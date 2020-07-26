Successfully reported this slideshow.
Laporan Praktikum Fisika Dasar II Awal tentang Resistor dan Hukum Ohm

  1. 1. RESISTOR DAN HUKUM OHM Nama : LYDIA NURKUMALAWATI NIM : 1306619018 Prodi : FISIKA Nama Percobaan : RESISTOR DAN HUKUM OHM Tanggal Percobaan : 14 MEI 2020 Tanggal Pengumpulan : 12 MEI 2020 Nama Dosen : Dr. Firmanul Catur Wibowo, M.Pd Pre-Test Laporan Awal Laporan Akhir LABORATORIUM FISIKA DASAR FAKULTAS MATEMATIKA DAN ILMU PENGETAHUAN ALAM UNIVERSITAS NEGERI JAKARTA 2020
  2. 2. A. TUJUAN PRAKTIKUM 1. Mampu mengenali bentuk dan jenis resistor. 2. Mampu merangkai resistor secara seri maupun pararel. 3. Memahami penggunaan hukum ohm pada rangkaian resistor. 4. Mampu menghitung nilai resistansi resistor melalui urutan cincin warnamya. 5. Mampu membedakan cara kerja kuat arus tetap dengan hambatan tetap. B. ALAT DAN BAHAN 1. Power Supply (catu daya) 2. Multitester (2 buah) 3. Resistor 4. Kabel penghubung 5. Papan rangkaian C. TEORI DASAR Resistor adalah komponen dasar elektronika yang digunakan untuk membatasi jumlah arus yang mengalir dalam suatu rangkaian. Resistor bersifat resistif dan umumnya terbuat dari bahan karbon. Satuan resistansi dari suatu resistor disebut Ohm atau dilambangkan dengan simbol (Omega). Bentuk resistor yang umum adalah seperti tabung dengan dua kaki di kiri dan kanan. Pada badannya terdapat lingkaran membentuk cincin kode warna untuk mengetahui besar resistansi tanpa mengukur besarnya dengan Ohmmeter. Ilustrasinya seperti pada gambar berikut.
  3. 3. Berdasarkan kebutuhan dalam rangkaian yang berbeda, maka bentuk dari sebuah resistor dapat berbeda pula, hal ini terkait dengan daya yang mampu bekerja pada resistor tersebut. Untuk daya yang rendah, berkisar antara 0,25 Watt – 1 Watt umumnya memiliki bentuk yang kecil, sedangkan untuk daya yang yang cukup besar, berkisar 2 Watt - 25 Watt, umumnya memiliki bentuk yang lebih besar. Ilustrasinya seperti pada gambar berikut.
  4. 4. Non linier resistor Ini adalah resistor yang nilai resistansinya tidak linier, artinya reistansinya dipengaruhi faktor lain, misal untuk LDR ( Light Dependent Resistor ), akan dipengaruhi oleh perubahan intensitas cahaya yang mengenai permukaan LDR tersebut. Kode warna untuk resistor dikeluarkan oleh EIA (Electronic Industries Association) seperti yang ditunjukkan pada tabel di bawah ini. Warna Cincin Cincin I Angka ke-1 Cincin II Angka ke-2 Cincin III Angka ke- 3 Cincin IV Pengali Cincin V Toleransi Hitam 0 0 0 X100 Coklat 1 1 1 X101 ± 1% Merah 2 2 2 X102 ± 2% Jingga 3 3 3 X103 Kuning 4 4 4 X104 Hijau 5 5 5 X105 Biru 6 6 6 X106 Ungu 7 7 7 X107 Abu- Abu 8 8 8 X108
  5. 5. Putih 9 9 9 X109 Emas X10-1 ± 5% Perak X10-2 ± 10% Tanpa Warna ± 20% Besarnya ukuran resistor sangat tergantung Watt atau daya maksimum yang mampu ditahan oleh resistor. Berikut ini adalah contoh perhitungan : Urutan cincin warna (resistor 4 cincin warna): merah kuning biru emas Merah Ungu Biru Emas Hasilnya 2 7 X 10 ± 5% 27 M Ω ± 5% Urutan cincin warna (resistor 5 cincin warna): coklat merah hitam jingga coklat Coklat Merah Hitam Jingga Coklat Hasilnya 1 2 0 X 10 ± 1% 120 K Ω ± 1% Rangkaian Resistor Rangkaian resistor secara seri akan mengakibatkan nilai resistansi total semakin besar. Di bawah ini adalah contoh resistor yang dirangkai secara seri. Pada rangkaian resistor seri berlaku rumus : Sementara itu, pada rangkaian resistor yang disusun secara paralel akan mengakibatkan nilai resistansi pengganti semakin kecil. Di bawah ini contoh resistor yang dirangkai secara paralel.
