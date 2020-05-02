4. production experiments 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Final Major Project Experiment 1: TY The Unicorn Series Amy Watson
Process: Filming To start off, I needed to think of a suitable place to film the experiment, and since this is only a mini...
Process: Post Production Next, after obtaining the recordings from my phone, I then opened up iMovie, a source very simila...
Process: Uploading to Blogger After the film was made, it was time to upload it to the internet, I first uploaded it to Yo...
Reflection What elements of your experiments will you include in your final product(s)? I will be using the laugh tracks f...
×