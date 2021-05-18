Research (mega) 3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
FMP Research Amy Watson
Existing Product Analysis
Lip Sync: Creature Comforts (Original Short) Studio/Location: The overall setting of the animation is based within a zoo e...
Morph - Bed Time https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=If_YoySf80I Studio/Location: The setting or location for where the episod...
Wallace and Gromit: Npower (Old Boiler) Studio/Location: Similar to the last two existing products, this animation would h...
Peter Gabriel - Sledgehammer Studio/Location: Similar to the last three products, this video would have been filmed at Aar...
Research Analysis •What common features do the researched products have? What they have in common is that they are all sto...
Primary Research: Animation Techniques
Lighting https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8H_4Ko3vszA Observation: Within this video, it shows you how they made certain ep...
Vocal Recording https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1jbOnh-jjnc Observation: In this behind the scenes video of Morph, the dir...
Movement https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IfgdDaaexwY Observation: Whilst watching this episode of Morph, I noticed how smo...
Built via Survey Monkey Primary Research: Survey
Survey Question Draft This is a draft of my questionnaire questions for the audience, I wrote them down so that I have a g...
Question 1 Observation: After analysing these results, I can easily say that the majority of the audience like the differe...
Question 2 liked animation from these options is Wallace and Gromit, with a score of 48.15%. This is most likely because i...
Question 3 Observation: From this graph, it’s fair to say that the majority of the audience chose the option of 5 mins + w...
Question 4 Observation: Looking at this graph, it would seem that the majority of the audience’s age is between 45 and 54 ...
Question 5 Observation: The most striking observation here is that most of the audience were female than male, with 85.19%...
Question 6 Observation: From looking at the score, it would seem that most of the audience choose the topic of being the b...
Question 7 Observation: When looking at the results, it would seem that most of the audience would like the idea of donati...
Question 8 Observation: The most clear observation here is that most of the audience chose the idea to watch animations on...
Question 9 Observation: the most obvious observation to see is that the audience would want to see the genre of entertainm...
Question 10 Observation: For the final question, I asked do people think that animation is a good form of entertainment, a...
Primary Research: Qualitative Forum
Forum Questions These are the questions for my forum that I have made using Word to construct the layout. I have sent the ...
Response No.1: Eileen Connolly Question 1: Question 2 Question 3 Question 4 Question 5 Observation: It seem very clear fro...
Response No.2: Harriet Smith Question 1 Question 2 Question 3 Question 4 Question 5 Observation: Looking at their response...
Response No.3: Fred Clayton Observation: It seems here in Question 1 that the person likes the idea that animation gives p...
Response No.4: Ben DixObservation: From question 1, it would seem that the person likes the fact that there is a variety o...
Secondary Research: Reviews and Grossing Films
Review Articles (Creature Comforts) Observation: From looking at these reviews of Creature Comforts, it would seem that to...
Wallace & Gromit Comments (The Wrong Trousers) Observation: These comments on The Wrong Trousers seem to be positive, espe...
st (Top 50) grossing animated films from 1994 Source: Wikipedia
Analysis Looking from this data, it would seem that the 2019 remake of The Lion King is the highest in grossing films. Thi...
Secondary Research: Grossing Films Part 2 & Appeal
Grossing films for all ages (2018) Observation: From looking at this table, it seem that Frozen in 2013 was the top 1st fi...
Age The age appeal for my video will be that it will be a family friendly video, therefore, people of all ages can watch i...
Gender In terms of gender, I will make it gender equal by adding equal amount of characters for each gender so that no one...
Psychographics In terms of psychographics, I am keen that my video will appeal those of the Balanced and Totally Integrate...
Social Status I am hoping that my video will benefit the working class area of the audience (C2DE). This is because they w...
Hypodermic Needle Theory Since this theory is all about ideology, it would be safe to assume that there are some people ou...
Bibliography Nick Park (1958) Creature Comforts (1989-present) Nick Park (1958) Wallace and Gromit (1989-present) Peter Lo...
