MÔN LỊCH SỬ NHÀ NƯỚC VÀ PHÁP LUẬT THẾ GIỚI (30 tiết) GV: Phạm Thị Phương Thảo BÀI 1: NHÀ NƯỚC PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG CỔ ĐẠI I. Quá tr...
+ Tự cung, tự cấp: nền kinh tế đó người ta sản xuất để đáp ứng cho nhu cầu của mình là chính chứ không phải là để bán  bi...
 Lúc bấy giờ chưa có sự đấu tranh giai cấp ở Phương Đông Nhà nước xuất hiện. − Ngoài sự phân hoá giai cấp vận động theo q...
+ Tăng lữ là cầu nối giữa thế giới hiện thực & thế giới thần linh, tăng lữ giữ vai trò quan trọng trong BMNN. Ông được vua...
BÀI 2: PHÁP LUẬT PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG Sự ra đời của nhà nước dẫn đến sự ra đời của pháp luật. Vì nhà nước PL có mối quan hệ chặt ch...
 Quyền thừa kế của con trai & con gái: con do nữ nô lệ sinh ra, khi ông ta còn sống ông ta nói là con của ông ta thì ngườ...
 giữa hai bộ luật này khác biệt về dân sự & hình sự. III. Trung Quốc 1. Pháp luật qua các triều đại: Hạ, thương & chu − H...
 Hàn phi tử là người sáng tạo ra phái pháp trị hay còn pháp gia, Hàn phi tử không phải là người hình thành nên phái này T...
BÀI 3: NHÀ NƯỚC PHƯƠNG TÂY CỔ ĐẠI I. Sự hình thành nhà nước: 1. Điều kiện tự nhiên:  Hy lạp: quê hương của các vị thần + ...
− Nông dân phá sản: ở phương Tây tư hữu cả về sản xuất & ruộng đất, số lượng nông dân phá sản ở phương Đông. − Nô lệ con: ...
− Dân chủ chủ nô (thời kỳ này là cộng hoà quý tộc Athens nhưng sau là dân chủ) thực hiện cai trị là toàn dân tham gia cai ...
  1. 1. MÔN LỊCH SỬ NHÀ NƯỚC VÀ PHÁP LUẬT THẾ GIỚI (30 tiết) GV: Phạm Thị Phương Thảo BÀI 1: NHÀ NƯỚC PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG CỔ ĐẠI I. Quá trình hình thành Nhà nước: 1. Cơ sở hình thành Nhà nước: a. Điều kiện tự nhiên: − Vị trí địa lý: Ai Cập, Lưỡng Hà, Ấn Độ và Trung Quốc hoàn tách biệt nhau, nhưng giữa chúng có những điểm chung cơ bản về điều kiện tự nhiên  Phương Đông xuất phát từ Hy Lạp, Phương Đông là xứ sở của mặt trời mặt mọc.  Thời kỳ cổ đại tương ứng Nhà nước chiếm hữu nô lệ ở Phương Đông. + Ai Cập: Châu Phi, nhắc đến Ai Cập xa mạc Xahara Kim tự tháp, sông Nin dài & lớn nhất thế giới Sông Nin chạy từ Nam – Bắc tạo thành 2 vùng gọi là thượng Ai Cập (Bắc), hạ Ai Cập (Nam) + Ấn Độ: phật giáo, huyền bí sông Hằng,, sông Ấn được xem là 2 dòng sông mẹ sinh ra Quốc gia Ấn Độ, hình thành nên chất phù sa từ đó là cơ sở cho việc hình thành Ấn Độ. + Lưỡng Hà: có vùng đất nàm giữa 2 con sông gọi Lưỡng Hà và hình thành nên vùng đất phù sa màu mỡ. + Trung Quốc: có 2 con sông Hoàng Hà, Trường Giang − Ở các Quốc gia cổ đại đều nằm trong vùng đồng bằng rộng lớn đất đai màu mỡ, những con sông hình thành vùng đồng bằng phù sa xuất hiện nền kinh tế nông nghiệp (lúa nước) thuận lợi cho việc sinh sống của nông dân. Những con sông này cũng ảnh hưởng đến đời sống của nông dân.  