i LỜI CẢM ƠN Trong suốt thời gian học tập tại trường để hoàn thành chương trình mà em theo học, em đã nhận được rất nhiều ...
ii MỤC LỤC LỜI CẢM ƠN .......................................................................................................
iii 1.4.1. Chọn lựa, sơ chế nguyên liệu. ..............................................................19 1.4.3. Nấu mứt.....
iv 2.3.1. Phương pháp phân tích cảm quan.........................................................28 2.3.2. Phương pháp phâ...
v 3.2.1.3. Làm sạch, cắt miếng......................................................................62 3.2.1.4. hấp. ........
vi DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG Bảng 1.1. Diện tích rau của Việt Nam qua các năm (nghìn ha). ...............................6 Bảng 1....
vii Bảng 3.14. Bảng cho điểm và xếp loại sản phẩm mứt bí đỏ phụ thuộc vào thời gian nấu......................................
viii DANH MỤC CÁC HÌNH Hình 1.1. Nguyên liệu bí đỏ...........................................................................
ix DANH MỤC CÁC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT KL: Khuẩn lạc BT: Bào tử TSBTNM-M: Tổng số bào tử nấm men, nấm mốc Aw: Hoạt độ của nước TB: T...
1 LỜI MỞ ĐẦU Việt Nam là một nước nhiệt đới nóng ẩm, mưa nhiều nên điều kiện khí hậu, đất đai thuân lợi cho việc trồng các...
2 CHƯƠNG 1: TỔNG QUAN 1.1. Cơ sơ khoa học của công nghệ đồ hộp . Đồ hộp là một dạng thực phẩm đã qua các giai đoạn chế biế...
3 Năm 1880, máy ghép mí tự động ra đời. Năm 1885, đã có sự phân công giữa sản xuất bao bì và đồ hộp thực phẩm. Năm 1930, đ...
4  Đáp ứng nhu cầu trong nước cũng như xuất khẩu. Cạnh tranh được với các mặt hàng ngoại đang xâm nhập vào trong nước, cá...
5 1.1.3.2. Đồ hộp từ quả.[2]  Đồ hộp quả nước đường: Là quả (phần ăn được) đóng hộp cùng với nước đường, với các nồng độ ...
6 bông, hành tây, tỏi, cà rốt, cà chua, bầu, bí... Ngày nay qua chọn lọc và thuần hoá lâu đời nước ta đã có nhiều giống tr...
7 1.2.1. Tổng Quan Về Nguyên Liệu Bí Đỏ. 1.2.1.1. Đặc điểm của bí đỏ.[14] Tên tiếng anh : Pumkin, summer squash. Tên khoa ...
8 1.2.1.2. Thành phần hóa học của bí đỏ.[14] Bảng 1.3. Thành phần hóa học của bí đỏ. STT Thành phần hóa học Đơn vị 100g bí...
9 hàng ngày. Bí khó bị hư hỏng khi bảo quản vì thế thích hợp làm nguyên liệu dự trữ cho ngành công nghệ thực phẩm. Hàm ẩm ...
10 thay đổi phụ thuộc giống loài, đất đai, chăm sóc, thời tiết, độ chín và nhiều yếu tố khác. Vitamin A có vai trò quan tr...
11 cáu không kiểm soát được. Mặt khác, bí đỏ rất nghèo năng lượng, 100 g bí đỏ chỉ cung cấp 26 kcal và không chứa chất béo...
  1. 1. i LỜI CẢM ƠN Trong suốt thời gian học tập tại trường để hoàn thành chương trình mà em theo học, em đã nhận được rất nhiều sự giúp đỡ . Qua đây em xin chân thành cảm ơn: Lời đầu tiên em xin cảm ơn bố mẹ đã sinh em ra và nuôi em khôn lớn. Em xin cảm ơn các thầy, cô giáo đã dạy em trong suốt quá trình học tập tại trường. Em xin gửi lời cảm ơn chân thành tới thầy tiến sĩ Đỗ Văn Ninh đã tận tình hướng dẫn, giúp đỡ em trong quá trình thực tập và hoàn thành cuốn báo cáo này. Em xin chân thành cảm ơn các thầy, các cô, cán bộ phòng thí nghiệm đã giúp đỡ em rất nhiều trong quá trình thực tập. Em xin chân thành cảm ơn cán bộ thư viện đã tạo điều kiện cho em mượn các tài liệu kham khảo. Em xin chân thành cảm ơn các anh, các chị, và các bạn những người đã luôn bên em động viên, giúp đỡ em trong thời gian qua. Sinh viên Vũ Thị Thúy Nga
  2. 2. ii MỤC LỤC LỜI CẢM ƠN ..........................................................................................................i MỤC LỤC ..............................................................................................................ii DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG .....................................................................................iv DANH MỤC CÁC HÌNH .......................................................................................v DANH MỤC CÁC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT .....................................................................vi LỜI MỞ ĐẦU.........................................................................................................1 CHƯƠNG 1: TỔNG QUAN ...................................................................................2 1.1. CƠ SỞ KHOA HỌC CỦA CÔNG NGHỆ ĐỒ HỘP ......................................2 1.1.1. Lịch sử phát triển của ngành công nghệ thực phẩm. ...............................2 1.1.2. Ý nghĩa và vai trò của đồ hộp.................................................................3 1.1.3. Các loại đồ hộp rau quả .........................................................................4 1.1.3.1 Đồ hộp từ rau gồm: ..........................................................................4 1.2. TỔNG QUAN VỀ RAU QUẢ.......................................................................5 1.2.1. Tổng Quan Về Nguyên Liệu Bí Đỏ........................................................7 1.2.1.1. Đặc điểm của bí đỏ..........................................................................7 1.2.1.2. Thành phần hóa học của bí đỏ. ........................................................8 1.2.1.3. Giá trị dinh dưỡng của bí đỏ..........................................................10 1.2.1.4. Tình hình nghiên cứu trong, ngoài nước........................................11 1.2.1.5. Các sản phẩm làm từ bí đỏ. ...........................................................12 1.3.TỔNG QUAN VỀ MỨT ..............................................................................13 1.3.1.2. Mứt nhuyễn...................................................................................15 1.3.1.3. Mứt khô. .......................................................................................17 1.3.2. Tình hình nghiên cứu và sản xuất mứt của Việt Nam. ..........................17 1.3.3. Qui trình chế biến một số đồ hộp mứt quả............................................18 1.3.3.1. Mứt dứa nhuyễn ...........................................................................18 1.3.3.2. Mứt chuối nhuyễn. ........................................................................19 1.3.3.3. Mứt ổi đông. .................................................................................19 1.4. CÁC YẾU TỐ ẢNH HƯỞNG ĐẾN SẢN XUẤT MỨT NHUYỄN. ............19
