A WONDER OF THE WORLD: SUMMER

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SATU KEAJAIBAN DUNIA: A WONDER OF THE WORLD: KEJADIAN EMPAT MUSIM FOUR SEASONS
The year of the Earth are divided into four seasons Bumi terbahagi kepada empat musim setahun.
The seasons cause significant changes in the weather and environment. Kejadian empat musim menyebabkan berlakunya perubaha...
The Earth travel around the sun, spinning on a tilted axis. Bumi beredar mengelilingi matahari di atas satu paksi yang con...
The tilted axis caused four seasons. Paksi yang condong telah menyebabkan berlakunya kejadian empat musim.
Many parts of the world have four seasons in a year. Kebanyakan tempat di bumi mengalami kejadian empat musim pada setiap ...
Not all places on the Earth experienced four seasons! Tidak semua tempat di atas muka bumi mengalami kejadian empat musim!
Bumi mengambil masa selama setahun atau 365 hari untuk mengelilingi matahari. Paksi Bumi yang condong menyebabkan Bumi men...
Earth took a year or 365 days to make a complete orbit of the sun. Earth’s axis tilted at an angle and make the Earth expe...
MUSIM PANAS SUMMER
MUSIM PANAS 1. Cuaca yang tersangat panas berlaku di musim panas berbanding musim-musim yang lain. 2. Siang lebih panjang ...
SUMMER 1. Summer has the hottest weather out of all seasons. 2. The days are longer that the nights during summer. 3. The ...
Cuaca yang tersangat panas berlaku di musim panas berbanding musim-musim yang lain. Summer has the hottest weather out of ...
Suhu kekal panas walaupun selepas matahari terbenam pada waktu malam. The temperature can stay warm even after the sun has...
Daun-daun hidup subur dan banyak tumbuhan menghasilkan buah-buahan pada musim panas. There are lots of leaves on trees in ...
Aktiviti seperti berenang dan bersiar-siar di taman- taman yang redup banyak dilakukan untuk mengurangkan bahang cuaca yan...
IMBAS KOD QR UNTUK VIDEOGRAFIK KEJADIAN EMPAT MUSIM
SCAN THE QR CODE FOR VIDEO-GRAPHICS OF FOUR SEASONS
TERIMA KASIH ATAS PERHATIAN ANDA! THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION!
A WONDER OF THE WORLD: SUMMER
A WONDER OF THE WORLD: SUMMER
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

A WONDER OF THE WORLD: SUMMER

35 views

Published on

Simple and easy information on four seasons.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

A WONDER OF THE WORLD: SUMMER

  1. 1. SATU KEAJAIBAN DUNIA: A WONDER OF THE WORLD: KEJADIAN EMPAT MUSIM FOUR SEASONS
  2. 2. The year of the Earth are divided into four seasons Bumi terbahagi kepada empat musim setahun.
  3. 3. The seasons cause significant changes in the weather and environment. Kejadian empat musim menyebabkan berlakunya perubahan kepada cuaca dan persekitaran.
  4. 4. The Earth travel around the sun, spinning on a tilted axis. Bumi beredar mengelilingi matahari di atas satu paksi yang condong.
  5. 5. The tilted axis caused four seasons. Paksi yang condong telah menyebabkan berlakunya kejadian empat musim.
  6. 6. Many parts of the world have four seasons in a year. Kebanyakan tempat di bumi mengalami kejadian empat musim pada setiap tahun.
  7. 7. Not all places on the Earth experienced four seasons! Tidak semua tempat di atas muka bumi mengalami kejadian empat musim!
  8. 8. Bumi mengambil masa selama setahun atau 365 hari untuk mengelilingi matahari. Paksi Bumi yang condong menyebabkan Bumi mengalami kejadian empat musim. Hemisfera Selatan dan Hemisfera Utara akan berada dekat atau jauh dari matahari, mengakibatkan kejadian musim panas dan musim sejuk. Musim bunga dan musim luruh berada di antara musim panas dan musim sejuk.
  9. 9. Earth took a year or 365 days to make a complete orbit of the sun. Earth’s axis tilted at an angle and make the Earth experiencing four seasons. Southern and Northern hemisphere of the Earth will be slightly closer to or farther away from the sun, causing summer and winter. Spring and autumn were in between of summer and winter.
  10. 10. MUSIM PANAS SUMMER
  11. 11. MUSIM PANAS 1. Cuaca yang tersangat panas berlaku di musim panas berbanding musim-musim yang lain. 2. Siang lebih panjang berbanding malam pada musim panas. 3. Suhu kekal panas walaupun selepas matahari terbenam pada waktu malam. 4. Hujan jarang berlaku pada musim panas. 5. Daun-daun hidup subur dan banyak tumbuhan menghasilkan buah-buahan pada musim panas. 6. Tumbuhan dituai pada penghujung musim panas. 7. Aktiviti seperti berenang dan bersiar-siar di taman-taman yang redup banyak dilakukan untuk mengurangkan bahang cuaca yang panas.
  12. 12. SUMMER 1. Summer has the hottest weather out of all seasons. 2. The days are longer that the nights during summer. 3. The temperature can stay warm even after the sun has gone down at night. 4. There is often not a lot of rain in summer. 5. There are lots of leaves on trees in summer and many plants produce fruits. 6. Many plants are harvested near the summer end. 7. People try to fight the hot weather with activities like swimming and spending time on shady parks and gardens.
  13. 13. Cuaca yang tersangat panas berlaku di musim panas berbanding musim-musim yang lain. Summer has the hottest weather out of all seasons. Siang lebih panjang berbanding malam pada musim panas. The days are longer than the nights during summer.
  14. 14. Suhu kekal panas walaupun selepas matahari terbenam pada waktu malam. The temperature can stay warm even after the sun has gone down at night Hujan jarang berlaku pada musim panas. There is often not a lot of rain in summer.
  15. 15. Daun-daun hidup subur dan banyak tumbuhan menghasilkan buah-buahan pada musim panas. There are lots of leaves on trees in summer and many plants produce fruits. Tumbuhan dituai pada penghujung musim panas. Many plants are harvested near the summer end.
  16. 16. Aktiviti seperti berenang dan bersiar-siar di taman- taman yang redup banyak dilakukan untuk mengurangkan bahang cuaca yang panas. People try to fight the hot weather with activities like swimming and spending time on shady parks and gardens.
  17. 17. IMBAS KOD QR UNTUK VIDEOGRAFIK KEJADIAN EMPAT MUSIM
  18. 18. SCAN THE QR CODE FOR VIDEO-GRAPHICS OF FOUR SEASONS
  19. 19. TERIMA KASIH ATAS PERHATIAN ANDA! THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION!

×