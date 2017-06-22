A Project On ECG Monitoring On Android Smartphone Guide:- Prof. E.C. Patil Submitted by:- Patil Sweekar Mane Kedarnath Yel...
Introduction
What Is ECG ? ECG is a graphic display or recording of the electrical variations produced by heart muscle during a cardiac...
Generation Of ECG
ECG Interpretation
Why Android? • Open Source Operating System • Contains 65% Market of Mobile OS
Block Diagram POWER SUPPLY BLUETOOTH DEVICE SERIAL INTERFACE MICRO CONTROLLR ECG SENSOR SIGNAL CONDITIONG ANDROID SMARTPHO...
Components used ECG sensor
LM 358 (Amplifier)
MCP 3202 (ADC)
Heart Beat sensor
Microcontroller
MAX 232 (Serial Interface)
Bluetooth Module
Software used
Why This System? • Can be implemented outside Hospital • Wearable • Discrete & Robust Hardware • Applications in remote Ar...
In this project ,system will monitor and analysis the heart condition of a patient with the help of ECG electrodes and obt...
  1. 1. A Project On ECG Monitoring On Android Smartphone Guide:- Prof. E.C. Patil Submitted by:- Patil Sweekar Mane Kedarnath Yeldari Rushikesh
  2. 2. INDEX 1. Introduction 2. What Is ECG? 3. Why Android? 4. Block Diagram 5. Components 6. Why This System? 7. Conclusion
  3. 3. Introduction
  4. 4. What Is ECG ? ECG is a graphic display or recording of the electrical variations produced by heart muscle during a cardiac cycle
  5. 5. Generation Of ECG
  6. 6. ECG Interpretation
  7. 7. Why Android? • Open Source Operating System • Contains 65% Market of Mobile OS
  8. 8. Block Diagram POWER SUPPLY BLUETOOTH DEVICE SERIAL INTERFACE MICRO CONTROLLR ECG SENSOR SIGNAL CONDITIONG ANDROID SMARTPHONE HEART RATE SENSOR ADC LCD
  9. 9. Components used ECG sensor
  10. 10. LM 358 (Amplifier)
  11. 11. MCP 3202 (ADC)
  12. 12. Heart Beat sensor
  13. 13. Microcontroller
  14. 14. MAX 232 (Serial Interface)
  15. 15. Bluetooth Module
  16. 16. Software used
  17. 17. Why This System? • Can be implemented outside Hospital • Wearable • Discrete & Robust Hardware • Applications in remote Areas
  18. 18. In this project ,system will monitor and analysis the heart condition of a patient with the help of ECG electrodes and obtain a graph on an android phone. Conclusion

