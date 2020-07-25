Successfully reported this slideshow.
BỘ TÀI CHÍNH TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC TÀI CHÍNH – MARKETING KHOA MARKETING        NGÔ THỊ CẨM TRÚC LỚP: 14DMA1 KHÓA LUẬN TỐT ...
i NHẬN XÉT CỦA GIẢNG VIÊN HƯỚNG DẪN .........................................................................................
ii LỜI CẢM ƠN Trong suốt bốn tháng thực hiện đề tài, từ tháng 2/2018 đến tháng 5/2018 em đã đúc kết được rất nhiều kinh ng...
iii MỤC LỤC NHẬN XÉT CỦA GIẢNG VIÊN HƯỚNG DẪN................................................................ i LỜI CẢM ƠN...
iv 1.3.1.3. Quyết định liên quan đến đăc tính sản phẩm........................................ 8 1.3.1.4. Các dịch vụ hỗ t...
v 2.2.3. Quá trình phát triển công ty..................................................................... 36 2.2.4. Tầm n...
vi 3.1.1. Chiến lược sản phẩm................................................................................. 74 3.1.2. C...
vii DANH MỤC BẢNG Bảng 2.1 Giá các sản phẩm collagen xách tay cạnh tranh với công ty........................... 32 Bảng 2....
viii DANH MỤC HÌNH Hình 1.1 Chu kỳ sống của sản phẩm.........................................................................
ix Hình 3.7 Biểu đồ mức độ hài lòng của khách hàng về chiêu thị.....................................85
x A. TỔNG QUAN 1. Lý do chọn đề tài Trong tình hình kinh tế hiện tại, với sự hội nhập kinh tế, xu hướng toàn cầu hóa thì m...
xi dùng có xu hướng bổ sung trực tiếp collagen vào cơ thể nhằm phát huy tác dụng cao hơn. Chính vì vậy mà các loại thực ph...
xii thông qua nhiều nguồn khác nhau như sách báo, tài liệu nghiên cứu, internet, thông tin nội bộ từ công ty. Phương pháp ...
1 B. NỘI DUNG CHƯƠNG 1. CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN 1.1. Khái niệm và vai trò của marketing – mix trong hoạt động kinh doanh của doanh n...
2 Đây là nguyên tắc mang tính chủ đạo trong marketing. Doanh nghiệp cần xác định thị trường nào mình sẽ hướng vào kinh doa...
3 Các nguyên tắc trên cần được các doanh nghiệp vận dụng và phối hợp trong quá trình tìm hiểu và đáp ứng nhu cầu. Trong đó...
4 - Marketing là một công cụ cạnh tranh giúp doanh nghiệp xác lập vị trí, uy tín của mình trên thị trường - Marketing trở ...
5 chiến lược truyền thông thích hợp, chương trình kích thích tiêu thụ đảm bảo chất lượng toàn diện. 1.2. Khái niệm marketi...
6 Trong quá trình triển khai chiến lược sản phẩm doanh nghiệm sẽ có những quyết định liên quan đến:  Kích thước tập hiệu ...
7 Thu hẹp dòng sản phẩm: khi doanh nghiệp nhận thấy một số chủng loại sản phẩm không bảo đảm thỏa mãn nhu cầu khách hàng, ...
8 Nhãn hiệu sản phẩm là tên gọi, thuật ngữ, dấu hiệu, biểu tượng hoặc tổng hợp những yếu tố trên nhằm xác nhận sản phẩm ha...
9  Doanh nghiệp sẽ tập trung đầu tư vào nghiên cứu để thường xuyên cải tiến nâng cao chất lượng.  Duy trì chất lượng sản...
10 1.3.1.5. Chu kỳ sống của sản phẩm Sau khi được tung ra thị trường, hầu như tất cả những sản phẩm đều phải trải qua 1 ch...
11 hàm chứa nhiều rủi ro, thậm chí có thể thất bại vì nhiều nguyên nhân. Để giảm bớt những yếu tố rủi ro này, doanh nghiệp...
12 Chiến lược giá cũng là yếu tố quan trọng nhất quyết định thị phần của doanh nghiệp và khả năng sinh lời. Việc định giá ...
13 - Định giá theo thời giá: là phương pháp dựa trên cơ sở giá của đối thủ, doanh nghiệp có thể định giá cao hơn, thấp hơn...
Xuất phát từ những nhận thức trên, tác giả đã chọn đề tài " Phân tích chiến lược marketing – mix với dòng sản phẩm collagen ADIVA của công ty TNHH TMDV Trần Toàn Phát

  1. 1. BỘ TÀI CHÍNH TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC TÀI CHÍNH – MARKETING KHOA MARKETING        NGÔ THỊ CẨM TRÚC LỚP: 14DMA1 KHÓA LUẬN TỐT NGHIỆP ĐẠI HỌC PHÂN TÍCH CHIẾN LƯỢC MARKETING MIX VỚI DÒNG SẢN PHẨM COLLAGEN ADIVA CỦA CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV TRẦN TOÀN PHÁT Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh – 2018
  2. 2. BỘ TÀI CHÍNH TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC TÀI CHÍNH – MARKETING KHOA MARKETING        NGÔ THỊ CẨM TRÚC LỚP: 14DMA1 KHÓA LUẬN TỐT NGHIỆP ĐẠI HỌC PHÂN TÍCH CHIẾN LƯỢC MARKETING MIX VỚI DÒNG SẢN PHẨM COLLAGEN ADIVA CỦA CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV TRẦN TOÀN PHÁT CHUYÊN NGÀNH: MARKETING TỔNG HỢP GIẢNG VIÊN HƯỚNG DẪN: THẠC SĨ DƯ THỊ CHUNG Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh – 2018
  3. 3. i NHẬN XÉT CỦA GIẢNG VIÊN HƯỚNG DẪN ......................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................... TP. Hồ Chí Minh, ngày…tháng…năm 2018
  4. 4. ii LỜI CẢM ƠN Trong suốt bốn tháng thực hiện đề tài, từ tháng 2/2018 đến tháng 5/2018 em đã đúc kết được rất nhiều kinh nghiệm từ công việc cũng như nhận được nhiều sự giúp đỡ từ phí thầy cô, đơn vị thực tập, các anh chị khóa trên và bạn bè. Trước tiên em xin cảm ơn Công ty TNHH TMDV Trần Toàn Phát và phòng Marketing đã tạo điều kiện cho em được tham gia thực tập và học hỏi kinh nghiệm. Bên canh đó, em muốn gửi lời cảm ơn đặc biệt đến anh Đoàn Minh Châu – người đã hướng dẫn cho em trong suốt quá trình thực tập. Các anh chị đã quan tâm và chỉ bảo kinh nghiệm cho em. Tuy bốn tháng thực tập ngắn ngủi nhưng đã cho em được hòa nhập với môi trường mới, tiếp xúc nhiều hơn với công việc. Đặc biệt hơn hết, em chân thành cám ơn cô Dư Thị Chung đã đồng hành cùng chúng em trong suốt thời gian thực hiện khóa luận tốt nghiệp đại học, giúp chúng em nhận ra những gì còn thiếu sót khi thực tập và báo cáo. Trong suốt quá trình cô đã hỗ trợ và tạo mọi điều kiện để chúng em có thể hoàn thành được khóa luận đúng thời hạn và tốt nhất. Em kính chức cô có thật nhiều sức khỏe để tiếp tục con đường dẫn dắt cho những thế hện sinh viên sau này. Cuối cùng em xin gửi lời cám ơn tới tất cả những người bạn đã chia sẻ kinh nghiệp và động viên em để em có thể hoàn thiện đề tại một cách tốt nhất. Xin chân thành cảm ơn! TP. Hồ Chí Minh, 04/05/2018 Sinh viên Ngô Thị Cẩm Trúc
