RPP KELAS 6 TEMA 4 SUB TEMA 1

RPP KELAS VI RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN (RPP) PERTEMUAN KE-1 Satuan Pendidikan : SDIA 43 Gorontalo Kelas/Semester : ...
Instrumen penilaian: tes tertulis (skala 1—100) 3. Penilaian Keterampilan Penilaian: Unjuk Kerja (Praktik) Rubrik Penilaia...
Kalimat efektif dan kosakata baku Menuliskan semua kalimat menggunakan kosakata baku dan kalimat efektif dengan benar. Men...
RPP KELAS VI RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN (RPP) PERTEMUAN KE-2 Satuan Pendidikan : SDIA 43 Gorontalo Kelas/Semester : ...
sedang berbicara. berbicara namun tidak mengindahkan. Komunikasi nonverbal (kontak mata, bahasa tubuh, postur, ekspresi wa...
RPP KELAS VI RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN (RPP) PERTEMUAN KE-3 Satuan Pendidikan : SDIA 43 Gorontalo Kelas/Semester : ...
Penyajian karya tentang berbagai cara usulan sumber alternatif energi listrik Tulisan tentang proses menyalurkan energi li...
RPP KELAS VI RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN (RPP) PERTEMUAN KE-4 Satuan Pendidikan : SDIA 43 Gorontalo Kelas/Semester : ...
Berilah tanda centang () pada kolom yang sesuai 3. Penilaian Keterampilan Penilaian: Unjuk Kerja (Praktik) Tabel Pengamat...
RPP KELAS VI RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN (RPP) PERTEMUAN KE-5 Satuan Pendidikan : SDIA 43 Gorontalo Kelas/Semester : ...
3. Penilaian Keterampilan Penilaian: Unjuk Kerja (Praktik) Rubrik Penilaian Praktik membuat Poster tentang Kebudayaan sete...
RPP KELAS VI RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN (RPP) PERTEMUAN KE-6 Satuan Pendidikan : SDIA 43 Gorontalo Kelas/Semester : ...
bacaan dengan tepat Deret Penje las Menuliskan fakta yang mendukung topik bacaan dengan lengkap dan berurutan. Menuliskan ...
semoga bermanfaat

  1. 1. RPP KELAS VI RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN (RPP) PERTEMUAN KE-1 Satuan Pendidikan : SDIA 43 Gorontalo Kelas/Semester : VI/1 (satu) Tema/Sub tema : Globalisasi/ Globalisasi di Sekitarku Waktu : 1 x pertemuan (6 x35 menit) MUATAN IMTAQ ْ‫ت‬َ‫ل‬َ‫خ‬ ْ‫د‬َ‫ق‬َ‫ْن‬‫ي‬ِ‫ب‬ِّ‫ذ‬َ‫ك‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ال‬ ُ‫ة‬َ‫ب‬ِ‫ق‬‫َا‬‫ع‬ َ‫ان‬َ‫ك‬ َ‫ْف‬‫ي‬َ‫ك‬ ‫ُوا‬‫ر‬ُ‫ظ‬ْ‫ن‬‫ا‬َ‫ف‬ ِ‫ض‬ْ‫ر‬َ‫أل‬ْ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ ‫ُوا‬‫ر‬ْ‫ي‬ِ‫س‬َ‫ف‬ ٌ‫َن‬‫ن‬ُ‫س‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬ِ‫ل‬ْ‫ب‬َ‫ق‬ ْ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ Artinya: “Sesungguhnya telah berlalu sebelum kamu sunnah-sunnah Allah; Karena itu berjalanlah kamu di muka bumi dan perhatikanlah bagaimana akibat orang-orang yang mendustakan (rasul-rasul)”. (QS. Ali Imran: 137) A. Tujuan Pembelajaran: Peserta didik melalaui pembelajaran darinng Aplikasi zoom cloud meeting diharapkan : 1. Dengan berdiskusi, siswa mampu menjelaskan berbagai bentuk kerja sama di bidang sosial budaya dalam lingkup ASEAN 2. Dengan mengamati, siswa mampu menjelaskan proses menghasilkan energi listrik 3. Dengan berdiskusi, siswa dapat menuliskan informasi penting dari teks eksplanasi B. Langkah-langkah Kegiatan Pembelajaran KEGIATAN DEKSKRIPSI KEGIATAN ALOKASI WAKTU Pendahuluan 1. Guru dan peserta didik mengucap salam serta membuka pelajaran dengan basmalah dan syukur serta absensi Online https://forms.gle/hqosMJYZ6VBbADGL8 2. Mengajak peserta didik berdinamika dengan tebak kata dan menyiapkan fisik dan pshikis anak dalam mengawali kegiatan pembelajaran 3. Guru menyampaikan tujuan dan manfaat pembelajaran 4. Guru menyampaikan teknik penilaian. 