  3. 3. iii 1.4.1. Chọn lựa, sơ chế nguyên liệu. ..............................................................19 1.4.3. Nấu mứt...............................................................................................23 1.4.4. Thanh trùng..........................................................................................24 1.4.5. Bao bì ..................................................................................................25 CHƯƠNG 2: ĐỐI TƯỢNG - NỘI DUNG VÀ PHƯƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU......................................................................................................................27 2.1. ĐỐI TƯỢNG NGHIÊN CỨU. ....................................................................27 2.1.1. Nguyên liệu chính ...............................................................................27 2.1.2. Nguyên liệu phụ...................................................................................27 2.1.2.1. Đường...........................................................................................27 2.1.2.2. Nước.............................................................................................27 2.1.2.3. Pectin............................................................................................27 2.1.2.4. Acid citric (INS:330).....................................................................27 2.1.2.5. Acid sorbic....................................................................................28 2.1.2.6. Bao bì thủy tinh.............................................................................28 2.2. NỘI DUNG NGHIÊN CỨU. ......................................................................28 2.2.1. Xây dựng thang điểm cảm quan cho sản phẩm mứt bí đỏ.....................28 2.2.2. Xác định thành phần khối lượng của nguyên liệu. ................................28 2.2.3. Xác định thành phần hóa học. ..............................................................28 2.2.4. Xây dựng quy trình sản xuất kham khảo. .............................................28 2.2.4.1. Xác định thời gian hấp bí đỏ..........................................................28 2.2.4.2. Xác định tỷ lệ nước phối trộn khi xay nhuyễn. ..............................28 2.2.4.3. Xác định tỷ lệ đường bổ sung........................................................28 2.2.4.4. Xác định tỷ lệ pectin bổ sung. .......................................................28 2.2.4.5. Xác định tỷ lệ acid citric bổ sung...................................................28 2.2.4.6. Xác định thời gian nấu mứt. ..........................................................28 2.2.4.7. Xác định chế độ thanh trùng.........................................................28 2.2.5. Theo dõi thời gian bảo quản sản phẩm. ................................................28 2.3. PHƯƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU................................................................28
  4. 4. iv 2.3.1. Phương pháp phân tích cảm quan.........................................................28 2.3.2. Phương pháp phân tích các thành phần hóa học của nguyên liệu (phụ lục A)...28 2.3.3. Nghiên cứu các công đoạn của quy trình sản xuất mứt bí đỏ đựng trong bao bì thủy tinh:....................................................................................29 2.4. SƠ ĐỒ BỐ TRÍ THÍ NGHIỆM....................................................................31 2.4.1. Bố trí thí nghiệm xác định thời gian hấp bí đỏ......................................31 2.4.2. Bố trí thí nghiệm xác định tỷ lệ nước bổ sung để xay nhuyễn bí đỏ......33 2.4.3. Bố trí thí nghiệm xác định tỷ lệ đường bổ sung. ...................................34 2.4.4. Bố trí thí nghiệm xác định tỷ lệ pectin bổ sung.....................................35 Trong sản phẩm mứt để tằng độ sánh dẻo cần bổ sung chất tạo đông là pectin.............................................................................................................35 CHƯƠNG 3. KẾT QUẢ NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ THẢO LUẬN ................................41 3.1. KẾT QUẢ NGHIÊN CỨU. ........................................................................41 3.1.1. Kết quả nghiên cứu thành phần của nguyên liệu...................................41 3.1.2. Kết quả nghiên cứu các công đoạn của quy trình..................................41 3.1.2.1. Kết quả xác định chế độ hấp bí đỏ.................................................41 3.1.2.2. Kết quả xác định tỷ lệ nước bổ sung xay nhuyễn bí đỏ..................44 3.1.2.3. Kết quả xác định tỷ lệ dịch đường bổ sung. ...................................46 3.1.2.4. Kết quả xác định tỷ lệ pectin bổ sung. ...........................................49 3.1.2.5. Kết quả xác định tỷ lệ acid citric bổ sung. ....................................51 3.1.2.6. Kết quả xác định thời gian nấu mứt. ..............................................54 3.1.2.7. Kết quả xác định thời gian thanh trùng..........................................57 3.1.2.8. Xác định chế độ bảo quản sản phẩm..............................................59 3.1.2.9. Các hiện tượng có thể xảy ra trong quá trình bảo quản. .................60 3.2. ĐỀ XUẤT QUY TRÌNH SẢN XUẤT MỨT BÍ ĐỎ ĐỰNG TRONG BAO BÌ THUỶ TINH.................................................................................................61 3.2.1. Thuyết minh quy trình..........................................................................62 3.2.1.1. Nguyên liệu bí đỏ..........................................................................62 3.2.1.2. Rửa. ..............................................................................................62