  5. 5. iii MỤC LỤC NHẬN XÉT CỦA GIẢNG VIÊN HƯỚNG DẪN................................................................ i LỜI CẢM ƠN........................................................................................................................... ii DANH MỤC BẢNG ..............................................................................................................vii DANH MỤC HÌNH...............................................................................................................viii A. TỔNG QUAN .................................................................................................................... x 1. Lý do chọn đề tài ........................................................................................................... x 2. Mục tiêu nghiên cứu..................................................................................................... xi 3. Phạm vi đối tượng......................................................................................................... xi 4. Phương pháp nghiên cứu............................................................................................. xi 5. Kết cấu đề tài................................................................................................................xii B. NỘI DUNG ........................................................................................................................ 1 CHƯƠNG 1.CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN...................................................................................... 1 1.1. Khái niệm và vai trò của marketing – mix trong hoạt động kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp .................................................................................................................. 1 1.1.1. Khái niệm marketing................................................................................... 1 1.1.2. Các nguyên tắc và mục tiêu marketing..................................................... 1 1.1.2.1. Các nguyên tắc trong marketing ............................................................ 1 1.1.2.2. Mục tiêu trong marketing........................................................................ 3 1.1.3. Vai trò và chức năng của marketing.......................................................... 3 1.1.3.1. Vai trò của marketing.............................................................................. 3 1.1.3.2. Chức năng của marketing ....................................................................... 4 1.2. Khái niệm marketing – mix............................................................................... 5 1.3. Các thành phần cơ bản của marketing – mix.................................................. 5 1.3.1. Chiến lược sản phẩm................................................................................... 5 1.3.1.1. Kích thước tập hợp sản phẩm................................................................. 6 1.3.1.2. Nhãn hiệu sản phẩm................................................................................. 7
  6. 6. iv 1.3.1.3. Quyết định liên quan đến đăc tính sản phẩm........................................ 8 1.3.1.4. Các dịch vụ hỗ trợ của sản phẩm ........................................................... 9 1.3.1.5. Chu kỳ sống của sản phẩm.................................................................... 10 1.3.1.6. Chiến lược sản phẩm mới..................................................................... 10 1.3.2. Chiến lược giá............................................................................................ 11 1.3.2.1. Khái niệm và vai trò của chiến lược giá............................................. 11 1.3.2.2. Các phương pháp định giá.................................................................... 12 1.3.2.3. Các chiến lược giá ................................................................................. 13 1.3.3. Chiến lược phân phối................................................................................ 15 1.3.3.1. Khái niệm chiến lược phân phối.......................................................... 15 1.3.3.2. Vai trò của chiến lược phân phối......................................................... 15 1.3.3.3. Các dòng vận động trong kênh............................................................. 16 1.3.3.4. Cấu trúc kênh phân phối....................................................................... 17 1.3.3.5. Quản trị kênh phân phối ....................................................................... 19 1.3.4. Chiến lược chiêu thị.................................................................................. 22 1.3.4.1. Quảng cáo............................................................................................... 22 1.3.4.2. Khuyến mãi ............................................................................................ 23 1.3.4.3. Marketing trực tiếp................................................................................ 24 1.3.4.4. Quan hệ công chúng .............................................................................. 25 1.3.4.5. Chào hàng cá nhân................................................................................. 26 TÓM TẮT CHƯƠNG 1 ........................................................................................................ 28 CHƯƠNG 2.....PHÂN TÍCH HOẠT ĐỘNG MARKETING MIX CỦA CÔNG TY TRẦN TOÀN PHÁT ĐỐI VỚI DÒNG SẢN PHẨM COLLAGEN ADIVA......... 29 2.1. Tổng quan thị trường thực phẩm chức năng (TPCN) tại Việt Nam........... 29 2.2. Giới thiệu chung về công ty Trần Toàn Phát ................................................ 35 2.2.1. Thông tin công ty...................................................................................... 35 2.2.2. Lĩnh vực hoạt động ................................................................................... 35
  7. 7. v 2.2.3. Quá trình phát triển công ty..................................................................... 36 2.2.4. Tầm nhìn, sứ mệnh và giá trị cốt lõi của công ty.................................. 38 2.2.5. Tình hình hoạt động kinh doanh.............................................................. 38 2.3. Phân tích hoạt động marketing – mix của công ty đối với dòng sản phẩm collagen ADIVA........................................................................................................... 40 2.3.1. Chiến lược sản phẩm................................................................................. 40 2.3.1.1. Danh mục sản phẩm............................................................................... 40 2.3.1.2. Logo, bao bì, nhãn hiệu sản phẩm ....................................................... 41 2.3.1.3. Đặc tính sản phẩm.................................................................................. 44 2.3.1.4. Các dịch vụ bỗ trợ ................................................................................. 