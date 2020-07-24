Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BỘ CÔNG THƯƠNG BỘ GIÁO DỤC & ĐÀO TẠO TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC CN THỰC PHẨM TP. HỒ CHÍ MINH KHOA TÀI CHÍNH KẾ TOÁN TOÁN  ...
Chương 1: Tổng quan về Công ty GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 1 LỜ...
Chương 1: Tổng quan về Công ty GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 2 NH...
Chương 1: Tổng quan về Công ty GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 3 NH...
Chương 1: Tổng quan về Công ty GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 4 MỤ...
Chương 1: Tổng quan về Công ty GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 5 2....
Chương 1: Tổng quan về Công ty GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 6 2....
Chương 1: Tổng quan về Công ty GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 7 2....
Chương 1: Tổng quan về Công ty GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 8 2....
Chương 1: Tổng quan về Công ty GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 9 2....
Chương 1: Tổng quan về Công ty GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 10 S...
Chương 1: Tổng quan về Công ty GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 1 CH...
Chương 1: Tổng quan về Công ty GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 2  ...
Chương 1: Tổng quan về Công ty GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 3  ...
Chương 1: Tổng quan về Công ty GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 4 Hy...
Chương 1: Tổng quan về Công ty GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 5 - ...
Chương 1: Tổng quan về Công ty GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 6 Là...
Chương 1: Tổng quan về Công ty GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 7 Có...
Chương 1: Tổng quan về Công ty GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 8 Sơ...
Chương 1: Tổng quan về công ty GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 8  ...
Chương 1: Tổng quan về công ty GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 9 1....
Chương 1: Tổng quan về công ty GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 10 o...
Chương 3: Nhận xét và Kiến nghị GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 11 ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

luan van bao cao cong viec ke toan tai cong ty tnhh sx tm tan quang minh

15 views

Published on

báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp
công việc kế toán tại công ty tnhh sx-tm tân quang minh

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

luan van bao cao cong viec ke toan tai cong ty tnhh sx tm tan quang minh

  1. 1. BỘ CÔNG THƯƠNG BỘ GIÁO DỤC & ĐÀO TẠO TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC CN THỰC PHẨM TP. HỒ CHÍ MINH KHOA TÀI CHÍNH KẾ TOÁN TOÁN  BÁO CÁO THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP CÔNG VIỆC KẾ TOÁN TẠI CÔNG TY TNHH SX-TM TÂN QUANG MINH Giảng viên hướng dẫn: PGS.TS. TRẦN PHƯỚC Nhóm sinh viên thực hiện: Mã số SV Họ và tên Lớp 11035711 Dương Thị Kim Ngọc ĐHKT7A 11236241 Trần Thị Phương Nhi ĐHKT7A TP. HỒ CHÍ MINH THÁNG 04 - 2019
  2. 2. Chương 1: Tổng quan về Công ty GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 1 LỜI CẢM ƠN Sau thời gian học tập tại trường Đại học Công Nghiệp Tp. HCM và hơn 2 tháng thực tập tại công ty TNHH SX-TM Tân Quang Minh để làm báo cáo cho khóa học của mình. Nay báo báo của chúng em cơ bản đã hoàn thành, chúng em xin chân thành cảm ơn đến: Ban Giám Hiệu và thầy cô trường Đại học Công Nghiệp Tp. HCM. Đặc biệt quý thầy cô khoa Kế toán- Kiểm toán đã tận tình giảng dạy, truyển đạt và tạo thuận lợi cho chúng em nắm bắt những kiến thức trên sách vở để hoàn thành báo cáo thực tập. Và đặc biệt hơn là thầy Trần Phước đã hướng dẫn chúng em tận tình để chúng em hoàn thành báo cáo thực tập được tốt hơn. Và qua đây chúng em cũng xin gửi lời cảm ơn đến Ban Giám Đốc công ty TNHH SX-TM Tân Quang Minh, đặc biệt là chú Nguyễn Đặng Hiến- Tổng Giám Đốc và chị Đào Thị Kim Lan- Kế toán trưởng cùng các anh chị trong phòng Kế toán đã dành nhiều thời gian và tận tình chỉ bảo, hướng dẫn và cung cấp số liệu cho chúng em trong thời gian thực tập. Sau cùng chúng em xin gửi lời chúc sức khỏe đến quý thầy cô, các anh chị trong công ty và chúc Công ty ngày càng phát triển. Chúng em xin trân trọng cảm ơn! Tp. Hồ Chí Minh, ngày 10 tháng 04 năm 2014 Sinh viên thực tập Dương Thị Kim Ngọc Trần Thị Phương Nhi
  3. 3. Chương 1: Tổng quan về Công ty GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 2 NHẬN XÉT GIẢNG VIÊN HƯỚNG DẪN ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ………………, ngày…..tháng……năm 20….. Giảng viên hướng dẫn
  4. 4. Chương 1: Tổng quan về Công ty GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 3 NHẬN XÉT CỦA ĐƠN VỊ THỰC TẬP ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................... ………………, ngày…..tháng……năm …..