5. Guru menyampaikan skenario kegiatan 6. Siswa mengamati video tentang globalisasi https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Si6Ofli61pw 10 menit Kegiatan Inti 7. Siswa sebelumnya mengerjakan evaluasi tentang PTS 1 8. Peserta didik setelah mengamati video kemudian memberikan pengertian globalisasi di https://www.menti.com/kcgu4be9j4 9. Peserta didik mengamati gambar dan video tentang cara membuat listrik https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qqEqusrz5Y0 10. Peserta didik membuat gambar tentang proses listrik masuk ke dalam rumah 11. Peserta didik mengamati wacana di pembelajaran 1 kemudian menuliskan informasi yang penting 12. Peserta didik membacakan informasi yang penting tersebut kemudian temannya menanggapi 13. Siswa mengamati video tentang keragaman sosial budaya di lingkungan ASEAN https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BDy2ChJusqU 14. Kemudian siswa menjawab pertanyaan 70 menit Kegiatan Penutup 1. Siswa membuat kesimpulan kegiatan hari ini. 2. Siswa menuliskan refleksi dari kegiatan yang telah dilakukan. 10 m en it C. Penilaian 1. Penilaian Sikap No Nama Peserta Didik Perkembangan Prilaku Rasa Ingin Tahu Kerjasama Tekun Ketelitian SB B C K SB B C K SB B C K SB B C K 1 2 3 dst Catatan:SB = sangat Baik; B= Baik; C= Cukup; K= Kurang Berilah tanda centang () pada kolom yang sesuai 2. Penilaian Pengetahuan
  2. 2. Instrumen penilaian: tes tertulis (skala 1—100) 3. Penilaian Keterampilan Penilaian: Unjuk Kerja (Praktik) Rubrik Penilaian Kegiatan IPS Kriteria Sangat Baik (4) Baik (3) Cukup (2) Perlu Pendampingan (1) Memahami posisi dan peran Indonesia dalam kerja sama di bidang ekonomi, politik, sosial, budaya, teknologi, dan pendidikan dalam lingkup ASEAN Mampu menuliskan informasi tentang kerja sama Indonesia di lingkup ASEAN di bidang sosial budaya dengan lengkap. Menuliskan informasi tentang kerja sama Indonesia di lingkup ASEAN di bidang sosial budaya dengan cukup lengkap. Menuliskan informasi tentang kerja sama Indonesia di lingkup ASEAN di bidang sosial budaya dengan kurang lengkap. Belum mampu menuliskan informasi tentang kerja sama Indonesia di lingkup ASEAN di bidang sosial budaya dengan lengkap. Menceritakan posisi dan peran Indonesia dalam kerja sama di bidang ekonomi, politik, sosial, budaya, teknologi, dan pendidikan dalam lingkup ASEAN Mampu mengomuni kasikan informasi tentang peran Indonesia dalam kerja sama di lingkup ASEAN di bidang sosial budaya dengan sistematis. Mengomuni kasikan informasi tentang peran Indonesia dalam kerja sama di lingkup ASEAN di bidang sosial budaya dengan cukup sistematis. Mengomuni kasikan informasi tentang peran Indonesia dalam kerja sama di lingkup ASEAN di bidang sosial budaya dengan kurang sistematis. Belum mampu mengomuni kasikan informasi tentang peran Indonesia dalam kerja sama lingkup ASEAN di bidang sosial budaya dengan sistematis. Sikap Kerja sama Menunjukkan sikap kerja sama secara konsisten. Menunjukkan sikap kerja sama dengan cukup konsisten. Menunjukkan sikap kerja sama namun kurang konsisten. Perlu dimotivasi untuk dapat bekerja sama. Santun dan Saling menghargai Menunjukkan sikap santun dan saling menghargai saat kegiatan secara konsisten. Menunjukkan sikap santun dan saling menghargai saat kegiatan dengan cukup konsisten. Menunjukkan sikap santun dan saling menghargai saat kegiatan namun kurang konsisten. Belum mampu menunjukkan sikap santun dan saling menghargai saat kegiatan. Rubrik Penilaian Kegiatan menyajikan informasi penting dari teks tulis eksplanasi ilmiah tentang proses menghasilkan energi listrik dari pembangkit listrik mikrohidro Kriteria Baik sekali (4) Baik (3) Cukup (2) Perlu Bimbingan (1) Pernya taan Umum Menuliskan topik utama bacaan dengan tepat. Menuliskan topik utama bacaan dengan cukup tepat. Menuliskan topik utama bacaan dengan kurang tepat. Belumj mampu menuliskan topik utama bacaan dengan tepat. Deret Penje las Menuliskan fakta yang mendukung topik bacaan dengan lengkap dan berurutan. Menuliskan fakta yang mendukung topik bacaan dengan cukup lengkap dan cukup berurutan. Menuliskan fakta yang mendukung topik bacaan dengan kurang lengkap dan kurang berurutan. Belum mampu menuliskan fakta yang mendukung topik bacaan dengan lengkap dan berurutan. Sim pulan Umum Menuliskan kesimpulan umum dan pendapat penulis dengan tepat. Menuliskan kesimpulan umum dan pendapat penulis dengan cukup tepat. Menuliskan kesimpulan umum dan pendapat penulis dengan kurang tepat. Belum mampu menuliskan kesimpulan umum dan pendapat penulis dengan tepat.