46 2.3.1.5. Chiến lược sản phẩm mới..................................................................... 47 2.3.2. Chiến lược giá............................................................................................ 47 2.3.2.1. Chiến lược giá........................................................................................ 47 2.3.2.2. Phương pháp định giá............................................................................ 49 2.3.3. Chiến lược phân phối................................................................................ 50 2.3.3.1. Cấu trúc kênh phân phối....................................................................... 51 2.3.3.2. Tổ chức hoạt động của kênh phân phối.............................................. 53 2.3.4. Chiến lược chiêu thị.................................................................................. 56 2.3.4.1. Quảng cáo............................................................................................... 56 2.3.4.2. Khuyến mãi ............................................................................................ 60 2.3.4.3. Marketing trực tiếp................................................................................ 61 2.3.4.4. Quan hệ công chúng .............................................................................. 66 TÓM TẮT CHƯƠNG 2 ........................................................................................................ 73 CHƯƠNG 3..... ĐÁNH GIÁ VÀ ĐỀ XUẤT MỘT SỐ GIẢI PHÁP HOÀN THIỆN CHIẾN LƯỢC MARKETING – MIX CỦA CÔNG TY TRẦN TOÀN PHÁT ĐỐI VỚI DÒNG SẢN PHẨM COLLAGEN ADIVA........................................................ 74 3.1. Đánh giá việc vận dụng chiến lược marketing – mix................................... 74
  8. 8. vi 3.1.1. Chiến lược sản phẩm................................................................................. 74 3.1.2. Chiến lược giá............................................................................................ 74 3.1.3. Chiến lược phân phối................................................................................ 75 3.1.4. Chiến lược chiêu thị.................................................................................. 75 3.2. Đánh giá thông qua bảng khảo sát.................................................................. 76 3.2.1. Mô tả mẫu nghiên cứu.............................................................................. 76 3.2.2. Phân tích sự hài lòng của khách hàng đối với sản phẩm của công ty.78 3.3. Phân tích ma trận SWOT................................................................................. 86 3.3.1. Strengths (Điểm mạnh)............................................................................. 86 3.3.2. Weaknesses (Điểm yếu)........................................................................... 86 3.3.3. Opportunities (Cơ hội).............................................................................. 86 3.3.4. Threats (Thách thức)................................................................................. 86 3.4. Đề xuất biện pháp ............................................................................................. 87 3.4.1. Đề xuất hoàn thiện chiến lược sản phẩm................................................ 87 3.4.2. Đề xuất hoàn thiện chiến lược giá........................................................... 88 3.4.3. Đề xuất hoàn thiện chiến lược phân phối............................................... 88 3.4.4. Đề xuất hoàn thiện chiến lược chiêu thị................................................. 90 TÓM TẮT CHƯƠNG 3 ........................................................................................................ 92 C. KẾT LUẬN ...................................................................................................................... 93 TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO...................................................................................................... 94 PHỤ LỤC ................................................................................................................................ 95
  9. 9. vii DANH MỤC BẢNG Bảng 2.1 Giá các sản phẩm collagen xách tay cạnh tranh với công ty........................... 32 Bảng 2.2 Doanh thu và lợi nhuận của công ty qua từng năm............................................ 38 Bảng 2.3 Danh mục sản phẩm collagen ADIVA................................................................. 41 Bảng 2.4 Bảng giá sản phẩm collagen ADIVA của công ty............................................. 47 Bảng 2.5 Danh sách các từ khóa để viết bài SEO cho website......................................... 65 Bảng 2.6 Nội dung chương trình trả thưởng cho nhà thuốc.............................................. 67 Bảng 2.7 Tình hình chương trình "Khách hàng chiến lược tháng 04/2015 đén03/2016 ........................................................................................................................................68 Bảng 2.8 Tình hình chương trình "Khách hàng chiến lược" tháng 04/2016 đến03/2017 ........................................................................................................................................69 Bảng 2.9 Tình hình chương trình "Nhà thuốc chuẩn ADIVA".......................................... 70 Bảng 3.1 Kết quả khảo sát về độ tuổi .................................................................................. 76 Bảng 3.2 Kết quả khảo sát về nghề nghiệp.......................................................................... 77 Bảng 3.3 Kết quả khảo sát về thu nhập................................................................................ 78 Bảng 3.4 Kết quả khảo sát về sự hài lòng của khách hàng đối với sản phẩm................. 79 Bảng 3.5 Kết quả khảo sát mức độ hài lòng của khách hàng về giá................................ 81 Bảng 3.6 Kết quả khảo sát mức độ hài lòng của khách hàng về phân phối.................... 82 Bảng 3.7 Kết quả khảo sát mức độ hài lòng của khách hàng về chiêu thị ...................... 84 Bảng 3.8 Kết quả khảo sát mức độ hài lòng của khách hàng............................................ 86
