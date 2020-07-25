Successfully reported this slideshow.
VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI
TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E-LEARNING
BÁO CÁO THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP
XÂY DỰNG KẾ HOẠCH KINH DOANH CAFÉ SỨC KHỎE...
CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM
Độc lập – Tự do – Hạnh phúc
-----...
NHẬN XÉT BÁO CÁO THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP
..................................
PHIẾU BÀI TẬP VẬN DỤNG TRƯỚC TỐT NGHIỆP
I. Yêu cầu
Anh/Chị hãy nêu t...
MỤC LỤC
LỜI MỞ ĐẦU.....................................................
3.3. Đánh giá hiệu quả tài chính.......................................
DANH MỤC HÌNH ẢNH – BẢNG BIỂU
Bảng 2.1.Dự trữ cà phê sẽ thấp nhất 6...
1 LỜI MỞ ĐẦU Ngày nay, khi cuộc sống con người ngày càng trở nên tất bật, căng thẳng ngày càng nhiều. Đồng thời đời sống n...
CHƯƠNG 1: GIỚI THIỆU TỔNG QUAN
1.1 Giới thiệuý tưởng
Gần một năm trở...
Công ty TNHH B QUEEN không ngại ngần bày tỏ kì vọng của mình vào một...
1.3. Cơ sở thực hiện
Trong thời gian tới khi khách hàng chuyển qua s...
B QUEEN sẽ sở hữu các thương hiệu mạnh và đáp ứng thế giới người ti...
lợi cho sức khỏe thì lại được hướng theo nhóm lợi ích khác mà khô...
Café – Pha phin truyền thống: Chính không truyền thông điệp bảo vệ s...
18 loại tinh chất trái cây – Tế bào gốc nhân sâm
Xuất xứ: Nhập khẩu ...
"Để có một ly cà phê ngon có chất lượng tốt thì chúng ta phải nói đ...
CHƯƠNG 2: KẾ HOẠCH MARKETING
2.1. Tổng quan kế hoạch marketing
2.1.1...
trong năm tới. Trong số những nguồn cung cấp chủ chốt cho thị trường...
trữ cuối vụ của thị trường này dự báo sẽ ở mức lần lượt 12,3 triệu...
BMI Research dự báo sản lượng cà phê niên vụ 2017-2018 sẽ phục hồi...
Trong khi đó Vinacafe chỉ tập trung vào các sản phẩm được chế biến ...
Dù là thương hiệu ngoại nhưng rất được lòng người Việt. Nescafe là ...
50% tần suất truyền thông của ngành. Vinacafe chiếm 15% tần suất tru...
xay dung ke hoach kinh doanh cafe suc khoe cho cong ty

BÁO CÁO THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP
XÂY DỰNG KẾ HOẠCH KINH DOANH CAFÉ SỨC KHỎE CHO CÔNG TY TNHH B.QUEEN

xay dung ke hoach kinh doanh cafe suc khoe cho cong ty

  1. 1. VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI
TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E-LEARNING
BÁO CÁO THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP
XÂY DỰNG KẾ HOẠCH KINH DOANH CAFÉ SỨC KHỎE CHO CÔNG TY TNHH B.QUEEN
Họ và tên: .......
Lớp: ...........
Ngành: ........
Thời gian thực tập: .........
Giảng viên hướng dẫn: ..........
TP.HCM – tháng 12 năm 2018
  2. 2. VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI
TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E – LEARNING
CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM
Độc lập – Tự do – Hạnh phúc
------------o0o-------------
XÁC NHẬN CỦA ĐƠN VỊ THỰC TẬP
Đơn vị thực tập: ....................................................................
Có trụ sở tại: ..........................................................................................................
Điện thoại: .............................................................................................................
Website:..................................................................................................................................
Email:......................................................................................................................................
Xác nhận: Anh/chị:...................................................................................................................................
Sinh ngày: ...............................................................................................................................
Số CMT:..................................................................................................................................
Sinh viên lớp:.........................................................................................................................
Mã Sinh viên:.........................................................................................................................
Có thực tập tại đơn vị (Công ty) trong khoảng thời gian: …………..đến ngày ............
Nhận xét:
.................................................................................................................................................
.................................................................................................................................................
.................................................................................................................................................
.................................................................................................................................................
.................................................................................................................................................
……….Ngày…. tháng …. năm …..
Xác nhận của đơn vị thực tập
Chữ ký và dấu xác nhận của cơ quan
  3. 3. VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI
TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E – LEARNING
NHẬN XÉT BÁO CÁO THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP
.................................................................................................................................................
.................................................................................................................................................
.................................................................................................................................................
.................................................................................................................................................
.................................................................................................................................................
.................................................................................................................................................
.................................................................................................................................................
.................................................................................................................................................
.................................................................................................................................................
.................................................................................................................................................
.................................................................................................................................................
.................................................................................................................................................
.................................................................................................................................................
....Ngày…... Tháng…... Năm.....
Giảng viên hướng dẫn
(Ký, ghi rõ họ tên)
  4. 4. VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI
TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E – LEARNING
PHIẾU BÀI TẬP VẬN DỤNG TRƯỚC TỐT NGHIỆP
I. Yêu cầu
Anh/Chị hãy nêu từ 3 đến 5 vấn đề và giải pháp tương ứng có thể vận dụng tại doanh nghiệp nơi anh/chị đang công tác hoặc thực tập.
II. Thông tin Sinh viên:
Họ và tên Sinh viên: . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Mã Sinh viên: ...................................................................................................................................
Lớp: ..................................................................................................................................................
Ngành: .................................................................................................................