Các quốc gia này đều tiến hành xây dựng các công trình thuỷ lợi.Vì nằm trên các dòng sông, khí hậu gió mùa có mưa − Vị trí các quốc gia Phương Đông tương đối biệt lập nên nhu cầu thống nhất lãnh thổ được đặt ra, hoạt động thương mai như trao đổi, mua bán không có điều kiện phát triễn (làm cho hoạt động trao đổi với bên ngoài không diễn ra do vị trí địa lý tương đối độc lập b. Điều kiện kinh tế: − Nền kinh tế nông nghiệp ở Phương Đông: xuất hiện rất sớm từ khi con người thoát khỏi động vật. Công cụ lao động bằng đá: đồ đá, đồ nhựa, …  năng suất lao động thấp Công cụ lao động bằng đồng xuất hiện − Trên cơ sở đó 3 lần phân công lao động xã hội xuất hiện: + Chăn nuôi tách khỏi trồng trọt + Thủ công nghiệp tách khỏi nông nghiệp + Thương nghiệp xuất hiện. − Ở các Quốc gia đó xuất hiện thủ công nghiệp và thương nghiệp, nền kinh tế nông nghiệp là chủ đạo. Thủ công nghiệp & thương nghiệp ra đời không được xem trọng như nông nghiệp.Lúc này năng suất lao động ngày càng nhiều có của cải dư thừa tích luỹ lại. − Tính chất: tự nhiên, tự cung tự cấp + Tự nhiên: phụ thuộc hoàn toàn vào tự nhiên  nền kinh tế lạc hậu kém phát triển 1
  2. 2. + Tự cung, tự cấp: nền kinh tế đó người ta sản xuất để đáp ứng cho nhu cầu của mình là chính chứ không phải là để bán  biểu hiện trình độ khác nhau giữa người làm ra bán & người làm ra để sử dụng.  Cơ sở hạ tầng quyết định kiến trúc thượng tầng. − Trên cơ sở đó xuất hiện yếu tố đầu tiên là tư hữu về tư liệu sinh hoạt. Vậy lúc bấy giờ yếu tố quan trọng trong nhà nước là đất đai (công hữu) − Với sự xuất hiện kinh tế phát triển hơn so với thời kỳ lúc bấy giờ, xuất hiện tư liệu sản xuất có sự chuyển biến về mặt xã hội. c. Sự chuyển biến về mặt xã hội: − Khi con người thoát khỏi bày đàn sống trong tổ ban sơ gọi là thị tộc. − Trong tiến trình phát triển của xã hội trải qua các giai đoạn: + Mẫu hệ: là người lao động chính và lao động trong lĩnh vực hái lượm. + Phụ hệ: là người đàn ông săn bắt chưa phát triển. Vì lúc đó công cụ lao động chưa phát triển.  Chính vì người đàn ông trong thời kỳ này săn bắt chưa phát triển nên người phụ nữ là lao động chính trong gia đình.  Quan hệ hôn nhân trong thời kỳ này là quần hôn: sinh con ra không biết cha mình là ai, chỉ biết mẹ cho nên gọi là chế độ mẫu hệ − Thời kỳ này người phụ nữ là người nắm giữ quyền lực kinh tế, người phụ nữ quyết định mọi vấn đề trong gia đình nên gọi là chế độ mẫu hệ. − Khi xuất hiện đồ đồng người đàn ông là người nắm giữ quyền lực kinh tế, người làm chủ trong gia đình gọi là chế độ phụ hệ. − Cơ sở kinh tế quyết định xã hội. Nền kinh tế sẽ quyết định số lượng các thành phần trong các mối quan hệ xã hội.  Đối với quan hệ xã hội:  Cơ cấu giai cấp: rất đơn giản chỉ có quý tộc chủ nô & công nhân công xã, nô lệ. Mâu thuẫn chủ yếu giữa giai cấp chủ nô, thành viên công xã nông thôn & nô lệ.  Tính chất quan hệ: đơn giản giữa giai cấp bóc lột & bị bóc lột, giữa giai cấp thống trị và bị thống trị − Với sự phát triển của kinh tế và sự chuyển biến đầu tiên trong công xã nguyên thuỷ tổ chức mới thay thế cho công xã thị tộc. Ngưới đứng đầu trong công xã thị tộc gọi là tộc trưởng hay thủ lĩnh. − Khi công xã thị tộc bắt đầu có dấu hiệu tan rã những người này dùng quyền uy chiếm giữ những của cải riêng cho mình với quyền lực đã có. Bộ phận quản lý trong thị tộc tích luỹ của cải họ trở thành người giàu mâu thuẫn với người nghèo. − Xã hội xuất hiện giai cấp thống trị, giai cấp bị trị và sự phân hoá giai cấp khá hoàn chỉnh.  