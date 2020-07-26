Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SIFAT LENSA DAN CACAT BAYANGAN Nama : LYDIA NURKUMALAWATI NIM : 1306619018 Prodi : FISIKA Nama Percobaan : SIFAT LENSA DAN...
A. TUJUAN 1. Memahami sifat pembiasan cahaya pada lensa. 2. Menentukan jarak fokus lensa. 3. Mengetahui jenis-jenis lensa ...
O’ + + O’ layar O r L Jika r adalah jarak antara dua kedudukan itu, jarak fokus lensa dapat ditentukan sebagai berikut: 𝑓 ...
Jarak fokus lensa bersusun Jika dua lensa tipis dengan jarak fokus masing-masing f1 dan f2 digabungkan (dirapatkan), maka ...
c. Lensa cembung-cekung ( concave convex) Lensa cembung yang dibatasi oleh dua budang lengkung yang searah kelengkungannya...
lensa ini diberikan oleh : fgab depan = 𝑓1(𝑑−𝑓2) 𝑑−(𝑓1+𝑓2) dan fgab belakang = 𝑓2 (𝑑−𝑓2) 𝑑−(𝑓1+𝑓2) Titik fokus lensa adala...
Sinar – sinar istimewa pada lensa cekung. 1. Sinar istimewa 1: sinar yang sejajar sumbu utama lensa akan dibiaskan seakan-...
cahaya putih jatuh pada sebuah lensa maka warna-warna yang berbeda difokuskan pada titik yang berbeda pula dan menghasilka...
Dimana : f : Fokus lensa. L : Jarak benda terhadap layar. e : Jarak kedudukan antara dua lensa. d : Diameter lensa D. CARA...
Mengamati cacat bayangan 1. Untuk mengamati aberasi khromatik digunakan lensa positif kuat (++) dengan lampu pijar sebagai...
L = 2S1 + r S1 = 𝐿−𝑟 2 S1’ = L – S1 S1’ = L – ( 𝐿−𝑟 2 ) S1’ = 2𝐿−𝐿+𝑟 2 S1’ = 𝐿+𝑟 2 1 𝑓 = 1 𝑠1 + 1 𝑠1′ 1 𝑓 = 1 𝐿 − 𝑟 2 + 1 ...
Lensa digeser-geser sampai didapatkan bayangan diperbesar yang tegas dan jelas pada layar, catat jarak lensa ke benda (d1)...
Karena dengan menggunakan celah diafragma yang kecil maka bayangan akan terlihat lebih tajam dan jelas, sehingga cacat bay...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Laporan Praktikum Fisika Dasar II Awal tentang Sifat Lensa dan Cacat Bayangan

34 views

Published on

Laporan Praktikum Fisika Dasar II Awal tentang Sifat Lensa dan Cacat Bayangan dari Universitas Negeri Jakarta

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Laporan Praktikum Fisika Dasar II Awal tentang Sifat Lensa dan Cacat Bayangan

  1. 1. SIFAT LENSA DAN CACAT BAYANGAN Nama : LYDIA NURKUMALAWATI NIM : 1306619018 Prodi : FISIKA Nama Percobaan : SIFAT LENSA DAN CACAT BAYANGAN Tanggal Percobaan : 04 JUNI 2020 Tanggal Pengumpulan : 12 JUNI 2020 Nama Dosen : Dr. Firmanul Catur Wibowo, M.Pd Pre-Test Laporan Awal Laporan Akhir LABORATORIUM FISIKA DASAR FAKULTAS MATEMATIKA DAN ILMU PENGETAHUAN ALAM UNIVERSITAS NEGERI JAKARTA 2020
  2. 2. A. TUJUAN 1. Memahami sifat pembiasan cahaya pada lensa. 2. Menentukan jarak fokus lensa. 3. Mengetahui jenis-jenis lensa berdasarkan bentuknya. 4. Mengamati cacat bayangan (aberasi) dan mengetahui penyebabnya. 5. Mengurangi terjadinya cacat bayangan. B. ALAT DAN BAHAN 1. Lensa positif kuat (++), 6. Lampu pijar, 2. Lensa positif lemah (+), 7. Layar penangkap bayangan, 3. Lensa negatif (-), 8. Bangku optik, 4. Benda berupa anak panah, 9. Kabel penghubung dan sumber tegangan listrik. 