Đơn vị thực tập (hoặc công tác): ................................................................................................
Cán bộ quản lý trực tiếp tại đơn vị thực tập (hoặc công tác):..................................................
Điện thoại:........................................................................................................................................
Email:................................................................................................................................................
Tên báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp: ........................................................................................................................................................... ...........................................................................................................................................................
III. Nội dung bài tập
STT VẤN ĐỀ ĐÃ GẶP GiẢI PHÁP ĐÃ NÊU MÔN HỌC LIÊN QUAN GiẢNG VIÊN HD MÔN HỌC LIÊN QUAN KIẾN THỨC THỰC TẾ ĐÃ HỌC LIÊN QUAN
1
…..ngày …. tháng …. năm ….
Xác nhận của đơn vị công tác (hoặc đơn vị thực tập)
(Ký tên và đóng dấu)
Sinh viên
(Ký và ghi rõ họ tên)
  5. 5. VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI
TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E – LEARNING
MỤC LỤC
LỜI MỞ ĐẦU...........................................................................................................................1
CHƯƠNG 1: GIỚI THIỆU TỔNG QUAN ..........................................................................2
1.1 Giới thiệu ý tưởng .........................................................................................................2
1.2. Nguồn gốc ý tưởng...........................................................................................................3
1.3. Cơ sở thực hiện .................................................................................................................4
1.4.Tầm nhín và sứ mệnh........................................................................................................4
1.4.1 Tầm nhìn.......................................................................................................................... 4
1.4.2.Sứ mệnh:..........................................................................................................................4
1.4.3.Giá trị cốt lõi:..................................................................................................................5
1.5. Mục tiêu kinh doanh.........................................................................................................5
1.6. Các yếu tố quyết định thành công của doanh nghiệp...................................................8
CHƯƠNG 2: KẾ HOẠCH MARKETING........................................................................ 10
2.1. Tổng quan kế hoạch marketing.................................................................................... 10
2.1.1.Phân tích thị trường quốc tế ....................................................................................... 10
2.1.2. Thị trường trong nước..................................................................................................12
2.2. Môi trường kinh doanh ..............................................Error! Bookmark not defined.
2.2.1 Điều kiện tự nhiên ....................................................Error! Bookmark not defined.
2.2.2 Điều kiện kinh tế- xã hội .........................................Error! Bookmark not defined.
2.2.3.Đối thủ cạnh tranh ....................................................Error! Bookmark not defined.
2.2.4.Khách hàng....................................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined.
2.2.5.Nhà cung cấp.................................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined.
2.2.6.Đối thủ tiềm ẩn..........................................................Error! Bookmark not defined.
2.2.7.Sản phẩm thay thế............................................................ Error! Bookmark not defined.
2.3.Ma trận SWOT.............................................................Error! Bookmark not defined.
CHƯƠNG 3: NỘI DUNG KẾ HOẠCH TÀI CHÍNH ..Error! Bookmark not defined.
3.1. Báo cáo tài chính dự kiến ..........................................Error! Bookmark not defined.
3.1.1. Nguồn vốn................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined.
3.1.2. Dự tính chi phí sản xuất và hoạt động: .................Error! Bookmark not defined.
3.2. Dự báo doanh thu........................................................Error! Bookmark not defined.
  6. 6. VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI
TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E – LEARNING
3.3. Đánh giá hiệu quả tài chính.......................................Error! Bookmark not defined.
3.4. Thời gian hoàn vốn(PP).............................................Error! Bookmark not defined.
CHƯƠNG 4: KẾ HOẠCH NHÂN SỰ ...........................Error! Bookmark not defined.
4.1 Giới thiệu về kế hoạch nhân sự......................................... Error! Bookmark not defined.
4.2 Nội dung kế hoạch.......................................................Error! Bookmark not defined.
4.2.1. Cơ cấu tổ chức nhân sự.................................................. Error! Bookmark not defined.
4.2.2. Yêu cầu đối với từng bộ phận....................................... Error! Bookmark not defined.
4.3.
  7. 7. VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E – LEARNING DANH MỤC HÌNH ẢNH – BẢNG BIỂU Bảng 2.1.Dự trữ cà phê sẽ thấp nhất 6 năm do tiêu thụ cao kỷ lục mà sản lượng không tăng...........................................................................................................................................10 Bảng 2.2- Ma trận SWOT .................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 3.1. Dự báo các khoản đầu tư và biến phí trong nửa năm đầu hoạt độngError! Bookmark no Bảng 3.2. Dự báo các khoản đầu tư và biến phí trong 3 năm đầuError! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 3.3. Dự báo doanh thu cho 3 năm .......................... Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 3.3. Dự báo lợi nhuận cho 3 năm ........................... Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 3.4. Dự báo dòng tiền .............................................. Error! Bookmark not defined. Sơ đồ 4.1 Cơ cấu tổ chức .................................................. Error! Bookmark not defined.