  10. 10. viii DANH MỤC HÌNH Hình 1.1 Chu kỳ sống của sản phẩm...................................................................................10 Hình 1.2 Quá trình phát triển sản phẩm mới......................................................................11 Hình 1.3 Cấu trúc kênh phân phối sản phẩm tiêu dùng....................................................18 Hình 1.4 Cấu trúc kênh phân phối sản phẩm công nghiệp...............................................18 Hình 2.1 Logo công ty cổ phẩm SPM ................................................................................34 Hình 2.2 Sản phẩm CopinKo Collagen ..............................................................................34 Hình 2.3 Website bán hàng trực tuyến của công ty..........................................................36 Hình 2.4 Collagen ADIVA đoạt sản phẩm vàng vì sức khỏe cộng đồng 2015.............37 Hình 2.5 Logo ADIVA.........................................................................................................42 Hình 2.6 Kết quả nghiên cứu lâm sàng về collagen peptide............................................45 Hình 2.7 Chứng nhận GRAS ...............................................................................................46 Hình 2.8 Website được thiết kế giúp khách hàng có thể đặt hàng trực truyến..............51 Hình 2.9 Sản phẩm collagen ADIVA được trưng bày tại Guardian ...............................53 Hình 2.10 Collagen ADIVA xuất hiện trong phim danh vọng phù hoa.........................57 Hình 2.11 Pop up Collagen ADVA xuất hiện trên chương trình ....................................58 Hình 2.12 KOL Khả Như nói về sản phẩm và chương trình khuyến mãi......................59 Hình 2.13 Website adiva.com.vn ........................................................................................62 Hình 2.14 Fanpage ADIVA .................................................................................................63 Hình 2.15 Sử dụng Google Keyword Planner để nghiên cứu từ khóa ...........................66 Hình 2.16 Đẩy lùi khô sạm, ngăn ngừa nếp nhăn – Hiệu quả sau 28 ngày sử dụng.....71 Hình 3.1 Tỉ lệ giới tính .........................................................................................................76 Hình 3.2 Tỉ lệ nghề nghiệp...................................................................................................77 Hình 3.3 Tỉ lệ thu nhập.........................................................................................................78 Hình 3.4 Biểu đồ mức độ hài lòng về sản phẩm ...............................................................80 Hình 3.5 Biểu đồ mức độ hài lòng của khách hàng về giá...............................................81 Hình 3.6 Biểu đồ mức độ hài lòng của khách hàng về phân phối...................................83
  11. 11. ix Hình 3.7 Biểu đồ mức độ hài lòng của khách hàng về chiêu thị.....................................85
  12. 12. x A. TỔNG QUAN 1. Lý do chọn đề tài Trong tình hình kinh tế hiện tại, với sự hội nhập kinh tế, xu hướng toàn cầu hóa thì mỗi doanh nghiệp nếu muốn đứng vững trên thị trường cần phải biết vận dụng linh hoạt hoạt động marketing – mix vào kinh doanh. Với nền kinh tế hiện nay, nhu cầu tiêu dùng của khách hàng cũng thay đổi nhiều hơn, họ đòi hỏi cao hơn. Chính vì vậy mà cuộc cạnh tranh giữa các doanh nghiệp ngày càng quyết liệt hơn. Họ cần phải thấu hiểu nhu cầu của khách hàng và thỏa mãn nhu cầu đó một cách tốt nhất. Hoạt động marketing – mix đóng vai trò quyết định vị trí của doanh nghiệp ở đâu trên thị trường. Doanh nghiệp khi kinh doanh thì không thể tách ra khỏi thị trường, marketing – mix sẽ là cầu nối giữa các hoạt động của doanh nghiệp đến với thị trường, với khách hàng. Điều này cũng không ngoại lệ với đối với thị trường thực phẩm chức năng, đặc biệt là collagen. Hiện nay sự phát triển của các mạng công nghiệp, kinh tế đem tới cho chúng ta những tiến bộ về khoa học – kỹ thuật. Bên cạnh thành tựu to lớn về sự tiến bộ của các lĩnh vực thì sức khỏe con người cũng đang dần giảm dần. Các căn bệnh mãn tính ngày càng trở nên phổ biến. Bệnh mãn tính là căn bệnh không thể dùng thuốc để tránh mà phải nhờ đến chế độ ăn uống và sinh hoạt hằng ngày của con người. Mọi người bắt đầu quan tâm hơn tới sức khỏe của mình và hạn chế việc đưa quá nhiều hóa chất vào cơ thể. Các hợp chất được làm từ nhiên nhiên và động vật, y học cổ truyền đang bắt đầu được sử dụng trở lại. Chính vì lý do này mà thực phẩm chức năng dần trở nên có chỗ đứng trên thị trường. Thực phẩm chức năng có nhiều loại và sẽ giúp thỏa mãn các nhu cầu của người tiêu dùng như tăng sức đề kháng, phòng ngừa bệnh tật hoặc đơn giản là cung cấp đầy đủ dinh dưỡng cho cơ thể. Collagen cũng là một loại thực phẩm chức năng. Tác dụng thường thấy của collagen đó là làm đẹp. Trước đây collagen thường được dùng trong sản xuất các loại kem dưỡng da, mặt nạ,… để khiến làn da trở nên đẹp hơn. Nhưng hiện tại người tiêu
  13. 13. xi dùng có xu hướng bổ sung trực tiếp collagen vào cơ thể nhằm phát huy tác dụng cao hơn. Chính vì vậy mà các loại thực phẩm chức năng được làm từ collagen cũng dần bắt đầu xuất hiện tại thị trường. Các doanh nghiệp sản xuất và nhập khẩu collagen cũng trở nên nhiều hơn và sự cạnh tranh cũng trở nên quyết liệt hơn. Chính vì vậy việc xây dựng một chiến lược marketing – mix hợp lý và chặt chẽ là điều cần thiết cho doanh nghiệp. Đây là công cụ hỗ trợ cho doanh nghiệp trong việc kinh doanh để có thể phục vụ khách hàng được tốt hơn. Xuất phát từ những nhận thức trên, tác giả đã chọn đề tài “Phân tích chiến lược marketing – mix với dòng sản phẩm collagen ADIVA của công ty TNHH TMDV Trần Toàn Phát”. 2. Mục tiêunghiên cứu Mục tiêu của nghiên cứu này đó là: - Tổng quan thị trường thực phẩm chức năng nói chung và collagen nói riêng tại thành phố Hồ Chí Minh - Phân tích chiến lược marketing – mix của công ty TNHH Trần Toàn Phát đối với dòng sản phẩm collagen ADIVA. - Một số biện pháp nhằm hoàn thiện chiến lược marketing – mix của công ty TNHH Trần Toàn Phát về dòng sản phẩm collagen ADIVA. 3. Phạm vi đối tượng - Phạm vi nghiên cứu: nghiên cứu chiến lược marketing – mix của công ty TNHH Trần Toàn Phát từ năm 2014 – 2017. Sử dụng dữ liệu thứ cấp từ năm 2010 đến nay. - Đối tượng: chiến lược marketing – mix của công ty TNHH Trần Toàn Phát đối với dòng sản phẩm collagen ADIVA. 4. Phương pháp nghiên cứu Đề tài sử dụng hai phương pháp là nghiên cứu định tính và nghiên cứu định đượng gồm thu thập dữ liệu sơ cấp và dữ liệu thứ cấp. Dữ liệu thứ cấp được tổng hợp
  14. 14. xii thông qua nhiều nguồn khác nhau như sách báo, tài liệu nghiên cứu, internet, thông tin nội bộ từ công ty. Phương pháp thu thập thông tin qua bảng khảo sát giúp lấy được thông tin định lượng để phục vụ cho việc phân tích chiến lược marketing – mix của công ty. Từ đó đề xuất giải pháp cho công ty. Ngoài ra đề tài còn sử dụng Excel để phân tích và xử lý thông tin thu thập được qua bảng khảo sát. 5. Kết cấu đề tài Kết cấu của đề tài gồm 3 phần: Chương 1: Cơ sở lý luận Chương 2: Phân tích chiến lược marketing – mix với dòng sản phẩm collagen ADIVA của công ty TNHH Trần Toàn Phát Chương 3: Một số giải pháp hoàn thiện chiến lược marketing – mix với dòng sản phẩm collagen ADIVA của công ty TNHH Trần Toàn Phát.