5. Diafragma dan kaca baur, C. TEORI DASAR Menentukan jarak fokus lensa positif (konvergen) Sebuah benda O diletakkan disebelah kiri lensa positif, dan bayangan O yang terbentuk disebelah kanan lensa dan dapat diamati pada sebuah layar. Jika M merupakan perbesaran bayangan (perbandingan panjang O dan O), dan L adalah jarak antara benda dan bayangan, maka jarak fokus lensa f, dapat ditentukan dari persamaan berikut: 𝑓 = 𝑆′ 1+𝑀 (1) Dimana s adalah jarak bayangan terhadap lensa. s s layar O F F L Cara lain untuk menentukan jarak fokus lensa positif adalah sebagai berikut: Sebuah benda O diletakkan pada jarak L dari layar. Kemudian lensa positif yang akan ditentukan jarak fokusnya digeser-geser antara benda O dan layar sehingga diperoleh dua kedudukan (misalnya kedudukan 1 dan kedudukan 2) dimana lensa memberikan bayangan yang jelas pada layar. Bayangan yang satu diperbesar dan yang lain diperkecil. F
  3. 3. O’ + + O’ layar O r L Jika r adalah jarak antara dua kedudukan itu, jarak fokus lensa dapat ditentukan sebagai berikut: 𝑓 = 𝐿2−𝑟2 4𝐿 (𝐵𝑒𝑠𝑠𝑒𝑙 ) (2) Menentukan jarak fokus lensa negatif (divergen) Jarak fokus lensa negatif dapat ditentukan dengan bantuan lensa positif. Mula-mula digunakan lensa positif untuk membentuk bayangan nyata pada layar. Kemudian antara lensa positif dan layar dipasang lensa negatif. + - s’ Layar sekarang Layar mula-mula Bayangan pada layar itu merupakan bayangan maya dari lensa negatif. Karenanya pada keadaan ini, jarak dari layar ke lensa negatif disebut jarak benda s. Sekarang, layar digeser ke belakang menjauhi lensa untuk memperoleh bayang baru. Dalam keadaan ini jarak dari layar sampai lensa negatif disebut jarak bayangan s’. Jarak fokus lensa negatif dapat ditentukan dengan persamaan: 𝑓 = 𝑠 . 𝑠′ 𝑠+𝑠 (3)
  4. 4. Jarak fokus lensa bersusun Jika dua lensa tipis dengan jarak fokus masing-masing f1 dan f2 digabungkan (dirapatkan), maka akan diperoleh satu lensa gabungan yang fokusnya adalah fgab, dan dapat diperoleh dengan persamaan berikut: 1 𝑓𝑔𝑎𝑏 = 1 𝑓1 + 1 𝑓2 (4) Cacat Bayangan Rumus-rumus persamaan lensa yang telah diberikan di atas dapat diturunkan dengan syarat hanya berlaku untuk sinar “paralaksial“. Jika syarat tersebut tidak dipenuhi, maka akan terjadi cacat bayangan (aberasi)1. TEORI TAMBAHAN Lensa adalah kaca atau bahan transparan lainnya yang dapat membiaskan cahaya dari suatu benda dan membentuk bayangan nyata (real image) ataupun bayangan maya (virtual image). Lensa merupakan sebuah alat untuk mengumpulkan atau menyebarkan cahaya, biasanya terbentuk dari sepotong gelas yang dibentuk2. Jenis-jenis lensa yang umum berdasarkan bentuknya 1. Lensa Planparalel (datar-datar) 2. Lensa Bikonveks (cembung-cembung) 3. Lensa Bikonkaf (cekung-cekung) 4. Lensa Gabungan seperti Plan-konkaf (datar-cekung), Konveks-konkaf (cembung-cekung), dsb. Berdasarkan bidang batasnya, lensa dibagi menjadi : 1. Lensa Cembung (konveks) Lensa cembung adalah lensa konvergen dan juga merupakan lensa (+) yang bersifat mengumpulkan sinar serta menghasilkan bayangan yang bias dan nyata. Lensa cembung terbagi tiga, yaitu : a. Lensa cembung-cembung (biconvex ) Lensa cembung yang dibatasi oleh dua bidang lengkung yang berlawanan arah kelengkungannya. b. Lensa cembung-datar ( plan convex ) Lensa cembung yang dibatasi oleh satu bidang datar dan satu bidang lengkung. 1 Tim Dosen Fisika Dasar, Panduan Praktikum Fisika Dasar II (Jakarta : UNJ. 2014), hlm 21-23. 2 Giancoli, Douglas C. 2001. Fisika. Edisi Kelima Jilid 1. Jakarta: Penerbit Erlangga.