  3. 3. Kalimat efektif dan kosakata baku Menuliskan semua kalimat menggunakan kosakata baku dan kalimat efektif dengan benar. Menuliskan sebagian besar kalimat menggunakan kosakata baku dan kalimat efektif dengan benar. Menuliskan sebagian kecil kalimat menggunakan kosakata baku dan kalimat efektif dengan benar. Belum mampu menuliskan kalimat menggunakan kosakata baku dan kalimat efektif dengan benar. Penyajian isi teks dalam peta pikiran Menyajikan peta pikiran dengan rapi dan sistematis. Menyajikan peta pikiran dengan cukup rapi dan sistematis. Menyajikan peta pikiran dengan kurang rapi dan kurang sistematis. Belum mampu menyajikan peta pikiran dengan rapi dan sistematis. Rubrik Penilaian Kegiatan IPA Kriteria Baik sekali (4) Baik (3) Cukup (2) Perlu Bimbingan (1) Cara menghasilkan, energi listrik (KD 3.6) Menjelaskan proses menghasilkan, energi listrik dengan jelas dan tepat. Menjelaskan proses menghasilkan, energi listrik dengan cukup jelas dan tepat. Menjelaskan proses menghasilkan, energi listrik dengan kurang jelas dan kurang tepat. Belum mampu menjelaskan proses menghasilkan, energi listrik dengan jelas dan tepat. Penyajian karya tentang berbagai cara usulan sumber alternatif energi listrik (KD 4.6) Tulisan tentang proses menghasilkan energi listrik menggunakan sumber energi alternatif, jelas dan sistematis. Tulisan tentang proses menghasilkan energi listrik menggunakan sumber energi alternatif, cukup jelas dan sistematis. Tulisan tentang proses menghasilkan energi listrik menggunakan sumber energi alternatif, kurang jelas dan kurang sistematis. Belum mampu menulis tentang proses menghasilkan energi listrik menggunakan sumber energi alternatif dengan jelas dan sistematis. Sikap: Kemandirian Tulisan dan gambar diselesaikan dengan mandiri. Tulisan dan gambar diselesaikan dengan cukup mandiri. Tulisan dan gambar diselesaikan dengan bimbingan. Belum mampu membuat tulisan dan gambar meski dengan bimbingan. Gorontalo, 12 Oktober 2020 Kepala SDIA 43 Gorontalo Guru Kelas VI Al Azis I NURLIANA, S.Pd.I RACHMAH SAFITRI, S.Pd
  4. 4. RPP KELAS VI RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN (RPP) PERTEMUAN KE-2 Satuan Pendidikan : SDIA 43 Gorontalo Kelas/Semester : VI/1 (satu) Tema/Sub tema : Globalisasi/ Globalisasi di Sekitarku Waktu : 1 x pertemuan (6 x35 menit) MUATAN IMTAQ ٌ‫َن‬‫ن‬ُ‫س‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬ِ‫ل‬ْ‫ب‬َ‫ق‬ ْ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ْ‫ت‬َ‫ل‬َ‫خ‬ ْ‫د‬َ‫ق‬َ‫ْن‬‫ي‬ِ‫ب‬ِّ‫ذ‬َ‫ك‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ال‬ ُ‫ة‬َ‫ب‬ِ‫ق‬‫َا‬‫ع‬ َ‫ان‬َ‫ك‬ َ‫ْف‬‫ي‬َ‫ك‬ ‫ُوا‬‫ر‬ُ‫ظ‬ْ‫ن‬‫ا‬َ‫ف‬ ِ‫ض‬ْ‫ر‬َ‫أل‬ْ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ ‫ُوا‬‫ر‬ْ‫ي‬ِ‫س‬َ‫ف‬ Artinya: “Sesungguhnya telah berlalu sebelum kamu sunnah-sunnah Allah; Karena itu berjalanlah kamu di muka bumi dan perhatikanlah bagaimana akibat orang-orang yang mendustakan (rasul-rasul)”. (QS. Ali Imran: 137) A. Tujuan Pembelajaran: Peserta didik melalaui pembelajaran darinng Aplikasi zoom cloud meeting diharapkan : 1. Dengan mengamati, siswa mampu mengidentifikasi macam-macam reklame 2. Dengan mengamati, siswa dapat mengidentifikasi contoh keragaman ekonomi B. Langkah-langkah Kegiatan Pembelajaran KEGIATAN DEKSKRIPSI KEGIATAN ALOKASI WAKTU Pendahuluan 1. Guru dan siswa mengucap salam serta membuka pelajaran dengan basmalah dan syukur serta absensi https://forms.gle/hqosMJYZ6VBbADGL8 2. Mengajak siswa berdinamika dengan video menginspirasi dan menyiapkan fisik dan pshikis anak dalam mengawali kegiatan pembelajaran 3. Guru menyampaikan tujuan dan manfaat pembelajaran 4. Guru menceritakan sedikit mengenai kebudayaan-kebudayaan indonesia yang akhirnya menjadi warisan kebudayaan dunia 5. Guru kemudian meminta tanggapan siswa mengenai hal tersebut. 