  3. 3. Lip Sync: Creature Comforts (Original Short) Studio/Location: The overall setting of the animation is based within a zoo enclosure, which would have been constructed by Aardman Animations in Bristol within the UK. The set would have been made by the setting producers at the team as well as the characters and their unique features. The producers have made the setting s out of arts and crafts materials where they also used sculpting tools to make the setting and atmosphere seem real. Angle: The angle of the camera is straight forward for the view of the microphone when interviewing the characters, but the set and characters themselves are place within a certain angle for effect as if there was no camera there. Scenes such as the jaguar’s interview and the polar bears are quite straight in angle, which gives the overall animation a nice equality in different views as if you were looking through the glass screens of the enclosure. Effects: The effects of the overall video such as the vocals and the sound effects within the background will most likely have been recorded artificially such as people making the noises or borrowed the effects, or naturally as if they actually recored the natural environmental sound. The vocals would have been recorded with improvisation with that the cast would be given a topic and they would say in their own words about that topic. Post Production: Within editing of the video, they would put all of the individual frames together into different sections of the animation depending on what area they are working on such as section with the jaguar or the gorilla and then use a software to put the piece of the animation together. They will also use this software to add sound effects and edit them to a more suitable liking. Use of lighting: The use of lighting within this animation would be that there are a variety of artificial lights to m are it look like a real zoo, but also the lights provide a nice dimensional feeling as if it was real, which is good because it gives an impression that the animals can talk in reality. Composition: The composition of this animation is that it is done in a 3-D set where in the foreground it would have the character on a stand so it wouldn't fall or it could have the balance itself this also shows a good way of camera format when looking at the video in post production. Mise en scene: Within this scene, the setting seems to be very complex with huge amounts of detail within to show the realistic setting overall. The lighting seems to be special to make it look like a real enclosure. The costumes don’t really show up because everything is made of clay. And finally, the movement of characters seems to be very smooth and as well as mouth movement corresponds well with the timing of the vocals. Props: The props used in this production will most likely be a video camera to take the frames, a software such as Dragonframe to put all of the pieces together, a special light for lighting effects, and finally, the clay figures to create the comedy and unique atmosphere. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PCOWE 0EiCyo Colours: the colours seems to be very urban and based of really enclosure colours, this was probably studied in order to accomplish a similar effect. Fonts: The fonts at the credits and the beginning seem to be a bold appearance, which would be a nice and simple touch to the overall theme. Audience Appeal: I would say the funny comments made by the animals as well as the high talents put within the work would be the reason for why the audience would watch it. As for gender and age appeal, it woulds be suitable fro all ages because there is a range of young and old voices within, from both genders and the humour is acceptable in terms of age.
  4. 4. Morph - Bed Time https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=If_YoySf80I Studio/Location: The setting or location for where the episode takes place is upon a desk, as for where it is being made, it would be made at Aardman studios in Bristol. Angle: The angle view of the picture seems to be tall in height, but pointing down at the characters, so this would give a unique view of the characters. Effects: The effects used in this production such as the voices and music and sound effects would have been recorded from scratch to make it seem unique and intriguing. Post production: Within this part of the process, they would use a special software such as Dragonframe to put all of the frames together, as well as the sound effects and music and vocals in so that everything works out. Use of lighting: The lighting within this animation would be artificial lighting so that the brightness can give a good view of the characters and props. Composition: Within this animation, the composition is quite simple. There is not much detail in the background and the characters only have basic features for their structure. Mise En Scene: Within the majority of the scenes, the setting is based upon a desk surrounded by stationary. The costumes, there is not costumes for this is a stop motion animation. The lighting is based off artificial lighting, and the angel of the set would make seem efficient. And finally, the movement of characters is very smooth and even to give it a realistic movement. Props: The props used within this production would be a camera to take the frames, a software such as Dragon frame to assemble the pieces and the characters and props made from scratch. Colours: The Colours within this video seem bright and vibrant, which gives the overall illusion of happiness and glee as this is a kids show. Font: The font at the beginning intro seems bouncy and cartoon like. This gives the illusion that the c characters are cheeky and happy all the time, and that they also reflect on real people’s emotions. Audience Appeal: The animation would appeal the audience based on gender and age because the humour is suitable for all ages and the characters create funny and hilarious moments for everyone to enjoy.