  8. 8. 1 LỜI MỞ ĐẦU Ngày nay, khi cuộc sống con người ngày càng trở nên tất bật, căng thẳng ngày càng nhiều. Đồng thời đời sống người dân ngày càng được nâng cao, xu hướng uống cà phê thư giãn đang dần trở thành nhu cầu phổ biến, đặc biệt là trong giới trẻ. Giờ đây, giới trẻ còn chọn cà phê là cớ tụ tập, gặp gỡ nhau thật nhanh và thuận tiện. Với người bận rộn, những người làm việc nhiều về trí óc và có kỹ năng chuyên môn, kỹ thuật viên thì cuộc hẹn bên ly cà phê cũng là “thượng sách”. Một tách cafe mỗi buổi sáng sẽ khiến bạn cảm thấy sảng khoái trước khi bước vào một ngày làm việc mới. Những giây phút thư giãn, nhâm nhi tách café cùng bạn bè, người thân sẽ là những giây phút để mọi người cùng nhau trò chuyện, hàn huyên tâm sự, chia sẻ những lo toan, muộn phiền từ công việc, từ cuộc sống… giúp mọi người gần gũi, hiểu nhau hơn. Kinh tế ngày càng phát triển, mức sống được cải thiện thì con người có xu hướng chăm lo cho sức khỏe của mình hơn. Người ta sẽ sẵn sàng tẩy chay một sản phẩm nếu sản phẩm đó ảnh hưởng đến sức khỏe của họ. Cà phê cũng vậy, hiện nay khi các phương tiện thông tin đại chúng liên tục đưa thông tin về cà phê bẩn,kém chất lượng và chứa nhiều hóa chất độc hại…khách hàng có phần cẩn trọng hơn khi lựa chọn café và có xu hướng quay lưng lại với loại cà phê cơ sở kém chất lượng. Vậy để bảo vệ sức khỏe cho mình và người thân thì bạn nên chọn những thương hiệu cà phê sạch. Các quán café cũng vậy, nếu muốn tồn tại và phát triển thì xu hướng cà phê sạch là một sự lựa chọn tất yếu.
  9. 9. VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E – LEARNING CHƯƠNG 1: GIỚI THIỆU TỔNG QUAN 1.1 Giới thiệuý tưởng Gần một năm trở lại đây, mô hình kinh doanh cà phê sạch, cà phê nguyên chất mang về đang nở rộ trên khắp địa bàn thành phố Hồ Chí Minh và cơ bản đã mang lại mức thu nhập ổn định cho các chủ quán cà phê này. Gu thưởng thức cà phê của thực khách dần dần được thay đổi. Ủy viên Ban chấp hành Hiệp hội cà phê ca cao Việt Nam cho hay cà phê nguyên chất 100% thường có độ mạnh, không được nước, mùi thơm ít, màu không được đen như những loại cà phê có pha bột bắp hoặc đậu nành, chỉ có người nào “sành điệu”, thích pha và có kiến thức về cà phê mới quan tâm. Cộng đồng yêu cà phê hiện nay đang tẩy chay mạnh mẽ các loại “cà phê Bẩn’” tràn lan trên thị trường làm ảnh hưởng rất lớn tới sức khỏe người dân, cũng như hình ảnh cà phê Việt Nam . Mô hình kinh doanh cafe sạch này rất có tương lai vì càng ngày người dân càng quan tâm tới sức khỏe nhiều hơn. Do vậy, những đơn vị kinh doanh mặt hàng này cần có chiến lược rõ ràng và luôn quan tâm tới sức khỏe của người tiêu dùng sẽ phát triển nhanh và bền vững. Thông thường, bột cà phê nguyên chất có mùi thơm nhẹ nhàng, nước cà phê nâu nhạt, không sánh đặc, vị đắng dịu, chua thanh. “Uống lần đầu có thể sẽ không cảm thấy ngon nhưng nếu uống vài lần sẽ nhận thấy rõ sự khác biệt với cà phê tạp chất”. Cà phê tạp chất là loại có mùi thơm rất nồng và hăng hắc của hương liệu, màu nước cà phê đen đậm, sánh đặc, nhiều bọt, bột cà phê chìm ngay khi cho vào nước ở nhiệt độ thường, vị đắng gắt. Công ty TNHH B QUEEN nuôi ý tưởng làm cà phê sạch từ nhiều năm trước đây cùng với mô hình khép kín từ trồng trọt đến khâu sản xuất ra thành phẩm cuối cùng. Hệ thống phân phối sẽ được phủ rộng cùng với phương thức kinh doanh hiệu quả và được sự hỗ trợ từ công ty chủ quản, chỉ sau khoảng thời gian từ 3 đến 4 tháng đầu tư, bạn có thể thu hồi vốn và bắt đầu có lãi.