10 menit Kegiatan Inti 6. Peserta didik mengulang materi reklame 7. Peserta didik mengamati gambar yang ada di slide tentang keragaman ekonomi 8. Peserta didik juga mengamati video tentang keragaman ekonomi 9. Peserta didik berdiskusi dengan temannya tentang keragaman ekonomi tersebut 10. Setiap kelompok mempresentasikan hasil diskusinya 70 menit Kegiatan Penutup 11. Siswa membuat kesimpulan kegiatan hari ini. 12. Siswa menuliskan refleksi dari kegiatan yang telah dilakukan. 15 en it C. Penilaian 1. Penilaian Sikap No Nama Peserta Didik Perkembangan Prilaku Rasa Ingin Tahu Kerjasama Tekun ketelitian SB B C K SB B C K SB B C K SB B C K 1 2 3 dst Catatan:SB = sangat Baik; B= Baik; C= Cukup; K= Kurang Berilah tanda centang () pada kolom yang sesuai Penilaian Keterampilan Penilaian: Unjuk Kerja (Praktik) Rubrik Penilaian Kegiatan Diskusi saat membahas pertanyaan berdasarkan cerita Sahabat tak Terpisahkan Kriteria Baik sekali (4) Baik (3) Cukup (2) Perlu Bimbingan (1) Mendengarkan Selalu mendengarkan teman yang sedang berbicara. Mendengarkan teman yang berbicara namun sesekali masih perlu diingatkan. Masih perlu diingatkan untuk mendengarkan teman yang Sering diingatkan untuk mendengarkan teman yang sedang
  5. 5. sedang berbicara. berbicara namun tidak mengindahkan. Komunikasi nonverbal (kontak mata, bahasa tubuh, postur, ekspresi wajah, suara) Merespon dan menerapkan komunikasi nonverbal dengan tepat. Merespon dengan tepat terhadap komunikasi nonverbal yang ditunjukkan teman. Sering merespon, namun kurang tepat terhadap komunikasi nonverbal yang ditunjukkan teman. Membutuhkan bantuan dalam memahami bentuk komunikasi nonverbal yang ditunjukkan teman. Partisipasi (menyampaikan ide, perasaan, pikiran) Isi pembicaraan menginspirasi teman. Selalu mendukung dan memimpin lainnya saat diskusi. Berbicara dan menerangkan secara rinci, merespon sesuai dengan topik. Berbicara dan menerangkan secara rinci, namun terkadang merespon kurang sesuai dengan topik. Jarang berbicara selama proses diksusi berlangsung. Gorontalo, 13 Oktober 2020 Kepala SDIA 43 Gorontalo Guru Kelas VI Al Azis I NURLIANA, S.Pd.I RACHMAH SAFITRI, S.Pd
  6. 6. RPP KELAS VI RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN (RPP) PERTEMUAN KE-3 Satuan Pendidikan : SDIA 43 Gorontalo Kelas/Semester : VI/1 (satu) Tema/Sub tema : Globalisasi/ Globalisasi di Sekitarku Waktu : 1 x pertemuan (6 x35 menit) MUATAN IMTAQ ُ‫ة‬َ‫ب‬ِ‫ق‬‫َا‬‫ع‬ َ‫ان‬َ‫ك‬ َ‫ْف‬‫ي‬َ‫ك‬ ‫ُوا‬‫ر‬ُ‫ظ‬ْ‫ن‬‫ا‬َ‫ف‬ ِ‫ض‬ْ‫ر‬َ‫أل‬ْ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ ‫ُوا‬‫ر‬ْ‫ي‬ِ‫س‬َ‫ف‬ ٌ‫َن‬‫ن‬ُ‫س‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬ِ‫ل‬ْ‫ب‬َ‫ق‬ ْ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ْ‫ت‬َ‫ل‬َ‫خ‬ ْ‫د‬َ‫ق‬َ‫ْن‬‫ي‬ِ‫ب‬ِّ‫ذ‬َ‫ك‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ال‬ Artinya: “Sesungguhnya telah berlalu sebelum kamu sunnah-sunnah Allah; Karena itu berjalanlah kamu di muka bumi dan perhatikanlah bagaimana akibat