  5. 5. c. Lensa cembung-cekung ( concave convex) Lensa cembung yang dibatasi oleh dua budang lengkung yang searah kelengkungannya. 2. Lensa Cekung (konkaf) Lensa cekung disebut juga sebagai lensa divergen dan juga disebut lensa (–) yang bersifat menyebarkan sinar. Karena lensa ini tidak dapat membentuk bayangan yang bias ditangkap layar dan memiliki harga fokus negatif. Lensa cekung terbagi tiga bagian yaitu : a. Lensa cekung-cekung ( biconcave ) Lensa cekung yang dibatasi oleh dua bidang lengkung yang arahnya berlawanan. b.Lensa cekung-datar ( plan-concave ) Lensa cekung yang dibatasi oleh satu bidang datar dan satu bidang lengkung. c.Lensa cekung-cembung ( convex-concave ) Lensa cekung yang dibatasi oelh dua bidang lengkung yang arahnya searah3. Sifat fokus lensa. Pada lensa terdapat titik fokus pertama (f1) dan titik fokus kedua (f2). Titik fokus pertama merupakan titik benda pada sumbu utama yang bayangannya berasa di tempat yang sangat jauh (tak hingga). Sedangkan titik fokus kedua adalah titik bayangan pada sumbu utama dari benda yang letaknya sangat jauh (tak hingga). 1. Lensa Tipis Lensa tipis adalah lensa sederhana yang ketebalannya dapat diabaikan bila dibandingkan dengan panjang titik fokusnya. Lensa yang ketebalannya tidak dapat diabaikan dibandingkan dengan jarak titik fokus dinamakan lensa tebal. Untuk lensa tipis, titik fokus dapat dihitung dari jarak “s” dan jarak bayangan yang dibentuk “s’ “, dengan persamaan : 1 𝑓 = 1 𝑠 + 1 𝑠′ Sedangkan perbesaran bayangannya didapat dari M = 𝑠′ 𝑠 = ℎ′ ℎ , dengan h dan h’ masing – masing adalah tinggi benda dan tinggi bayangan. 2. Lensa Gabungan Lensa gabungan sering digunakan pada alat–alat optik dengan maksud mengurangi cacat bayangan atau merubah sifat bayangan agar bisa dilihat oleh mata manusia. Untuk suatu sistem lensa gabungan yang terdiri daridua buah lensa tipis yang masing – masing mempunyai titik fokus f1 dan f2, serta dipisahkan oleh jarak d. Jarak titik fokus dari sistem 3 Supardiono.2004. Lensa Cekung dan Lensa Cembung. Jakarta: Kemedikbud
  6. 6. lensa ini diberikan oleh : fgab depan = 𝑓1(𝑑−𝑓2) 𝑑−(𝑓1+𝑓2) dan fgab belakang = 𝑓2 (𝑑−𝑓2) 𝑑−(𝑓1+𝑓2) Titik fokus lensa adalah titik di mana cahaya yang dibiaskan oleh lensa tersebut terkumpul. Jarak fokus lensa (atau f ) diukur dari lensa ke titik fokus lensa, makin melengkung sebuah lensa, maka makin kecil jarak fokus lensa. Titik kelengkungan lensa adalah titik pusat lingkaran lensa, jarak dari lensa ke titik kelengkungan lensa adalah jari-jari kelengkungan lensa, besarnya adalah R = 2f . Pembiasan ( refraction ) adalah pembelokan cahaya (dan gelombang elektromagnetik lainnya) karena melalui dua medium yang berbeda. Indeks bias suatu medium ( refractive index of a subtance ) menunjukkan seberapa besar pengaruh medium tersebut terhadap perambatan cahaya yang melaluinya. Indeks