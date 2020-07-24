PPT Islamisasi dan Silang Budaya di Nusantara [SEJARAH ISLAM]

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ISLAMISASI DAN SILANG BUDAYA DI NUSANTARA X MIA 2 1. Aghniya Nanda Pradipta 2. Athiyyah Ayuning Putri 3. Lydia Nurkumalawa...
 Ketika Kerajaan Samudera mengalami kemunduran dalam bidang politik, tradisi keilmuannya tetap berlanjut dan berfungsi se...
 Hubungan antar kerajaan Islam, misalnya Samudera Pasai, Malaka, dan Aceh Darussalam, sangat bermakna dalam bidang budaya...
 Di Banten, fungsi istana sebagai lembaga pendidikan. Pada abad ke-17, Banten sudah menjadi pusat ilmu pengetahuan Islam ...
 Pada masa pemerintahan mereka, telah muncul banyak ilmuwan asal Palembang melahirkan karya-karya ilmiah keagamaan : ilmu...
 Setelah terbentuknya berbagai ulama hasil didikan dari istana-istana, maka murid-muridnya melakukan pendidikan dengan di...
SENI BUDAYA / BANGUNAN Antara Akulturasi dan Perkembangan Budaya Islam
A. Masjid dan Menara  Ciri-ciri bangunan masjid-masjid kuno di Indonesia: 1) Atapnya berupa atap tumpang, yaitu atap yang...
 Contoh masjid dan menara
B. Makam  Setelah kebudayaan Indonesia Hindu-Budha mengalami keruntuhan dan tidak lagi ada pendirian bangunan percandian,...
Banyak sekali bangunan-bangunan Islam yang dihiasi dengan berbagai motif ukiran. Misalnya ukiran-ukiran pada pintu atau ti...
 Dilihat dan corak dan isinya, ada beberapa jenis seni sastra seperti berikut:  1.) Hikayat, adalah karya sastra yang be...
 2.) Babad, mirip dengan hikayat. Penulisan babad seperti sejarah, tetapi isinya tidak selalu berdasarkan fakta. jadi, is...
 3.) Syair, berasal dari perkataan Arab untuk menanamkan karya sastra berupa sajak-sajak yang terdiri atas empat baris se...
 4.) Suluk, merupakan karya sastra yang berupa kitab-kitab dan isinya menjelaskan soal-soal tasawufnya. Contohnya Suluk P...
Contoh kesenian :  Permainan debus, yaitu tarian yang pada puncak acara para penari menusukkan benda tajam ke tubuhnya ta...
WAYANG SEUDATI
 Sebelum budaya Islam masuk ke Indonesia, masyarakat Indonesia sudah mengenal Kalender Saka (kalender Hindu) yang dimulai...
 Dalam pemerintahan, sebelum Islam masuk Indonesia, sudah berkembang pemerintahan bercorak Hindu maupun Budha, tetapi set...
PPT berisi tentang acara bangsa arab melakukan Islamisasi dan Silang Budaya di Nusantara dengan penjelasan dan ilustrasi sangat lengkap.

Published in: Education
  1. 1. ISLAMISASI DAN SILANG BUDAYA DI NUSANTARA X MIA 2 1. Aghniya Nanda Pradipta 2. Athiyyah Ayuning Putri 3. Lydia Nurkumalawati 4. Rusman Nurcahyadi 5. Ryzaldi Ananda Fabian
  2. 2.  Ketika Kerajaan Samudera mengalami kemunduran dalam bidang politik, tradisi keilmuannya tetap berlanjut dan berfungsi sebagai pusat studi Islam di Nusantara.  Ketika Kerajaan Malaka masuk, mereka juga berkembang sebagai studi Islam di Asia Tenggara, bahkan berhasil menyaingi Samudera Pasai.  Kerajaan Malaka giat melaksanakan pengajian dan pendidikan Islam. Perpustakaan sudah tersedia dan difungsikan sebagai pusat penyalinan kitab-kitab dan penerjemahannya dari bahasa Arab ke bahasa Melayu.  Hal ini banyak ulama tertarik datang ke Malaka, seperti dari Afghanistan, Malabar, Hindustan, dan terutama dari Arab. Terbentuknya Jaringan Keilmuan di Nusantara
  3. 3.  Hubungan antar kerajaan Islam, misalnya Samudera Pasai, Malaka, dan Aceh Darussalam, sangat bermakna dalam bidang budaya dan keagamaan, dan juga ketiganya mendapat sebutan Serambi Mekkah dan menjadi pusat pendidikan Islam di Indonesia.  Sultan Iskandar Muda adalah raja yang sangat memperhatikan pengembangan pendidikan dan pengajaran agama Islam.  Ia mendirikan Masjid Raya Baiturrahman dan memanggil Hamzah al Fanzuri dan Syamsuddin as Sumatrani sebagai penasihat.  Ulama Minangkabau Syekh Burhanuddin Ulakan terkenal sebagai pelopor pendidikan Islam di Minangkabau dan Syekh Abdul Muhyu al Garuti berjasa menyebarkan Islam di Jawa Barat. Hal ini menjadi pendorong terjadinya interaksi budaya yang makin erat.
