Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
F I N A L M A J O R P R O J E C T E X P E R I M E N T 2 : M L P V S L E G O A M Y W A T S O N
P R O C E S S : F I L M I N G Just like the last experiment, I decided to film the experiment in my bedroom, but this time...
P R O C E S S : P O S T P R O D U C T I O N After the videos were imported onto the laptop, it was time for editing. I sta...
P R O C E S S : U P L O A D I N G T O B L O G G E R After the video and editing was all completed, it was time to upload i...
R E F L E C T I O N What elements of your experiments will you include in your final product? I am hoping to use the same ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

4. production experiments 2

43 views

Published on

second experiment powerpoint

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

4. production experiments 2

  1. 1. F I N A L M A J O R P R O J E C T E X P E R I M E N T 2 : M L P V S L E G O A M Y W A T S O N
  2. 2. P R O C E S S : F I L M I N G Just like the last experiment, I decided to film the experiment in my bedroom, but this time, at my filming desk where I film pony videos for my pony Youtube channel. I used two figures for this experiment: Pinkie Pie from MLP and Stephanie from LEGO. I moved them to make kit look like they are explaining about the upcoming video as well as their rivalry. Once the filming was completed, I then air dropped the footage of my phone and into my laptop’s data.
  3. 3. P R O C E S S : P O S T P R O D U C T I O N After the videos were imported onto the laptop, it was time for editing. I started by collecting a png of a cabers recoding screen, where it helps make the image look like it is actually recorded by a highly pro camera instead of an average phone that we use daily. I then collected a clip from YouTube of a static screen and downloaded it as an mp4 in my files. Once the collecting was complete, I then added all the clips in a suitable chronological order. I also added a sound effect from iMovie which is the sound a record stretching for when the camera falls over. Once I rendered and watch the full video to make sure it is ok, I then saved it to my files, ready to be uploaded to Youtube and Blogger.
  4. 4. P R O C E S S : U P L O A D I N G T O B L O G G E R After the video and editing was all completed, it was time to upload it to the internet. I first uploaded it to YouTube, so that it was easy to upload out to Blogger. Once the upload was done, I then uploaded it to the blog under the title of Experiment 2.
  5. 5. R E F L E C T I O N What elements of your experiments will you include in your final product? I am hoping to use the same location but at a different spot so that the characters get more space in between of their individual moments on camera. I will also use the same software to incorporate all the clips into one smooth sequence so that it runs according to plan. I will also maintain the family friendly element, which includes comedy and laughter for children appropriate.

×