  6. 6. Pada rangkaian resistor paralel berlaku rumus : Hukum Ohm Sekitar tahun 1825, George Simon ohm yang berasal dari Jerman, melakukan serangkaian percobaan. Percobaan itu menunjukan bahwa tidak ada penghantar listrik yang sempurna, Artinya setiap jenis zat mempunyai sifat penghambat arus listrik. Ohm menunjukan bahwa untuk bahan yang sama, kawat panjang memiliki hambatan lebih besar dari pada kawat pendek. Selain itu, dalam suatu rangkaian, makin besar hambatan makin besar pula potensial yang diperlukan untuk mengalirkan aliran listrik. Hukum Ohm yang berbunyi “besar arus listrik yang mengalir melalui sebuah penghantar selalu berbanding lurus dengan beda potensial yang diterapkan kepadanya”. Sebuah benda penghantar dikatakan mematuhi hukum Ohm apabila nilai resistansinya tidak bergantung terhadap besar dan polaritas beda potensial yang dikenakan kepadanya. Secara matematis hukum Ohm diekspresikan dengan persamaan : V = I x R Adapun keterangan dari persamaan tersebut adalah: V = Beda potensial (tegangan ) kedua ujung penghantar ( Volt ) R = Tahanan atau hambatan ( Ohm ) I = Kuat arus yang mengalir dalam penghantar ( Ampere ). Namun demikian, perlu ditekankan bahwa hubungan ”V = IR” bukanlah merupakan sebuah pernyataan hukum Ohm. Sebuah penghantar menuruti hukum ini hanya jika pada beda potensial dan kuat arusnya sebanding. Hukum ohm adalah sebuah sifat spesifik dari bahan-bahan tertentu dan bukan merupakan suatu hukum umum mengenai keelektromagnetan.[1] [1] Tim Dosen Fisika Dasar, Panduan Praktikum Fisika Dasar II (Jakarta : UNJ. 2014), hlm 59-63.
  7. 7. TEORI TAMBAHAN Resistor adalah komponen dasar elektronika yang digunakan untuk membatasi atau mengendalikan jumlah arus listrik yang mengalir dalam suatu rangkaian. Resistor memiliki hambatan mulai dari 1 ohm sampai jutaan ohm. Resistor bersifat resistif dan umumnya terbuat dari bahan karbon. Terdapat dua jenis resistor utama yaitu resistor gulungan terbuat dari kumparan kawat halus dan resistor komposisi yang terbuat dari karbon semi- konduktor. Resistor biasanya menggunakan simbol garis bergerigi, tetapi untuk kawat yang hambatannya dapat diabaikan hanya dinyatakan dengan garis lurus. Satuan resistansi dari suatu resistor di sebut Ohm atau dilambangkan dengan simbol  (Omega).[2] Untuk menentukan suatu resistor dalam suatu rangkaian elektronika, yang harus diperhatikan selain menentukan nilai resistansinya juga menentukan kapasitas daya dan toleransinya. Hal ini berkaitan dengan harga jual di pasaran dan luas area yang dibutuhkan dalam meletakkan resistor pada rangkaian elektronika. Simbol-simbol resistor. Simbol resistor yang sering digunakan dalam bentuk gambar adalah : Gambar 1, Simbol-simbol resistor. Resistor disimbolkan dengan huruf “R”, resistor variabel disimbolkan dengan “VR”, dan untuk resistor jenis potensiometer ada yang disimbolkan dengan “VR” dan “POT”. [2] Giancoli. 2001. Fisika. Jakarta : Erlangga
  8. 8. Kapasitor Daya Resistor Kapasitas daya pada resistor adalah banyaknya daya maksimum yang mampu dilewati oleh resistor. Nilai kapasitas daya resistor dapat diketahui dari ukuran fisik resistor dan tulisan kapasitas daya pada kemasan resistor dengan satuan watt. Mengetahui kapasitas daya resistor sangat penting untuk menghindari kerusakan resistor disebabkan kelebihan daya yang mengalir sehingga resistor terbakar, dan juga digunakan untuk efisiensi biaya dan tempat dalam pembuatan rangkaian elektronik.