  10. 10. VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E – LEARNING Công ty TNHH B QUEEN không ngại ngần bày tỏ kì vọng của mình vào một thị trường rộng lớn , và nhân bản mô hình này ra khắp cả nước. Mong nhận được nhiều hơn nữa, sự ủng hộ nhiệt tình của các hệ thống đại lý mà Công ty TNHH B QUEEN phân phối. Không tự nhận mình là một trong những mô hình kinh doanh làm thay đổi gu thưởng thức và tiêu thụ cà phê Việt Nam, nhưng Công ty TNHH B QUEEN hi vọng, với sự nỗ lực của mình, sẽ mang lại được cho cả người bán và người uống cà phê lợi ích thiết thực. Người uống được thưởng thức thứ thức uống nguyên chất , thượng hạng, đảm bảo cho sức khỏe, còn người bán thì giữ được chân khách hàng bằng tinh thần phục vụ chân chính. Có như vậy, chất lượng cà phê mới được nâng cao và tạo sự phát triển bền vũng cho thị trường cà phê nói riêng và thị trường nông sản Việt Nam nói chung. 1.2. Nguồn gốc ý tưởng Thực trạng cà phê bẩn dính nhiều tạp chất, không rõ nguồn gốc bị phanh phui trong thời gian gần đây. Điều này dẫn tới việc những người yêu cà phê mong muốn tìm tới một quán cà phê sạch. Xu hướng kinh doanh cà phê sạch từ đó mà phát triển. Có rất nhiều lý do để người ta tìm đến cà phê nguyên chất. Đầu tiên là để đảm bảo sức khỏe. Đặc biệt là trước những thông tin cà phê giả có ở khắp mọi nơi: Từ quán cóc vỉa hè, căn tin, trường học cho tới cả những quán cà phê lịch sự. Bên cạnh đó là niềm yêu thích được thưởng thức hương vị cà phê thật của những “Coffeeholic”*. Họ muốn thưởng thức hết vị ngon tinh túy của từng loại cà phê đem lại. Đó không chỉ đơn giản là cà phê. Đó là cả một niềm say mê mỗi ngày. Các quán cà phê nguyên chất này thường để sẵn máy xay cà phê tại chỗ. Khách hàng được trực tiếp tận mắt chứng kiến quy trình rang xay và pha chế. Từ đó họ sẽ cảm thấy yên tâm hơn về chất lượng ly cà phê mình đang thưởng thức.. Nhân chuyến du lịch đến Malaysia được nghe đến các dòng sản phẩm có thành phần “TẾ BÀO GỐC NHÂN SÂM” bên trong và tìm hiểu về “Công nghệ chiếc tách thành công Tế Bào Gốc Nhân Sâm 50 năm tuổi từ thiên nhiên”; Các bằng sáng chế độc quyền do Mỹ, Nhật Bản, Hàn Quốc, Úc...công nhận cùng nhiều Quốc gia khác và trong đó có Việt Nam. Trong các dòng sản phẩm đặt biệt này Tôi có nhận thấy sản phẩm “Cafe tế bào gốc nhân sâm” rất thuận lợi cho việc phát triển theo mô hình nhượng quyền kinh doanh tại thị trường Việt Nam.
  11. 11. VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E – LEARNING 1.3. Cơ sở thực hiện Trong thời gian tới khi khách hàng chuyển qua sử dụng cà phê nguyên chất ngày càng nhiều. Theo các nhà rang xay cà phê tại Việt Nam: đây là xu thế tất yếu khi vấn đề an toàn vệ sinh thực phẩm được mọi người quan tâm hơn. Trong thời gian qua nhiều doanh nghiệp trên địa bàn tỉnh Đắk Lắk, đã đầu tư mở các quán cà phê sạch để đáp ứng nhu cầu người tiêu dùng. Trong đó một số doanh nhân trẻ đã chọn cho mình một mô hình khởi nghiệp bằng cách mở quán cà phê sử dụng hạt cà phê nguyên chất, rang xay tại chỗ và đã tạo nên xu hướng thưởng thức cà phê mới: Cà phê nguyên chất. Thông thường để pha chế một ly cà phê nguyên chất sẽ rất nhiều cách như: pha bằng phin theo phong cách Việt Nam, pha bằng máy Espresso theo phong cách Ý, XyPhon theo phong cách Pháp, đá lạnh phong cách Hà Lan, phin giấy phong cách Nhật, drip phong cách Mỹ… Ở thành phố Buôn Ma Thuột cách pha chế bằng máy và pha phin vẫn là hai phương pháp pha chế phổ biến nhất. Theo các nhân viên pha chế so với cách pha phin truyền thống thì pha bằng máy Espresso sẽ cho ly cà phê ngon, hoàn hảo hơn và tiết kiệm nguyên liệu hơn. Bởi vì khi pha bằng máy, bột cà phê được ép chặt nước nóng tự động đưa vào thẩm thấu một cách từ từ nên tinh chất và hương vị cà phê được chiết suất đầy đủ nhất. So với và phê có pha hương liệu và phụ gia, thì cà phê nguyên chất không đặc mà hơi lỏng, cà phê có vị đắng, có vị chat mùi hương cà phê đặc trưng và thơm lâu. Cũng chính vì vậy mà khi đến quán cà phê đa số khách đều yêu cầu cho mình một ly cà phê được pha bằng máy không chỉ để thưởng thức hương vị cà phê thơm ngon đậm đà hương vị mà giá một ly cà phê nguyên chất cũng rất bình dân. . 1.4.Tầm nhín và sứ mệnh 1.4.1 Tầm nhìn Tầm nhìn: công ty TNHH B QUEEN sẽ sở hữu các thương hiệu mạnh và đáp ứng thế giới người tiêu dùng bằng các sản phẩm thực phẩm và đồ uống có chất lượng cao và độc đáo trên cơ sở thấu hiểu nhu cầu của họ và tuân thủ các giá trị cốt lõi của công ty. 1.4.2.Sứ mệnh:
  12. 12. VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E – LEARNING B QUEEN sẽ sở hữu các thương hiệu mạnh và đáp ứng thế giới người tiêu dùng bằng các sản phẩm thực phẩm và đồ uống chất lượng cao và độc đáo trên cơ sở thấu hiểu nhu cầu của họ và tuân thủ các giá trị cốt lõi của công ty. 1.4.3.Giátrị cốt lõi: Duy trì các sản phẩm cà phê sạch hòa tan là sản phẩm chính Tìm cách áp dụng một cách nhất quán thông lệ quốc tế vào các vấn đề quản trị doanh nghiệp. Tiến hành các hoạt động tài chính một cách thận trọng, luôn nhận thức rằng việc quản lý rủi ro hiệu quả, bảo toàn tài sản và duy trì khả năng thanh khoản là thiết yếu cho sự thành công. Phát triển và tiếp thị các sản phẩm để đáp ứng nhu cầu của khách hàng, xây dựng danh tiếng của công ty về mức giá cạnh tranh, chất lượng sản phẩm ổn định, dịch vụ khách hàng tốt cùng với việc phát triển sản phẩm và dịch vụ mới. Đầu tư vào con người, phát triển năng lực của nhân viên và tạo cho cơ hội được chia sẻ trong sự thịnh vượngcủa doanh nghiệp. Tôn trọng các quy định về vệ sinh an toàn thực phẩm và môi trường 1.5. Mục tiêu kinh doanh Mục tiêu đầu tư đạt được sau 3 năm sẽ chiếm lĩnh 5% thị phần Café tại Việt Nam. Sau 3 tháng sẽ hoàn vốn và tháng thứ 4 sẽ có lời. Mục tiêu có khách hàng thân thiết trên hai trăm. Để đạt được mục tiêu như trên Công ty TNHH B QUEEN phải tạo được cho khách hàng một môi trường đảm bảo các dịch vụ tốt nhất cho khách hàng Các mô hình kinh doanh nhượng quyền cạnh tranh sôi nỗi và chuỗi cửa hàng CAFÉ ra đời ngày càng nhiều như: Highlands, The Coffee House, Milano…là điểm đến cho nhiều đối tượng tiêu dùng như đã kể trên. Ngoài ra các mô hình kinh doanh Trà Sữa theo chuỗi nhượng quyền cũng ra đời mạnh mẽ hơn. Nhưng nhình chung tất cả các loại hình kinh doanh nào lien quan đến thức uống có không gian thiết kế ấm áp, đẹp và mục đích thư giãn đem đến sự tận hưởng thời gian nghĩ bên người than, bạn bè đều có liên quan đến CAFÉ. Câu chuyện CAFÉ luôn đem đến nguồn cảm hứng vô tận cho người dùng, thư giãn, làm việc, tư duy, sáng tạo…nhưng việc để người dùng sử dụng Café đúng và có
  13. 13. VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E – LEARNING lợi cho sức khỏe thì lại được hướng theo nhóm lợi ích khác mà không giáo dục được rộng rãi ra cộng đồng người dùng, điển hình như các loại CAFÉ có chứa thành phần nhân sâm, nấm linh chi, …được các công ty về sản phẩm thực phẩm chức năng phân phối cho mạng lưới người được hướng đến vấn đề sức khỏe sử dụng. Và cũng chính quan điểm mang chất nội bộ mà chưa hướng đến công chúng rộng rãi nên việc truyền thông điệp Café sức khỏe đến người dùng trong thời gian hiện nay rất quan trọng. Chính từ việc nhận thức được tầm quan trọng, bên cạnh nhận thấy giá trị dinh dưỡng bảo vệ sức khỏe người dùng thông qua việc nghiên cứu thành công chiếc tách tế bào gốc nhân sâm từ tiến sĩ người Hàn Quốc - DR. YOUNG WOO JIN, được đưa vào thành phần làm nên sản phẩm CAFÉ – Tế Bào Gốc Nhân Sâm đem lại lợi ích sức khỏe. Từ đó ý tưởng kinh doanh Café – Sức Khỏe Là Vàng ra đời để truyển đi thông điệp bảo vệ sức khỏe ngày càng quan trọng hơn bao giờ hết. Và lớn hơn chính là việc truyền đi thông điệp mạnh mẽ về bảo vệ sức khỏe đối với sản phẩm từ Café trong nước hướng đến thị trường ngoài nước trong tương lai. Nhượng quyền kinh doanh bằng thương hiệu Việt ra quốc tế. 1.6 sản phẩm kinh doanh Sản phẩm chính từ Café bao gồm: Café – Tế bào gốc nhân sâm: Chính về truyền thông điệp bảo vệ sức khỏe Xuất xứ: Nhập khẩu từ Malaysia Lợi ích từ sản phẩm: Giúp giảm nguy cơ ung thư Cải thiện chức năng hệ tiêu hóa trong cơ thể Giúp giảm nguy cơ mắt bệnh gan Giúp giảm nguy cơ mắt bệnh mạch vành Giúp giảm nguy cơ mắt bệnh Parkinson Cách dùng: Pha lạnh hoặc nóng với 150ml nước cho một gói 20g Giá bán: 30,000vnđ/ly – 380,000vnđ/hộp/20 gói