  5. 5. Wallace and Gromit: Npower (Old Boiler) Studio/Location: Similar to the last two existing products, this animation would have been made in Aardman animations ion Bristol, UK in one of their high tech studios full of expensive equipment. Angle: Based on the different locations of the film, the angles will be at different angles such as the left or right of the set due to the perspective of the characters and the timing of the scene when it comes to planning. Also, the angle will provide a more interesting view of the setting and not just one overall angle, it wouldn’t look as interring and eye catching. Effects and Post Production: The effects of the video would include the lighting, special effects and post production of parts. When it comes to lighting, the lighting of the video such as the front door for when the Npower man comes through would be a bright artificial light in order to make it a successful overdramatic moment for everyone to laugh at. The special effects would be like the ending where the car comes off the road, it would have been on a rig from an armature, and then earned from the shot to add the special effect. Another good example is the very last scene with Gromit waiting outside the bathroom and there’s steam coming from the door, that would have been don by adding a 2D special effect to the door to make it look like real steam. And finally, within post production, they would have had the characters of rigs so that they don’t fall over etc, so similar to the car coming off the rod, they would have erased the rig with an erasing tool during post production. Use of lighting: As explained before, the lighting would be used for dramatic moments such as stepping through the door in a God like fashion, as well as acting as natural lighting as if it was real lighting in reality. Composition: The composition of the different scenes within the film would be hand crafted backgrounds to make it look like a real Yorkshire home, as for the characters, they would’ve been made out of clay with added material to make the ash and sudsy like appearances. Mise en scene: The setting of the film would take place in the front door, the bathroom and the attic where Wallace keeps all his inventions. As for the costumes, there isn’t really much costumes as all the characters are made out of clay and material. For the lighting, it would be based around the setting of the scene so that it would produce an effect that would make it look like real natural light from outside. And finally, the movement of character would be very smooth as the animators would lake a lot a frames in order to obtain a smooth animation. Props: The props used within this production would be that of camera and softwares, to take the pictures of the frames and to upload and edit them. Also, the props would mainly consist of the character and setting with little details such as the baths and telephone neatly crafted by prop makers. Colours: The colours within this films seem bright and urban, they are colours based on reality as Wallace and Gromit is set in a world similar to ours. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ADAeM3LbXb0 Font: The font used in this film are fonts based off real companies, in this case it’s Npower. The majority of the font style used is the style that is used in Npower’s logo, which gives it an overall jovial feeling as they are a team of confidence. Audience appeal: The audience would like this film for both the slightly adult humour as well as the bright colour used to promote a well known company. Also, the world has known Wallace and Gromit for years, and they are legends of animation, so it’s nice to see them present a highly recommendable company in their own unique way.
  6. 6. Peter Gabriel - Sledgehammer Studio/Location: Similar to the last three products, this video would have been filmed at Aardman animations in Bristol, UK with Peter Gabriel himself to record the video. Angle: Through the video, the majority of the clips are biased on Peter Gabriel in the foreground with the stop motion by Aardman animations in the background, and within those shots, the camera is straight forward in order to show the animation surrounding Gabriel to make it look like a real life animation. Effects: The effects of the video would be likely that Gabriel would be in front off a green screen doing his actions, and then the team would animate the scenes where Gabriel filmed so it looks like the animation such as the bumper cars are surrounding him, also the surrounding objects like the figure made out of sledgehammers. Post Production: As explained before, they would have had Gabriel perform his moves in front of a green screen, and then when they animated the parts, they would have added the parts to the spaces around where Gabriel was standing to make it seem realistic. Use of lighting: The lighting used within this music video would be the result of both artificial lighting to begin with, and added lighting within post production. The artificial lighting to begin with because they probably want a good backup shade of light for the backup of the added lighting, and then the added lighting for after effect so that the lighting on Gabriel matches perfectly with the lighting of the animation characters. Composition: The composition here is that the aground of the video will be animated by Aardman, with Gabriel in the foreground to make it seem realistic. Mise en scene: The setting here is all bright and colours surrounding Gabriel, as well as the patterns such as the fruit face are all bright which gives the illusion of jovial happiness: The costumes used in this video would be that Gabriel would be dressed up in his casual attire to look smart in the video, and also the ladies at the end would all have different clothes to make up a unique pattern for the video. As for the lighting, the lighting would have come from artifice lights, and then added on by lighting in post production. And finally, the movement of characters here is that they would have been taught a dance routine and actions for the video in order to make it perfect and in time with the beat. Colours: The colours seen in this video are all bright, which gives the feeling of happiness and glee, as the lyrics describe a jive and get a bear on. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OJWJE0x7T4Q Font: The font used within the beginning of the video would be something of a fancy font like Baskerville as it seems more mature as the video does contain some more mature contents. Audience appeal: The video would seem appealing to more older audience as there are some more mature contents within the video such as the video, and there is more grown up parts such as the beginning of the video with the instrumental.
  7. 7. Research Analysis •What common features do the researched products have? What they have in common is that they are all stop motion animations, all made by the same company (Aardman). They also have their own unique plots and stories to tell, and all haver their own unique way of doing it. Also, they all share clear quality of the video, as well providing unique and bright colours. •What aspects of the research will you include within your on work? I will include the methods on how they animate smoothly, as well as include unique and different characters, all contrasting with different personalities to make one whole unique story. Also, will include different colours to make my work look bright and interesting for the audience, therefore it would be appealing to the family friendly idea.