bias suatu medium dilambangkan dengan huruf n yang definisinya adalah perbandingan laju cahaya di ruang hampa dengan laju cahaya di medium yang dilaluinya tersebut. Bayangan nyata ( real image ) adalah bayangan yang dihasilkan dari pemantulan atau pembiasan cahaya dan dapat ditangkap/diproyeksikan ke layar (film kamera, sensor kamera, kertas, tembok atau permukaan lainnya) Bayangan maya ( virtual image ) adalah bayangan hasil pemantulan atau pembiasan cahaya yang tidak dapat diproyeksikan ke layar. Sinar – sinar istimewa pada lensa cembung. 1. Sinar istimewa 1: sinar yang sejajar sumbu utama lensa akan dibiaskan menuju titik fokus (f2) lensa. 2. Sinar istimewa 2: sinar yang menuju pusat lensa akan diteruskan 3. Sinar Istimewa 3: (kebalikan dari sinar istimewa 1) sinar yang melewati titik fokus lensa (f1) akan dibiaskan sejajar sumbu utama
  7. 7. Sinar – sinar istimewa pada lensa cekung. 1. Sinar istimewa 1: sinar yang sejajar sumbu utama lensa akan dibiaskan seakan-akan dari titik fokus (f1) lensa. 2. Sinar istimewa 2: sinar yang menuju pusat lensa akan diteruskan. 3. Sinar Istimewa 3: (kebalikan dari sinar istimewa 1) sinar yang menuju titik fokus lensa (f2) akan dibiaskan sejajar sumbu utama4. Lensa digunakan untuk mengumpulkan atau menyebarkan cahaya. Cahaya yang dikumpukan tersebut akan menghasilkan bayangan. Faktor-faktor yang mempengaruhi bentuk bayangan antara lain : Jarak antara sumber cahaya dengan lensa, dan jarak antara lensa dengan layar, serta bentuk benda yang dihasilkan. Namun, ada kalanya bayangan yang terbentuk dari proses pemantulan maupun pembiasan cahaya tersebut akan mengalami kecacatan, sehingga akan menghasilkan bayangan yang cacat pula. Jika semua sinar dari sebuah objek titik tidak difokuskan pada sebuah titik bayangan tunggal, bayangan buram yang dihasilkan inilah yang disebut aberasi5. Cacat bayangan Cacat bayangan disebut juga dengan aberasi, yaitu kelainan bentuk bayangan berupa yang dihasilkan oleh lensa atau cermin disebabkan kesalahan dalam sistem optis sehingga bayangan yang terbentuk tidak sama dengan bendanya. Jenis Aberasi 1. Aberasi Sferis Adalah gejala kesalahan terbentuknya bayangan yang diakibatkan pengaruh kelengkungan atau kecembungan lensa. Aberasi ini akan menghasilkan bayangan yang tidak memenuhi hukum-hukum pemantulan atau pembiasan. Dapat dihindari dengan diafragma. 2. Aberasi Kromatik Adalah Pembiasan cahaya yang berbeda panjang gelombang pada titik fokus yang berbeda. Aberasi yang muncul karena dispersi fariasi indeks bias materi transparan terhadap panjang gelombang. Seperti cahaya biru dibelokkan lebih jauh dari merah oleh kaca. Sehingga jika 4 Soedojo, Peter. 1992. Azas-azas ilmu fisika : Optika. Jilid 3. Yogyakarta : UGM. Penerbit Andi. 5 Tipler, P.A., 2001, Fisika Untuk Sains dan Teknik, Edisi ketiga Jilid 2, Jakarta. Erlangga.