  5. 5. v 3.2.1.3. Làm sạch, cắt miếng......................................................................62 3.2.1.4. hấp. ...............................................................................................62 3.2.1.5. Phối trộn với nước và xay nhuyễn. ................................................63 3.2.1.6. Phối trộn. ......................................................................................63 3.2.1.8. Chuẩn bị hộp.................................................................................64 3.2.1.9. Ghép kín nắp.................................................................................65 3.2.1.10. Thanh trùng và làm nguội............................................................65 3.2.1.11. Bảo quản.....................................................................................65 3.3. ĐÁNH GIÁ CHẤT LƯỢNG SẢN PHẨM. .................................................66 3.3.1. Kết quả đánh giá cảm quan sản phẩm mứt bí đỏ...................................66 3.3.2. thành phần hoá học và chỉ tiêu vi sinh của sản phẩm............................67 3.4. TÍNH CHI PHÍ NGUYÊN VẬT LIỆU. .......................................................67 CHƯƠNG 4: KẾT LUẬN VÀ ĐỀ XUẤT Ý KIẾN...............................................69 TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO .....................................................................................71 PHỤ LỤC
  6. 6. vi DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG Bảng 1.1. Diện tích rau của Việt Nam qua các năm (nghìn ha). ...............................6 Bảng 1.2. Sản lượng rau của Việt Nam qua các năm (nghìn tấn)..............................6 Bảng 1.3. Thành phần hóa học của bí đỏ. ................................................................8 Bảng 1.4. Tỉ lệ phối chế mứt nhuyễn. ....................................................................15 Bảng 1.5. Quan hệ giữa nồng độ chất khô và nhiệt độ sôi ở 760 mmHg. ...............23 Bảng 3.1. Thành phần hóa học của nguyên liệu bí đỏ. ...........................................41 Bảng 3.2. Bảng mô tả chất lượng cảm quan của bí đỏ phụ thuộc vào thời gian hấp. ...42 Bảng 3.3. Bảng mô tả chất lượng cảm quan của bí đỏ phụ thuộc vào thời gian hấp sau khi xay nhuyễn với cùng tỷ lệ nước. .........................................................42 Bảng 3.4. Bảng cho điểm và xếp loại dịch bí đỏ phụ thuộc vào thời gian hấp. .......43 Bảng 3.5. Bảng mô tả chất lượng cảm quan của dịch bí đỏ phụ thuộc vào tỷ lệ nước bổ sung. ........................................................................................................44 Bảng 3.6. Bảng cho điểm và xếp loại dịch bí đỏ phụ thuộc vào tỷ lệ nước bổ sung.......................................................................................................................45 Bảng 3.7. Bảng mô tả chất lượng cảm quan của sản phẩm mứt phụ thuộc vào tỷ lệ dịch đường bổ sung............................................................................................47 Bảng 3.8. Bảng cho điểm và xếp loại sản phẩm mứt phụ thuộc vào tỷ lệ dịch đường bổ sung.......................................................................................................47 Bảng 3..9. Bảng mô tả chất lượng cảm quan của sản phẩm phụ thuộc vào tỷ lệ pectin.....................................................................................................................49 Bảng 3.10. Bảng cho diểm và xếp loại sản phẩm mứt phụ thuộc vào tỷ lệ pectin...50 Bảng 3.11. Bảng mô tả chất lượng cảm quan của mứt phụ thuộc vào tỷ lệ acid citric bổ sung.........................................................................................................52 Bảng 3.12. Bảng cho điểm và xếp loại sản phẩm mứt phụ thuộc vào tỷ lệ acid citric......................................................................................................................52 Bảng 3.13. Bảng mô tả chất lượng cảm quan của mứt phụ thuộc vào thời gian nấu mứt. ................................................................................................................54
  7. 7. vii Bảng 3.14. Bảng cho điểm và xếp loại sản phẩm mứt bí đỏ phụ thuộc vào thời gian nấu.................................................................................................................55 Bảng 3.15. Bảng mô tả chất lượng cảm quan của sản phẩm phụ thuộc vào các thời gian giữ nhiệt. ................................................................................................57 Bảng 3.16. Bảng cho điểm và xếp loại sản phẩm phụ thuộc vào thời gian giữ nhiệt của chế độ thanh trùng..................................................................................57 Bảng 3.17. Bảng kết quả kiểm tra vi sinh...............................................................59 Bảng 3.18. Bảng tiêu chuẩn chất lượng của đồ hộp mứt bí đỏ................................66 Bảng 3.19. Bảng điểm cảm quan của sản phẩm mứt nhuyễn bí đỏ.........................66 Bảng 3.20. Thành phần hóa học của sản phẩm.......................................................67 Bảng 3.21. kết quả kiểm tra chỉ tiêu vi sinh. ..........................................................67 Bảng 3.22. Chi phí nguyên vật liệu để sản xuất 1000 hộp......................................68