  8. 8. Primary Research: Animation Techniques
  9. 9. Lighting https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8H_4Ko3vszA Observation: Within this video, it shows you how they made certain episode of Morph called Bin it to win it, but more importantly, I was focusing on what kind of light they use to create the overall atmosphere of the video in the outcome. I could see that they use artificial lights such as lamps for the lighting of the set they use for Morph as it gives the illusion that is on the desktop of someone’s studio. Also, the lighting from the lamps is pointed at different angles, this is probably to help produce an even and balanced lighting for the overall result. How will this effect my work? It will not be influencing my work that much because I will be using natural lighting from my shed window to create the overall lighting for the setting of my video.
  10. 10. Vocal Recording https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1jbOnh-jjnc Observation: In this behind the scenes video of Morph, the director of the series Merlin Crossingham describes how Morph and Chas’ voices are made. Before they do the voices, they first animate so that they can get a good idea of how they would want the mouth movement first. They record the voices first, but to do this they slow down the animation to half speed, and then record the voices. After that, they then bring it back to normal speed, and the overall speed of the voices at that speed is double speed. However, what I was focusing on more was the area of where the voices where being recorded, it seems to be in a recording studio with sound proof walls so that the voices are the only things heard. How will this influence my work: I am intending to use a similar area to record the voices for my characters: a small room with sound proof walls so that the definition of the voices comes out clear in the overall result. Also, I will animate my scenes first similar to what Aardman have done here so that I can get a good idea for the mouth movement of my characters
  11. 11. Movement https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IfgdDaaexwY Observation: Whilst watching this episode of Morph, I noticed how smooth the movements of the characters were. This is most likely because of how the animators move the characters about an inch from their last position in every frame in order to sustain a smooth animation. How will this influence my work? I will study more on this smoothness, and hopefully use the exact same technique to make my characters move smooth and freely.
  12. 12. Built via Survey Monkey Primary Research: Survey
  13. 13. Survey Question Draft This is a draft of my questionnaire questions for the audience, I wrote them down so that I have a good idea of what to ask and what qualitative options I could give them.
  14. 14. Question 1 Observation: After analysing these results, I can easily say that the majority of the audience like the different personalities of different characters from animations by 62.96%. This would make sense considering that different personalities in a story would make the animation seem more interesting and exciting. Homing in second is that there is an average for funny narratives, with a percentage of 18.75%. This would make sense because they act on a similar scale, in other words, they would have a similar impact of their success on the audience such as funny punchlines. Next was the idea of colours, with a score of 14.81%. This is understandable considering colours can be seen as a background resource for animation, and are only there to show the beauty and excitement of characters and settings. And finally, only one voted for the soundtracks with a score of 3.70%, which is understandable because they play an ‘instrumental’ role in the story, however they do bring unique moments such as dramatic scores and moments of extraordinary feelings. What does this say about my audience: The most obvious implication here is that the audience crave for exciting contrasts of different elements that combine within the world of animation, the key elements that make up these products such as colours and characters are all combining within to create a memorable masterpiece, and this is what the audience would want. Also, they seem to like personalities of characters more because they are reflections of everyday characteristics that everyone can easily identify in most cases. How will my product appeal my audience: Based on these findings, I will create a variety of colours and character traits that all combine into one harmony, in other words, into one whole animation, that has a different variety of funny and serious traits that is sure guaranteed to make the audience laugh. I will do this by looking at character expressions and vocal flexibility in order to achieve this.
  15. 15. Question 2 liked animation from these options is Wallace and Gromit, with a score of 48.15%. This is most likely because it has more exciting elements and tense moments such as the score having dramatic moments such a uprise in dynamics and volume. Also, the different storylines within the franchise all contrast very nicely as the adventures all have interesting plots that all build up unique climaxes that have the audience on the edge of their seats. Next on the chart is Morph, with a score of 25.93%. Ever since his creation back in 1977, he has been a child and adult favourite for years, including his wacky adventures with his best friends and the late but great Tony Hart. But also, people may like morph because he isn’t a complex and confusing character, but more a simple and straight forward character, someone that everyone can understand clearly, even though his language is not entirely english, he still makes a good impression though his words and actions. Next after Morph with a score of 18.52% is flushed away, which is a CGI animated film with characters that look just like plasticine characters, but all done on computer. This is mostly likely in 3rd place because people would think it look like stop motion, but really its not, and they would applause the cleverness of the production. Also, the plot is very action packed and full of exciting twists, so I would understand why some of there audience would like this. In 4th position, we have Creature Comforts, with a score of 7.41%. This could be understandable because this animation series seems to be a documentary based series, and not much action or excitement is involved within, just animals talking, but it is very good and skilled all the same, in fact, Creature comforts won an Oscar for best animated film in 1990. And finally, no one voted for Early Man, which I guess isn understandable because it is a modern time film, and has only existed for only a few years, whilst the other options have lasted longer than that. So in the overall observation, it’s easy to say that Wallace and Gromit are more well known than an animation like Creature Comforts and Early Man, because Wallace and Gromit represent everyday life in the modern world. What does this say about my audience: This shows that the audience likes the idea that animation such as Wallace and grommet are more relatable and identifiable based on the contents and the plots of the stories. Their everyday stories are based on people people do such as one man and his dog, and that dogs are supposed to be man’s best friend ,so the general thought and idea is that converting theses terms into an idea would be good because it How would my product appeal the audience: I will include similar graphics and comedy moments and catchphrases to my work in order to help boost my work to the next level and make it as funny as these animations are.