  14. 14. VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E – LEARNING Café – Pha phin truyền thống: Chính không truyền thông điệp bảo vệ sức khỏe Xuất xứ: Sản xuất và đóng gói tại Việt Nam với thương hiệu Gu Cao Cấp Lợi ích từ sản phẩm: theo nhu cầu (gu) người dùng. Cách dùng: Pha nóng hoặc lạnh, hoặc với sữa, hoặc kết hợp loại thành phần khác theo nhu cầu (gu) người dùng. Giá bán: Café nóng/lạnh: từ 25,000vnđ đến 80,000vnđ (theo các cấp độ Café)/ly Café với sữa (nóng/lạnh) hoặc kết hợp loại thành phần khác theo nhu cầu (gu) người dùng: từ 35,000vnđ đến 100,000vnđ/ly. Mua đóng gói: từ 250,000vnđ đến 1,000,000vnđ/kg Sản phẩm phụ khác bao gồm: Tảo biển – Tế bào gốc nhân sâm: dạng đậm đặt với 4 loại tảo biển Xuất xứ: Nhập khẩu từ Malaysia Lợi ích từ sản phẩm: Tạo ra tế bào mới, làm chậm quá trình oxy hóa, lão hóa. Cải thiện chất lượng và số lượng tế bào hồng cầu. Chống viêm, chống khối u, hỗ trợ đều trị béo phì. Giảm nguy cơ bệnh tim mạch, giảm hấp thu cholesteron Trung hòa nồng độ Ph trong cơ thể. Cách dùng: Pha với nước theo tỷ lệ 1:10 Giá bán: 1,000,000vnđ/chai/300ml
  15. 15. VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E – LEARNING 18 loại tinh chất trái cây – Tế bào gốc nhân sâm Xuất xứ: Nhập khẩu từ Malaysia Lợi ích từ sản phẩm: Cải thiện tuần hoàn máu, cải thiện hệ hô hấp Giảm gốc tự do trong cơ thể Cải thiện chức năng gan Giảm ngu cơ gây ung thư Cách dùng: uống mỗi ngày 30ml tinh chất trái cây tốt nhất trước khi ngủ Giá bán: 1,000,000vnđ/chai/330ml Các loại thức uống khác: Các loại nước giải khát khác Các loại nước ép từ trái cây Các loại sinh tố kết hợp như kem… Giá bán: từ 20,000vnđ đến 70,000vnđ theo từng loại trên Menu 1.7. Các yếu tố quyết định thành công của doanh nghiệp
  16. 16. VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E – LEARNING “Để có một ly cà phê ngon có chất lượng tốt thì chúng ta phải nói đến 3 nhân tố cơ bản: Một là người trồng cà phê, hai là người chế biến cà phê và thứ ba là người pha chế cà phê…” Hiện nay tại các quán cà phê, cà phê nguyên chất rang xay tại chỗ là mặt hàng tiềm năng và được dự báo sẽ chiếm ưu thế trên thị trường. Trong thời gian tới khi khách hàng chuyển qua sử dụng cà phê nguyên chất và tốt cho sức khỏe ngày càng nhiều. Theo các nhà rang xay cà phê tại Việt Nam: đây là xu thế tất yếu khi vấn đề an toàn vệ sinh thực phẩm được mọi người quan tâm hơn. Hành vi của người tiêu dùng thay đổi sẽ tác động nhiều đến người sản xuất, khi yêu cầu của người tiêu dùng ngày càng khắt khe thì buộc người sản xuất, chế biến hướng đến người trồng cà phê có chứng chỉ có chỉ dẫn địa lý. Các sản phẩm của B QUEEN sản xuất kỹ lưỡng từ các khâu chọn lọc nguồn nguyên liệu đầu vào chất lượng, phương pháp chế biến hiện đại không qua xử lý hóa chất hay phụ gia có hại cho sức khỏe, phương pháp pha chế đa dạng từ các nguồn văn hóa uy tín trên thế giới. Bởi vậy sản phẩm của B QUEEN vẫn có nét đặc trưng của cà phê tự nhiên. Mời bạn đến Showrom của chúng tôi để trải nghiệm văn hóa đặc biệt này.
  17. 17. VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E – LEARNING CHƯƠNG 2: KẾ HOẠCH MARKETING 2.1. Tổng quan kế hoạch marketing 2.1.1.Phân tích thị trường quốc tế Theo USDA, tiêu thụ cà phê toàn cầu sẽ lập kỷ lục mới là 158 triệu bao (1 bao = 60 kg) trong năm marketing 2017/18 (tháng 10/tháng 9) trong khi sản lượng dự báo vẫn ở mức 159 triệu bao, trong bối cảnh sản lượng của Brazil giảm theo chu kỳ, được bù lại bởi tăng ở Việt Nam, Mexico và Việt Nam. Xuất khẩu cà phê thế giới sẽ vững ở mức 111 triệu bao, và dự trữ cuối vụ sẽ giảm xuống 34 triệu bao – thấp nhất kể từ năm 2011/12 - từ mức 35,1 triệu bao của năm 2016/17. Bảng 2.1.Dự trữ cà phê sẽ thấp nhất 6 năm do tiêu thụ cao kỷ lục mà sản lượng không tăng Sản lượng arabica dự báo sẽ giảm mạnh xuống 95,.235 triệu bao, từ mức 98,793 triệu bao của năm trước, do sản lượng của Brazil, Guatemala và Papua New Guinea giảm. Sản lượng robusta dự báo sẽ tăng lên 64,077 triệu bao, so với 60,351 triệu bao niên vụ trước, khi sản lượng tăng ở hầu hết các nước sản xuất. Về hai thị trường nhập khẩu chủ chốt, Liên minh châu Âu (EU) – chiếm trên 40% nhập khẩu cà phê thế giới – dự báo sẽ giảm nhẹ lượng nhập xuống 46,5 triệu bao