  8. 8. viii DANH MỤC CÁC HÌNH Hình 1.1. Nguyên liệu bí đỏ...................................................................................12 Hình 1.2. Công thức cấu tạo của pectin..................................................................22 Hình 1.3. Công thức cấu tạo của acid citric............................................................22 Hình 1.4. Một số hình ảnh về sản phẩm mứt..........................................................26 Hình 2.1: Quy trình sản xuất dự kiến.....................................................................29 Hình 2.2. Sơ đồ bố trí thí nghiệm xác định thời gian hấp bí đỏ. .............................32 Hình 2.3. Sơ đồ bố trí thí nghiệm xác định tỷ lệ nước bổ sung để xay bí đỏ...........33 Hình 2.4. Sơ đồ bố trí thí nghiệm xác định đường bổ sung. ...................................34 Hình 2.5. Sơ đồ bố trí thí nghiệm xác định tỷ lệ pectin bổ sung .............................36 Hình 2.6. Sơ đồ bố trí thí nghiệm xác định tỷ lệ acid citric bổ sung. ......................37 Hình 2.7. Sơ đồ bố trí thí nghiệm xác định thời gian nấu mứt................................38 Hình 2.8. Sơ đồ bố trí thí nghiệm xác định thời gian giữ nhiệt khi thanh trùng. .....40 Hình 3. 1. Biểu diễn ảnh hưởng của thời gian hấp đến điểm cảm quan chung của sản phẩm. ..............................................................................................................43 Hình 3.2. Biểu diễn ảnh hưởng của tỷ lệ nước đến điểm cảm quan chung của sản phẩm. ..............................................................................................................45 Hình 3.3. Biểu diễn ảnh hưởng tỷ lệ dịch đường đến điểm cảm quan chung của sản phẩm. ..............................................................................................................48 Hình 3.4. Biểu diễn ảnh hưởng của tỷ lệ pectin đến điểm cảm quan chung của sản phẩm. ..............................................................................................................50 Hình 3.5. Biểu diễn ảnh hưởng của tỷ lệ acid citric đến điểm cảm quan chung của sản phẩm.........................................................................................................53 Hình 3.6. Biểu diễn ảnh hưởng của thời gian nấu đến điểm cảm quan chung của sản phẩm. ..............................................................................................................55 Hình 3.7. Biểu diễn ảnh hưởng của thời gian giữ nhiệt khi thanh trùng đến điểm cảm quan chung của sản phẩm...............................................................................58 Hình 3.8: Sơ đồ quy trình sản xuất mứt bí đỏ.........................................................61 Hình 3.9 Quy trình sản xuất syrup cơ bản..............................................................63
  9. 9. ix DANH MỤC CÁC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT KL: Khuẩn lạc BT: Bào tử TSBTNM-M: Tổng số bào tử nấm men, nấm mốc Aw: Hoạt độ của nước TB: Trung bình ĐTB: Điểm trung bình CTTT: Công thức thanh trùng ĐGCQ: Đánh giá cảm quan
  10. 10. 1 LỜI MỞ ĐẦU Việt Nam là một nước nhiệt đới nóng ẩm, mưa nhiều nên điều kiện khí hậu, đất đai thuân lợi cho việc trồng các loài rau quả có nguồn gốc địa lý khác nhau: nhiệt đới, cận nhiệt đới và ôn đới nên rau quả đa dạng về số lượng và chủng loại. Đồng thời, rau quả là thức ăn cần thiết cho con người. Nó không chỉ dùng trong khẩu ăn hàng ngày nhằm cung cấp đầy đủ các chất dinh dưỡng, các chất khoáng, các sinh tố thiết yếu mà rau quả còn cung cấp cho con người nhiều chất xơ có tác dụng giải các độc tố phát sinh trong quá trình tiêu hóa thức ăn và có tác dụng chống táo bón. Do vậy, trong chế độ dinh dưỡng của con người rau quả không thể thiếu và ngày càng trở lên quan trọng. Khi vào chính vụ thì rau quả trở nên dư thừa, ngập úng, giá rất thấp mà rau quả tươi lại nhanh hư hỏng trong quá trình bảo quản. Chính vì vậy rau quả được con người chế biến thành nhiều loại sản phẩm khác nhau như: sản phẩm sấy, các loại sản phẩm đồ hộp, trong đó đồ hộp mứt quả….Ở nước ta hiện nay có một số nhà máy sản xuất mứt quả nhưng sản phẩm chưa phong phú, chưa đáp ứng được việc chế biến theo mùa vụ.Các sản phẩm mứt đang bán trên thị trường hầu hết là của nước ngoài với giá bán khá cao mà lại không hợp lắm với thị hiếu người tiêu dùng Việt Nam. Vì vậy, để góp phần làm phong phú thêm cho các sản phẩm đồ hộp mứt, việc nghiên cứu sản phẩm mứt bí đỏ là cần thiết nhằm đáp ứng nhu cầu tiêu dùng và để sản phẩm mứt có điều kiện ra nhập thị trường.Bí đỏ là loại quả có mùi vị và màu sắc hấp dẫn thích hợp với nhiều người, rất được ưa thích. Đồng thời là loại quả có giá trị dinh dưỡng cao, rất tốt cho sức khỏe của con người. Xuất phát từ ý tưởng trên, em thực hiên đồ án “Nghiên cứu đề xuất quy trình sản xuất thử nghiệm mứt nhuyễn bí đỏ đóng hộp”. Do thiếu kinh nghiệm thực tế, kiến thức có hạn và thời gian thực tập ngắn nên đồ án của em không thể tránh khỏi thiếu xót, em rất mong được sự giúp đỡ góp ý của quý thầy cô để đồ án của em được hoàn thiện hơn. Em chân thành cám ơn Nha trang, tháng 06 năm 2010 Sinh viên thực hiện Vũ Thị Thúy Nga
  11. 11. 2 CHƯƠNG 1: TỔNG QUAN 1.1. Cơ sơ khoa học của công nghệ đồ hộp . Đồ hộp là một dạng thực phẩm đã qua các giai đoạn chế biến, được đựng trong hộp kín cách ly với môi trường bên ngoài, nhờ các quà trình thanh trùng tiêu diệt vi sinh vật gây hư hỏng nên đồ hộp có thể bảo quản ở nhiệt độ thường trong thời gian dài 1.1.1. Lịch sử phát triển của ngành công nghệ thực phẩm.[1] Công nghệ chế biến đồ hộp thực phẩm là một trong những ngành quan trọng trong ngành chế biến thực phẩm nói chung. Lịch sử của ngành đồ hộp thực phẩm đã phát triển hơn 2 thế kỷ trước đây. Bắt đầu từ thế kỷ 18 đã có nhiều người nghiên cứu bằng phương phàp bảo quản bằng đồ hộp.theo thời gian cùng với sự phát triển của ngành hóa học, lý học, sinh học, vi sinh vật, truyền nhiệt….công nghệ đồ hộp càng ngày càng phát triển sâu sắc hơn. Năm 1810, Nicolas Appert người Pháp đã nghiên cứu và đề ra phương pháp bảo quản thực phẩm bằng hộp được bài khí ghép kín. Trong thời gian đó những lí luận về vi trùng học và vi sinh vật học vẫn còn non kém, do đó người ta đã hiểu nhầm nguyên nhân gây hư hỏng thực phẩm trong hộp là không kín.. Năm 1811, bao bì thủy tinh đã bắt đầu xuất hiện và từ đó sàn xuất đồ hộp đựng trong bao bì thủy tinh ra đời. Năm 1923 bao bì sắt tây ra đời và sản xuất phương pháp thủ công với năng suất 100 hộp trên công . Năm 1849, người ta chế tạo máy dập cắt vỏ và nắp hộp. Năm 1862, luis Pasteur chỉ ra rằng nguyên nhân chủ yếu làm hư hỏng thực phẩm không phải là không kín mà do vi sinh vật gây nên. Từ đó ngành công nghệ đồ hộp mới tìm được cơ sở lý luận khoa học về bảo quản thực phẩm bằng hộp kín. Năm 1862, chế tạo được nồi thanh trùng cao áp và các dụng cụ điều chỉnh như: đồng hồ áp lực, nhiệt kế, van an toàn… Năm 1872, chế tạo ra máy ghép mí và việc sản xuất đồ hộp bao bì sắt tây tương đối hoàn thiên.