  5. 5. Chương 1: Tổng quan về Công ty GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 4 MỤC LỤC CHƯƠNG 1 GIỚI THIỆU TỔNG QUAN VỀ CÔNG TY TNHH SX-TM TÂN QUANG MINH ...........................................................................................................................1 1.1. Tổng quan về nhà máy ................................................................................................1 1.1.1. Vị trí nhà máy.....................................................................................................1 1.1.2. Giới thiệu về công ty Tân Quang Minh........................................................1 1.1.3. Lịch sử hình thành và phát triển của nhà máy...........................................3 1.1.4. Lĩnh vực hoạt động và năng lực sản xuất của công ty Tân Quang Minh 4 1.1.5. Mạng lưới kinh doanh của công ty ................................................................4 1.2. Cơ cấu tổ chức và quản lý của nhà máy..................................................................5 1.2.1. Cơ cấu chung ......................................................................................................5 1.2.1.1. Nhiệm vụ và chức năng của từng bộ phận...................................................5 Cơ cấu phòng kế toán ........................................................................................................7 1.3. Chính sách kế toán áp dụng tại công ty...................................................................9 1.3.1. Hình thức kế toán áp dụng tại công ty: Nhật ký chung..............................9 1.3.2. Các chính sách khác ............................................................................................9 CHƯƠNG 2 THỰC TẾ CÔNG TÁC KẾ TOÁN TẠI CÔNG TY TNHH SX-TM TÂN QUANG MINH ...............................................................................................................11 2.1. Kế toán tiền mặt..............................................................................................................11 2.1.1. Các nguyên tắc kế toán áp dụng ............................................................................11 2.1.2. Chứng từ sử dụng ................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.3. Tài khoản sử dụng ...............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.4. Sổ kế toán .............................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.5 Tóm tắt quy trình kế toán tiền mặt.......................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.6 Một số nghiệp vụ kinh tế phát sinh ..............Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2. Kế toán tiền gửi ngân hàng ........................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.1. Các nguyên tắc kế toán áp dụng .........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.2. Chứng từ sử dụng..................................................Error! Bookmark not defined.
  6. 6. Chương 1: Tổng quan về Công ty GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 5 2.2.3. Tài khoản sử dụng ................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.4. Sổ kế toán ..............................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.5. Quy trình kế toán tiền gửi ngân hàng.................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.6. Một số nghiệp vụ kinh tế phát sinh ....................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.3. Kế toán tiền đang chuyển...........................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.3.1. Chứng từ sử dụng.....................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.3.2. Tài khoản sử dụng ................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.3.3 Sổ kế toán................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.3.4. Một số nghiệp vụ kinh tế phát sinh ....................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.4.. Kế toán phải thu khách hàng......................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.4.1 Các nguyên tắc kế toán áp dụng ..........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.4.2. Chứng từ sử dụng..................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.4.3. Tài khoản sử dụng ...............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.4.4. Sổ kế toán .............................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.4.5. Quy trình kế toán phải thu khách hàng .............Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.4.6. Một số nghiệp vụ kinh tế phát sinh ....................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.5. Kế toán thuế GTGT được khấu trừ ...........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.5.1 Các nguyên tắc kế toán áp dụng ..........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.5.2 Chứng từ sử dụng...................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.5.3. Tài khoản sử dụng ...............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.5.4. Sổ kế toán ..............................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.6. Kế toán tạm ứng ..........................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.6.1 Các nguyên tắc kế toán áp dụng ..........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.6.2. Chứng từ sử dụng..................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.6.3 Tài khoản sử dụng..................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.6.4 Sổ kế toán................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.6.5. Quy trình kế toán tạm ứng..................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.6.4. Một số nghiệp vụ kinh tế phát sinh ...................Error! Bookmark not defined.