  15. 15. 1 B. NỘI DUNG CHƯƠNG 1. CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN 1.1. Khái niệm và vai trò của marketing – mix trong hoạt động kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp 1.1.1. Khái niệm marketing Có nhiều cách định nghĩa về marketing khác nhau. Theo Philip Kotler “Marketing là quá trình tạo dựng các giá trị từ khách hàng và mối quan hệ thân thiết với khách hàng nhằm mục đích thu về giá trị lợi ích cho doanh nghiệp, tổ chức từ những giá trị đã được tạo ra” Theo hiệp hội marketing Hoa Kỳ: “Marketing là quá trình lên kế hoạch và tạo dựng mô hình sản phẩm (concept), hệ thống phân phối, giá cả và các chiến dịch promotion nhằm tạo ra những sản phẩm hoặc dịch vụ (exchanges/marketing offerings) có khả năng thỏa mãn nhu câu các cá nhân hoặc tổ chức nhất định” Còn theo E.J McCarthy thì: “Marketing là quá trình thực hiện các hoạt động nhằm đạt được các mục tiêu của tổ chức thông qua việc đoán trước các nhu cầu của khách hàng hoặc người tiêu thụ để điều khiển các dòng hàng hóa dịch vụ thoả mãn các nhu cầu từ nhà sản xuất tới các khách hàng hoặc người tiêu thụ”(Theo E.J McCarthy). Theo như những định nghĩa trên thì Marketing là quá trình mà qua đó cá nhân hay tổ chức có thể thỏa mãn nhu cầu của con người thông qua việc tạo ra và trao đổi các sản phẩm. 1.1.2. Các nguyên tắc và mục tiêu marketing 1.1.2.1. Các nguyên tắc trong marketing Marketing có rất nhiều nguyên tắc, Capond & Hulbert ( Marketing Management in the 21 century – 2001) đã đưa ra các nguyên tắc cơ bản nhất của marketing như sau:  Nguyên tắc 1: Nguyên tắc chọn lọc
  16. 16. 2 Đây là nguyên tắc mang tính chủ đạo trong marketing. Doanh nghiệp cần xác định thị trường nào mình sẽ hướng vào kinh doanh chứ không phải tập trung toàn bộ thị trường.  Nguyên tắc 2: Nguyên tắc tập trung Nguyên tắc này hướng doanh nghiệp tập trung mọi nỗ lực đáp ứng thị trường mục tiêu đã chọn.  Nguyên tắc 3: Nguyên tắc giá trị khách hàng. Biểu thị sự thành công của doanh nghiệp trong thị trường mục tiêu khi nó có thể thỏa mãn nhu cầu của khách hàng cả về chức năng cũng như cảm xúc, nghĩa là khách hàng cảm nhận được giá trị mà sản phầm, dịch vụ cung ứng cho họ (cao hoặc tốt hơn đối thủ cạnh tranh).  Nguyên tắc 4: Nguyên tắc lợi thế khác biệt/ dị biệt Nguyên tắc này đặt nền móng cho Marketing. Nói đến marketing là nói đến sự khác biệt hóa. Sự khác biệt làm cho khách hàng có ấn tượng và chú ý sản phẩm của mình so với người khác.  Nguyên tắc 5: Nguyên tắc phối hợp Nói lên cách thức thực hiện Marketing để đạt được những nguyên tắc đã nêu. Marketing không phải là công việc riêng của nội phận Marketing mà là công việc của tất cả các thành viên trong tổ chức, để cùng nhau tạo ra khách hàng thông qua việc tạo ra giá trị hoàn hảo cho họ  Nguyên tắc 6: Nguyên tắc quá trình Sự thay đổi nhanh chóng của môi trường Marketing và khách hàng mục tiêu ( nhu cầu, quan điểm, nhận thức về giá trị) sẽ làm cho những lợi thế hiện tại của doanh nghiệp khó bền vững. Thị trường luôn biến động, những gì tạo nên giá trị cao cho khách hàng hôm nay có thể thay đổi trong ngày mai. Vì vậy, phải xác định Marketing là một quá trình chứ không phải là một biến cố, sự kiện.
  17. 17. 3 Các nguyên tắc trên cần được các doanh nghiệp vận dụng và phối hợp trong quá trình tìm hiểu và đáp ứng nhu cầu. Trong đó, nguyên tắc giá trị khách hàng luôn là trọng tâm. 1.1.2.2. Mục tiêutrong marketing Tối đa hóa tiêu thụ: Mục tiêu marketing là tạo điều kiện dễ dàng kích thích hàng hàng, tối đa hóa việc tiêu dùng, điều này dẫn đến gia tăng chất lượng, giúp doanh nghiệp phát triển sản xuất và xã hội có nhiều hàng hóa, dịch vụ. Tối đa hóa sự thỏa mãn của khách hàng: Tối đa hóa tiêu thụ là mục tiêu đầu tiên, nhưng mục tiêu quan trọng hơn của marketing là tối đa hóa sự thỏa mãn của khách hàng. Sự thỏa mãn này là tiền đề cho việc mua lặp lại và sự trung thành của khách hàng đối với nhãn hiệu, sự tin cậy, sự tín nhiệm đối với nhà sản xuất. Tối đa hóa sự lựa chọn của khách hàng: Tối đa hóa sự lựa chọn của khách hàng là cung cấp cho khách hàng sự đa dạng, phong phú về chủng loại, về chất lượng, giá trị của sản phẩm hay dịch vụ, phù hợp với những nhu cầu cá biệt, thường xuyên thay đổi của khách hàng, nhờ vậy mà họ có thể thỏa mãn nhu cầu của mình. Tối đa hóa chất lượng sản phẩm: Thông qua việc cung cấp cho xã hội những sản phẩm/dịch vụ có giá trị, giúp người tiêu dùng và xã hội thỏa mãn ngày càng đầy đủ hơn, cao cấp hơn và hướng tới mục tiêu cuối cùng là tối đa hóa chất lượng cuộc sống. 1.1.3. Vai trò và chức năng của marketing 1.1.3.1. Vai trò của marketing Marketing có 4 vai trò chính: - Marketing hướng dẫn doanh nghiệp nghệ thuật phát hiện nhu cầu khách hàng cũng như nghệ thuật làm hài lòng khách hàng, tạo thế chủ động và định hướng cho hoạt động kinh doanh. - Marketing là cầu nối giúp doanh nghiệp giải quyết tốt các mối quan hệ và dung hòa lợi ích của doanh nghiệp mình với lợi ích của người tiêu dùng và lợi ích xã hội.