[3] Nilai Toleransi Resistor Toleransi resistor adalah perubahan nilai resistansi dari nilai yang yang tercantum pada badan resistor yang masih diperbolehkan dan dinyatakan resistor dalam keadaan yang baik. Toleransi resistor merupakan salah satu perubahan karakteristik resistor yang terjadi akibat operasional resistor tersebut. Nilai toleransi resistor ini ada beberapa macam yaitu resistor dengan toleransi kerusakan 1% (resistor 1%), resistor dengan toleransi kerusakan 2% (resistor 2%), resistor dengan toleransi kerusakan 5% (resistor 5%), dan resistor dengan toleransi kerusakan 10% (resistor 10%). Nilai toleransi resistor ini selalu dicantumkan di kemasan resistor dengan kode warna maupun kode huruf. Sebagai contoh resistor dengan toleransi 5% maka dituliskan dengan kode warna pada cincin ke 4 warna emas atau dengan kode huruf J pada resistor dengan fisik kemasan besar. Resistor yang banyak dijual di pasaran pada umumnya resistor dan resistor 1%.[4] Jenis-jenis resistor Berdasarkan jenis dan bahan yang digunakan untuk membuat resistor, dibedakan menjadi resistor kawat, resistor arang, dan resistor oksida logam atau resistor metal film. 1. Resistor Karbon. Resistor karbon atau resistor arang merupakan resistor yang dibuat dengan bahan utama arang atau karbon. Resistor ini merupakan jenis yang banyak digunakan dan banyak diperjual belikan. Dipasaran resistor jenis ini dapat kita jumpai dengan kapasitas daya 1/16 watt, 1/8 watt, ¼ watt, ½ watt, 1 watt, 2 watt, dan 3 watt. Gambar 2. Resistor karbon. [3] Irma Yulia Basri, Dedi Irfan. 2018. Komponen Elektronika. Padang : Sukabina Press. [4] Edi Istiono. 2002. Analisis Rangkaian Listrik. Yogyakarta : FMIPA UNY.
  9. 9. 2. Resistor Kawat. Resistor kawat atau wirewound resistor merupakan resistor yang dibuat dari bahan kawat yang dililitkan sehingga nilai resistor ditentukan dari panjang kawat yang dililitkan. Resistor ini umumnya dibuat dengan kapasitas daya yang besar. Gambar 3. Resistor kawat. 3. Resistor Oksida Logam (Metal Film Resistor). Kapasotas daya rendah, sedangkan nilai resistor yang ditentukan dengan kode huruf dapat kita temui pada resistor tetap daya besar dan resistor variabel. Gambar 4, Resistor logam. Kode Warna Resistor Cincin warna yang terdapat pada resistor terdiri dari 4 atau 5 atau 6 ring warna. Dari cincin warna yang terdapat pada suatu resistor, resistor tersebut memiliki arti dan nilai dimana nilai resistansi resistor kode warna sebagai berikut : Gambar 5. Kode cincin warna resistor.
  10. 10. 1. Resistor dengan 4 cincin kode warna. Cincin pertama dan kedua merupakan digit angka, cincin kode ketiga merupakan faktor pengali dan kode cincin keempat menunjukkan nilai toleransi resistor. 2. Resistor dengan 5 cincin kode warna. Cincin pertama, kedua, dan ketiga merupakan digit angka sedangkan cincin keempat kode merupakan faktor pengali dan kode cincin kelima menunjukkan nilai toleransi resistor. 3. Resistor dengan 6 cincin kode warna. Resistor 6 cincin warna pada prinsipnya sama dengan resistor dengan 5 cincin warna dalam menentukan nilai resistansinya. Cincin keenam menentukan koefisien temperatur yaitu temperatur maksimum yang diizinkan oleh resistor tersebut. Kode Huruf Resistor Resistor dengan kode huruf dapat kita baca besar resistansinya dengan mudah karena nilai resistansi ditulis secara langsung. Pada umumnya resistor yang dituliskan dengan kode huruf memiliki urutan penulisan nilai resistansi dan toleransi resistor. Gambar 6. Kode huruf resistor. Kode huruf untuk nilai resistansi :  R, berarti ×1 (Ohm)  K, berarti ×1000 (kOhm)  M, berarti ×1000000 (MOhm) Kode huruf untuk nilai toleransi :  F, untuk toleransi 1%  G, untuk toleransi 2%  J, untuk toleransi 5%  K, untuk toleransi 10%  M, untuk toleransi 20% Jenis-jenis resistor : 1. Resistor tetap, memiliki nilai tahanan yang tetap. Resistor tetap memiliki kemampuan daya yang disebut dengan watt. Besar kecilnya komponen resistor untuk dilewati arus tergantung dari bahan pembuat resistor itu sendiri. Resistor berdaya kecil (dibawah 2 watt) terbuat dari bahan karbon, sedangkan resistor yang bekerja pada daya besar terbuat dari kawat nikelin.