orang-orang yang mendustakan (rasul-rasul)”. (QS. Ali Imran: 137) A. Tujuan Pembelajaran: Peserta didik melalaui pembelajaran darinng Aplikasi zoom cloud meeting diharapkan : 1. Dengan mendengarkan, siswa mampu menjelaskan informasi penting dari teks eksplanasi yang dibaca 2. Dengan mengamati, siswa mampu menjelaskan penyaluran energi listrik B. Langkah-langkah Kegiatan Pembelajaran KEGIATAN DEKSKRIPSI KEGIATAN ALOKASI WAKTU Pendahuluan 1. Guru dan siswa mengucap salam serta membuka pelajaran dengan basmalah dan syukur serta absensi https://forms.gle/hqosMJYZ6VBbADGL8 2. Mengajak siswa berdinamika dengan video menginspirasi dan menyiapkan fisik dan pshikis anak dalam mengawali kegiatan pembelajaran 3. Guru menyampaikan tujuan dan manfaat pembelajaran 4. Peserta didik menyiapkan gambar yang sudah digambarnya 10 menit Kegiatan Inti 5. Peserta didik menjelaskan gambar yang sudah dibuatnya cara listrik mengalir di rumah 6. Peserta didik membaca teks eksplanasi kemusdian menjelaskan informasi yang penting dari teks wacana tersebut 70 menit Kegiatan Penutup 7. Siswa membuat kesimpulan kegiatan hari ini. 8. Siswa menuliskan refleksi dari kegiatan yang telah dilakukan. 10 menit C. Penilaian 1. Penilaian Sikap No Nama Peserta Didik Perkembangan Prilaku Rasa Ingin Tahu Kerjasama Tekun ketelitian SB B C K SB B C K SB B C K SB B C K 1 rta 2 3 dst Catatan:SB = sangat Baik; B= Baik; C= Cukup; K= Kurang Berilah tanda centang () pada kolom yang sesuai 3. Penilaian Keterampilan Penilaian: Unjuk Kerja (Praktik) Rubrik Penilaian Kegiatan pengamatan tentang proses menyalurkan energi listrik dari pembangkit listrik mikrohidro Kriteria Baik sekali (4) Baik (3) Cukup (2) Perlu Bimbingan (1) Cara menyalurkan, energi listrik Menjelaskan proses menyalurkan, energi listrik dengan jelas dan tepat. Menjelaskan proses menyalurkan, energi listrik dengan cukup jelas dan tepat. Menjelaskan proses menyalurkan, energi listrik dengan kurang jelas dan kurang tepat. Belum mampu menjelaskan proses menyalurkan, energi listrik dengan jelas dan tepat.
  7. 7. Penyajian karya tentang berbagai cara usulan sumber alternatif energi listrik Tulisan tentang proses menyalurkan energi listrik menggunakan sumber energi alternatif, jelas dan sistematis. Tulisan tentang proses menyalurkan energi listrik menggunakan sumber energi alternatif, cukup jelas dan sistematis. Tulisan tentang proses menyalurkan energi listrik menggunakan sumber energi alternatif, kurang jelas dan kurang sistematis. Belum mampu menulis tentang proses menyalurkan energi listrik menggunakan sumber energi alternatif, dengan jelas dan sistematis. Sikap: Kemandirian Tulisan dan gambar diselesaikan dengan mandiri. Tulisan dan gambar diselesaikan dengan cukup mandiri. Tulisan dan gambar diselesaikan dengan bimbingan. Belum mampu membuat tulisan dan gambar meski dengan bimbingan. Gorontalo, 16 Oktober 2020 Kepala SDIA 43 Gorontalo Guru Kelas VI Al Azis I NURLIANA, S.Pd.I RACHMAH SAFITRI, S.Pd