  8. 8. cahaya putih jatuh pada sebuah lensa maka warna-warna yang berbeda difokuskan pada titik yang berbeda pula dan menghasilkan pinggiran berwarna pada bayangan. Aberasi kromatik dapat dihilangkan dengan menggunakan dua lensa yang berbeda dengan indeks bias dan dispersi yang berbeda. 3. Aberasi Monokromatik. Aberasi monokromatik sering juga disebut aberasi tingkat ketiga merupakan aberasi yang terjadi walaupun sistem optik memiliki lensa dengan bidang sferis yang telah sempurna dan tidak terjadi dispersi cahaya sama sekali. Dapat diatasi dengan membuat sinar insiden terkolimasi (collimated light) dan jarak hiperfokal. 4. Koma. Gejala dimana bayangan sebuah titik sinar yang terletak dilusr sumbu lensa tidak berbetuk titik pula. Dapat dihindari dengan diafragma. 5. Distorsi. Gejala bayangan benda yang berbentuk bujur sangkar tidak berbentuk bujur sangkar lagi. Dapat dihindari dengan lensa ganda dengan difragma ditengahnya. Bentuk cacat bayangan lain : 1. Astigmatisme. Gejala dimana bayangan benda titik tidak berupa titik tapi berupa ellips atau lingkaran. Dapat diatasi dengan dibantu dengan lensa silinder. 2. Kelengkungan medan. Letak titik pusat lingkaran yang terbentuk pada peristiwa astigmatisme terletak pada satu bidang lengkung. Dapat diatasi dengan layar dibuat melengkung.6 Hukum bessel Dalam percobaan ini digunakan metode bessel dimana dicari dua buah bayangan yang tegas- jelas, satu diperkecil dan satu lagi diperbesar. Jarak antara benda dan layar tidak diubah-ubah (fixed) dan dicatat sebagai L. Lensa digeser-geser sampai didapatkan bayangan diperbesar yang tegas dan jelas, catat jarak lensa ke benda (d1); kemudian lensa digeser-geser lagi sampai didapatkan bayangan yang diperkecil tegas dan jelas, catat jarak lensa ke benda (d2). Begitu pula sebaliknya sampai didapatkan bayangan yang diperkecil yang tegas dan jelas. Untuk menentukan panjang fokus lensa dari metode Bessel, kita dapat menggunakan rumus yang telah diturunkan sebelumnya dengan sedikit modifikasi sebagai berikut7 : 6 Young, H., Freedman, R., 2001, Fisika Universitas, Jilid 2, Edisi Kesepuluh, Hlm 580-582. 7 Arkundato, Artoto.2007. Optika. Jakarta: Unversitas Terbuka.
  9. 9. Dimana : f : Fokus lensa. L : Jarak benda terhadap layar. e : Jarak kedudukan antara dua lensa. d : Diameter lensa D. CARA KERJA Menentukan jarak fokus lensa positif 1. Mengukur tinggi anak panah yang digunakan sebagai benda. 2. Menyusun sistem optik berturut-turut sebagai berikut: a. benda dengan lampu dibelakangnya, b. lensa positif lemah (+), lensa posistif kuat (++), dan c. layar. 3. Mengambil jarak benda ke layar (L) lebih besar dari 1 meter. Mengukur dan mencatat jarak benda. 4. Memasang lensa positif lemah (+) diantara benda dengan layar. Menggeser lensa hingga mendapat bayangan yang tegak dan jelas pada layar;mencatat kedudukan lensa dan dan ukurlah tinggi bayangan pada layar. 5. Menggeser kembali kedudukan lensa hingga didapat bayangan lain yang jelas ( jarak benda ke layar jangan diubah ). 6. Mengulangi langkah-langkah tersebut dengan L yang berbeda. 7. Mengulangi langkah-langkah percobaan 4 untuk lensa positif kuat(++). Menentukan jarak fokus lensa negatif 1. Untuk menentukan jarak fokus lensa negatif membuat bayangan yang jelas dari benda O pada layar dengan pertolongan lensa positif. Kemudian meletakan lensa negatif antara lensa positif dengan layar dan mengukur jarak lensa negatif ke layar. 2. Menggeser layar sehingga terbentuk bayangan baru yang jelas pada layar. mengukur lagi jarak lensa negatif ke layar. 3. Mengulangi langkah-langkah tersebut beberapa kali. Menentukan jarak fokus lensa bersusun 1. Untuk menentukan jarak fokus lensa bersusun, merapatkan lensa positif kuat (++) dengan lensa positif lemah (+) serapat mungkin. Menggunakan cara Bessel untuk menentukan jarak fokus lensa bersusun tersebut. 2. Mengulangi beberapa kali dengan L yang berubah-ubah.
