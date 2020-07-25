Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 BỘ GIAO THÔNG VẬN TẢI HỌC VIỆN HÀNG KHÔNG VIỆT NAM ĐÁNH GIÁ MỨC ĐỘ HÀI LÒNG CỦA HÀNH KHÁCH TẠI CẢNG HÀNG KHÔNGQUỐC TẾ TÂ...
2 NHẬN XÉT CỦA GIẢNG VIÊN HƯỚNG DẪN .........................................................................................
3 NHẬN XÉT CỦA HỘI ĐỒNG XÉT DUYỆT ...........................................................................................
TÓM TẮT NGHIÊN CỨU Nghiên cứu này nhằm mục đích xác định các nhân tố tác động đến sự hài lòng của hành khách tại cảng hàng...
CHƯƠNG 1: TỔNG QUAN VỀ NGHIÊN CỨU 1.1.Tính cấp thiết về vấn đề nghiên cứu Ngày nay, trong một xã hội ngày càng phát triển ...
mặt công suất nhà và cũng là sân bay có lượng khách lớn nhất Việt Nam, được xem là cửa ngõ quốc tế không chỉ của miền Nam ...
Các hành khách sử dụng dịch vụ hàng không tại cảng hàng không quốc tế Tân Sơn Nhất. 1.4. Phương pháp nghiên cứu và nguồn s...
Ranh và đề xuất những biện pháp nâng cao mức độ hài lòng của hành khách về chất lượng dịch vụ vận tải vận tải hàng không. ...
tế Nội Bài (2012) Nguyễn Thị Lan. Nghiên cứu sử dụng phương pháp điều tra xã hội học, hỏi ý kiến của hành khách sử dụng dị...
Hoạch định chiến lược nhằm nâng cao chất lượng dịch vụ lên một mức cao hơn nhằm đáp ứng nhu cầu của hành khách tốt hơn. Cu...
CHƯƠNG 2: CƠ SỞ LÝ THUYẾT HÌNH NGHIÊN CỨU 2.1. Mức độ hài lòng của hành khách 2.1.1. Khái niệm về mức độ hài lòng của hành...
Wilson. “hầu như tất cả các hoạt động, chương trình và chính sách của công ty đều cần được đánh giá về khía cạnh làm hài l...
Sự hài lòng của hành khách” trừu tượng hơn khái niệm “chất lượng dịch vụ”, vì vậy lại càng khó đánh giá và đo lường hơn. 2...
sát: mức độ hài lòng tổng quát của hành kháchđối với dịch vụ, đối với cung cách phục vụ và đối với trang thiết bị của dịch...
Sự hài lòng của hành khách là một khái niệm tổng quát, nói lên sự hài lòng của họ khi sử dụng dịch vụ. Trong khi đó chất l...
giá về mong đợi và chỉ giữ lại phần giá trị cảm nhận của hành khách. Theo mô hình Servperf sự hài lòng được đánh giá thông...
TÓM TẮT CHƯƠNG 2 Chương này hệ thống lại các cơ sở lý luận liên quan đến mức độ hài lòng của hành khách tại cảng hàng khôn...
CHƯƠNG 3: THIẾT KẾ NGHIÊN CỨU 3.1. Quy trình nghiên cứu Hình 3.1: Quy trình nghiên cứu 3.2. Nghiên cứu định tính 3.1.1. Th...
đo chất lượng dịch vụ SERVQUAL hay RATER, thang đo chất lượng dịch vụ nhà ga hành khách do IATA công bố trên tạp chí Airpo...
3. Hư ớ ng dẫ n quy trình (sơ đồ nhà ga, bàn hư ớ ng dẫ n/lấ y tài liệ u) 4. Xe đẩ y: vị trí, số lư ợ ng, chấ t lư ợ ng 5....
Sả nh, hành lang chờ đi 1. Cử a hàng miễ n thuế , lư u niệ m hấ p dẫ n 2. Nhà hàng 3. Thông tin liên lạ c (Wifi) 4. Phòng ...
Sả nh đế n/Kiể m dị ch y tế /An ninh sân bay Thờ i gian, năng lự c và thái độ phụ c vụ củ a nhân viên Quầ y quá cả nh/nố i...
Các thông tin thu thập được ở bước nghiên cứu sơ bộ khẳng định phán đoán của tác giả về các nhóm yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến mức ...