  7. 7. Chương 1: Tổng quan về Công ty GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 6 2.7. Kế toán nguyên vật liệu..............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.7.1 Các nguyên tắc kế toán áp dụng ..........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.7.2. Chứng từ sử dụng..................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.7.3. Tài khoản sử dụng ................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.7.4. Sổ kế toán: .............................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.7.5. Quy trình kế toán nguyên vật liệu.......................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.7.6 Một số nghiệp vụ kinh tế phát sinh......................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.8. Kế toán công cụ, dụng cụ............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.8.1 Các nguyên tắc kế toán áp dụng ..........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.8.2. Chứng từ sử dụng..................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.8.3. Tài khoản sử dụng ................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.8.4 Sổ kế toán................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.8.5. Quy trình kế toán công cụ, dụng cụ....................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.9. Kế toán tài sản cố định.................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.9.1 Các nguyên tắc kế toán áp dụng ..........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.9.2. Chứng từ sử dụng ................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.9.3. Tài khoản sử dụng ...............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.9.4. Sổ sách kế toán.....................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.9.5. Quy trình kế toán tài sản cố định.......................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.9.6. Một số nghiệp vụ kinh tế phát sinh ...................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.10. Kế toán các khoản nợ phải trả người bán...............Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.10.1. Các nguyên tắc kế toán áp dụng......................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.10.2. Chứng từ sử dụng ..............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.10.3. Tài khoản sử dụng ..............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.10.4 Sổ kế toán .............................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.10.4. Quy trình kế toán nợ phải trả người bán.........Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.10.5. Một số nghiệp vụ kinh tế phát sinh ..................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.11. Kế toán tiền lương và các khoản trích theo lương Error! Bookmark not defined.
  8. 8. Chương 1: Tổng quan về Công ty GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 7 2.11.1. Các nguyên tắc kế toán áp dụng.......................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.11.2. Chứng từ sử dụng ..............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.11.3 Tài khoản sử dụng ...............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.11.4 Các hình thức trả lương.......................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.11.5. Một số quy định về lương tại công ty ..............Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.11.6. Các khoản trích theo lương ...............................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.11.7. Quy trình trả lương của công ty........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.12. Kế toán chi phí sản xuất và tính giá thành sản phẩm............Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.12.1. Đối tượng tập hợp chi phí..................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.12.2. Kế toán chi phí nguyên vật liệu trực tiếp.........Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.12.3. Kế toán tập hợp chi phí nhân công trực tiếp: ..Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.12.4. Kế toán tập hợp chi phí sản xuất chung...........Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.12.5. Tính giá thành .....................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.13. Kế toán doanh thu bán hàng và cung cấp dịch vụ..Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.13.1. Các nguyên tắc kế toán áp dụng.......................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.13.2. Chứng từ sử dụng và sổ kế toán ......................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.13.3. Tài khoản sử dụng.............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.13.4 Sổ kế toán .............................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.13.5 Hạch toán doanh thu............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.13.6 Một số nghiệp vụ kinh tế phát sinh ...................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.14. Kế toán doanh thu hoạt động tài chính ....................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.14.1. Các nguyên tắc kế toán áp dụng......................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.14.2. Chứng từ sử dụng ...............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.14.3. Tài khoản sử dụng ..............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.14.4 Sổ kế toán .............................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.14.5. Một số nghiệp vụ kinh tế phát sinh ..................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.15. Kế toán giá vốn hàng bán..........................................Error! Bookmark not defined.
  9. 9. Chương 1: Tổng quan về Công ty GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 8 2.15.1 Chứng từ sử dụng ................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.15.2 Tài khoản sử dụng ...............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.15.3 Sổ kế toán .............................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.15.4 Một số nghiệp vụ kinh tế phát sinh ...................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.16. Kế toán chi phí hoạt động tài chính .........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.16.1 Chứng từ sử dụng và sổ sách..............................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.16.2 Tài khoản sử dụng ...............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.16.3 Sổ kế toán .............................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.16.3 Một số nghiệp vụ kinh tế phát sinh ...................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.17. Kế toán chi phí bán hàng...........................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.17.1 Các nguyên tắc kế toán áp dụng ........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.17.2. Chứng từ sử dụng ...............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.17.3. Tài khoản sử dụng ..............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.17.4. Sổ kế toán ............................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.17.5. Một số nghiệp vụ kinh tế phát sinh ..................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.18. Kế toán chi phí quản lý doanh nghiệp.....................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.18.1 Các nguyên tắc kế toán áp dụng ........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.18.2 Chứng từ sử dụng ................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.18.3 Tài khoản sử dụng ...............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.18.4 Số kế toán sử dụng...............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.18.5 Một số nghiệp vụ kinh tế phát sinh ...................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.19. Kế toán thu nhập khác ...............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.19.1 Chứng từ sử dụng ................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.19.2. Tài khoản sử dụng ..............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.19.3.Sổ kế toán .............................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.19.4. Một số nghiệp vụ kinh tế phát sinh ..................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.20. Kế toán chi phí khác ..................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.20.1. Chứng từ sử dụng ...............................................Error! Bookmark not defined.