  12. 12. 3 Năm 1880, máy ghép mí tự động ra đời. Năm 1885, đã có sự phân công giữa sản xuất bao bì và đồ hộp thực phẩm. Năm 1930, đã có máy tự động chế tạo hộp sẳt với năng suất 300 hộp/phút. Cuối thế kỷ 19 sang đầu thế kỷ 20 có nhiều máy móc sản xuất đồ hộp hiện đại ra đời như: máy rửa hộp, máy cho thực phẩm vào hộp, máy rót nước sốt, máy bài khí…Qúa trình sản xuất đồ hộp dần dần được cơ giới hóa và tự động hóa. Hiện nay trên thế giới có rất nhiều loại đồ hộp khác nhau và được sản xuất ở các nước như: Hoa Kỳ, Nga, Pháp, Nhật, Ý, Đức, Cộng Hòa Séc, Hà Lan,Trung Quốc…các mặt hàng đồ hộp mới luôn được nghiên cứu và tìm ra biện phàp nâng cao chất lượng của các sản phẩm đồ hộp ngày càng đa dạng và chất lựợng tốt hơn. 1.1.2. Ý nghĩa và vai trò của đồ hộp. [2] Đồ hộp thực phẩm là loại thức ăn dự trữ, là loại hàng hóa, loại thực phẩm có vai trò quan trọng trong đời sống., nó đã được trao đổi rộng rãi trên thị trường quốc tế. Về giá trị dinh dưỡng đồ hộp không thua kém các mặt hàng tươi. Khi bổ sung thêm các thành phầm thì đồ hộp còn tăng thêm giá trị dinh dưỡng cho sản phẩm.[2] Khi ngành công nghệ đồ hộp phát triển nó kéo theo và thúc đẩy sự phát triển của ngành: nuôi trồng, cơ khí, giao thông vận tải, vui chơi giải trí...Tuy nhiên, hiện nay ngành công nghệ đồ hộp ở Việt Nam vẫn còn non yếu, chưa thực sự đáp ứng được nhu cầu trong nước và xuất khẩu: chủng loại các mặt hàng còn đơn điệu, chất lượng thì chưa cao. Vì vậy,nghiên cứu các mặt hàng đồ hộp là vấn đề cần quan tâm của ngành thực phẩm ở nước ta. Trong sản xuất thực phẩm nói chung và công nghệ chế biến đồ hộp nói riêng cần phải quan tâm tới các vấn đề:  Đảm bảo tốt nhất chất lượng về mặt cảm quan, giá trị dinh dưỡng, an toàn vệ sinh thực phẩm để không ảnh hưởng đến sức khỏe cũng như tính mạng của người tiêu dùng.  Cung cấp nguồn thức ăn dự trữ đủ chất dinh dưỡng, đáp ứng nhu cầu sử dụng thực phẩm cho các vùng khan hiếm, các địa phương xa xôi, hẻo lánh và cho công nghiệp quốc phòng.
  13. 13. 4  Đáp ứng nhu cầu trong nước cũng như xuất khẩu. Cạnh tranh được với các mặt hàng ngoại đang xâm nhập vào trong nước, các mặt hàng này ta có thể sản xuất được và phù hợp với yêu cầu của người tiêu dùng trong nước nhằm góp phần nâng cao giá trị mặt hàng xuất khẩu cũng như tăng kim ngạch xuất khẩu, đẩy mạnh công cuộc phát triển kinh tế đất nước. 1.1.3. Các loại đồ hộp rau quả [2] Có nhiều cách phân loại khác nhau, tùy thuộc khái niệm của người phân loại hoặc tùy thuộc trình độ công nghệ, qui mô sản xuất của mỗi nước hoặc mỗi khu vực. Có thể phân loại một cách tương đối, đồ hộp rau quả như sau: 1.1.3.1 Đồ hộp từ rau gồm:  Đồ hộp rau quả tự nhiên: Chế biến từ nguyên liệu rau tươi, với dung dịch rót hộp chủ yếu là muối loãng. Dạng sản phẩm này giữ được tính chất tự nhiên của nguyên liệu và được coi là bán chế phẩm, thường được nấu trước khi sử dụng. Nguyên liệu được sử dụng phổ biến: Quả cà chua, đậu quả, đậu hạt, súp lơ, nấm, ngô ngọt, măng tây.  Đồ hộp rau ăn liền: Rau có thể chế biến kèm theo hoặc không kèm theo thịt, cá. Trong sản phẩm thường có dầu thực vật, sốt cà chua và các gia vị. Các sản phẩm tiêu biểu: Cà tím sốt cà chua, bắp cải nhồi thịt với sốt cà chua, cà tím nhồi thịt sốt cà chua.  Đồ hộp rau dầm giấm: Chế biến từ rau với dung dịch rót hộp có chứa đường, muối, axit axetic.Trong thành phần gia vị có rau thơm, ớt, tiêu, tỏi và một số gia vị khác. Sản phẩm chủ yếu là dưa chuột dầm giấm, cà chua dầm giấm, sa lát.[2]  Sản phẩm cà chua nghiền: Chế biến từ cà chua nghiền mịn rồi cô đặc tới các độ đặc khác nhau, với hàm lượng chất khô tổng đạt tới 15÷32%. Bao gồm cả các dạng sốt cà chua, trong sản phẩm ngoài cà chua nghiền còn có đường, muối, axit axetic các gia vị khác.  Đồ hộp nước rau: Được dùng làm đồ uống, như nước cà chua, nước cá rốt, nước ép từ bắp cải đã muối chua.