13. Quy trình hàng không nói chung là hợp lý 14.Thông tin đầy đủ và cập nhật về các chuyến bay bị trễ/hủy 15. Dịch vụ tại ...
Đánh giá mức độ hài lòng của hành khách tại cảng hàng không quốc tế Tân Sơn Nhất

Xuất phát từ thực tiễn trên, tôi quyết định chọn nội dung “ Đánh giá mức độ hài lòng của hành khách tại cảng hàng không quốc tế Tân Sơn Nhất ” làm đề tài nghiên cứu.

Đánh giá mức độ hài lòng của hành khách tại cảng hàng không quốc tế Tân Sơn Nhất

  1. 1. 1 BỘ GIAO THÔNG VẬN TẢI HỌC VIỆN HÀNG KHÔNG VIỆT NAM ĐÁNH GIÁ MỨC ĐỘ HÀI LÒNG CỦA HÀNH KHÁCH TẠI CẢNG HÀNG KHÔNGQUỐC TẾ TÂN SƠN NHẤT ĐỀ CƯƠNG LUẬN VĂN THẠC SĨ Ngành Quản trị kinh doanh Mã số: 60340102 HVTH: Trịnh Thị Kim Liên MSHV: 1781020007 GVHD: TS. Nguyễn Ngọc Duy Phương Tp. Hồ Chí Minh, tháng 10 năm 2019
  2. 2. 2 NHẬN XÉT CỦA GIẢNG VIÊN HƯỚNG DẪN ......................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................... Tp. Hồ Chí Minh, ngày …… tháng …… năm 20… Giảng viên hướng dẫn
  3. 3. 3 NHẬN XÉT CỦA HỘI ĐỒNG XÉT DUYỆT ........................................................................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................................ Tp. Hồ Chí Minh, ngày …… tháng …… năm 20… Hội đồng xét duyệt
  4. 4. TÓM TẮT NGHIÊN CỨU Nghiên cứu này nhằm mục đích xác định các nhân tố tác động đến sự hài lòng của hành khách tại cảng hàng không quốc tế Tân Sơn Nhất. Đánh mức độ hài lòng của hành khách tại cảng hàng không quốc tế Tân Sơn Nhất và đưa ra các kiến nghị nhằm nâng cao sự hài lòng của hành khách tại cảng hàng không quốc tế Tân Sơn Nhất trong giai đoạn hiện nay. Vận dụng lý thuyết về chất lượng dịch vụ, quản lý chất lượng toàn diện (TQM), đo lường chất lượng, mức độ hài lòng của hành khách, kết hợp với đặc thù của dịch vụ tại cảng hàng không quốc tế, nghiên cứu sơ bộ được thực hiện thông qua kỹ thuật “thảo luận tay đôi” với các đồng nghiệp và các chuyên viên có kinh nghiệm lâu năm trong lĩnh vực khai thác cảng hàng không tại Tân Sơn Nhất Nghiên cứu được thực hiện thông qua hai bước chính: nghiên cứu định tính và nghiên cứu định lượng. Mục đích của nghiên cứu này là kiểm định thang đo theo hai bước: đánh giá sơ bộ sử dụng hệ số tin cậy Cronbach’s alpha và phân tích nhân tố. Sau khi được đánh giá sơ bộ, thang đo được sử dụng để phân tích mức độ quan trọng của từng yếu tố và mức độ hài lòng của hành khách tại cảng hàng không quốc tế Tân Sơn Nhất. Với việc sử dụng thang đo là các biến quan sát để đo lường biến tiềm ẩn (mức độ hài lòng của hành khách).