  10. 10. Chương 1: Tổng quan về Công ty GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 9 2.20.2. Tài khoản sử dụng ..............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.20.3 Sổ kế toán .............................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.20.4. Một số nghiệp vụ kinh tế phát sinh ..................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.21. Kế toán thuế thu nhập doanh nghiệp........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.21.1 Các nguyên tắc kế toán áp dụng ........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.21.2 Chứng từ sử dụng ................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.21.3 Tài khoản sử dụng ...............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.22. Kế toán xác định kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh ....Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.22.1 Các nguyên tắc kế toán áp dụng ........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.22.2 Chứng từ sử dụng ................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.22.3 Tài khoản sử dụng ...............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.22.4 Phương pháp hạch toán.......................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.23. Lập báo cáo tài chính .................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.23.1 Bảng cân đối kế toán ...........................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.23.2. Bảng kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh.................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.23.3. Bảng lưu chuyển tiền tệ .....................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.23.4. Bảng thuyết minh báo cáo tài chính.................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.1 Nhận xét về những thành công và tồn tại của công ty Tân Quang Minh ..........Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.1.1. Những thành công mà công ty Tân Quang Minh đạt được:...Error! Bookmark not defined.  Về tổ chức bộ máy kế toán: ..................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.1.2. Những tồn tại của công ty Tân Quang Minh.....Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2. Kiến nghị .......................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG/SƠ ĐỒ/ HÌNH Sơ đồ 1.1: Cơ cấu chung của công ty
  11. 11. Chương 1: Tổng quan về Công ty GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 10 Sơ đồ 1.2: Cơ cấu phòng kế toán Sơ đồ 1.3: Hình thức ghi sổ nhật ký chung Sơ đồ 2.1: Quy trình kế toán thu tiền mặt Sơ đồ 2.2: Quy trình kế toán chi tiền mặt Sơ đồ 2.3: Quy trình thu tiền gửi ngân hàng Sơ đồ 2.4: Quy trình chi tiền gửi ngân hàng Sơ đồ 2.5: Quy trình kế toán phải thu khách hàng Sơ đồ 2.6: Quy trình kế toán khi tạm ứng Sơ đồ 2.7: Quy trình kế toán thanh toán tạm ứng Sơ đồ 2.8: Quy trình kế toán xuất NVL Sơ đồ 2.9: Quy trình kế toán mua công cụ- dụng cụ Sơ đồ 2.10: Quy trình kế toán mua tài sản cố định Sơ đồ 2.11: Quy trình kế toán thanh lý tài sản cố định Sơ đồ 2.12: Quy trình kế toán nợ phải trả người bán Sơ đồ 2.13: Quy trình thanh toán tiền lương Sơ đồ 2.14: Quy trình kế toán doanh thu bán hàng