  4. 4.  Di Banten, fungsi istana sebagai lembaga pendidikan. Pada abad ke-17, Banten sudah menjadi pusat ilmu pengetahuan Islam di Jawa.  Martin van Bruinessen menyatakan, “Pendidikan agama cukup menonjol ketika Belanada datang untuk pertama kalinya pada 1596 dan menyaksikan bahwa orang-orang Banten memiliki guru-guru yang berasal dari Mekkah”.  Di Palembang, istana juga difungsikan sebagai pusat sastra dan ilmu agama. Banyak Sultan Palembang yang mendorong perkembangan intelektual keagamaan, seperti Sultan Ahmad Najamuddin I dan Sultan Muhammad Baha’uddin.
  5. 5.  Pada masa pemerintahan mereka, telah muncul banyak ilmuwan asal Palembang melahirkan karya-karya ilmiah keagamaan : ilmu tauhid, ilmu kalam, tasawuf, tarekat, tarikh, dan Al-Qur’an.  Dua hal yang mempercepat proses berkembangnya pendidikan Islam yaitu penggunaan aksara Arab dan bahasa Melayu sebagai bahasa pemersatu (lingua franca).  Semua ilmu yang diberikan di lembaga pendidikan Islam di Nusantara ditulis dalam aksara Arab, baik dalam bahasa Arab maupun dalam bahasa Melayu atau Jawa.  Aksara Arab memiliki banyak sebutan, seperti huruf Jawi (di Melayu) dan huruf pegon (di Jawa).
  6. 6.  Setelah terbentuknya berbagai ulama hasil didikan dari istana-istana, maka murid-muridnya melakukan pendidikan dengan dilangsungkannya pendidikan di rumah-rumah ulama untuk masyrakat umum, khususnya sebagai tempat pendidikan dasar, layaknya kuttab (lembaga pendidikan dasar di Arab sejak masa Rasulullah) di wilayah Arab.  Pelajaran yang diberikan terutama membaca Al-Qur’an, menghafal ayat- ayat pendek, dan belajar bacaan salat lima waktu.  Di masjid-masjid, di sinilah terjadi demokratisasi pendidikan dalam sejarah Islam. Tidak jarang diantaranya berkembang menjadi sebuah lembaga pendidikan yang cukup kompleks, seperti meunasah di Aceh, surau di Minangkabau, langgar di Kalimantan, dan pesantren di Jawa.
  7. 7. SENI BUDAYA / BANGUNAN Antara Akulturasi dan Perkembangan Budaya Islam
  8. 8. A. Masjid dan Menara  Ciri-ciri bangunan masjid-masjid kuno di Indonesia: 1) Atapnya berupa atap tumpang, yaitu atap yang bersusun semakin ke atas semakin kecil dan tingkat yang paling atas berbentuk limas. Jumlah tumpang biasanya gasal/ganjil. Atap yang jumlahnya satu disebut meru dan atap yang masih diberi puncak disebut mustaka. 2) Tidak ada menara yang berfungsi sebagai tempat mengumandangkan adzan. Digunakan bedhug atau kentongan untuk menandai datangnya waktu solat. 3) Masjid umumnya didirikan di ibu kota atau dekat istana kerajaan. Ada juga masjid yang dianggap keramat berada di atas bukit atau dekat makam.