Học thuyết Mác Lênin con đường hình thành nhà nước − Sự xuất hiện tư hữu trong xã hội  phân hoá giai cấp  mâu thuẫn giai cấp sâu sắc không thể điều hoà được (lúc này Nhà nước chưa xuất hiện) lúc này đấu tranh giai cấp bắt đầu xuất hiện nhà nước − Con đường hình thành Nhà nước ở Phương Đông cổ đại là ngoại lệ của học thuyết MácLênin. − Có sự mâu thuẫn giai cấp ở trong lòng Phương Đông cổ đại, sự phân hoá giai cấp chậm − Ở Phương Đông đất đai là sở hữu chung của cộng đồng, đất đai là tư liệu sản xuất quan trọng: tư hữu chủ yếu là tư liệu sinh hoạt cho nên sự phân hoá giai cấp diễn ra chậm. 2
  3. 3.  Lúc bấy giờ chưa có sự đấu tranh giai cấp ở Phương Đông Nhà nước xuất hiện. − Ngoài sự phân hoá giai cấp vận động theo quy luật chung, quá trình hình thành nhà nước ở vùng này còn bị ảnh hưởng bởi hoạt động trị thuỷ và chiến tranh, 2 yếu tố này đóng vai trò thúc đẩy nhanh tiến trình hình thành nhà nước, còn nguyên nhân chính dẫn đến sự xuất hiện nhà nước vẫn là sự phân hoá giai cấp.  Đặc trưng của trị thuỷ và thuỷ lợi: − Huy động sức của nhiều người khác nhau cho nên cần 1 người đứng ra chỉ đạo công việc trị thuỷ gọi là người lãnh đạo. − Điều kiện ở Phương Đông: tổ chức các cuộc chiến tranh trong quá trình đánh chiếm không chỉ chiếm đất đai, mà chiếm của cải & con người để phục vụ sinh hoạt.  chiến tranh trong thời kỳ này là chiến tranh giữa các Quốc gia và xuất hiện một vị trí thủ lĩnh  Thủ lĩnh là lãnh đạo đánh chíem của cải đất đai uy tín tăng lên cùng với việc chiếm được nhiều của cải. Lúc bấy giờ quyền lực của thủ lĩnh, của lãnh đạo gọi là quyền lực mang tính xã hội. − Nhà nước Phương Đông ra đời chịu sự trị thuỷ và chiến tranh. Nó không phải là nguyên nhân chủ yếu mà dựa trên sự phân hoá giai cấp đây là đặc trưng của sự hình thành nhà nước Phương đông cổ đại. 2. Quá trình hình thành phát triển và suy vong − Ai Cập: trải qua 4 thời kỳ gồm: Tảo kỳ vương quốc, Cổ vương quốc, Trung vương quốc, bốn thời kỳ này luân phiên nhau về tập quyền và phân quyền. Nhìn chung xuyên suốt 4 quá trình này là tập quyền. − Lưỡng Hà: không phải tên của quốc gia này mà tên của vùng đất có mỗi quốc gia khác nhau ở các thời kỳ nhất định.  Quốc ia của tộc người Lưỡng Hà này đến 1 thời kỳ nào đó thống trị vùng đất này và có 1 ông vua đó là vua Hamurabi của triều đại Babilon vị vua này là hưng thịnh nhất. − Ấn Độ: trải qua nhiều thời kỳ khác nhau. Lịch sử cổ đại Ấn Độ kéo dài từ đó cho đến thế kỷ IV sau công nguyên với sự xuất hiện của vương triều Gupta là buớc ngoặc đánh dấu sự xuất hiện chế độ phong kiến ở Ấn Độ, trải qua nhiều triều đại hưng thịnh khác nhau. Trên lãnh thổ tồn tại nhiều quốc gia khác nhau. − Trung Quốc: trải qua 3 triều: triều hạ, triều thương, triều chu + Triều hạ: là do các thủ lĩnh được bầu ra trong cộng đồng bộ lạc, Khải là con của Hạ Vũ tuy không được cộng đồng bầu cử nhưng vẫn kế vị của cha, mở đầu