  12. 12. Chương 1: Tổng quan về Công ty GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 1 CHƯƠNG 1 GIỚI THIỆU TỔNG QUAN VỀ CÔNG TY TNHH SX-TM TÂN QUANG MINH 1.1. Tổng quan về nhà máy 1.1.1. Vị trí nhà máy Công ty TNHH sản xuất và thương mại Tân Quang Minh được đặt tại đường 2F khu công nghiệp Vĩnh Lộc- Huyện Bình Chánh- TP Hồ Chí Minh. 1.1.2. Giới thiệu về công ty Tân Quang Minh  Tên gọi: Công ty TNHH Sản xuất và Thương mại Tân Quang Minh.  Tên giao dịch: Tan Quang Minh manufacture and tradinh Co, Ltd.  Tên viết tắt: Tan Quang Minh Co, Ltd.  Vốn điều lệ: 150.000.000.000 đồng  Quyết định thành lập: công ty TÂN QUANG MINH được thành lập theo đăng ký kinh doanh số 210200681 ngày 28/08/2001
  13. 13. Chương 1: Tổng quan về Công ty GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 2  Logo: Biểu tượng 3 sọc ( đỏ, vàng, xanh) tượng trưng cho sự phát triển vững mạnh và khát vọng vươn lên của Bidrico trở thành thương hiệu trên thị trường Việt và trên thương trường Quốc tế.  Tổng giám đốc: Ông Nguyễn Đặng Hiến.  Địa chỉ: Lô C21/I, đường 2F, KCN Vĩnh Lộc, Bình Chánh, Tp.HCM.  ĐT: (84.8) 27652567- 37652568- 37652569- 37652570- 37652980  Fax: (84.8) 37652979  Email: bidrico_company@yahoo.com.au bidricocompany@vnn.vn  Wedsite: www.bidrico.com.vn  Tổng diện tích công ty là 15.000 m2 để kịp thời đưa vào sản xuất, công ty đã khẩn trương xây dựng vào đầu tháng 5/2002 và đã hoàn tất việc xây dựng vào tháng 12/2002 gồm những hạng mục sau:  Kho nguyên liệu: 980m2  Kho thành phẩm: 3.200m2  Nhà xưởng sản xuất: 2.550m2  Văn phòng: 234m2  Khu phòng thí nghiệm KCS lưu mẫu: 98m2  Đường nội bộ và cây xanh: 3.500m2  Nhà ăn: 320m2  Nhà xe: 320m2  Công trình phụ khác: 100m2  Diện tích dự phòng: 4530m2
  14. 14. Chương 1: Tổng quan về Công ty GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 3  Công ty Tân Quang Minh đã và đang lắp đặt những thiết bị máy móc, tự động để phục vụ cho các mặt hàng:  Các loại nước ngọt có gaz  Các loại nước ngọt không gaz  Các loại nước được chế biến từ hoa quả thảo mộc  Các sản phẩm sữa chua, sữa tươi.  Rau câu  Nước yến ngân nhĩ  Nước sâm cao ly Công trình nhà xưởng, văn phòng của công ty được thiết kế xây dựng với qui mô lớn và kiên cố, đáp ứng yêu cầu sản xuất lớn và lâu dài. Hệ thống đường nội bộ rộng, được tráng nhựa rất thuận lợi cho việc lưu thông. Vì nằm trong KCN Vĩnh Lộc, Bình Chánh nên công ty có cơ sở hạ tầng kỹ thuật đầy đủ, hoàn thiện như đường giao thông nội bộ, hệ thống thoát nước mưa, nước thải, hệ thống điện, nước sạch, cây xanh, thảm cỏ, kho bãi,… 1.1.3. Lịch sử hình thành và phát triển của nhà máy Công ty Tân Quang Minh trước đây là cơ sở sản xuất Quang Minh được thành lập năm 1992 và được đặt tại Bắc Bình Thạnh. Đến năm 1995, cơ sở được chuyển lên Phan Văn Trị, quận Gò Vấp. Trước đây, ngành nghề kinh doanh của công ty chủ yếu sản xuất trên dây chuyền thủ công và bán thủ công. Đến năm 2001, công ty TÂN QUANG MINH được thành lập theo đăng ký kinh doanh số 210200681 ngày 28/08/2001. Hơn 10 năm hình thành và phát triển, trải qua bao khó khăn, thăng trầm Bidrico hiện nay đã khẳng định được chỗ đứng khá vững trên thị trường VN. Với kết quả doanh thu tăng khoảng 20% trong vài năm trở lại đây, mạng lưới phân phối được mở rộng khắp trên toàn quốc và liên tục được người tiêu dùng bình chọn là Hàng VN chất lượng cao cũng như gặt hái được nhiều Huy chương vàng qua các Kỳ Hội chợ quốc tế hàng công nghiệp VN…, tất cả đã chứng minh cho sự thành công của Cty Tân Quang Minh- Bidrico.