  14. 14. 5 1.1.3.2. Đồ hộp từ quả.[2]  Đồ hộp quả nước đường: Là quả (phần ăn được) đóng hộp cùng với nước đường, với các nồng độ đường khác nhau, và có thể cho thêm hoăc không cho thêm axit thực phẩm. Nếu sản phẩm là hỗn hợp nhiều loại quả được gọi tên là quả nước đường hỗn hợp. Trong các sản phẩm đồ hộp quả, quả nước đường được ưa chuộng nhất vì sản phẩm nay có tính chất giống như các tính chất của nguyên liệu quả. Sản phẩm quả nước đường phổ biến là dứa nước đường, mận nước đường, lê nước đường, dứa vải hỗn hợp, chôm chôm hỗn hợp với dứa.  Đồ hộp nước quả: Nước quả ép được chế biến bằng cách ép để lấy dịch quả ,trong sản phẩm chứa ít thịt quả. Nước quả nghiền được chế bằng cách chà, nghiền quả và trong sản phẩm chứa nhiều thịt quả. Nước quả ép được lọc trong suốt gọi là nước quả trong ,nếu sản phẩm còn một ít thịt quả gọi là nước quả đục. Nước quả cô đặc là nước quả đã loại bỏ hết thịt quả rồi được cô đặc đến độ khô 50÷70%. Nước quả chế biến từ nhiều loại quả trộn lẫn nhau gọi là nước quả hỗn hợp. . Mứt quả: Được chế biến bằng cách nấu với đường để sản phẩm có độ khô từ 65÷70%, hàm lượng đường 60÷65%. Mứt nhuyễn và mứt đông là một trong những sản phẩm lâu đời và là ngành chế biến quan trọng. Nó cho phép tận dụng một số lượng quả lớn, không thích hợp để chế biến các dạng sản phẩm khác. 1.2. Tổng Quan Về Rau Quả.[13] Tất cả các loại cây trồng đều bắt nguồn từ loại hoang dại. Những đặc tính sinh học và nông học của chúng đã được hình thành trong quá trình tiến hoá và sự chọn lọc của con người khi canh tác. Việt Nam có lịch sử trồng rau rất lâu đời. Từ đời Hùng Vương, bầu bí đã được trồng trong các vườn rau gia đình. Theo sổ sách ghi chép, rau được nhập vào nước ta từ thời nhà Lý (thế kỷ thứ 10). Trước đây giống rau có ít, được gọi là "rau ta" như rau muống, rau cải, rau đay, rau dền... Từ đầu thế kỷ XX, cùng với sự mở mang đô thị ngành trồng rau cũng được phát triển. Nhiều giống rau quý, dinh dưỡng cao được du nhập trong thời Pháp thuộc được gọi là "rau tây" như cải bắp, su hào, cải
  15. 15. 6 bông, hành tây, tỏi, cà rốt, cà chua, bầu, bí... Ngày nay qua chọn lọc và thuần hoá lâu đời nước ta đã có nhiều giống trồng tốt, thích nghi với điều kiện khí hậu từng vùng riêng biệt, diện tích và sản lượng không ngừng tăng trong những năm gần đây: Bảng 1.1. Diện tích rau của Việt Nam qua các năm (nghìn ha). Năm 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 Rau 360 377 411 459 464 514 560 577 605 635 Bảng 1.2. Sản lượng rau của Việt Nam qua các năm (nghìn tấn). Năm 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 Rau 4706 4969 5236 5792 5732 6777 7485 8183 8876 9640 Rau là nguồn dinh dưỡng quan trọng không thể thiếu trong bữa ăn hàng ngày, đặc biệt là các vitamin và muối khoáng mà các loại thực phẩm khác khó có thể thay thế được. Ngoài ra, các loại rau có thể cung cấp khoảng 0,7 ÷ 2,8 % chất xơ cho cơ thể. Nhiều chất xơ có tác dụng giải các độc tố phát sinh trong quá trình tiêu hóa thức ăn và có tác dụng chống táo bón. Chất xơ là thành phần chủ yếu không thể thay thế bằng các chất khác trong nhu cầu thực phẩm, nhu cầu đề kháng bệnh tật của cơ thể sống. Chính vì thế, mà theo bảng Nhu cầu dinh dưỡng khuyến nghị (2007) thì nhu cầu chất xơ tối thiểu cho người Việt Nam là 18÷20 g/người/ngày, cho người Nhật Bản là 20 ÷ 25 g/người/ngày, cho người Mỹ là 28 ÷ 30 g/người/ngày. Như vậy, với nguồn rau củ ngày một trở lên dồi dào, quan trọng và cần thiết đối với cuộc sống con người thì việc nghiên cứu chế biến sản phẩm từ rau củ rất có ý nghĩa.