  16. 16. Question 3 Observation: From this graph, it’s fair to say that the majority of the audience chose the option of 5 mins + with a score of 77.78%. This is most likely because if the length is longer, that means there its more exciting elements and more twists to be found, such as films like Curse of the were rabbit, a full length feature film, that includes complex animations and graphics, which is what ideally is what the audience would want. However all of the remaining scores except for one minute is shown to have a score of 7.41%. This is most likely because of how much detail is put in in that certain amount of time, as for one minute, it may be hard to add in a lot of detail. What does this say about my audience: This says that my audience is very exact on how much detail there is for a single animation to contain. This also says that the audience is very keen on having a lot of action and excitement with in the animation in order to accumulate the thrill and drama along the way. How will this influence my work to appeal my audience: I will include a good time lengths which does not compact my work but rather spaces it out nicely so that it is not all compact in one small space. This way it will not be a
  17. 17. Question 4 Observation: Looking at this graph, it would seem that the majority of the audience’s age is between 45 and 54 years old, with a score of 40.74%. This most likely because that the majority who answered this survey was in this age range anyway. Next on the graph was the age of 18 to 24, with a score of 29.62%. Similar to the last reason, this is probably because of the number of audience who answered this survey was in that age range. After that was the ages of 55-64 years, with a score of 14.81%. This is similar to the previous tow reasons: it’s based on the number of audience. And finally, with both a score of 7.41% is the age range of 65+ and 35 - 44 years. It is the same reason as the last ones: based on the quantity. What does this say about my audience: This clearly says that all my audience, except of under 18, are fond of animation, and that over the years, they have become more fond due to new productions. How will my product appeal my audience: I will appeal my audience by making my character’s vocals all have acceptable quotes for all ages, so that there is no wrong maturity for younger ages.
  18. 18. Question 5 Observation: The most striking observation here is that most of the audience were female than male, with 85.19% over 14.81%. Similar to the last questions, this is probably because of that most of the answers came from women because they answered the survey more, but the male also gave a really good response. What does this say about my audience? This says that both genders like animation and that animation can be appealing to both genders with unique characters. How will I appeal my audience? I will appeal my audience by making an equal number of characters so that the numbers of both genders is equal and that there is not anyone having more advantage than the other gender.
  19. 19. Question 6 Observation: From looking at the score, it would seem that most of the audience choose the topic of being the best, with a score of 51.85%. This is understandable because everyone would want to be the best and also, it would be stereotypical for one to think that. Next, some of the audience chose the topic of being an artist, with a score of 18.52%. This would also be understandable because a lot of the audience would love to be an artist or already are one, and that being an artist means that you can be creative in many ways. After that, some other parts of the audience chose the idea of quick thinking, with that of a score of 14.81%. This is very interesting because this is a stereotypical personality, and seeing this in an animation show the world that this is what some people would behave like. Next, a small portion of the audience said that they would prefer the idea of leadership, with a score of 11.11%. This would make sense considering a lot of people would love to take charge because nearly everyone would want feel the best, but that always isn’t the case, they should be careful with leadership. And finally, the least of the audience chose the idea of feeling important, with a score of 3.70%. This would make a lot of sense, with the fact that when you feel important, you don’t get a lot of positive responses, but when you treat others like they’re important too, everything goes right. What does this say about my audience? This clearly show that the audience are keen of characters that think they are the best because when you see that character on screen, their over-confidence cause a little comedy in most cases, but the contrast of all traits combined would make a unique story in total. How will I appeal my audience? I will appeal my audience by including different personalties for the characters such as these traits in order to create a unique video with different characteristics that make up a whole.