  9. 9.  Contoh masjid dan menara
  10. 10. B. Makam  Setelah kebudayaan Indonesia Hindu-Budha mengalami keruntuhan dan tidak lagi ada pendirian bangunan percandian, unsur seni bangunan keagamaan masih diteruskan pada masa tumbuh dan berkembangnya Islam di Indonesia melalui proses akulturasi .  Makam –makam yang yang lokasinya di atas bukit, makam yang paling atas adalah yang paling dihormati
  11. 11. Banyak sekali bangunan-bangunan Islam yang dihiasi dengan berbagai motif ukiran. Misalnya ukiran-ukiran pada pintu atau tiang pada bangunan keraton ataupun masjid, pada gapura ataupun pintu gerbang. Dikembangkan juga seni hias atau seni ukir dengan bentuk tulisan Arab yang dicampur dengan ragam hias yang lain. Bahkan ada seni kaligrafi yang membentuk orang, binatang, atau wayang. SENI UKIR
  12. 12.  Dilihat dan corak dan isinya, ada beberapa jenis seni sastra seperti berikut:  1.) Hikayat, adalah karya sastra yang berisi cerita sejarah ataupun dongeng. dalam hikayat banyak ditulis berbagai peristiwa yang menarik, keajaiban, atau hal-hal yang tidak masuk akal. hikayat ditulis dalam bentuk gancaran(karangan bebas atau prosa).Contohnya hikayat Sri Rama. AKSARA DAN SENI ASTRA
  13. 13.  2.) Babad, mirip dengan hikayat. Penulisan babad seperti sejarah, tetapi isinya tidak selalu berdasarkan fakta. jadi, isinya carapuran antara fakta jekarah, mitos, atau kepercayaan. Contohnya Babad Tanah Jawi
  14. 14.  3.) Syair, berasal dari perkataan Arab untuk menanamkan karya sastra berupa sajak-sajak yang terdiri atas empat baris setiap baitnya. Contohnya Syair Ken Tambuhan.
  15. 15.  4.) Suluk, merupakan karya sastra yang berupa kitab-kitab dan isinya menjelaskan soal-soal tasawufnya. Contohnya Suluk Pedhalangan.
  16. 16. Contoh kesenian :  Permainan debus, yaitu tarian yang pada puncak acara para penari menusukkan benda tajam ke tubuhnya tanpa meninggalkan luka. Tarian ini diawali dengan pembacaan ayat-ayat Al Qur’an dan salawat nabi.  Seudati, sebuah bentuk tarian dari Aceh. Seudati berasal dari kata syaidati yang berarti permainan orang-orang besar.  Wayang, pertunjukkan wayang ini sudah erkembang dari jaman Hindu, tetapi pada jaman Islam terus dikembangkan. Kemudian berdasarkan cerita Amir Hamzah dikembangkan pertunjukkan wayang Aceh. KESENIAN
  17. 17. WAYANG SEUDATI
  18. 18.  Sebelum budaya Islam masuk ke Indonesia, masyarakat Indonesia sudah mengenal Kalender Saka (kalender Hindu) yang dimulai tahun 78 Masehi. Dalam kalender Saka ini ditemukan nama-nama paaran seperti legi, pahing, wage, dan kliwon.  Setelah berkembangnya Islam Sultan Agung dari Mataram menciptakan kalender Jawa, dengan perhitungan bulan (komariah) seperti tahun Hijriah (Islam).  Pada kalender Jawa, Sultan Agung melakukan perubahan pada nama-nama bulan sperti Muharram diganti dengan Syuro, Ramadhan diganti dengan Pasa. Sedangkan nama hari tetap menggunakan nama hari sesuai dengan bahasa Arab. Dan bahkan hari pasaran pada kalender Saka masih juga dipergunakan.  Kalender Sultan Agung tersebut dimulai tanggal 1 syuro 1555 Jawa, atau tepatnya 1 Muharram 1053 H yang bertepatan pada tanggal 8 Agustus 1688 M. SISTEM KALENDER
  19. 19.  Dalam pemerintahan, sebelum Islam masuk Indonesia, sudah berkembang pemerintahan bercorak Hindu maupun Budha, tetapi setelah Islam masuk, maka kerajaan-kerajaan yang bercorak Hindu-Budha mengalami keruntuhan dan digantikan perannya oleh kerajaan-kerajaan yang bercorak Islam seperti Samudra Pasai, Demak, Malaka, Dan sebagainya.  Sistem pemerintahan yang bercorak Islam, raanya bergelar Sultan atau Sunan seperti halnya para wali dan apabila rajanya meninggal tidak lagi dimakamkan di candi atau dicandikan melainkan dimakamkan secara Islam. SISTEM PEMERINTAHAN