  15. 15. Chương 1: Tổng quan về Công ty GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 4 Hy vọng, thương hiệu Bidrico sẽ phát triển và hội nhập cùng với thị trường quốc tế trong thời gian không xa. 1.1.4. Lĩnh vực hoạt động và năng lực sản xuất của công ty Tân Quang Minh 1.1.4.1. Lĩnh vực hoạt động của công ty Tân Quang Minh Công ty TNHH Tân Quang Minh – BIDRICO chuyên sản xuất và thương mại các loại nước giải khát rất đa dạng về chủng loại, mẫu mã đẹp mắt như Nước Yến Ngân Nhĩ, Nước Tăng Lực Red Tiger, Rau Câu Trái Cây, Trà Bí Đao, Sữa Chua Tiệt Trùng Yobi, Nước Ngọt có Gaz, Trà xanh Anuta,… đáp ứng nhu cầu cao của người tiêu dùng. 1.1.4.1. Năng lực sản xuất của công ty Với chủ trương sử dụng nguồn nguyên liệu trong nước cho việc sản xuất các sản phẩm bổ dưỡng chất lượng cao. Từ đó, công ty quyết tâm vừa đổi mới công nghệ, bổ sung trang thiết bị, kỹ thuật sản xuất tiên tiến nhất trên thế giới (của Pháp, Đức, Ý, Mỹ, Thụy Điển,…), đồng thời xây dựng đội ngũ cán bộ, công nhân viên được tổ chức và đào tạo trình độ chuyên môn cao. Hiện tại công ty Tân Quang Minh luôn luôn đổi mới và không ngừng phá triển cùng với sự nỗ lực của toàn thể ban lãnh đạo, cám bộ công nhân viên nên năng suất nhà máy càng gia tang. Trong những năm gần đây công ty Tân Quang Minh không ngừng tìm kiếm, nghiên cứu để cho ra những sản phẩm đáp ứng nhu cầu thị trường. Trung bình một năm công ty sản xuất được:  Nước ngọt không gaz: 1.400.000 lít/năm  Nước ngọt có gaz: 35.000.000 lít/năm  Nước tinh khiết: 20.000.000 lít/năm  Nươc tăng lực: 4.800.000 lít/năm  Sữa chua: 5.600.000 lít/năm  Nước trái cây: 800.000 lít/năm  Rau câu: 4.000.000 kg/năm  Trà bí đao: 4.400.000 lít/năm  Nước yến ngân nhĩ: 4.800.000 lít/ năm  Trà xanh A*nuta: 2.000.000 lít/năm 1.1.5. Mạng lưới kinh doanh của công ty
  16. 16. Chương 1: Tổng quan về Công ty GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 5 - Có hơn 130 Nhà Phân Phối Nước ngọt rải đều khắp từ Bắc Trung Nam. - Có hơn 500 Đại Lý Nước tinh khiết, phân phối chủ yếu ở Tp.HCM và các khu vực lân cận. - Hệ thống kênh trường học, nhà sách chiếm 27% hệ thống trường học toàn quốc. - Hệ thống chợ: chiếm 70% trên toàn quốc đều có mặt hàng Bidrico. - Hệ thống siêu thị chiếm 80% hệ thống trên toàn quốc. Công ty TNHH SX-TM Tân Quang Minh với thương hiệu Bidrico đã từng bước khẳng định mình trên thị trường nước giải khát. 1.2. Cơ cấu tổ chức và quản lý của nhà máy 1.2.1. Cơ cấu chung Sơ đồ 1.1: Cơ cấu chung của công ty 1.2.1.1. Nhiệm vụ và chức năng của từng bộ phận  Hội đồng thành viên HỘI ĐỒNG THÀNH VIÊN TỔNG GIÁM ĐỐC BAN ISO TRỢ LÝ TGĐ ĐỘI ISO ĐỘI HACCP ĐỘI eGMP ĐỘI THẨM TRA P. HÀNH CHÍNH P. ĐIỀU PHỐI SX P. KẾ TOÁN P. NGÂN QUỸ P. CÔNG NGHỆ CHÊ BIẾN P. KCS P. VẬT TƯ P. CƠ ĐIỆN P. KINH DOA NH
  17. 17. Chương 1: Tổng quan về Công ty GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 6 Là cơ quan cao nhất, quyết định phương hướng và đường lối phát triển của công ty. Hội đồng thành viên bầu Chủ tịch, bổ nhiệm Giám đốc, kế toán trưởng. Chủ tịch hội đồng kiêm giám đốc công ty.  Tổng giám đốc công ty Là người điều hành hoạt động hàng ngày của công ty và chịu trách nhiệm trước Hội đồng quản trị về việc thực hiện các quyền và nhiệm vụ được giao. Quyết định về tất cả các vấn đề liên quan đến hoạt động hàng ngày của công ty. Tổ chức thực hiện các quyết định của Hội đồng quản trị, tổ chức thực hiện kế hoạch kinh doanh và phương án đầu tư của công ty, kiến nghị phương án bố trí cơ cấu tổ chức, quy chế quản lý nội bộ công ty; bổ nhiệm, miễn nhiệm, cách chức các chức danh quản lý trong công ty, trừ các chức danh do Hội đồng quản trị bổ nhiệm, miễn nhiệm, cách chức; quyết định lương và phụ cấp (nếu có) đối với người lao động trong công ty, kể cả cán bộ quản lý thuộc thẩm quyền bổ nhiệm của Tổng giám đốc. Các quyền và nhiệm vụ khác theo quy định của pháp luật, điều lệ công ty và quyết định của Hội đồng quản trị.  