  11. 11. Gambar 7, resistor tetap 2. Resistor variabel, memiliki nilai tahanan yang berubah-ubah. Resistor variabel adalah resistor yang nilai hambatannya berubah-ubah sesuai dengan kebutuhan dengan besar hambatan 0 ohm sampai dengan nilai maksimal hambatan yang tertera pada resistor tersebut. Resistor variabel memiliki kemampuan daya yang relatif lebih kecil dari resistor tetap. Hal ini karena resistor variabel terbuat dari serbuk karbon. Gambar 8, resistor variabel Jenis-jenis rangkaian resistor : 1. Resistor dipasang seri : 2. Resistor dipasang paralel : Hukum Ohm Hukum ohm menyatakan bahwa besar arus yang mengalir pada suatu konduktor pada suhu tetap sebanding dengan beda potensial antara kedua ujung konduktor. Hukum ohm diterapkan dalam rangkaian seri, untuk mencari arus yang mengalir pada rangkaian seri dengan resistor lebih dari satu, diperlukan jumlah total nilai resistor tersebut sehingga setiap resistor yang ada pada rangkaian seri akan memberikan hambatan bagi arus listrik untuk mengalir[5]. [5] Rusdianto, eduard. 1999. Penerapan Konsep Dasar Listrik dan Elektronika. (Yogyakarta: kanisius). Hlm 19.
  12. 12. Resistansi dan hukum Ohm “besarnya tegangan listrik sebanding dengan kuat arus dan tahanan” Jika ditulis dalam rumus matematika adalah : V = I × R Dimana : V = Tegangan Listrik. I = Arus Listrik. R = Resistensi dan Tahanan. Hambatan atau alat yang tidak mengikuti hukum ohm dikatakan nonohmik. Rumus R = V/I juga dapat diterapkan pada kasus nonohmik tetap dalam hal ini R tidak akan konstan dan tergantung pada tegangan yag diberikan. Satuan hambatan adalah Ohm.[6] D. CARA KERJA Kuat arus tetap 1. Memasang rangkaian listrik seperti gambar (seri dan paralel) diatas dan memberitahukan kepada Asisten lebih dahulu untuk memeriksa sebelum menghubungkan rangkaian tersebut dengan sumber tegangan. 2. Setelah memeriksa, mengatur saklar dalam posisi terhubung (ON). 3. Mengatur potensio pada catu daya sehingga amperemeter menunjukan pada angka tertentu (I1), mencatat penujukan pada Amperemeter dan voltmeter serta besarnya resistor yang digunakan. 4. Mengulangi langkah 2-3 dengan mengganti resistor. 5. Dengan mengubah nilai arus, melakukan langkah 2-4. 6. Mengulangi hingga 7 variasi arus. Hambatan tetap 1. Memasang rangkaian listrik seperti gambar diatas (seri dan paralel) dan memberitahukan kepada Asisten lebih dahulu untuk memeriksa sebelum menghubungkan rangkaian dengan sumber tegangan. 2. Setelah memeriksa, mengatur saklar dalam posisi terhubung (ON). 3. Mengatur ujung Voltmeter pada hambatan dengan nilai tertentu (R1) dan mencatat besarnya arus dan tegangan. 4. Pada resistor yang sama, melakukan 7 variasi nilai tegangan dan mencatat besar tegangan dan arus yang diperoleh. 5. Mengulangi langkah 2-4 dengan mengganti resistor (R2). 6. Mengulangi hingga 3 variasi hambatan. E. TIDAK ADA PERTANYAAN AWAL. [6] Serway. Jewett. 2009. Fisika untuk Sains dan Teknik : Salemba.