  18. 18. VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E – LEARNING trong năm tới. Trong số những nguồn cung cấp chủ chốt cho thị trường này, Brazil dự báo sẽ chiếm 31%, Việt Nam 24%, Colombia 7% và Honduras 6%. Tiêu thụ cà phê ở EU dự báo sẽ tăng nhẹ lên 44,8 triệu bao, dự trữ cuối vụ sẽ ở mức12,5 triệu bao. Mỹ – thị trường lớn thứ 2 thế giới – dự báo sẽ duy trì mức nhập khẩu ở 26 triệu bao, với những nhà cung cấp chính là Brazil (27%), Colombia (20%) và Việt Nam (16%). Tiêu thụ của Mỹ dự báo sẽ tăng 500.000 bao lên 26 triệu bao, dự trữ cuối vụ sẽ ở mức 7 triệu bao. Nhập khẩu cà phê của các thị trường Nhật Bản, Canada, Nga, Trung Quốc, Hàn Quốc… dự báo sẽ đều tăng trong năm tới. Sản lượng cà phê arabica của Brazil dự báo sẽ chỉ đạt 40,5 triệu bao, so với 45,6 triệu bao ở niên vụ trước do cây vào chu kỳ cho năng suất thấp. Trong khi đó sản lượng robusta của nước này sẽ hồi phục, tăng 1,1 triệu bao lên 11,6 triệu bao. Tổng sản lượng cà phê Brazil sẽ giảm 4 triệu bao xuống 52,1 triệu. Tuy nhiên, dự trữ arabica gối từ vụ trước còn nhiều nên tổng cung của nước này sẽ chỉ thấp hơn 1,4 triệu bao so với năm trước. Xuất khẩu cà phê Brazil sẽ ổn định ở 29,4 triệu bao nhờ nhu cầu vững từ các thị trường EU và Mỹ. Dự trữ cuối vụ dự báo sẽ giảm 1,5 triệu bao xuống 3,9 triệu bao. Sản lượng của Việt Nam dự báo sẽ hồi phục thêm 1,9 triệu bao lên 28,6 triệu bao nhờ đủ mưa trong 3 tháng đầu năm 2017. Bên cạnh đó, giá cà phê năm ngoái cao cũng khích lệ nông dân tăng đầu từ cho cây cà phê. Song mặc dù sản lương tăng, dự trữ gối từ vụ trước còn ít nên xuất khẩu cà phê Việt Nam dự báo sẽ giảm 1 triệu bao xuống 24 triệu bao, và dự trữ cuối vụ sẽ duy trì ổn định ở 1,3 triệu bao. Tại Trung Mỹ và Mexico, sản lượng dự báo sẽ tăng khoảng 1 triệu bao lên 18,1 triệu bao, song cây cà phê ở khu vực này sẽ vẫn chưa khỏi bệnh lá gỉ sét kéo dài đã 5 năm nay. Sản lượng ở Honduras, Mexico, và Nicaragua sẽ hồi phục nhưng ở El Salvador, Guatemala và Costa Rica vẫn giảm. Xuất khẩu dự báo sẽ tăng nhẹ 700.000 bao lên 15,1 triệu bao. Sản lượng cà phê Colombia dự báo sẽ vẫn ở mức 14,6 triệu bao như năm trước nhờ thời tiết thuận lợi. Trong một thập kỷ qua, năng suất cà phê Colombia đã tăng gần 30% nhờ tăng mật độ cây trồng và chương trình tái canh cây cà phê. Xuất khẩu và dự
  19. 19. VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E – LEARNING trữ cuối vụ của thị trường này dự báo sẽ ở mức lần lượt 12,3 triệu bao và 1,2 triệu bao. Sản lượng của Indonesia dự báo sẽ tăng nhẹ 300.000 bao lên 10,9 triệu bao. Sản lượng tăng tập trung ở những khu vực Nam Sumatra và Java, nơi robusta chiếm khoảng 75%. Sản lương arabica dự báo sẽ ổn định ở nhờ thời tiết thuận lợi dịp cây ra hoa. Xuất khẩu của Indonesia nhiều khả năng sẽ vững ở 7,3 triệu bao. Sản lượng của Ấn Độ dự báo sẽ tăng gần 300.000 bao lên 5,5 triệu bao sau khi hạn hán làm giảm sản lượng trong vụ trước. Tuy nhiên, thời tiết ở Ấn Độ năm nay dự báo sẽ không thuận lợi, mưa vẫn ít hơn mọi năm, có thể làm sai lệch dự báo. Xuất khẩu từ thị trường này có thể vẫn vững ở 4 triệu bao. 2.1.2. Thị trường trong nước Về thị trường sản xuất cafe Bất chấp ngành công nghiệp còn nhiều thách thức về cơ cấu, cà phê Việt Nam vẫn đang mở rộng mặc dù tốc độ tăng trưởng chậm chạp. Hiện cà phê Việt đang trải qua những bước chuyển mình tích cực nhằm củng cố vị thế của Việt Nam trong vai trò là quốc gia xuất khẩu cà phêrobusta lớn nhất thế giới trong vòng vài năm tới. Các chương trình tái canh cây cà phê cùng với mục tiêu thúc đẩy ngành chế biến và cải thiện chất lượng sản phẩm cà phê xuất khẩu sẽ giúp tăng kim ngạch xuất khẩu cà phê trong trung hạn. Tuy nhiên, do chịu ảnh hưởng tiêu cực từ hiệu ứng El Niño kéo dài từ tháng 5/2015 đến tháng 5/2016, lượng mưa ở Việt Nam giảm xuống mức thấp kỷ lục trong năm 2015 và khô hạn kéo dài suốt nửa đầu năm 2016. BMI Research dự báo sản lượng cà phê niên vụ 2016-2017 sẽ giảm 8,5% xuống còn 26,4 triệu bao (trọng lượng 60 kg/bao), mức thấp nhất kể từ niên vụ 2011-2012. Trong suốt kỳ hạn hán, nhiều bà con nông dân không tái canh cà phê mà chuyển sang loại cây trồng khác có lợi nhuận cao hơn (đặc biệt là hồ tiêu và hoa quả) do giá cà phê giảm xuống thấp trước năm 2016. Thị trường cà phê trong nước biến động giảm trong tháng 8/2017 theo xu hướng của thị trường thế giới. So với tháng trước, giá cà phê vối nhân xô các tỉnh Tây Nguyên giảm 1.000 – 1.100 đ/kg xuống còn 44.000 – 44.700 đ/kg. Các đại lý và các nhà xuất khẩu Việt Nam hiện vẫn giữ cà phê lại chờ giá cao hơn nữa mới xuất bán.