  18. 18. 4 - Marketing là một công cụ cạnh tranh giúp doanh nghiệp xác lập vị trí, uy tín của mình trên thị trường - Marketing trở thành “trái tim” của mọi hoạt động trong doanh nghiệp, các quyết định khác về công nghệ, tài chính, nhân lực đều phụ thuộc phần lớn vào các quyết định marketing như: sản xuất sản phẩm gì? Cho thị trường nào? Sản xuất như thế nào? Với số lượng bao nhiêu? 1.1.3.2. Chức năng của marketing Chức năng Marketing được xác đinh tùy thuộc vào đặc điểm về sản xuất kinh doanh và sản phẩm của doanh nghiệp. Có 4 chức năng chủ yếu sau: Chức năng thích ứng: Là chức năng làm sản phẩm thích ứng với nhu cầu khách hàng, của thị trường. Với chức năng này, Marketing vừa nghiên cứu, thăm dò nhu cầu thị trường để vừa thỏa mãn tối đa nhu cầu; đồng thời tạo ra nhu cầu mới, làm thay đổi cơ cấu nhu cầu giúp cho doanh nghiệp thu được lợi nhuận ngày càng nhiều hơn. Để thực hiện chức năng thích ứng, bộ phận Marketing phải phân tích môi trường và nghiên cứu thị trường nhằm dự báo và thích ứng với các yếu tố môi trường có ảnh hưởng đến sự thành công hay thất bại của doanh nghiệp, tập hợp thông tin để quyết định các vấn đề Marketing đảm trách. Chức năng phân phối: Là chức năng tổ chức quá trình vận động hàng hóa sau khi sản xuất đến giao cho người tiêu dùng, nhằm giải quyết trở ngại ách tắc, làm cho quá trình lưu thông suốt . Chức năng tiêu thụ: là chức năng rất quan trọng của maketing. Nó giúp doanh nghiệp đẩy nhanhòng xoay của vốn, hạn chế rủi ro. Chức năng tiêu thụ đựoc thực hiện thông qua hoạt động kiểm soát giá cả, các phương pháp nghiệp vụ và nghệ thuật bán hàng. Chức năng yểm trợ: là chức năng kích thích, tác động và thúc đẩy tiêu thụ.Chức năng yểm trợ bao gồm các hoạt động tổ chức, thực hiện, kiểm soát và đánh giá các
  19. 19. 5 chiến lược truyền thông thích hợp, chương trình kích thích tiêu thụ đảm bảo chất lượng toàn diện. 1.2. Khái niệm marketing – mix Marketing mix (còn được gọi là marketing hỗn hợp) là một công cụ kinh doanh được phối hợp hoặc sắp xếp các thành phần của marketing sao cho phù hợp với doanh nghiệp, để doanh nghiệp đạt được mục tiêu tiếp thị của mình. Thuật ngữ marketing – mix được sử dụng bới Neil Borden lần đầu tiên vào năm 1953. Ông là chủ tịch của hiệp hội Marketing Hoa Kỳ. Sau đó vào năm 1960, nhà tiếp thị E. Jerome McCarthy đã đề nghị phân loại theo 4P. Khái niệm 4P này hiện đang được sử dụng rộng rãi và 4P này bao gồm: price (giá cả), product (sản phẩm), promotion (xúc tiến thương mại), và place (phân phối). Với việc sử dụng marketing – mix một cách đúng đắn sẽ giúp việc kinh doanh của các doanh nghiệp diễn ra suôn sẻ và hạn chế những rủi ro, giúp doanh nghiệp đạt được mục tiêu tối đa được đặt ra. 1.3. Các thành phần cơ bản của marketing – mix 1.3.1. Chiến lược sản phẩm Khái niệm chiến lược sản phẩm Chiến lược sản phẩm là định hướng và quyết định liên quan đến sản xuất và kinh doanh sản phẩm trên cơ sở bảo đảm thỏa mãn nhu cầu của khách hàng trong từng thời kỳ hoạt động kinh doanh và các mục tieu marketing của doanh nghiệp. Vai trò của chiến lược sản phẩm Chiến lược sản phẩm có vai trò quan trọng trong chiến lược marketing:  Chiến lược sản phẩm là công cụ cạnh tranh bền vững của doanh nghiệp  Thực hiện tốt chiến lược sản phẩm thì các chiến lược định giá, phân phối và chiêu thị mới triển khai và phối hợp một cách hiệu quả.  Triển khai chiến lược sản phẩm là một trong những yếu tố giúp doanh nghiệp thực hiện tốt các mục tiêu marketing được đặt ra trong từng thời kỳ.