Trợ lý Tổng giám đốc Tổng hợp, đánh giá tình hình hoạt động của Công ty của các Phòng ban thông qua báo cáo của các bộ phận.Trợ giúp TGĐ quản lý thời gian và kiểm soát công việc. Hỗ trợ TGĐ theo dõi công việc của các Giám Đốc và các Trưởng phòng, tham mưu cho TGĐ trong việc triển khai và thực hiện các chiến lược phát triển Công ty, đề xuất giải pháp thực hiện cho TGĐ…  Ban KCS Tham mưu và đề xuất với ban lãnh đạo công ty về công tác tổ chức quản lý và kiểm tra chất lượng sản phẩm. Bao quát chung về công tác kiểm tra chất lượng sản phẩm. Thành lập các bộ phận đảm nhận các hoạt động kiểm tra chất lượng sản phẩm trong công ty, xí nghiệp cho phù hợp với thực tế  Các phòng ban khác
  18. 18. Chương 1: Tổng quan về Công ty GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 7 Có chức năng giúp việc cho ban lãnh đạo, trực tiếp quản lý các đơn vị trực thuộc. Cơ cấu phòng kế toán
  19. 19. Chương 1: Tổng quan về Công ty GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 8 Sơ đồ 1.2 – Cơ cấu phòng kế toán KẾ TOÁN TRƯỞNG KẾ TOÁN BÁN HÀNG KẾ TOÁN CÔNG NỢ KẾ TOÁN NGUYÊN VẬT LIỆU KẾ TOÁN SẢN XUẤT VÀ TÍNH GIÁ THÀNH KẾ TOÁN TIỀN MẶT & THANH TOÁN SAU KẾ TOÁN TỔNG HỢP KẾ TOÁN CÔNG CỤ DỤNG CỤ THỦ QUỸ KẾ TOÁN BÁO CÁO THUẾ KẾ TOÁN TẠM ỨNG KẾ TOÁN TÀI SẢN CỐ ĐỊNH KẾ TOÁN TIỀN LƯƠNG & TIỀN GỬI NH KẾ TOÁN THÀNH PHẨM
  20. 20. Chương 1: Tổng quan về công ty GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 8  Kế toán trưởng: có nhiệm tổ chức điều hành toàn bộ hệ thống kế toán, chỉ đạo trực tiếp toàn bộ nhân viên kế toán trong công ty, làm tham mưu cho tổng giám đốc về các hoạt động kinh doanh, tổ chức kiểm tra kế toán nội bộ trong công ty .Khi quyết toán được lập xong, kế toán trưởng có nhiệm vụ thuyết minh và phân tích, giải thích kết quả sản xuất kinh doanh, chịu trách nhiệm về mọi số liệu ghi trong bảng quyết toán, nộp đầy đủ, đúng hạn các báo cáo tài chính theo quy định.  Kế toán nguyên vật liệu: theo dõi tình hình nhập, xuất nguyên liệu, phụ liệu của công ty.  Thủ quỹ : quản lí tiền mặt của công ty, thu và chi tiền mặt khi có lệnh. Hàng tháng phải kiểm kê số tiền thu hiện thu và chi đối chiếu với sổ sách các bộ phận có liên quan.  Kế toán công cụ dụng cụ: kế toán có nhiệm vụ ghi chép, phản ánh các số liệu thu mua, vận chuyển, xuất nhập và tồn kho công cụ, dụng cụ, phụ tùng, bao bì, nhiên liệu...  Kế toán công nợ: Theo dõi các khoản phải trả trong nước. Ghi chép, phản ánh đầy đủ kịp thời, chính xác và rỏ ràng các nghiệp vụ thanh toán theo đối tượng, từng khoản thanh toán có kết hợp với thời hạn thanh toán (dựa theo Hợp đồng).  Kế toán tiền mặt và thanh toán sau: có nhiệm vụ viết phiếu thu, chi theo đúng chứng từ đã được duyệt. Phản ánh kịp thời, đầy đủ, chính xác số hiện có và tình hình luân chuyển vốn của công ty, theo dõi các khoản phải thu khách hàng.  Kế toán TSCĐ: có nhiệm vụ phản ánh với giám đốc việc mua sắm trang thiết bị, bảo quản và sử dụng TSCĐ. Tính đúng khấu hao, phân bổ khấu hao vào các đối tượng chịu chi phí. Tính chi phí sửa chữa TSCĐ. Hạch toán chính xác chi phí thanh lí, nhượng bán TSCĐ.  Kế toán bán hàng: xác định doanh thu tiêu thụ trong nước, doanh thu hàng xuất khẩu, giá vốn hàng bán…  Kế toán thành phẩm: theo dõi tình hình nhập,xuất, tồn thành phẩm.  Kế toán báo cáo thuế: tập hợp các khoản thuế trong kỳ (tháng, quý, năm), lập báo cáo thuế.  Kế toán tiền lương và tiền gửi ngân hàng: theo dõi, hạch toán tiền lương và các khoản trích theo lương. Lập các chứng từ thanh toán bằng chuyển khoản.  Kế toán sản xuất và tính giá thành: Tập hợp chi phí sản xuất và tính giá thành.  Kế toán tạm ứng: Theo dõi chi tiết các khoản tạm ứng của nhân viên.