  20. 20. VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E – LEARNING BMI Research dự báo sản lượng cà phê niên vụ 2017-2018 sẽ phục hồi mạnh mẽ, tăng khoảng 8,5% lên mức 28,6 triệu bao do thời tiết thuận lợi trong vài tháng trở lại đây. Tuy nhiên, xuất khẩu cà phê niên vụ 2016-2017 được dự báo là sẽ giảm do sản lượng cà phê trong nước bị hụt và ngành rang, xay cà phê trong nước phát triển. Trong niên vụ năm nay, thặng dư sản xuất chỉ đạt 23,6 triệu bao so với 25,6 triệu bao trong vòng 5 năm qua. Xuất khẩu cà phê sẽ đạt 26 triệu bao. Theo báo cáo "Kết quả thực hiện kế hoạch tháng 8/2017 ngành nông nghiệp và phát triển nông thôn" của Bộ Nông nghiệp và Phát triển Nông thôn, Xuất khẩu cà phê tháng 12 năm 2017 ước đạt 88 nghìn tấn với giá trị đạt 210 triệu USD, đưa khối lượng xuất khẩu cà phê 8 tháng đầu năm 2017 ước đạt 1,02 triệu tấn và 2,33 tỷ USD, giảm 19,9% về khối lượng nhưng tăng 3% về giá trị so với cùng kỳ năm 2016. Về thị trường thương hiệu café trong nước + Sản phẩm Cà phê Trung Nguyên đứng thứ nhất về mức độ đa dạng khi có rất nhiều loại, từ hòa tan cho đến rang xay, cà phê chồn,... Trung Nguyên là nhãn hiệu đa dạng các loại cà phê. Còn Nescafe lại cung cấp nhiều loại nước khoáng, thực phẩm cho trẻ em, cà phê và các sản phẩm từ sữa.
  21. 21. VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E – LEARNING Trong khi đó Vinacafe chỉ tập trung vào các sản phẩm được chế biến từ cà phê, đa dạng hóa các hương vị để người dùng có thể lựa chọn phù hợp. + Hương vị Vinacafe được người Việt lựa chọn nhiều nhất. Các sản phẩm cà phê hòa tan của Trung Nguyên đang xếp thứ nhất về mức độ đa dạng khi có rất nhiều loại. Chỉ G7 nhưng Trung Nguyên đã có G7, G7 capuchino, Passiona, G7 hòa tan đen… Nescafé lại đa dạng hóa sản phẩm với dòng 3 in 1 gồm 3 hương vị và sản phẩm cà phê đen với 2 hương vị cà phê đen đá và cà phê sữa đá. Vinacafe thì phát triển theo 4 dòng sản phẩm là Vinacafe 100% coffee, Vinacafe 2 in 1, Vinacafé 3 in 1 và Vinacafe 4 in 1. Tuy nhiên, nhắc đến Vinacafe, người dùng nhớ đến ngay sản phẩm cà phê sữa, có hương vị ngọt đậm. Còn Trung Nguyên lại quen thuộc hơn với dòng cà phê xay có mùi thơm đặc trưng. Nestcafe hợp với những người thích uống cà phê đắng vì nó có vị đậm đặc hơn hai loại kia. + Hệ thống phân phối
  22. 22. VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E – LEARNING Dù là thương hiệu ngoại nhưng rất được lòng người Việt. Nescafe là thương hiệu Thụy Sĩ đã vào Việt Nam còn Vinacafe và Trung Nguyên là thương hiệu Việt vì thế có phần được người Việt ưu ái hơn ở thị trường trong nước. Vinacafe thực sự là một nhãn hiệu phát triển mạnh, minh chứng là từ ngày sát nhập vào Masan, ở hầu khắp 64 tỉnh, thành phố trong cả nước đều có đại lý chính thức. Chỉ 1 năm sau ngày sáp nhập, sản lượng cà phê bán ra của Vinacafe đã tăng tới 30%, trong khi giá bán hầu như không đổi. Vinacafe cũng xuất khẩu sang Liên Xô và các nước Đông Âu. Vinacafe cũng trở thành đối tác độc quyền cung cấp sản phẩm cho toàn bộ các chuyến bay của Vietnam Airlines. Trong khi đó, Trung Nguyên được tiếng là thương hiệu có đại lý ở 60 nước trên thế giới và phục vụ cho các Hội nghị toàn cầu như ASEM, APEC, WEF, ASEAN, ODA, Hội nghị thượng đỉnh phụ nữ toàn cầu, Hoa hậu Trái Đất 2010,... là quà tặng ngoại giao ý nghĩa cho các nguyên thủ quốc gia đến thăm Việt Nam. Trung Nguyên cũng vượt lên hẳn hai thương hiệu trên ở hệ thống quán cà phê cùng chiến lược nhượng quyền 10.000 điểm bán thì việc phủ sóng thương hiệu của Trung Nguyên rất mạnh mẽ. + Tần suất truyền thông Tổng kết giai đoạn 8/2015 - 2/2016, báo cáo phân tích của Media Tenor cho thấy, Trung Nguyên vẫn là thỏi nam châm hàng đầu thu hút truyền thống khi chiếm gần
  23. 23. VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E – LEARNING 50% tần suất truyền thông của ngành. Vinacafe chiếm 15% tần suất truyền thông của ngành. Trong khi đó, mặc dù chưa thành công về mặt tần suất, Nestcafe khá bài bản và thành công trong xây dựng hình ảnh một thương hiệu lớn, và có tần suất truyền thông 12%. Mã tài liệu : 600848 Tải đầy đủ luận văn theo 2 cách : - Link tải dưới bình luận . - Nhắn tin zalo 0932091562