  20. 20. Question 7 Observation: When looking at the results, it would seem that most of the audience would like the idea of donating their payments to charity instead of directly to the film company, with a score of 33.33%. This would be generous considering that there are so many people out there who need our help, so by funding and sponsoring a charity rather than giving it directly to the company would be so much better because there are innocent people who are in desperate need of support. Next on the chart, some other parts of the audience has said that they would pay £5.00 or more, with a score of 29.63%. This would also make sense, considering that most of the existing products of animation all have a similar price to this, since it would make a lot of money, the price would be fitting. Next, surprisingly was the fact that people wouldn’t pay at all for the animation. This is shocking because a lot of people would see sense and buy to see the animation. After that, there was data on the option of £3.00, with a score of 7.41%. This is good because there are a different variety of opinions, and each opinions shows their thoughts on how much it should cost. Next, with a score of of 3.70% is both the prices of £2.00 and £4.00. This is quite interesting because these are good prices but they might also both serve the fact that this are good prices for a simple animation. Finally, with no score at all is the price of only £1.00. This is understandable because since this is a full 2 minute animation, they would need/ to pay more due to the quality What does this say about my audience? This clearly shows that the audience are generous in their offerings, and that they would rather help someone in need rather than giving the price to the animation, which is completely understandable. How will my product appeal my audience? I will not include any prices for the animation, as it is free to watch on YouTube, so no one has to worry.
  21. 21. Question 8 Observation: The most clear observation here is that most of the audience chose the idea to watch animations on television, with a score of 74.07%. This is understandable because the audience would want the best quality of animation possible, and when you look at a television and a small piece of technology such as a phone or tablet, the quality of the small piece wouldn’t be as better in quality compared to a television. Also, most programmes such as Sky Kids and other television services may not need payment requirements, so it would be easier for people to access. Next, in second place is the idea of watching the animations online such as Youtube, Vimeo etc, with a score of 14.81%. This is also understandable because this way of showing of the world is a portable one, because when someone is on the go and just wants to watch some animation while they're out somewhere, they can just upload it to their portable devices such as a phone. Finally, with a score of 11.11% is the idea of watching the animations on social media. This could work because people would love to show their work to the world, however they would need to be cautious about negative comments and cyber bullying, so that is probably why it has What does this say about my audience? This shows that the audience is passionate about the quality of animation because without better quality, it wouldn’t be enjoyable. Also, this graph shows that the audience is cautious with their choice, because if an animation were to post on social media, and receive bad comments and bullying, then they would be worried. How will my product appeal my audience? I will make sure the quality of my video is good by uploading to Youtube, as it has the best quality options and it would act as a worldwide appeal.
  22. 22. Question 9 Observation: the most obvious observation to see is that the audience would want to see the genre of entertainment and comedy within animation, with a score of 88.89%. This is understandable because a lot of people would want to see the light hearted side of entertainment such as comedy because it’s not as gruesome as that of a horror genre. Plus the majority of animation for all ages is that of comedy and light heart in order to appeal the audience of all ages and genders. Next, some of the audience have said of the idea of love and romance, with a score of 7.41%. This is once again understandable because some of the audience may be of a higher age, and therefore some love and romance animations may have more mature content that cannot be seen by younger audiences. Also, the genre of love and romance is one of the more ‘attracting’ genres because love is something that happens in reality, so it would be understandable to go with this option for animation genre. After that, a small portion of the audience have chosen the idea of the drama genre, with a score of 3.70%. This too is understandable because some would crave for drama rather than the other genres just because they like it, but also it would appeal to them that it has more existing features within unlike any other genre. Finally, with no score at all is the genre of horror. This is understandable in most cases because the majority of people may be scared of horror films and animation, due to the graphic content, but also the action and cryptic elements as well. What does this say about my audience? This clearly shows that the audience are keen on the light hearted side of entertainment rather than the more dark side such as horror, they would rather see something more funny and less graphic and scary. How will my product appeal my audience? As explained in my initial plans, I will use the genre of comedy and entertainment for the genre of my video to make everyone smile and laugh and they watch the characters do their roles.
  23. 23. Question 10 Observation: For the final question, I asked do people think that animation is a good form of entertainment, and all responded with the answer Yes. This is really helpful because this will hope me give a boost of of confidence about what I’m making and having hopes on making people smile just as intended. What does this say about my audience? This clearly shows that the audience prefer animation than other types of entertainment such as film and music videos because the graphics and elements within animation are so intriguing that the audience would love it. How will my product appeal my audience? I will appeal my audience by making the graphic and comedy timing within my video perfect and also, make the characters seem appealing to the audience liking by giving them each a unique personality.
  24. 24. Primary Research: Qualitative Forum
  25. 25. Forum Questions These are the questions for my forum that I have made using Word to construct the layout. I have sent the format to my fellow classmates and one of my teaching assistants so that I can get a variety of responses. Once I have collected the responses, I will then analyse them and see if there are any similarities or differences, so that it would help me figure out what to include within my final piece.