  20. 20. 6 Trong quá trình triển khai chiến lược sản phẩm doanh nghiệm sẽ có những quyết định liên quan đến:  Kích thước tập hiệu sản phẩm  Nhãn hiệu sản phẩm  Quyết định về chất lượng  Vấn đề thiết kế bao bì  Dịch vụ hỗ trợ cho sản phẩm  Phát triển sản phẩm mới 1.3.1.1. Kích thước tập hợp sản phẩm Kích thước của tập hợp sản phẩm là số loại sản phẩm cùng với số lượng chủng loại và mẫu mã sản phẩm. Kích thước tập hợp sản phẩm gồm các số đo: Chiều rộng của tập hợp sản phẩm: Số loại sản phẩm (hoặc dịch vụ) mà doanh nghiệp dự định cung ứng cho thị trường. Nó được xem là danh mục sản phẩm kinh doanh, thể hiện mức độ đa dạng hóa sản phẩm của doanh nghiệp. Chiều dài của tập hợp sản phẩm: Mỗi loại sản phẩm kinh doanh sẽ có nhiều chủng loại khác nhau, số lượng chủng loại quyết định chiều dài của tập hợp sản phẩm, doanh nghiệp thường gọi là dòng sản phẩm. Chiều sâu của tập hợp sản phẩm: Mẫu mã sản phẩm gắn với từng chủng loại sản phẩm. Quyết định về danh mục sản phẩm kinh doanh Hạn chế danh mục sản phẩm kinh doanh: Qua phân tích tình hình thị trường và khả năng của mình, doanh nghiệp quyết định loại bỏ những nhóm hàng hoặc loại sản phẩm mà họ cho rằng ít hoặc không có hiệu quả. Mở rộng sản phẩm kinh doanh: Ngoài những ngành hàng hoặc loại sản phẩm kinh doanh, doanh nghiệp quyết định mở rộng sang lĩnh vực kinh doanh khác hoặc mở rộng them danh mục sản phẩm kinh doanh. Quyết định về dòng sản phẩm:
  21. 21. 7 Thu hẹp dòng sản phẩm: khi doanh nghiệp nhận thấy một số chủng loại sản phẩm không bảo đảm thỏa mãn nhu cầu khách hàng, không đem lại lợi nhuận cho doanh nghiệp. Mở rộng sản phẩm kinh doanh: nhằm tăng khả năng lựa chọn sản phẩm, thỏa mãn nhu cầu cho những nhóm khách hàng khác nhau. Hiện đại hóa dòng sản phẩm: loại trừ những chủng loại sản phẩm lạc hậu, cải tiến và giới thiệu những sản phẩm mới hơn. Hoàn thiện và nâng cao đặc tính sử dụng của sản phẩm nhằm đáp ứng nhu cầu ngày càng cao của người.  Hoàn thiện cấu trúc kỹ thuật của sản phẩm  Nâng cao thông số kỹ thuật của sản phẩm  Tăng cường tính hữu dụng của sản phẩm Tùy theo từng mục tiêu Marketing mà doanh nghiệp đặt ra trong từng thời kỳ khác nhau mà dựa vào đó doanh nghiệp có những quyết định liên quan đến sản phẩm sao cho phù hợp. Khi nhận thấy rủi ro hoặc sản phẩm không được khách hàng chấp nhận, doanh nghiệp có thể sử dụng các quyết định như: hạn chế doanh mục sản phẩm, thu hẹp dòng sản phẩm… Điều này sẽ giúp doanh nghiệp điều chỉnh chiến lược Marketing sao cho phù hợp và tránh các nguy cơ hoặc tổn thất. Hoặc khi nhận thấy môi trường thuận lợi doanh nghiệp có thể đưa ra các quyết định như mở rộng dòng sản phẩm, hiện đại hóa dòng sản phẩm… Tóm lại, nếu doanh nghiệp đưa ra được các quyết định đúng đắn sẽ giúp sản phẩm được hoàn thiện hơn, giảm rủi ro và tận dụng được sự thuận lợi từ môi trường kinh doanh. 1.3.1.2. Nhãn hiệu sản phẩm Nhãn hiệu sản phẩm là một thành phần cực kỳ quan trọng trong chiến lược sản phẩm, hầu hết các doanh nghiệp đều kinh doanh sản phẩm với những nhãn hiệu cụ thể, chiến lược định vị và những hoạt động marketing cũng sẽ tập trung cho nhãn hiệu.
  22. 22. 8 Nhãn hiệu sản phẩm là tên gọi, thuật ngữ, dấu hiệu, biểu tượng hoặc tổng hợp những yếu tố trên nhằm xác nhận sản phẩm hay dịch vụ của một doanh nghiệp và phân biệt với sản phẩm của đối thủ cạnh tranh. Việc lựa chọn một nhãn hiệu là quyết định quan trọng của Marketing. Chức năng của nhãn hiệu sản phẩm bao gồm: chức năng thực tiễn, chức năng bảo đảm, chức năng cá thể hóa, chức năng tạo sự vui thích, chức năng huyên biệt, chức năng dễ phân biệt. Quyết định về cách đặt tên nhãn hiệu Tùy theo đặc điểm kinh doanh sản phẩm và chiến lược của mỗi doanh nghiệp mà họ sẽ lựa chọn một trong những phương án sau đây: đặt tên theo từng sản phẩm riêng biệt, đặt một tên cho tất cả các sản phẩm của công ty, đặt tên sản phẩm theo từng nhóm hàng, kết hợp tên doanh nghiệp và tên nhãn hiệu. Một nhãn hiệu được xem là lý tưởng nếu có những đặc trưng sau: dễ đọc, dễ nhận dạng, dễ nhớ; tạo sự liên tưởng đến đặc tính sản phẩm; nói lên chất lượng sản phẩm; gây ấn tượng; tạo sự khác biệt. 1.3.1.3. Quyết định liênquan đến đăc tính sản phẩm Quyết định chất lượng sản phẩm Chất lượng sản phẩm là 1 trong những công cụ định vị chủ yếu của nhà làm marketing. Khi triển khai một thương hiệu, doanh nghiệp sẽ phải lựa chọn một mức chất lượng và những thuộc tính khác để đáp ứng yêu cầu của định vị thương hiệu mà họ đã lựa chọn khi hướng đến thị trường mục tiêu. Doanh nghiệp có thể lựa chọn kinh doanh sản phẩm ở mức chất lượng thấp, trung bình, chất lượng cao và chất lượng tuyệt hảo. Để bảo đảm chất lượng sản phẩm trong quá trình sản xuất – kinh doanh, niềm tin của khách hàng về chất lượng sản phẩm và uy tín của mình, doanh nghiệp thực hiện quản lý chất lượng rất chặt chẽ. Chiến lược quản lý chất lượng theo thời gian được triển khai theo 3 hướng:
  23. 23. 9  Doanh nghiệp sẽ tập trung đầu tư vào nghiên cứu để thường xuyên cải tiến nâng cao chất lượng.  Duy trì chất lượng sản phẩm, đảm bảo chất lượng sản phẩm không thay đổi.  Giảm chất lượng sản phẩm nhằm bù đắp chi phí tăng hoặc nhằm nâng lợi nhuận. Đặc tính sản phẩm Các doanh nghiệp thường xuyên nghiên cứu thị trường, hành vi khách hàng để đưa vào sản phẩm những đặc tính mới nhằm tạo sự khác biệt. Thiết kế sản phẩm Thiết kế sản phẩm phải đảm bảo tính chất, hình dáng, công dụng và độ tin cậy của sản phẩm, theo đó nó còn phải giúp người mua cảm thấy an toàn, dễ dàng sử dụng, hưởng được những dich vụ tốt. 1.3.1.4. Các dịch vụ hỗ trợ của sản phẩm Trong các ngành sản xuất sản phẩm vật chất, có nhiều doanh nghiệp muốn chủ động cung ứng các dịch vụ cho khách hàng của mình. Như các nhà sản xuất trang thiết bị, máy văn phòng, máy tính, … đều phải đảm bảo dịch vụ hỗ trợ sản phẩm cho người mua. Ngay cả khi sản phẩm của họ thực sự tốt, nhưng nếu họ làm dịch vụ hỗ trợ cho sản phẩm đó không tốt, thì vẫn khó có thể tạo ra lợi thế cạnh tranh. Còn nếu doanh nghiệp đảm bảo tốt dịch vụ hỗ trợ sản phẩm thì có thể kiếm được nhiều lợi nhuận. Các doanh nghiệp có thể lựa chọn những dịch vụ sau để hỗ trợ:  Bảo hành, bảo trì và sữa chữa sản phẩm  Chuyên chở, lắp đặt sản phẩm  Cung ứng chi tiết, phụ tùng thay thế  Tư vấn tiêu dùng  Sử dụng thử sản phẩm
  24. 24. 10 1.3.1.5. Chu kỳ sống của sản phẩm Sau khi được tung ra thị trường, hầu như tất cả những sản phẩm đều phải trải qua 1 chu kì sống. Tùy vào mỗi giai đoạn của chu kì mà doanh nghiệp sẽ có những chiến lược Marketing khác nhau. Chu kỳ sống của sản phẩm là thuật ngữ mô tả sự biến đổi của sản lượng và doanh số trong các giai đoạn khác nhau của quá trình kinh doanh sản phẩm kể từ lúc sản phẩm được giới thiệu cho đến khi rút lui khỏi thị trường Chu kỳ sống của sản phẩm gồm 4 giai đoạn: giai đoạn giới thiệu hay triển khai sản phẩm trên thị trường, giai đoạn phát triển hay tăng trưởng, giai đoạn chín muồi, giai đoạn suy thoái. Hình 1.1 Chu kỳ sống của sản phẩm Những quyết định marketing của doanh nghiệp phụ thuộc rất lớn vào việc doanh nghiệp đang đứng ở giai đoạn nào trong chu kỳ sống của sản phẩm. Và ứng với mỗi chu kỳ sống sẽ có những đặc điểm và chiến lược marketing khác nhau. 1.3.1.6. Chiến lược sản phẩm mới Phát triển sản phẩm mới là một vấn đề cực kì quan trọng trong chiến lược sản phẩm của doanh nghiệp. Không có doanh nghiệp nào duy trì và phát triển hoạt động kinh doanh chỉ với một loại hoặc một nhóm sản phẩm không đổi. Tuy nhiên nó cũng
  25. 25. 11 hàm chứa nhiều rủi ro, thậm chí có thể thất bại vì nhiều nguyên nhân. Để giảm bớt những yếu tố rủi ro này, doanh nghiệp thường xem xét quá trình phát triển mới qua nhiều giai đoạn Hình 1.2 Quá trình phát triểnsản phẩm mới 1.3.2. Chiến lược giá 1.3.2.1. Khái niệm và vai trò của chiến lược giá Khái niệm chiến lược giá Chiến lược giá là những định hướng dài hạn về giá nhằm đạt được mục tiêu kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp. Vai trò của chiến lược giá Chiến lược giá là yếu tố duy nhất trong marketing – mix trực tiếp tạo ra thu thập. Chiến lược giá là yếu tố quyết định sự lựa chọn sản phẩm của người mua. Gía ảnh hưởng đến việc lựa chọn sản phẩm của khách hàng bởi vì đó là số tiền họ phải bỏ ra để đổi lấy lợi ích của hàng hóa.
  26. 26. 12 Chiến lược giá cũng là yếu tố quan trọng nhất quyết định thị phần của doanh nghiệp và khả năng sinh lời. Việc định giá cao hay thấp sẽ ảnh hưởng đến thị phần của doanh nghiệp và kết quả kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp. Chiến lược giá là một công cụ hữu hiệu để thâm nhập thị trường, thu hút và giữ khách hàng. 1.3.2.2. Các phương pháp định giá Một số yếu tố làm căn cứ cho việc định giá  Sự tác động của nhu cầu  Sự tác động của chi phí  Sự tác động của cạnh tranh Các phương pháp định giá - Định giá dựa trên cơ sở chi phí Định giá bằng cách cộng thêm vào chi phí: đây là cách định giá đơn giản nhất. Doanh nghiệp chỉ cần cộng thêm mức biên lãi vào giá thành của sản phẩm để có giá bán. Định giá bằng cách phân tích mức hòa vốn và định giá theo lợi nhuận mục tiêu: người ta có thể sử dụng điểm hòa vốn như một công cụ để tính giá cả sản phẩm và ảnh hưởng của nó đến sản lượng và doanh số. Có thể đưa ra các mức giá tương ứng với các khối lượng bán có thể có để đạt được lợi nhuận mục tiêu. - Định giá dựa trên cảm nhận của người mua đối với giá cả và giá trị: phương pháp định giá này không căn cứ vào chi phí để sản xuất ra sản phẩm mà căn cứ vào cảm nhận của người tiêu dùng về giá trị sản phẩm. Định giá dựa vào chi phí và định giá dựa vào cảm nhận của người tiêu thụ đối với giá ả và giá trị sản phẩm có qui trình hoàn toàn trái ngược nhau. - Định giá dựa vào cạnh tranh
  27. 27. 13 - Định giá theo thời giá: là phương pháp dựa trên cơ sở giá của đối thủ, doanh nghiệp có thể định giá cao hơn, thấp hơn hoặ bằng giá của đối thủ. Với cách định giá này doanh nghiệp ít chú ý tới đường cầu và giá thành của mình. - Đinh giá theo đấu thầu: có hai hình thức định giá theo đấu thầu là định giá theo đấu thầu giá cao và định giá theo đấu thầu giá thấp. Quy trình định giá  Xác định chi phí phục vụ giá cả  Xác định nhu cầu thị trường  Phân tích hàng hóa và giá cả của đối thủ cạnh tranh  ng khảo sát này! Mã tài liệu : 600841 Tải đầy đủ luận văn theo 2 cách : - Link tải dưới bình luận . - Nhắn tin zalo 0932091562