  8. 8. RPP KELAS VI RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN (RPP) PERTEMUAN KE-4 Satuan Pendidikan : SDIA 43 Gorontalo Kelas/Semester : VI/1 (satu) Tema/Sub tema : Globalisasi/ Globalisasi di Sekitarku Waktu : 1 x pertemuan (6 x35 menit) MUATAN IMTAQ ْ‫ت‬َ‫ل‬َ‫خ‬ ْ‫د‬َ‫ق‬َ‫ْن‬‫ي‬ِ‫ب‬ِّ‫ذ‬َ‫ك‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ال‬ ُ‫ة‬َ‫ب‬ِ‫ق‬‫َا‬‫ع‬ َ‫ان‬َ‫ك‬ َ‫ْف‬‫ي‬َ‫ك‬ ‫ُوا‬‫ر‬ُ‫ظ‬ْ‫ن‬‫ا‬َ‫ف‬ ِ‫ض‬ْ‫ر‬َ‫أل‬ْ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ ‫ُوا‬‫ر‬ْ‫ي‬ِ‫س‬َ‫ف‬ ٌ‫َن‬‫ن‬ُ‫س‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬ِ‫ل‬ْ‫ب‬َ‫ق‬ ْ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ Artinya: “Sesungguhnya telah berlalu sebelum kamu sunnah-sunnah Allah; Karena itu berjalanlah kamu di muka bumi dan perhatikanlah bagaimana akibat orang-orang yang mendustakan (rasul-rasul)”. (QS. Ali Imran: 137) A. Tujuan Pembelajaran: Peserta didik melalaui pembelajaran darinng Aplikasi zoom cloud meeting diharapkan : 1. Dengan membaca, siswa mampu menyajikan informasi penting dari teks eksplanasi secara visual 2. Dengan berdiskusi, siswa dapat menjelaskan sikap yang tepat dalam menghadapi keragaman kegiatan ekonomi B. Langkah-langkah Kegiatan Pembelajaran KEGIATAN DEKSKRIPSI KEGIATAN ALOKASI WAKTU Pendahuluan 1. Guru dan siswa mengucap salam serta membuka pelajaran dengan basmalah dan syukur serta absensi https://forms.gle/hqosMJYZ6VBbADGL8 2. Mengajak siswa berdinamika dengan video menginspirasi dan menyiapkan fisik dan pshikis anak dalam mengawali kegiatan pembelajaran 3. Guru menyampaikan tujuan dan manfaat pembelajaran 4. Peserta didik menyiapkan gambar yang sudah digambarnya Guru memulai kelas dengan menyampaikan cerita mengenai pengaruh globalisasi di berbagai bidang (buku tematik terpadu 6d halaman 23) 5. Berdasarkan penjelasan singkat tersebut, siswa kemudian berdiskusi bersama- sama mengenai dampak positif dan negatif globalisasi di bidang ekonomi. 10 menit Kegiatan Inti 6. Siswa mencermati teks yang ada pada buku tematik terpadu 6d halaman 23 yang menceritakan tentang “globalisasi di bidang ekonomi” 7. Selanjutnya siswa menentukan informasi penting dari teks tersebut dengan cara melihat gambar yang terdapat pada buku tematik halaman 25. 8. Siswa diminta untuk duduk berkelompok yang terdisi dari 3-4 orang 9. Siswa kemudian mendiskusikan sikap yang tepat dalam menghadapi keragaman kegiatan ekonomi (buku tematik terpadu 6d halaman 26) 10. Hasil diskusi tersebut kemudian dituliskan dalam tabel yang telah disediakan. 11. Siswa membuat rangkuman mengenai pengetahuan yang telah mereka pelajari. (buku tematik terpadu 6d halaman 27) 12. Selanjutnya, sisw melatih kemampuan pemahaman mereka dengan mengerjakan soal-soal latihan yang ada pada buku tematik terpadu 6d halaman 28. 70 menit Kegiatan Penutup 13. Siswa membuat kesimpulan kegiatan hari ini. 14. Siswa menuliskan refleksi dari kegiatan yang telah dilakukan. 10 menit G. Sumber, alat dan media pembelajaran  Buku Tematik Terpadu Tema Globalisasi (6d) H. Penilaian 1. Penilaian Sikap No Nama Peserta Didik Perkembangan Prilaku Rasa Ingin Tahu Kerjasama Tekun ketelitian SB B C K SB B C K SB B C K SB B C K 1 2 3 dst Catatan:SB = sangat Baik; B= Baik; C= Cukup; K= Kurang
  9. 9. Berilah tanda centang () pada kolom yang sesuai 3. Penilaian Keterampilan Penilaian: Unjuk Kerja (Praktik) Tabel Pengamatan PPKn: Cerita tentang keberagaman ekonomi dan sikap yang ditunjukkan Indikator Penilaian Ada Tidak Ada Menjelaskan keberagaman ekonomi dari keluarga dengan terperinci Menjelaskan rencana untuk menghadapi era globalisasi Menjelaskan sikap yang harus dikembangkan dalam menghadapi era globalisasi Gorontalo, 19 Oktober 2020 Kepala SDIA 43 Gorontalo Guru Kelas VI Al Azis I NURLIANA, S.Pd.I RACHMAH SAFITRI, S.Pd .