cho chế độ cha truyền con nối, nhà nước đầu tiên ở TQ xuất hiện. + Triều thương: thay thế cho triều Hạ. Vị vua cuối cùng của nhà Thương là Trụ Vương thực hiện chính sách cai trị tàn bạo nên bị nhà Chu lật đổ. + Triều chu: chu pháp lãnh nhà chu trải qua 2 thời kỳ Tây chu (cực thịnh), Đông chu (suy tán) gồm Xuân Thu và Chiến Quốc, là giai đoạn các chư hầu xưng bá, chiến tranh thôn tính lẫn nhau. Năm 256 TCN, nhà Chu bị nhà Tần lật đổ. Năm 256 TCN nhà Chu bị nhà Tần lật đổ, Năm 221 nhà Tần thống nhất TQ, mở đầu thời kỳ phong kiến của TQ. II. Chế độ xã hội phương Đông cổ đại − Giai cấp thống trị: vua, quan, tăng lữ, những người giàu có + Vua là người đứng đầu cho nên vua nằm trong giai cấp thống trị + Quan lại là người giúp việc cho nhà vua nên cũng nằm trong giai cấp thống trị 3
  4. 4. + Tăng lữ là cầu nối giữa thế giới hiện thực & thế giới thần linh, tăng lữ giữ vai trò quan trọng trong BMNN. Ông được vua và quan lại ban hành nhiều bỗng lộc. + Những người giàu có  4 giai cấp này hợp thành bộ máy thống trị. − Giai cấp bị trị: nông dân, công xã, luôn chiếm đại đa số trong các công xã nông thôn, nông dân công xã có nhiều nông dân khác nhau. + Nông dân tự do: có 1 số ruộng đất tự cày cấy + Nông dân lĩnh canh: họ phải lĩnh canh từ những ông chủ đất khác để sản xuất. − Nô lệ: nông dân phá sản, tù binh chiến tranh, con do nữ nô lệ sinh ra. Nông dân phá sản thành nô lệ trong thời kỳ phương Đông cổ đại lực lượn này có nhưng không nhiều + Tù binh chiến ranh: rất ít + Nô lê con: rất ít nô lệ không được kết hôn với nông dân tự do.  nô lệ ở phương Đông ít, nô lệ ở phương Đông sử dụng để hầu hạ sống trong nhà hcủ, phục dịch chủ. − Nô lệ ở phương Đông ít, là gia trưởng. − Thợ thủ công & thương nhân: đây là tầng lớp bị bóc. Vì trong xã hội tầng lớp này không được xem trọng. − Mối quan hệ giữa giai cấp thống trị và giai cấp bị trị mâu thuẫn nhau. III. Tổ chức bộ máy nhà nước Mô hình tổ chức Bộ máy nhà nước: có 2 hình thức  Hình thức chính thể: là quân chủ, quý tộc, quân sự mang tính chất quân chủ chuyên chế (hay quân chủ tuyệt đối) − Hình thức chính thể quân chủ: là người nắm mọi quyền lập pháp, hành pháp, tư pháp − Hình thức chính thể cộng hòa: nằm quyền lực nhà nước.  Cách thức tổ chức bộ máy nhà nước: − Cơ cấu tổ chức bộ máy nhà nước đơn giản & sơ khai, chưa có sự hình thành & phân định giữa quan chức & chức vụ. − Ở Trung ương: Vua, Quan đầu triều, Hệ thống quan lại giúp việc  Vua: + Kinh tế: là nắm toàn bộ đất đai, chủ sở hữu tối cao không phân biệt nắm giữ tài sản khác trong vương quốc. + Chính trị: vua là người tổ chức bộ máy nhà nước, bổ nhiệm các chức quan lại của triều đình, chính trị hay hoà bình đều do vua quyết định. + Tư tưởng: tôn giáo hệ tư tưởng chính thống của Quốc gia  Quan đầu triều: (là con trai vua) quyền lực giúp việc cho nhà vua, nhưng quản lý quan lại trong triều  Hệ thống quan lại giúp việc: − Ở địa phương: (sgk trang 25) + Tổ chức Bộ máy nhà nước ở địa phương là thu nhỏ & sao chép ở trung ương, rất đơn giản 4