  10. 10. Mengamati cacat bayangan 1. Untuk mengamati aberasi khromatik digunakan lensa positif kuat (++) dengan lampu pijar sebagai benda (anak panah tidak digunakan). Menggeser-geser layar, mengamati dan mencatat keadaan bayangan dari tiap-tiap kedudukan lensa 2. memasang diafragma di depan lampu pijar. mengulangi langkah percobaan di atas dan mencatat apa yang terjadi pada bayangan lampu. 3. mengulangi percobaan di atas dengan diafragma yang berlainan. 4. Untuk mengamati astigmatisma meletakkan lensa dengan posisi miring terhadap sumbu sistem benda dan layar. Meletakan kaca baur (benda) di depan lampu. 5. Kemudian meletakan diafragma di depan benda (kaca baur), dan menggeser-geser lagi layar. mencatat perubahan apa yang terjadi pada bayangan dari benda. E. JAWABAN PERTANYAAN AWAL 1. Apa yang dimaksud dengan sinar paralaksial? Jawaban : Sinar paralaksial adalah sinar yang berada sangat dekat dengan sumbu utama cermin/lensa, yang sejajar dengan sumbu utama dengan jarak sangat kecil, atau berpotongan dengan sumbu utama dengan sudut yang sangat kecil. 2.Buktikan rumus (1) sampai dengan (4)! Jawaban : Persamaan 1 : f = 𝑠′ 1+𝑀 s = 𝑠′ 𝑀 1 𝑓 = 1 𝑠 + 1 𝑠′ 1 𝑓 = 1 𝑠′ 𝑀 + 1 𝑠′ 1 𝑓 = 𝑀 𝑠′ + 1 𝑠′ 1 𝑓 = 𝑀 + 1 𝑠′ f = 𝑠′ 1+𝑀 (terbukti) Persamaan 2 : f = 𝑙2 − 𝑟2 4𝐿 S1 = S2’ S1’ = L – S1 L = S1 + r + S2’
  11. 11. L = 2S1 + r S1 = 𝐿−𝑟 2 S1’ = L – S1 S1’ = L – ( 𝐿−𝑟 2 ) S1’ = 2𝐿−𝐿+𝑟 2 S1’ = 𝐿+𝑟 2 1 𝑓 = 1 𝑠1 + 1 𝑠1′ 1 𝑓 = 1 𝐿 − 𝑟 2 + 1 𝐿 + 𝑟 2 1 𝑓 = 2 𝐿 − 𝑟 + 2 𝐿 + 𝑟 1 𝑓 = 2 ( 𝐿 + 𝑟) + 2 (𝐿 − 𝑟) ( 𝐿 − 𝑟)(𝐿 + 𝑟) 1 𝑓 = 2𝐿 + 2𝑟 + 2𝐿 − 2𝑟 𝐿2 − 𝑟2 1 𝑓 = 4𝐿 𝐿2 − 𝑟2 f = 𝐿2 − 𝑟2 4𝐿 (terbukti) Persamaan 3 : f = 𝑠 .𝑠′ 𝑠+𝑠′ 1 𝑓 = 1 𝑠 + 1 𝑠′ 1 𝑓 = 𝑠′ + 𝑠 𝑠′. 𝑠 f = 𝑠 .𝑠′ 𝑠+𝑠′ (terbukti) Persamaan 4 : 1 𝑓𝑔𝑎𝑏 = 1 𝑓1 + 1 𝑓2 1 𝑓𝑔𝑎𝑏 = 1 𝑠1 + 1 𝑠1′ + 1 𝑠2 + 1 𝑠2′ 1 𝑓𝑔𝑎𝑏 = 1 𝑓1 + 1 𝑓2 (terbukti) 3. Dari rumus Bessel (2), bagaimana L dapat dipilih agar dapat terjadi 2 bayangan yang diperbesar dan diperkecil pada layar? Jawaban : Dengan mencari dua buah bayangan yang tegas-jelas, satu diperkecil dan satu lagi diperbesar. Jarak antara benda dan layar tidak diubah-ubah (fixed) dan dicatat sebagai L.
