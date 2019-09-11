Power point teori konspirasi

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. TEORI KONSPIRASI PADA JAMAN MODERN NAMA : MUHAMMAD RAVLY GILBERT (19060484155) KELAS : IKOR 2019 D
  2. 2. Teori Konspirasi  Teori konspirasi adalah teori-teori yang berusaha menjelaskan bahwa penyebab tertinggi dari satu atau serangkaian peristiwa, pada umumnya peristiwa politik, sejarah dan social,memiliki sifat rahasia, dan seringkali memperdaya.  Teori konspirasi ini ada di seputaran gerak dunia global dan merambah hampir ke semua ranah kehidupan manusia, dari urusan politik sampai makanan  Acuan Oxford English Dictionary menyebutkan teori konspirasi sebagai "suatu terori bahwa kejadian atau gejala timbul sebagai hasil konspirasi antara pihak-phak yang berkepentingan, khususnya adanya suatu badan (biasanya bermotivasi politis dengan tujuan memberangus) yang bertanggung jawab atas kejadian yang tak terjelaskan.
  3. 3. Jenis-Jenis konspirasi  1. Conspiracy (civil) yaitu sebuah perjanjian yang dilakukan orang untuk menipu, menyesatkan atau menipu orang lain dari hak-hak hokum mereka atau untuk mendapatkan keuntungan sepihak.  2. Conspiracy (criminal) yaitu perjanjian antara orang-orang untuk melanggar hokum di masa depan.  3. Conspiracy (political) yaitu kesepakatan antara orang-orang dengan tujuan mendapatkan kekuatan politik atau memenuhi tujuan politik.  4. Hub-and-spoke conspiracy yaitu sebuah konspirasi di mana terdapat satu atau lebih konspirator utama yang melakukan perjanjian serupa dengan orang lain yang keberhasilannya tergantung dari orang-orang yang ia ajak dalam perjanjian.
  4. 4. Tujuan teori konspirasi  Tujuan dari teori kospirasi adalah untuk mendominasi dunia. Sarana manipulasi bisa berupa sumber-sumber nyata, seperti sains, pemerintah atau kolongmerat media. Tapi kadang juga memakai sumber yang sulit dipahami oleh akal, misalnya paranormal atau ilmu hitam.  Mempengaruhi masyarakat agar menyetujui teori yang tersebar dan mempercayai teori tersebut.
  5. 5. TEORI KONSPIRASI GLOBAL  Global Conspiracy Theory atau teori konspirasi global adalah teori yang berusaha menjelaskan rencana-rencana atau fakta kejahatan yang sebenarnya terjadi dibalik peristiwa dunia.
  6. 6. PENYEBAB TERJADINYA TEORI KONSPIRASI GLOBAL  Terjadinya teori konspirasi global adalah karena banyak peristiwa besar di dunia yang terjadi tanpa ada sebab pasti atau tidak dapat di jelaskan secara ilmiah untuk membuktikan penyebab terjadinya peristiwa tersebut.  Hasil dari teori tersebut mampu mengubah sudut pandang dan pola pikir seakan-akan teori tersebut adalah penjelaskan utama pada masalah tersebut.  Menginginkan agar teori yang mereka buat dapat di terima dan tujuan mereka tercapai.
  7. 7. Proses tersebarnya teori konspirasi  Mulai dari keberadaan kelompok rahasia yang mengendalikan peristiwa dunia  Minimnya informasi dan wawasan pada masyarakat, menyebabkan hal tersebut mampu diterima dengan mudah oleh sebagian masyarakat.  para konspirator memanfaatkan situasi untuk membuat isu kepada masyarakat Atau public untuk membuktikan penyebab masalah peristiwa yang sedang terjadi.  dikerjakan secara mulus dan rapi sehingga orang tidak mengetahuinya dan mulai mempercayai teori tersebut.  Hadirnya internet dan jejaring sosial justru membuat orang lebih mudah menyebarkan teori konspirasi dan mengembangkan kelompok pengikut.
  8. 8. PENGARUH KONSPIRASI GLOBAL  mempengaruhi pola pikir pada masyarakat. Karena kurangnya informasi yang tepat pada suatu peristiwa.  Mempengaruhi gerak perekonomian bahkan juga perkembangan pembangunan.  menyebabkan isu dan juga pendapat pro dan kontra pada informasi tersebut.  Munculnya peneliti dan juga ilmuwan baru yang ingin membuktikan kebenaran teori konspirasi.
  9. 9. DAMPAK DARI KONSPIRASI GLOBAL  mulai muncul kepercayaan terhadap teori-teori konspirasi.  sifat-sifat yang mencakup kecenderungan untuk relatif tidak dapat dipercaya, secara ideologis eksentrik dan cenderung memiliki pengalaman perseptual yang tak biasa  mempertajam perpecahan di masyarakat dan meningkatkan peluang konflik  Munculnya kearoganan dalam kehidupan berdampak pada kesombongan  Menghalalkan segala cara untuk mendapatkan apa yang di inginkan.  Munculnya kelompok-kelompok penganut teori konspirasi
  10. 10. DAMPAK DARI KONSPIRASI GLOBAL  melatih imajinasi dan juga pemahaman sebagai wawasan dalam hidup  Memiliki pola pikir yang kritis  Hadirnya infrastruktur dan pembangun hasil penelitian  Perkembangan ilmu akibat dari penelitihan.
  11. 11. Teori konspirasi yang benar terjadi  Pembunuhan John F. Kennedy yang meninggal akibat tembakan keempat yang berasal dari semak belukar.  Pendaratan manusia di bulan yang sebagain tidak percaya dan itu semua hanya rekayasa NASA  Bumi itu datar yang muncul awal abad 19 dan popular kembali pada tahun 2004  Serangan teroris 9/11 di Amerika Serikat yang dilakukan oleh pemerintah Amerika Serikat sendiri  Kematian Putri Diana yang sengaja diatur oleh Istana untuk menyelamatkan muka keluarga Kerajaan Inggris  Karya William Shakespeare yang dtulis oleh sahabatnya, bukan dirinya sendiri  Kematian Marilyn Monroe yang bukan akibat dari overdosis obat tidur melainkan dibunuh oleh pihak keluarga Kennedy untuk merahasiakan perselingkuhannya dengan John dan Bobby Kennedy  Michael Jackson dan Elvis palsukan kematian
  12. 12. Terima Kasih.