  10. 10. RPP KELAS VI RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN (RPP) PERTEMUAN KE-5 Satuan Pendidikan : SDIA 43 Gorontalo Kelas/Semester : VI/1 (satu) Tema/Sub tema : Globalisasi/ Globalisasi di Sekitarku Waktu : 1 x pertemuan (6 x35 menit) MUATAN IMTAQ َ‫ْن‬‫ي‬ِ‫ب‬ِّ‫ذ‬َ‫ك‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ال‬ ُ‫ة‬َ‫ب‬ِ‫ق‬‫َا‬‫ع‬ َ‫ان‬َ‫ك‬ َ‫ْف‬‫ي‬َ‫ك‬ ‫ُوا‬‫ر‬ُ‫ظ‬ْ‫ن‬‫ا‬َ‫ف‬ ِ‫ض‬ْ‫ر‬َ‫أل‬ْ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ ‫ُوا‬‫ر‬ْ‫ي‬ِ‫س‬َ‫ف‬ ٌ‫َن‬‫ن‬ُ‫س‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬ِ‫ل‬ْ‫ب‬َ‫ق‬ ْ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ْ‫ت‬َ‫ل‬َ‫خ‬ ْ‫د‬َ‫ق‬ Artinya: “Sesungguhnya telah berlalu sebelum kamu sunnah-sunnah Allah; Karena itu berjalanlah kamu di muka bumi dan perhatikanlah bagaimana akibat orang-orang yang mendustakan (rasul-rasul)”. (QS. Ali Imran: 137) A. Tujuan Pembelajaran: Peserta didik melalaui pembelajaran darinng Aplikasi zoom cloud meeting diharapkan : 1. Dengan membaca, siswa mampu menjelaskan peran indonesia dalam kerja sama ASEAN di bidang sosial budaya 2. Dengan berkreasi, siswa dapat membuat poster ajakan melestarikan budaya B. Langkah-langkah Kegiatan Pembelajaran KEGIATAN DEKSKRIPSI KEGIATAN ALOKASI WAKTU Pendahuluan 1. Guru dan siswa mengucap salam serta membuka pelajaran dengan basmalah dan syukur serta absensi https://forms.gle/hqosMJYZ6VBbADGL8 2. Mengajak siswa berdinamika dengan video menginspirasi dan menyiapkan fisik dan pshikis anak dalam mengawali kegiatan pembelajaran 3. Guru menyampaikan tujuan dan manfaat pembelajaran 10 menit Kegiatan Inti 4. Siswa mengamati teks mengenai “peran kerja sama Indonesia dan ASEAN dalam kegiatan membatik” yang terdapat pada buku tematik terpadu 6d halaman 29. 5. Selanjutnya siswa menjawab pertanyaan yang berkaitan dengan isi teks tersebut 6. Selain itu siswa juga ditugaskan untuk menuliskan peran dan kerjasama indonesia dengan asean di bidang lainnya pada tabel yang telah disediakan di buku tematik terpadu 6d halaman 30 7. Guru menjelaskan mengenai unsur-unsur dan fungsi poster ajakan 8. Siswa membuat poster tentang ajakan melestarikan budaya Indonesia 70 menit Kegiatan Penutup 9. Siswa membuat kesimpulan kegiatan hari ini. 10. Siswa menuliskan refleksi dari kegiatan yang telah dilakukan. 10 menit C. Penilaian Sikap No Nama Peserta Didik Perkembangan Prilaku Rasa Ingin Tahu Kerjasama Tekun ketelitian SB B C K SB B C K SB B C K SB B C K 1 2 3 dst Catatan:SB = sangat Baik; B= Baik; C= Cukup; K= Kurang Berilah tanda centang () pada kolom yang sesuai 2. Penilaian Pengetahuan Instrumen penilaian: tes tertulis (skala 1—100)
  11. 11. 3. Penilaian Keterampilan Penilaian: Unjuk Kerja (Praktik) Rubrik Penilaian Praktik membuat Poster tentang Kebudayaan setempat Kriteria Baik sekali (4) Baik (3) Cukup (2) Perlu Bimbingan (1) Bahasa Bahasa yang digunakan baik, menarik dan mudah diingat Memenuhi 2 dari 3 kriteria yang diharapkan Memenuhi 1 dari 3 kriteria yang diharapkan Belum memenuhi kriteria yang diharapkan Penyajian Susunan gambar dan huruf menarik dan proporsional Memenuhi 2 dari 3 kriteria yang diharapkan Memenuhi 1 dari 3 kriteria yang diharapkan Belum memenuhi kriteria yang diharapkan Ilustrasi Ilustrasi menarik, mudah di ingat dan sesuai tema Memenuhi 2 dari 3 kriteria yang diharapkan Memenuhi 1 dari 3 kriteria yang diharapkan Belum memenuhi kriteria yang diharapkan Gorontalo, 20 Oktober Kepala SDIA 43 Gorontalo Guru Kelas VI Al Azis I NURLIANA, S.Pd.I RACHMAH SAFITRI, S.Pd