  5. 5. BÀI 2: PHÁP LUẬT PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG Sự ra đời của nhà nước dẫn đến sự ra đời của pháp luật. Vì nhà nước PL có mối quan hệ chặt chẽ, khi nhà nước ra đời các nhà chính trị cũng ban hành PL. I. Bộ luật Hamarapi:  Đặc điểm: − Về nguồn: bắt nguồn từ những phong tục tập quán& nhưng quy tắc tôn giáo của cư dân vùng Lưỡng Hà, những quyết định của nhà vua, phán quyế của thẩm phán. − Về hình thức: gồm 282 điều, chưa phân chia thành các chương  Nội dung: không đầy đủ & mất một số điều do sao chép lại từ cột bằng đá.  Chính ông vua Hamarapi ban hành bộ luật có 282 điều gồm 3 phần: mở đầu, nội dung và kết thúc − Mặc dù bộ luật này không phân chia ra các chế định luật nhưng sắp xếp theo các ngành luật. + Mở đầu: vì hạnh phúc của loài người. Khi ban hành ra luật thi người dân tuân theo vì sợ thần linh  Các quy định dân sự: vay, cầm cố (các phương thức bảo đảm), hợp đồng mua bán, hợp đồng lĩnh canh ruộng đất, hôn nhân, tài sản, tranh chấp khác.  Vay: lãi suất 1/3 – 1/2 đối với thóc, 1/5 đối với bạc  Nếu đi vay mà không trả được nợ thì phải làm nô lệ.  Nếu đi vay nữa mà không trả được nợ thì phải đưa vợ & con làm nô lệ cho chủ nợ.  Nếu đi vay nữa mà không trả được nợ thì chính bản thân người đi vay phải làm nô lệ.  nếu không trả được nợ thì tất cả những người trong gia đình trở thành nô lệ.  người cho vay được đảm bảo quyền lợi trong thời kỳ này.  Hợp đồng mua bán: Lưỡng Hà địa hình mở nên thuận lợi trao đổi mua bán. Có 3 điều kiện.  Tài sản đem bán phải thật sự là của mình  Khi giao kết Hợp đồng mua bán cần phải có người làm chứng. Vì lúc bấy giờ chữ viết chưa phát triển cho nên chủ yếu giao kết bằng lời nói.  Hợp đồng lĩnh canh ruộng đất nhân dân có ít ruộng đất nên phải đến những người giàu có xin lĩnh canh. Thì phải nộp 1 khoản tiền & được quy định cụ thể trong luật.  Hôn nhân & gia đình: trong lĩnh vực dân sự trong bộ luật Hamurapi có nhiều đương sự có mối quan hệ giữa vợ chồng người chồng là ông chủ của gia đình, người chồng của quyền bán vợ con.  Người chồng có quyền bỏ vợ (trong trường hợp vợ ngoại tình & người chồng có quyền giết vợ, và cũng có quyền cho vợ được sống).  Người đàn ông có quyền ly hôn trong nhiều trường hợp khi vợ không sinh được con, khi vợ sinh con gái, người vợ không đoan chính, an tiêu trong gia đình & có quyền biến vợ thành nô lệ khi cưới vợ khác về.  Quyền ly hôn của người phụ nữ: (sgk trang 30)  Công xã nông thôn tồn tại trong 1 đơn vị hành chính ở địa phương.  Thừa kế: (sgk trang 30) 5
  6. 6.  Quyền thừa kế của con trai & con gái: con do nữ nô lệ sinh ra, khi ông ta còn sống ông ta nói là con của ông ta thì người con đó mới được hưởng quyền thừa kế, con do người nô lệ sinh ra có sự phân biệt đẳng cấp.  