  21. 21. Chương 1: Tổng quan về công ty GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 9 1.3. Chính sách kế toán áp dụng tại công ty 1.3.1. Hình thức kế toán áp dụng tại công ty: Nhật ký chung Ghi chú: : Ghi hàng ngày : Ghi hàng cuối tháng : Đối chiếu kiểm tra Sơ đồ 1.3 – Hình thức ghi sổ nhật ký chung 1.3.2. Các chính sách khác  Niên độ kế toán: bắt đầu từ ngày 01/01/xxxx đến 31/12/xxxx  Đơn vị tiền tệ được sử dụng trong ghi chép kế toán: đồng Việt Nam (Thực tế số dư quy đổi vào ngày cuối mỗi quý theo tỷ giá NH Ngoại Thương TP.HCM)  Phương pháp nộp thuế GTGT: Phương pháp khấu trừ  Phương pháp kế toán TSCĐ: Chứng từ kế toán Sổ cái Sổ nhật ký chung Sổ, thẻ kế toán chi tiết Bảng tổng hợp chi tiết Bảng cân đối số phát sinh Báo cáo tài chính
  22. 22. Chương 1: Tổng quan về công ty GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 10 o Nguyên tắc xác định nguyên giá tài sản: Hạch toán theo giá mua. o Phương pháp khấu hao áp dụng: Phương pháp đường thẳng. o Tỷ lệ khấu hao: Áp dụng theo QĐ 206/2003/QT-BTC ngày 12/12/2003.  Phương pháp kế toán hàng tồn kho: o Nguyên tắc đánh giá: Nhập trước – xuất trước o Phương pháp xác định giá trị hàng tồn kho: Theo giá gốc o Phương pháp hạch toán hàng tồn kho: Kê khai thường xuyên  Phương pháp tính giá thành: Phương pháp giản đơn.
  23. 23. Chương 3: Nhận xét và Kiến nghị GVHD: PGS.TS. Trần Phước SVTT: Dương Thị Kim Ngọc – DHKT7A Trần Thị Phương Nhi –DHKT7A 11 CHƯƠNG 2 THỰC TẾ CÔNG TÁC KẾ TOÁN TẠI CÔNG TY TNHH SX-TM TÂN QUANG MINH 2.1. Kế toán tiền mặt 2.1.1. Các nguyên tắc kế toán áp dụng - Chỉ phản ánh vào TK 111 “Tiền mặt” số tiền mặt, ngoại tệ thực tế nhập xuất quỹ tiền mặt. - Khi tiến hành nhập xuất quỹ phải có phiếu thu, phiếu chi và có đầy đủ chữ kí của người nhận, người giao, người cho phép nhập xuất quỹ theo quy định của chế độ chứng từ kế toán. Một số trường hợp đặc biệt phải có lệnh nhập quỹ, xuất quỹ đính kèm. - Kế toán quỹ tiền mặt phải có sổ quỹ kế toán tiền mặt. Hàng ngày thủ quỹ phải kiểm kê số tồn quỹ tiền mặt thực tế, đối chiếu với sổ quỹ tiền mặt và sổ kế toán tiền mặt. nếu có chênh lệch, kế toán và thủ quỹ phải kiểm tra lại để xác định nguyên nhân và kiến nghị biện pháp xử lí chênh lệch. - Mã tài liệu : 600565 - Tải đầy đủ luận văn theo 2 cách : - - Link tải dưới bình luận . - - Nhắn tin zalo 0932091562 -

×