  12. 12. RPP KELAS VI RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN (RPP) PERTEMUAN KE-6 Satuan Pendidikan : SDIA 43 Gorontalo Kelas/Semester : VI/1 (satu) Tema/Sub tema : Globalisasi/ Globalisasi di Sekitarku Waktu : 1 x pertemuan (6 x35 menit) MUATAN IMTAQ َ‫ْن‬‫ي‬ِ‫ب‬ِّ‫ذ‬َ‫ك‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ال‬ ُ‫ة‬َ‫ب‬ِ‫ق‬‫َا‬‫ع‬ َ‫ان‬َ‫ك‬ َ‫ْف‬‫ي‬َ‫ك‬ ‫ُوا‬‫ر‬ُ‫ظ‬ْ‫ن‬‫ا‬َ‫ف‬ ِ‫ض‬ْ‫ر‬َ‫أل‬ْ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ ‫ُوا‬‫ر‬ْ‫ي‬ِ‫س‬َ‫ف‬ ٌ‫َن‬‫ن‬ُ‫س‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬ِ‫ل‬ْ‫ب‬َ‫ق‬ ْ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ْ‫ت‬َ‫ل‬َ‫خ‬ ْ‫د‬َ‫ق‬ Artinya: “Sesungguhnya telah berlalu sebelum kamu sunnah-sunnah Allah; Karena itu berjalanlah kamu di muka bumi dan perhatikanlah bagaimana akibat orang-orang yang mendustakan (rasul-rasul)”. (QS. Ali Imran: 137) A. Tujuan Pembelajaran: Peserta didik melalaui pembelajaran darinng Aplikasi zoom cloud meeting diharapkan : 1. Dengan membaca, siswa mampu mempresentasikan informasi penting dalam teks eksplanasi 2. Dengan berdiskusi, siswa dapat menjelaskan pentingnya menghargai keragaman ekonomi B. Langkah-langkah Kegiatan Pembelajaran KEGIATAN DEKSKRIPSI KEGIATAN ALOKASI WAKTU Pendahuluan 1. Guru dan siswa mengucap salam serta membuka pelajaran dengan basmalah dan syukur serta absensi https://forms.gle/hqosMJYZ6VBbADGL8 2. Mengajak siswa berdinamika dengan video menginspirasi dan menyiapkan fisik dan pshikis anak dalam mengawali kegiatan pembelajaran 3. Guru menyampaikan tujuan dan manfaat pembelajaran 10 menit Kegiatan Inti 4. Siswa mengerjakan lembar kerja tentang keragaman ekonomi, manfaat positif dan negatif globalisasi dalam bidang ekonomi 5. Menyimak hasil lembar kerja temannya dan memberikan penilain 6. Peserta didik mempresentasikan inforrmasi penting dalam teks ekplanasi 70 menit Kegiatan Penutup 11. Siswa membuat kesimpulan kegiatan hari ini. 12. Siswa menuliskan refleksi dari kegiatan yang telah dilakukan. 13. Siswa kemudian ditugaskan untuk melakukan kegiatan bersama keluarga di rumah dengan membuat cerita mengenai pengaruh globalisasi di lingkungan sekitar. (buku tematik terpadu 6d, halaman 40) 10 m en it C. Penilaian 1. Penilaian Sikap No Nama Peserta Didik Perkembangan Prilaku Rasa Ingin Tahu Kerjasama Tekun ketelitian SB B C K SB B C K SB B C K SB B C K 1 2 3 dst Catatan:SB = sangat Baik; B= Baik; C= Cukup; K= Kurang Berilah tanda centang () pada kolom yang sesuai 2. Penilaian Pengetahuan Instrumen penilaian: tes tertulis (skala 1—100) 3. Penilaian Keterampilan Penilaian: Unjuk Kerja (Praktik) Rubrik Penilaian Bahasa Indonesia Kriteria Baik sekali (4) Baik (3) Cukup (2) Perlu Bimbingan (1) Pernya taan Umum Menuliskan topik utama bacaan dengan tepat. Menuliskan topik utama bacaan dengan cukup tepat. Menuliskan topik utama bacaan dengan kurang tepat. Belum mampu menuliskan topik utama
  13. 13. bacaan dengan tepat Deret Penje las Menuliskan fakta yang mendukung topik bacaan dengan lengkap dan berurutan. Menuliskan fakta yang mendukung topik bacaan dengan cukup lengkap dan cukup berurutan. Menuliskan fakta yang mendukung topik bacaan dengan kurang lengkap dan kurang berurutan. Belum mampu menuliskan fakta yang mendukung topik bacaan dengan lengkap dan berurutan. Sim pulan Umum Menuliskan simpulan umum dan pendapat penulis dengan tepat. Menuliskan simpulan umum dan pendapat penulis dengan cukup tepat. Menuliskan simpulan umum dan pendapat penulis dengan kurang tepat. Belum mampu menuliskan simpulan umum dan pendapat penulis dengan tepat. Kalimat efektif dan kosakata baku Menuliskan semua kalimat menggunakan kosakata baku dan kalimat efektif dengan benar. Menuliskan sebagian besar kalimat menggunakan kosakata baku dan kalimat efektif dengan benar. Menuliskan sebagian kecil kalimat menggunakan kosakata baku dan kalimat efektif dengan benar. Belum mampu menuliskan kalimat menggunakan kosakata baku dan kalimat efektif dengan benar. Penyajian isi teks dalam gambar berseri Menyajikan gambar berseri dengan rapi dan sistematis. Menyajikan gambar berseri dengan cukup rapi dan sistematis. Menyajikan gambar berseri dengan kurang rapi dan kurang sistematis. Belum mampu menyajikan gambar berseri dengan rapi dan sistematis. Gorontalo, 19 Oktober 2020 Kepala SDIA 43 Gorontalo Guru Kelas VI Al Azis I NURLIANA, S.Pd.I RACHMAH SAFITRI, S.Pd

