taklit etmeye çalışmalarının bir “bilimcilik tutumu” (scientistic attitude) sergilediğini şu sözlerle vurgulamıştır (Hayek, 1974)
  9. 9. “İktisatçıların iktisat politikalarını yönetmekte başarısızlığa uğramalarının fizik bilimlerinde başarılı bir şekilde uygulanan prosedürleri taklit etme çabaları ile ilgisi bulunmaktadır. Bu bizim disiplinimiz için düpedüz bir hata anlamına gelir. Bu yaklaşım “bilimcilik” tutumu olarak adlandırılabilir.”
  10. 10. Avusturya İktisat Okulu mensuplarından Frank Shostak'ın şu ifadeleri okulun iktisatta deneysel yöntemlerin kullanılmasına bakışını özetler niteliktedir (Shostak, 2002: 119)
  11. 11. "İktisatçılar her zaman doğa bilimleriyle ve kesinliğe sahip bilimlerle uğraşanlara gıpta etmiştir. Tabii ilimlerin yöntemlerinin iktisat ilminde kullanılmasının kavrama/idrak kabiliyetimizde muazzam gelişmeler ortaya çıkartabileceğini düşünmüşlerdir. Mamafih, laboratuar ortam/çalışması doğa bilimlerinde çalışmanın doğru/geçerli bir yolcuyken, iktisat ilminde böyle değildir. Eğer bir etkisi olacaksa, laboratuarların iktisat çalışmalarına sokulması, anlayışımızı/idrakimizi boğacaktır."
  12. 12. İktisat biliminde ampirik araştırma yöntemini savunan ve matematiksel iktisadın yaygınlaşmasında önemli etkileri olan Nobel ekonomi ödülü sahibi Paul Samuelson (1915-2009) da iktisadi konularda deney yapmanın güç olduğunu şu sözlerle ifade etmiştir
  13. 13. "İktisatçılar...diğer önemli faktörleri kolaylıkla kontrol edemeyecekleri için kimyacıların ve biyologların kontrollü deneylerini gerçekleştiremezler." (Samuelson & Nordhaus, 1985: 8)
  14. 14. Bir başka Nobel ekonomi ödülü sahibi Milton Friedman (1912-2006) Pozitif İktisat Metodolojisi (The Methodology Of Positive Economics) adını taşıyan bir makalesinde deneysel araştırmalara şüphe ile yaklaştığını şu sözlerle açıklamaktadır:
  15. 15. “Maalesef, sosyal bilimlerde belirli olayları nadiren test edebiliriz… Genel olarak, biz ortaya çıkan ‘denemeler’den elde edilen bulgulara güvenmek durumundayız.” (Friedman, 1953:10).
  16. 16. Joan Violet Robinson fazlasıyla radikal bir başlık taşıyan bir kitabında (İktisadi Sapıklıklar: İktisat Teorisinde Moda Olan Eski Sorular - Economic Heresies; Some Old Fashioned Questions in Economic Theory) deneysel araştırmalara karşı olduğunu şu sözlerle ifade etmiştir:
  17. 17. “İnsanoğlu, doğal bilimlerin başarısını borçlu olduğu yöntemleri – kontrollü deneyler ve süreklilik arz eden fenomenlerin gözlemlenmesi - insanı kendine araştırma konusu seçen bilimlere uygulayamaz.” (Robinson,1971:119)
  18. 18. Öte yandan deneysel araştırmaların iktisat bilimi için uygun olmadığını savunan bir diğer ünlü iktisatçı Lionel Robbins (1898-1984)’dır. Kitabın da şu sözlerle ifade etmektedir:
  19. 19. “İtiraf edilmelidir ki iktisadi tümdengelimin temeli olan gerçekler konusundaki bilgimiz doğal bilimlerin tümdengelimin temeli olan gerçekler konusundaki bilgimizden önemli ölçüde farklıdır. Üstelik itiraf edilmelidir ki, bu nedenden dolayı iktisat biliminin metotları-mantıksal tutarlılığının test edilmemesine rağmen- doğal bilimlerin metotlarından oldukça farklıdır” (Robbins, 1984: 104-105).
  20. 20. Son olarak Kanadalı tanınmış iktisatçı Richard Lipsey Pozitif İktisada Giriş (1979) başlığını taşıyan kitap içerisinde “İmkansız olmasa da ekonomi üzerine nadiren kontrollü deneyler yürütmek mümkün olabilir. Bu nedenle, iktisat laboratuvar araştırmalarına uygun olmayan bir alandır” (1979:38) görüşünü savunmuştur.

×