  26. 26. Response No.1: Eileen Connolly Question 1: Question 2 Question 3 Question 4 Question 5 Observation: It seem very clear from these responses that the person likes films and animations similar to Shrek and Morph, and how the films seem to be kid friendly, but with a tint of adult humour involved too. They also describe about how these group of film reminds them of an innocent age, but with sharp humour, which means that they like the character for their own unique personalities. As for certain animation to their liking, they have mentioned that they like the movie Shrek, due to the humour in the script and that the original stereotypical ideas of a princess and a prince being reversed, with Shrek the ogre marrying Princess Fiona instead. This is interesting because not all animations follow stereotypical statements or facts such as a prince in love with a princess, but rather an alternative that brings more entertainment and comedy. As for what makes the animations successful, they have said that the personalities of characters as well as the storylines are what make them shine through. This would make sense considering that combining these two factors together are the two primary ingredients for a good story, but also, having a different variety of characteristics such as good and bad can make whole harmony, in other words, one whole story. When they saw the picture I supplied, they said that the colours and expressions would bring a heart warming and funny experience. This would be expected because when you look at the picture, there are obvious implications due to the physical layout and poses that the characters are in. They have also talked about how distinctive each character is based on their gestures and looks, which is good because we need a variety of different personalities from characters that make up a nice equal feeling. Finally, they have talked about how the films have a lot of love and feeling added within production and how the success is from the characters coming to life. This would make sense due to the fact that it’s all about the effort that people go to to make people smile and the desperate lengths they go to in order to entertain the world. What does this say about my audience: From what I have observed, it’s pretty simple to say that the audience like how the animations have interesting characters and stories to show, which would make up a good animation. This is good to analyse because I will use this to some extent within my work to provide everyone with a product on the same level of entertainment. Also, it seems that the audience are also keen on watching heartwarming and funny animations because it gives them a sense of enjoyment and a good way for entertainment. How does this effect/influence my work: I will use these thoughts to help remind me of what people are asking for and will take into account the difference elements of comedy and entertainment in order to make the overall result look good.
  27. 27. Response No.2: Harriet Smith Question 1 Question 2 Question 3 Question 4 Question 5 Observation: Looking at their response from question 1, it seems that they like the idea of bright colours that come famous animation companies. Bright colours give an uplifting feeling rather than a depressing feeling as well as the mood from the surroundings and characters. Question 2 implicates that they like hand drawn 2D animations rather than 3D because they seem more cartoon like, and cartoons are said to have unique and funny stories involved. Question 3 talks about how the audience impacts the style of the animation. This is good because you would need into be appealing and useful towards the age group. Question 4’s response shows that they have a typical view on the image, such as the bright colours and and light hearted characters, which it would give the impression of happiness. This is useful to me because when you hear the word animation, you would think about cartoons, which are funny and full of comedy. Finally. for question 5, it’s clear to say the person explains that it depends oil the person if there like animation or not. This is a good response because the question may have been too broad to respond to, so they answered it the best they can, which is good. What does this say about my audience: From these observations, I can tell that the audience is very specific on certain elements of animation such as the colours and style, which shows that these elements to them are what makes them like animation. They are also very discerning, mean that they acknowledge their answers and say what they think personally, they know what they like. These responses show that animation can enlighten a wide range of audience. How will this effect/influence my work: These responses will influence my work by helping me think of what to include in terms of elements and what their personal response request of.
  28. 28. Response No.3: Fred Clayton Observation: It seems here in Question 1 that the person likes the idea that animation gives people many opportunities to express ideas and creative visuals that could not be possible in live action and the possibility of abstract and experimental storytelling. This is interesting because the majority of animation uses visuals and bracts to tell clear and unclear stories, and whats more is that everyone has their own liking to which animation style they would prefer, which is great. Next, in question 2, they have said that they enjoy animations with distinctive styles such as Harvey Birdman and Attorney at law. They have the reason why is that they used points of animation to describe themes as well as the atmospheres of the films. This is good because this is useful to consider when thinking about the themes and atmosphere of my future product. In question 3, they like how the story of the animations are what make them successful. This is good because it is usually the plot of the story that keeps the audience happy as well at the elements hidden within the stories. In question 4, the person has said that the picture would show child friendly and lighthearted elements within, which is to be expected because Morph is a child’s favourite. And finally, in question 5, they would only recommend specific like the ones they mentioned in question 2. Once again, this is probably due to everyone having different opinions on different animations. What does this say about my audience? This clearly shows that the audience are keen more on specific animations rather than animations as a whole, which is good because everyone has their own opinions, which is useful for further work. How will this influence/effect my work? This will effect my work in a way as a guideline, to help everyone understand the plot and theming of my video, although it will be easy to point out.