  5. 5. CHƯƠNG 1: TỔNG QUAN VỀ NGHIÊN CỨU 1.1.Tính cấp thiết về vấn đề nghiên cứu Ngày nay, trong một xã hội ngày càng phát triển hiện đại, nhu cầu đi lại của con người có tần suất ngày càng lớn, các dịch vụ vận chuyển hành khách từ đó cũng phát triển một cách nhanh chóng từ đường bộ, đường sắt, đường thủy tới đường hàng không. Chính nhu cầu này đã tạo ra sự cạnh tranh gay gắt giữa các ngành dịch vụ nói chung và ngành hàng không nói riêng. Lúc này, vai trò và sức mạnh của hành khách ngày càng lớn hơn, sự hài lòng của hành khách là một trong những yếu tố cực kỳ quan trọng, quyết định sự thành bại của cảng hàng không trên thị trường. Việc nâng cao chất lượng dịch vụ hàng không, đánh giá sự hài lòng của hành khách giúp các cảng hàng không duy trì hành khách hiện tại, thu hút hành khách mới, nâng cao lòng trung thành của hành khách. Vì vậy trong hoạt động kinh doanh hàng không việc thỏa mãn hành khách trở thành trung tâm trong chiến lược kinh doanh của các doanh nghiệp kinh doanh hàng không. Nghiên cứu, đánh giá sự hài lòng của hành khách giúp các cảng hàng không hiểu được các nhân tố ảnh hưởng đến sự hài lòng và mức độ hài lòng của hành khách, từ đó có thể đánh giá được hiệu quả kinh doanh đồng thời thực hiện các chính sách nhằm khắc phục và nâng cao sự hài lòng của khách hàng. Trong thị trường hàng không hiện nay, mức độ cạnh tranh giữa các sân bay quốc tế trong khu vực ngày càng diễn ra gay gắt. Theo thống kê của cục hàng không Việt Nam. Thị trường hàng không Việt Nam những năm qua luôn có sự tăng trưởng ổn định, chỉ tính trong năm 2018 sản lượng hành khách thông qua ước đạt 106 triệu lượt hành khách tăng 12,9% và sản lượng hàng hóa ước đạt gần 1,5 triệu tấn hàng hóa tăng 7,7% so với năm 2017. Vận chuyển của các hãng hàng không Việt Nam đạt trên 50 triệu hành khách tăng 14% và gần 400 nghìn tấn hàng hóa tăng 26% so với năm 2017. Hiện thị trường hàng không Việt Nam có sự tham gia khai thác của 68 hãng hàng không nước ngoài từ 25 quốc gia/vùng lãnh thổ và 4 hãng hàng không Việt Nam là Vietnam Airlines, VietJet Air, Jetstar Pacific Airlines và VASCO. Sân bay quốc tế Tân Sơn Nhất (trước đây được gọi là Phi trường Tân Sơn Nhứt) là cảng hàng không quốc tế lớn nhất ở miền Nam Việt Nam. Sân bay quốc tế Tân Sơn Nhất với diện tích 850ha đứng thứ hai về mặt diện tích và đứng thứ nhất về
  6. 6. mặt công suất nhà và cũng là sân bay có lượng khách lớn nhất Việt Nam, được xem là cửa ngõ quốc tế không chỉ của miền Nam Việt Nam mà còn là đầu mối giao lưu của cả nước. Nhu cầu giao thông hàng không quốc tế cũng tăng cao, vấn đề chất lượng và việc làm hài lòng hành khách cần được cải tiến để xứng tầm với mức độ hiện đại của thiết bị và sự tiện nghi của cảng hàng không. Đây là yếu tố quan trọng hàng đầu, quyết định sự thành công của cảng hàng không Tân Sơn Nhất trong việc thu hút hành kháchnhằm đạt mục tiêu doanh thu và hiệu quả kinh doanh, nếu hành khách không được cung cấp dịch vụ như họ mong đợi, họ sẽ dễ dàng chuyển đổi sang cảng hàng không khác, làm ảnh hưởng đến chất lượng dịch vụ và hiệu quả kinh doanh. Việc đánh giá mức độ hài lòng của hành khách tại cảng hàng không quốc tế, từ đó đưa ra các giải pháp nhằm nâng cao sự hài lòng hành khách ngày trở nên cấp thiết đối với các cảng hàng không quốc tế ở Việt Nam nói chung và cảng hàng không Tân Sơn Nhất nói riêng. Xuất phát từ thực tiễn trên, tôi quyết định chọn nội dung “Đánh giá mức độ hài lòng của hành khách tại cảng hàng không quốc tế Tân Sơn Nhất” làm đề tài nghiên