Có sự bất bình đẳng giữa nam và nữ, bất bình đẳng về giai cấp  Quan hệ hình sự: quy định các hình phạt như hình phạt tử hình. Trong thời kỳ này không những tồn tại trong thời kỳ cổ đại mà còn tồn tại trong XH phong kiến  Các quy định về tố tụng: việc xét xử của Toà án trong thời kỳ này phải công khai, khi ông thẩm phán xét xử sai thì phải chịu trách nhiệm. − Trong các quy định về hình sự ở thời kỳ phương Đông cổ đại luật Hamurapi, các quy định cụ thể các nguyên tắc “đồng thái phục thù” (có nghĩa trả thù ngang bằng nhau) xuất phát trong lòng công xã thị tộc trước đây. Chính điều này ảnh hưởng đến thời kỳ cổ đại Ví dụ: nếu người dân tự do làm hỏng mắt của 1 người dân tự do thì phải làm hỏng mắt của mình.  nhưng nguyên tắc “đồng thái phục thù” không ngang bằng trong các mối quan hệ của xã hội … Ví dụ: người dân tự do làm hỏng mắt của mình người nô lệ thì họ được bồi thường tiền. II. Bộ Manu của Ấn Độ cổ đại:  Đặc điểm PL: được chia 12 chương, & 2685 điều đúc kết từ phong tục tập quán & những quy định tôn giáo của Bà Lamôn. Vì vậy, luật Manu mang nặng màu sắc tôn giáo, không phân biệt giữa pháp luật và tôn giáo. Luật mang tính chất hà khắc, dã mang, sơ khai & giai cấp.  Nội dung cơ bản − Những quy định về sở hữu: quyền sở hữu tối cao về ruộng đất thuộc về nhà nước. − Luật quy định 7 cách thức chiếm hữu tài sản: thừa kế, mua bán, cho vay, xâm chiêm, làm thuê. − Để bảo vệ quyền sở hữu luật trừng trị nghiêm khắc những hành vi xâm phạm. − Về dân sự: Hợp đồng có sự khác biệt với bộ luật Hamurapi + Không được ký kết hoặc mang tính giả tạo + Không được ký kết với người điên, người già, người say rượu (hợp đồng không có hiệu lực) + Hợp đồng phải được ký kết công khai, không được ký kết bí mật (không có hiệu lực)  Nếu vi phạm 1 trong 3 điều kiện thì hợp đồng không có hiệu lực − Hợp đồng mua bán − Hợp đồng vay: lãi suất di vay tương ứng theo đẳng cấp.  Bộ luật Hamurapi không phân bịet đẳng cấp  khi di vay đến hạn trả nợ người chủ có quyền đòi nợ.  nếu có tiền không trả thì chủ nợ có quyền hành hạ đến khi trả được nợ, nếu không có tiền trả nợ thì biến thành nô lệ. − Hôn nhân & gia đình: có sự bất bình đẳng giữa cac đẳng cấp, khi kết hôn chỉ được kết hôn cùng đẳng cấp Ví dụ: Kasataria yêu 1 cô Vaisa thì anh ta bị hạ đẳng cấp. − Bất bình đẳng giữa vợ & chồng người vợ do chồng mua về trong quan hệ giữa vợ & chồng là mang tính chất mua bán, khi phụ nữ về nhà chồng thi mang thân phận là người nô lệ.  quy định dân sự thể hiện sự bất bình đẳng. − Quy định hình sự: bảo vệ quyền lợi của những người đẳng cấp trên, những người cấp dưới phạm tội với đẳng cấp trên thì bị hình phạt nặng hơn, hình phạt rất dã man. 6
  7. 7.  giữa hai bộ luật này khác biệt về dân sự & hình sự. III. Trung Quốc 1. Pháp luật qua các triều đại: Hạ, thương & chu − Hạ & thương: (sgk) − Pháp luật thời kỳ nhà Chu phát triển nhất trong thời kỳ cổ đại ở TQ. Nhà Chu đặt ra các hình phạt “Phép ngủ hành” + Mặc hình: khác chữ lên mặt + Tỵ hình: (xẻo mũi) + Phị hình (chặt chân) + Cung hình thiên (đối với nam) nhốt vào nhà kính (đối với nữ). + Đại tịch (tử hình) − Thời kỳ đầu của nhà Trung là Tây trung thời kỳ hưng thịnh nhất của các nhà Chu. − Thời kỳ đông Chu PL chi thành 2 giai đoạn  Bộ hình thủ của Quốc Trịnh được quan tâm trong nước Trịnh  Thời kỳ nhà Chu, sau khi lật đổ Trụ vương lập nên nhà chu được gọi là Thiên tử, vùng đất còn lại chia cho nhưng người có công. Mỗi người trong hoàng