  29. 29. Response No.4: Ben DixObservation: From question 1, it would seem that the person likes the fact that there is a variety of experiences that can be gained by viewing animation. This is true because one could become inspired by an animation and try to do their own, which is good because a lot of companies would want to see something new. In question 2, the person has said that they like traditional 2D animations due to the stylisation of them. This is good research because different animations appeal different people, and believe or not, the intro for my video will be 2D, so it could appeal this person. Next, in question 3, they describe how they believe the reason why the animations are success is because of entertainment value and uniqueness. This is interesting because a lot of critics value the animations for their quality and interesting, and the more contrasting genres within animation, the more unique the overall topic becomes. In question 4, the person has said that the atmosphere of the picture given would be bouncy, and the animation wouldn’t have a traditional storyline. This is true in some cases because some of Morph’s stories are all based off fantasy, whilst some others are based on reality. And finally, the person did not answer the last question, which is ok. What does this say about my audience? This clearly shows that the audience is keen on the uniqueness of animation for their own contest and plots, and how they allow people to gain experience from watching them to gain their own ideas. How will this influence/effect my work? I will use this feedback to help build a strong unique idea, that will include both 2D and stop motion elements within the appeal all those who have different taste in different types of animation.
  30. 30. Secondary Research: Reviews and Grossing Films
  31. 31. Review Articles (Creature Comforts) Observation: From looking at these reviews of Creature Comforts, it would seem that to the audience, the series was a success based of the hilarious and comedy moment based on the character’s words. They also like the idea that they are delightful shorts and that they the artistic value of the videos. How will this influence my work? I will take the light hearted ands comedy elements from these opinions, and try to incorporate something similar within my work.
  32. 32. Wallace & Gromit Comments (The Wrong Trousers) Observation: These comments on The Wrong Trousers seem to be positive, especially on certain parts of the film. This is good because I can draw this and use it as an influence for my own animation.
  33. 33. st (Top 50) grossing animated films from 1994 Source: Wikipedia
  34. 34. Analysis Looking from this data, it would seem that the 2019 remake of The Lion King is the highest in grossing films. This is mostly likely because the audience liked the original film so much, that the remake seemed a next level for the film, and still heartwarming and entertaining all the same. However, the lowest grossing film is Kung Fu Panda 3. This is probably because the film was a third chapter in the Kung Fu Panda story, and that it didn’t have a lot of new features within depending on reviews.
  35. 35. Secondary Research: Grossing Films Part 2 & Appeal
  36. 36. Grossing films for all ages (2018) Observation: From looking at this table, it seem that Frozen in 2013 was the top 1st film with a box office earning of 1.27 billion dollars. This is most likely because it was a widely gossip film, and nearly all children grew to love Elsa, Anna and Olaf. Also, the plot was so different than any other film, it became a Disney treasure for everyone to enjoy. The lowest grossing film turned out to be Kung Fu Panda 3, with a box office earning of 517 million dollars. This is mostly likely because as it was a third in the trilogy of the film series, there was the same characters and similar plots, so it may have not been so interesting. How will this influence my work? I will use this resource to help boost the plot of my story, and hopefully use charm within the characters to create unique personalities, just like what can be found within these films.
  37. 37. Age The age appeal for my video will be that it will be a family friendly video, therefore, people of all ages can watch it whenever they want, as well as a enjoying it at the same time of course.
  38. 38. Gender In terms of gender, I will make it gender equal by adding equal amount of characters for each gender so that no one will have to feel better than the other. We don’t want any fights.
  39. 39. Psychographics In terms of psychographics, I am keen that my video will appeal those of the Balanced and Totally Integrated group because some of my characters portray similar traits to this group like being an achiever, so it would appealing to them most.
  40. 40. Social Status I am hoping that my video will benefit the working class area of the audience (C2DE). This is because they work for the money and if a product is free, then this would be ideal in terms of my video. Also, people in working classes don’t get to earn luxury items, so there is another point of why my video is aimed at these people, because my video will be free to watch.
  41. 41. Hypodermic Needle Theory Since this theory is all about ideology, it would be safe to assume that there are some people out there who would think there is an ideology to successful animation, therefore, my video would become highly appealing to them.
  42. 42. Bibliography Nick Park (1958) Creature Comforts (1989-present) Nick Park (1958) Wallace and Gromit (1989-present) Peter Lord (1953) Morph (1977-present) Peter Gabriel (1950) Sledgehammer (1986)