  16. 16. 7 1.2.1. Tổng Quan Về Nguyên Liệu Bí Đỏ. 1.2.1.1. Đặc điểm của bí đỏ.[14] Tên tiếng anh : Pumkin, summer squash. Tên khoa học : Cucurbita Pepo Tên khác : Bí ngô, bí rợ, bí ự, bầu lào. Bí đỏ có nguồn gốc từ Trung Mỹ, được trồng quanh năm, tùy theo điều kiện đất và nước từng nơi mà bố trí trồng mùa khô hay mùa mưa, Mùa khô gieo tháng 1 ÷ 2 dương lịch, thu hoạch tháng 3 ÷ 4 dương lịch. Mùa mưa gieo tháng 5 ÷ 6, thu hoạch tháng 8 ÷ 9 dương lịch. Ở nước ta, bí đỏ được trồng ở nhiều nơi thường trồng từ tháng 10, tháng 11 đến tháng 1 năm sau. a. Hiện nay có 2 loại giống được trồng phổ biến.  Giống bí Vàm Răng : Trồng phổ biến ở Kiên Giang, Cần Thơ, Sóc Trăng. Trái tròn, dẹp, có khía, nặng 3 ÷ 5 kg, trái già màu vàng, vỏ hai da, thịt dầy, dẻo, màu vàng tươi, phẩm chất ngon. Giống bí trái dài Ban Mê Thuộc: Trồng phổ biến ở vùng Đông Nam Bộ và cao nguyên. Trái bầu dục dài, nặng 1 ÷ 2 kg, vỏ vàng xanh hay vàng, trơn láng hay sần sùi, thịt mỏng màu vàng tươi đến vàng cam, ít dẻo, ngon ngọt. b. Cách chọn và dự trữ bí đỏ. b.1. Cách chọn: Quả bí đỏ chín vừa phải cứng, nặng, nhiều thịt, không nứt và không nhũn. Màu sắc sáng và đồng đều. Nếu quả bí đỏ chín non thì cũng không ngon nhưng quá già thì lại nhiều chất xơ. b.2. Cách bảo quản: Bí đỏ nguyên quả có thể bảo quản được vài tháng trong điều kiện nhiệt độ ổn định và khô ráo. Cũng có thể để ngay tại bếp, nhưng điều kiện bảo quản lý tưởng là 150 C. Bí đỏ đã cắt thái có thể được bảo quản 3 ngày trong tủ lạnh, nhưng cách bảo quản tốt nhất là ở ngăn đá.
  17. 17. 8 1.2.1.2. Thành phần hóa học của bí đỏ.[14] Bảng 1.3. Thành phần hóa học của bí đỏ. STT Thành phần hóa học Đơn vị 100g bí đỏ tươi 1 Năng lựơng Kj 113 2 Nước G 92,6 3 Protein G 0,9 4 Glucid G 5,6 5 Celluloso G 0,7 6 Pectin G 0,21 7 Tro G 0,8 8 Natrium Mg 65,3 9 Kanium Mg 67,3 10 Caxium Mg 24 11 Phospho Mg 16 12 Magiesium Mg 8 13 Lưu huỳnh Mg 10 14 Β-Caroten mcg 2500 15 Vitamin E mcg 1500 16 Vitamin B1 Mg 0,06 17 Vitamin B2 Mg 0,03 18 Vitamin PP Mg 0,4 19 Vitamin B6 Mg 0,06 20 Vitamin C Mg 8 21 Acid linoleic G 0,01 22 Acid lilolelic G 0,05 Tỷ lệ sử dụng được của bí đỏ cao (86%), ngoài ra bí đỏ còn là loại quả rẻ tiền nhưng có giá trị dinh dưỡng cao nên thường được sử dụng để chế biến các món ăn
  18. 18. 9 hàng ngày. Bí khó bị hư hỏng khi bảo quản vì thế thích hợp làm nguyên liệu dự trữ cho ngành công nghệ thực phẩm. Hàm ẩm trong bí đỏ cao nhưng chủ yếu ở dạng tự do trong dịch bào (80 ÷ 90%), phần còn lại có ở màng tế bào, khoảng giữa các tế bào và trong chất nguyên sinh. Ở màng tế bào nước liên kết với protopectin, hemicelluloza và xenluloza. Với hàm ẩm cao như vậy là môi trường thuận lợi cho vi sinh vật phát triển gây hư hỏng nguyên liệu khi nguyên liệu bị thương tổn hay sau khi đã cắt miếng. Ngoài ra, nó còn gây khó khăn và tốn kém cho việc tách hết ẩm trong quá trình cô đặc. Trong quá trình bảo quản một phần nước bị tách ra là nguyên nhân làm giảm khối lượng của nguyên liệu. Bí là loại quả có vỏ dày, khó bị tách nước khi bảo quản nên khối lượng giảm không đáng kể. Sự mất nước còn ảnh hưởng xấu đến các quá trình trao đổi bình thường, làm giảm tính trương nguyên sinh, làm quả bị héo. Sự héo làm tăng quá trình phân hủy các chất, phá hủy sự cân bằng năng lượng, làm giảm sức đề kháng bệnh của nguyên liệu. Trong phần chất khô của bí thì glucid là thành phần chủ yếu, ở đây glucid vừa là vật liệu xây dựng vừa là thành phần tham gia chính vào các quá trình trao đổi chất. Glucid là nguồn dự trữ năng lượng cho các quá trình sống của bí khi bảo quản. Glucid ở bí chủ yếu là tinh bột. Ở những mô khác nhau thành phần glucid cũng khác nhau. Mô bì vì phải làm nhiệm vụ che chở và bảo vệ nên nhiều xenluloza và pectin. Đồng thời pectin ở vỏ là protopectin không hòa tan, còn trong nhu mô chủ yếu là pectin hòa tan. Hàm lượng protein trong bí không nhiều nhưng đóng vai trò quan trọng trong trao đổi chất và dinh dưỡng. Các hợp chất nitơ có ở nhiều dạng khác nhau, chủ yếu là nitơ protein. Ngoài ra, là các hợp chất nitơ không protein như các acid amin, các amit-asparagin và glutamic…trong đó có hai thành phần quan trọng là acid glutamic và triptophan Ngoài ra bí đỏ còn là thực phẩm cung cấp các chất khoáng và vitamin quan trọng cho con người, đặc biệt hàm lượng vitamin A trong bí đỏ cao, hàm lượng này