thân quốc thích được lãnh một phần đất nhỏ. − Sự tổ chức Bộ máy nhà Chu được sao chép − PL trong thời kỳ chiến quốc đây là thời kỳ các nước đánh nhau liên tục, nếu tiến hành chiến tranh thi phải có tiền. + Giai cấp thống trị phải thu thuế người dân + Thoả thuận với tầng lớp quý tộc, để tầng lớp quý tộc ủng hộ chiến tranh nhưng ngược lại họ phải yêu cầu nhà nước có biện pháp bảo đảm quyền lợi cho họ. Ban hành các quy định PL để đảm bảo quyền lợi của quý tộc.  Nỗi tiếng trong thời kỳ của TQ được kế thừa là bộ Pháp binh. 2. Các tư tưởng chính trị: − Ảnh hưởng đến nhà Chu trong thời kỳ Tây chu đặt ra “ngũ lễ” (cách thức xử sự của con người) − Thời kỳ đông Chu đặc biệt trong thời kỳ chiến quốc XH loạn lạc, XH trong thời kỳ ở TQ “sáng nghe trị tối giết vua, sáng nghe trị tối giết cha”.  XH loạn lạc nhân tài xuất hiện đề làm lý giải tại sao XH loạn lạc, vì sao XH loạn lạc làm như thế nào để xã hội trở lại bình thường. Thời kỳ này gọi là “bách gia tanh minh” và trong đó nỗi tiếng nhất là ông Khổng tử nỗi tiếng về nho giáo. − Xã hội loạn lạc là do con người sống không “chính danh” (mỗi con người có một danh riêng của mình). Khi con người sống “chính danh” xã hội bình yên. − Khi xã hội muốn bình yên thì con người phải tuân theo “Tam cương” (3 sợi dây buộc con người lại với nhau thì xã hội thực hiện chính danh), “ngũ thường”(nhân, nghĩa, lễ, trí, tín).  Lão tử sáng tạo ra đạo giáo: lão tử cho rằng con người ta sống tốt đẹp cho con người ta thoát khỏi trần gian.  Mặc tử: người đứng đầu phái mặc gia đây là sự luôn luôn có sự yêu thương của con người: và cũng là người phản đối chiến tranh. 7
  8. 8.  Hàn phi tử là người sáng tạo ra phái pháp trị hay còn pháp gia, Hàn phi tử không phải là người hình thành nên phái này Thưởng ưởng, Trúc gia là 2 người sáng tạo nên.  Thuyết pháp trị đề cao vai trò của pháp luật. Về nội dug, nó gồm 3 yếu tố: pháp, thế thuật (sgk trang 35) 8
  9. 9. BÀI 3: NHÀ NƯỚC PHƯƠNG TÂY CỔ ĐẠI I. Sự hình thành nhà nước: 1. Điều kiện tự nhiên:  Hy lạp: quê hương của các vị thần + Nằm phí Đông nam địa trung hải, Bán đảo Balcan. + Diện tích tiếp giáp với biển, Hy lạp 1 quốc gia sớm phát triển về ngành hàng hải & đóng tàu. − Điều kiện tự nhiên có nhiều hải cảng cho nên ngành hàng hải phát triển, Hy lạp không có những đồng bằng trù phú nhưng ở Phương Đông − Đất đai nhiều đồi núi khong có những đồng bằng màu mở, Hy lạp có nhiều khoán sản trong đó khóan sản quý, khoán sản thuận lợi cho ngành thủ công nghiệp & thương mại hàng hải.  La mã: nỗi tiếng đấu trường − La mã nằm ở trên bán đáo Italia (3 quốc gia Ý, Pháp, Đức) − La mã có lãnh thổ rộng: La mã rộng gấp 5 lần Hy lạp. − La mã có khoán sản quý, có nhiều vùng Vịnh hải sản, còn có đồng bằng góp phần phát triển ở La mã so với Hy lạp. 2. Điều kiện xã hội − Ở Hy lạp & La mã phát triển ngành hàng hải, thương nghiệp, ngành thủ công nghiệp, thủ công nghiệp và thương nghiệp là 2 ngành chủ đạo ở Phương Tây. − Với sự phát triển thủ công nghiệp & thương nghiệp tầng lớp quý tộc (thợ thủ công & những ông chủ của thợ thủ công) xuất