  12. 12. Lensa digeser-geser sampai didapatkan bayangan diperbesar yang tegas dan jelas pada layar, catat jarak lensa ke benda (d1); kemudian lensa digeser-geser lagi sampai didapatkan bayangan yang diperkecil tegas dan jelas, catat jarak lensa ke benda (d2). Begitu pula sebaliknya sampai didapatkan bayangan yang diperkecil yang tegas dan jelas pada layar. 4. Mengapa untuk menentukan jarak fokus lensa negatif harus menggunakan bantuan lensa positif? Jawaban : Lensa negatif akan menghasilkan bayangan semu pada benda riil yang berarti tidak diperoleh gambar pada layar. Untuk mengatasinya, ditempatkan dan ditempelkan lensa positif dengan jarak fokus yang telah ditentukan pada lensa negatif sehingga membentuk bayangan yang bersifat nyata dan terbalik. 5. Apakah yang dimaksud dengan aberasi khromatis? Jawaban : Aberasi khromatis merupakan aberasi yang muncul karena dispersi fariasi indeks bias materi transparan terhadap panjang gelombang. Seperti cahaya biru dibelokkan lebih jauh dari merah oleh kaca. Sehingga jika cahaya putih jatuh pada sebuah lensa maka warna- warna yang berbeda difokuskan pada titik yang berbeda pula dan menghasilkan pinggiran berwarna pada bayangan. Aberasi kromatik dapat dihilangkan dengan menggunakan dua lensa yang berbeda dengan indeks bias dan dispersi yang berbeda. 6. Apakah yang disebut dengan astigmatisma? Jawaban : Astigmatisma adalah penyimpangan yang biasanya disebabkan oleh lensa yang kurang bundar sehingga benda titik difokuskan sebagai garis pendek, yang mengaburkan bayangan. Hal ini terjadi karena lensa berbentuk sferis dengan bagian silindris tertumpuk, sehingga astigmatisme memfokuskan berkas pasa bidang vertikal. Pada jarak yang lebih dekat, lensa mengarah ke horizontal. Dapat diatasi dengan menggunakan lensa silindris yang mengimbanginya. 7. Terangkan terjadinya cacat bayangan yang terjadi pada percobaan di atas! Jawaban : Cacat bayangan terjadi akibat tidak terpenuhinya salah satu syarat pembentukan bayangan, yaitu sinar paralaksial atau terbentuknya bayangan palsu. 8. Cacat bayangan dapat dikurangi dengan menggunakan diafragma yang kecil. Mengapa? Adakah cara lain untuk mengurangi cacat bayangan? Terangkan! Jawaban :
  13. 13. Karena dengan menggunakan celah diafragma yang kecil maka bayangan akan terlihat lebih tajam dan jelas, sehingga cacat bayangan dapat diminamilisir atau diperkecil. Ada cara untuk mengurangi cacat bayangan, yaitu dengan melakukan pengukuran di dalam ruangan hampa udara dan gelap sehingga indeks bias medium dan indeks bias lensa tidak mempengaruhi pembentukan bayangan, serta penggunaan laser sebagai alat pengukurnya.

×