  19. 19. 10 thay đổi phụ thuộc giống loài, đất đai, chăm sóc, thời tiết, độ chín và nhiều yếu tố khác. Vitamin A có vai trò quan trọng trong việc điều trị bệnh khô mắt, thoái hóa niêm mạc đường hô hấp-tiêu hóa, da hóa sừng, vảy nến. Thành phần hóa học của bí đỏ không phải là cố định mà phụ thuộc độ già, giống, loại, điều kiện chăm bón và gieo trồng, thời tiết thu hái và bảo quản. 1.2.1.3. Giá trị dinh dưỡng của bí đỏ.[15] Bí đỏ là một loại quả rẻ tiền nhưng lại có giá trị dinh dưỡng đặc biệt. Bí đỏ là nguồn cung cấp provitamin A thiên nhiên phong phú. Ngoài tỷ lệ chất xơ và sắt khá cao, bí đỏ còn mang lại vitamin C, acid folic, magie, kali và chất đạm. Vitamin C giúp chuyển hóa các chất trong quá trình sống, giúp tăng sức đề kháng chống lại các bệnh do nóng lạnh, làm việc quá sức, làm tăng cường khả năng hấp thụ sắt của cơ thể. Acid folic có vai trò trong chữa bệnh thiếu máu, bệnh này có thể gây rối loạn thần kinh. Thiếu acid folic sẽ gây thiếu máu, hạ bạch cầu, thoái hóa mỡ gan, xuất huyết thượng thận và cả bệnh liệt chân. Thịt bí đỏ là nguồn cung cấp vitamin A đóng vai trò quan trọng cho thị giác, tăng trưởng xương và sự sinh sản, tham dự vào sự tổng hợp protein, điều hòa hệ miễn dịch và góp phần dinh dưỡng, bảo vệ cho da. Trong bí đỏ còn có một chất cần thiết cho hoạt động của não bộ, đó là acid glutamic đóng vai trò quan trọng trong bồi dưỡng thần kinh, giúp các phản ứng chuyển hóa ở các tế bào thần kinh và não. Vì thế, bí đỏ được coi là món ăn bổ não, trị suy nhược thần kinh, trẻ em chậm phát triển về trí óc. Bí đỏ được xem là một loại quả chứa nhiều chất caroten có tính chất chống oxy hóa. Màu vàng cam càng nhiều thì hàm lượng caroten càng cao rất tốt cho trẻ em. Thịt bí đỏ rất giàu β-caroten và α-caroten, là hai tiền tố của vitamin A, chúng có tác dụng chống oxy hóa, bảo vệ da, chống tia nắng mặt trời và ngăn ngừa những bệnh liên quan đến tuổi tác như ung thư hoặc tiểu đường. Những người ăn kiêng cũng nên ăn bí đỏ vì chế độ ăn kiêng thường dẫn đến tình trạng thiếu triptophan, gây mệt mỏi về tinh thần, suy giảm trí nhớ hoặc dễ nổi
  20. 20. 11 cáu không kiểm soát được. Mặt khác, bí đỏ rất nghèo năng lượng, 100 g bí đỏ chỉ cung cấp 26 kcal và không chứa chất béo. Những người thường bị táo bón cũng nên ăn bí đỏ vì chất sợi trong bí giúp ruột chuyển vận dễ dàng, đồng thời có một phần glucid là manitol có tính nhuận trường. 1.2.1.4. Tình hình nghiên cứu trong, ngoài nước. a. Các nghiên cứu trong nước. Theo các bác sỹ thì bí đỏ ở những dạng chế biến khác nhau đem lại cho con người những tác dụng hữu ích khác nhau. Khác với những loại rau củ khác như củ cải, đậu và nhiều loại rau thô khác có thể ăn nhiều bí đỏ mà không sợ bị viêm dạ dày hay đầy bụng. Bí đỏ dưới mọi dạng chế biến đều đem lại cho con người nhiều tác dụng có lợi. Bí đỏ nghèo calo nên khi sử dụng nhiều cũng không bị tăng cân. Bí đỏ có ích cho tim tác dụng lợi mật nhẹ và cung cấp kali cho cơ thể. Ngoài ra, bí đỏ giúp thúc đẩy việc tiết insulin nên cũng có lợi cho người bị đái tháo đường. b. Các nghiên cứu trên thế giới. Các nhà khoa học tại Trường ĐH Wisconsin (Mỹ) và Nhóm nghiên cứu các bệnh về mắt liên quan đến tuổi tác cho biết thành phần carotennoid trong các loại rau củ giúp giảm nguy cơ suy giảm thị lực do tuổi già (AMD). Họ đã nghiên cứu trên 1.787 phụ nữ từ 50 ÷ 79 tuổi ở Wisconsin và Oregon kết quả cho thấy những phụ nữ dưới 75 tuổi tiêu thụ đều đặn carotenoid trong thời gian 15 năm không mắc AMD hay bệnh tim mạch, tiểu đường hay cao huyết áp hoặc ít có nguy cơ mắc AMD hơn so với nhóm còn lại. Từ nghiên cứu này, các nhà khoa học khuyên phụ nữ cao tuổi nên ăn nhiều các loại rau củ giàu carotenoid để có thể làm chậm quá trình giảm thị lực và dẫn tới mù lòa. Các nhà khoa học Nhật Bản, Trung Quốc còn phát hiện ra tác dụng của bí đỏ là phòng chữa các bệnh của thời đại công nghiệp như: Căng thẳng thần kinh, đau đầu, ngừa bệnh tim mạch, xơ vữa động mạch, béo phì...
  21. 21. DOWNLOAD ĐỂ XEM ĐẦY ĐỦ NỘI DUNG MÃ TÀI LIỆU: 50051 DOWNLOAD: + Link tải: Xem bình luận Hoặc : + ZALO: 0932091562