hiện đông đảo. − Xuất hiện những tầng lớp mới, 2 tầng lớp này khác với ở phương Đông 2 tầng lớp này phát triển nhất trong xã hội. − Ở phương Tây có sự phân công lao động trong xã hội & sự xuất hiện của công cụ lao động bằng sắt. Nền kinh tế phát triển & xã hội 3 lần phân công lao động xã hội. Từ sự phân công lao độg đó tằng lên thì của cải dư thừa xuất hiện tư hữu. − Ở phương Tây sự xuất hiện 2 tầng lớp này xuất hiện nên tầng lờp mới quý tộc công thương nghiệp. + Quý tộc, thị tộc (cũ) + Quý tộc cộng thương nghiệp (mới)  giai cấp thống trị trong phương Đông − Đối lập với thống trị là giai cấp bị trị + Thợ thủ công, thương nghiệp + Nô lệ + Nông dân − Thị tộc bao gồm những người có chính quyền, những người có quyền lực (quyết định về mặt chính trị) − Công thương nghiệp là những người có tiền  thủ công nghiệp và thương nghiệp là giai cấp bị trị. − Nô lệ phương Tây khác với nô lệ phương Đông: ở phương Tây đông đảo hơn ở phương Đông 9
  Lúc bấy giờ chưa có sự đấu tranh giai cấp ở Phương Đông Nhà nước xuất hiện. − Ngoài sự phân hoá giai cấp vận động theo q...
  − Dân chủ chủ nô (thời kỳ này là cộng hoà quý tộc Athens nhưng sau là dân chủ) thực hiện cai trị là toàn dân tham gia cai trị những quyền lực của nhà nước nằm vào toàn dân Aten (nền dân chủ nhà nước Athens). − Đó là đại hội nhân dân thành viên là toàn thể công dân Aten (có cha mẹ là người Aten từ 18 tuổi trở lên và là nam công dân). − Tư cách thành viên là: cha mẹ là người Aten từ 18 tuổi trở lên và là nam công dân. − Thẩm quyền: đại hội nhân dân quyết định tất cả những vấn đề quan trọng nhất trong phiên họp các thành viên được bàn bạc thảo luận & phát biểu ý kiến, quyết định vấn đề quan trọng − Quyết định của đại hội nhân dân là quyết định cao nhầt của bộ máy nhà nước Athens, mang tính chất dân chủ rất cao so với nhà nước khác, thậm chí so với nhà nước hịên đại − Hội đồng 500 người là cơ quan hành pháp thi hành quyết định hội đồng nhân dân & việc tham gia vào hội đồng 500 người theo cách rút thăm theo các khu vực cử tri (việc tham gia quyền lực nhà nước rất dân chủ, người dân tham gia vào quyền lực nhà nước là thực tế & hiện thức). − Cơ quan thứ 3 : TAND hình thành bằng con đường bầu cử: 30 tuổi trở lên, số thẩm phán đông : 6000 người  đóng vai trò xét xử theo luật 2. Nhà nước Lamã. − Hình thành ở Ý, cộng hoà quý tộc chủ nô. − Đó là: 2 đại hội: đại hội bình dân & đại hội century  Người bình dân chiếm lực lượng quan trọng trong quân đội, người bình dân đâu tranh dành thắng lợi, cơ quan thành lập đại hoc bình dân.  100 binh sĩ thành lập 1 đội Centuri, 1 Centuri bỏ phiếu bằng 1 lá phiếu − Viện nguyên lão là thành viên gồm những người quý tộc & giàu có đây là trung tâm quyền llực của nhà nước cách mạng (là cơ quan có quyền hành rất lớn). − Thẩm quyền: quyền phê chuẩn quyết định của đại hội bình dân & đại hội Centuri có sự phê chuẩn của Viện nguyên lão có quyền giải thích luật. − Viện nguyên lão: là cơ quan đại diện cho tầng lớp quý tộc, cộng hoà quý tộc chủ nô. − Quan bảo dân: bảo vệ quyền & lợi ích của người bình dân. 11