cứu. 1.2. Mục tiêu nghiên cứu Đánh giá các nhân tố tác động đến sự hài lòng của hành khách tại cảng hàng không quốc tế Tân Sơn Nhất Đánh mức độ hài lòng của hành khách tại cảng hàng không quốc tế Tân Sơn Nhất Đánh giá mức độ ảnh hưởng của các nhân tố đến sự hài lòng của hành khách tại cảng hàng không quốc tế Tân Sơn Nhất và đưa ra các kiến nghị nhằm nâng cao sự hài lòng của hành khách tại cảng hàng không quốc tế Tân Sơn Nhất trong giai đoạn hiện nay. 1.3. Đối tượng và phạm vi nghiên cứu 1.3.1. Đối tượng nghiên cứu: Là mức độ hài lòng của hành khách tại cảng hàng không quốc tế Tân Sơn Nhất. 1.3.2.Phạm vi nghiên cứu:
  7. 7. Các hành khách sử dụng dịch vụ hàng không tại cảng hàng không quốc tế Tân Sơn Nhất. 1.4. Phương pháp nghiên cứu và nguồn số liệu 1.4.1. Phương pháp nghiên cứu Nghiên cứu được thực hiện thông qua hai bước chính: Nghiên cứu định tính: Phương pháp được sử dụng là phương pháp thảo luận nhóm. Theo đó, nghiên cứu tiến hành thảo luận một nhóm 10 hành khách đã từng sử dụng dịch hàng không tại cảng hàng không quốc tế Tân Sơn Nhất. Kết quả của nghiên cứu định tính sẽ giúp nghiên cứu điều chỉnh, bổ sung thang đo ban đầu của mô hình cho phù hợp với thực tiễn tại cảng hàng không quốc tế Tân Sơn Nhất và xây dựng thang đo chính thức cho mô hình. Nghiên cứu định lượng: với kỹ thuật thu thập dữ liệu là sử dụng bảng câu hỏi để điều tra mức độ hài lòng của hành khách tại cảng hàng không quốc tế Tân Sơn Nhất. Dữ liệu thu thập được xử lý bằng phần mềm SPSS. Nghiên cứu này được dùng để kiểm định thang đo và mô hình nghiên cứu đề ra. Các thang đo được đánh giá sự tin cậy qua hệ số tin cậy Cronbach’s alpha, phân tích nhân tố khám phá EFA, hồi quy bội. 1.4.2. Nguồn số liệu Số liệu sơ cấp: được thu thập bằng phương pháp phỏng vấn sâu và khảo sát qua bảng câu hỏi Số liệu thứ cấp: Tổng cục hàng không Việt Nam, trang thông tin chính thức của tổng cục hàng không, số liệu nội bộ, các bài nghiên cứu uy tín. Tổng quan vấn đề nghiên cứu về đánh giá mức độ hài lòng của hành khách tại cảng hàng không quốc tế: Đánh giá mức độ hài lòng của hành khách tại cảng hàng không quốc tế là vấn đề được nhiều tác giả quan tâm nghiên cứu. Trên thực tế đã có những công trình, nội dung nghiên cứu liên quan đến đề tài. Tiêu biểu như: Đánh giá mức độ hài lòng của hành khách về chất lượng dịch vụ vận tải hàng không tại sân bay Cam Ranh, Khánh Hòa (2013) của Phạm Thị Thái. Ở công trình nghiên cứu này, tác giả đã phân tích các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến mức độ hài lòng của hành khách về chất lượng dịch vụ vận tải hàng không tại sân bay Cam
  8. 8. Ranh và đề xuất những biện pháp nâng cao mức độ hài lòng của hành khách về chất lượng dịch vụ vận tải vận tải hàng không. Tác giả đã đề xuất ba chỉ tiêu đánh giá định lượng về an toàn, nhanh chóng kịp thời, tính kinh tế và các chỉ tiêu không lượng hóa được. Trên cơ sở phân tích ảnh hưởng của các yếu tố môi trường vĩ mô, vi mô, tác giả đề xuất các giải pháp mang tính định hướng để cải thiện chất lượng dịch vụ vận tải hàng không tại sân bay Cam Ranh phù hợp với bối cảnh KT-XH Việt Nam hiện nay. Đanh giá các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến chất lượng dịch vụ hành khách của các công ty dịch vụ mặt đất tại Cảng Hàng không quốc tế Tân Sơn Nhất (2015) của Trương Quang Dũng. Nghiên cứu này được thực hiện nhằm mục đích xác định các yếu tố ảnh hưởng cũng như đo lường mức độ ảnh hưởng của các yếu tố đến chất lượng dịch vụ hành khách của các công ty dịch vụ mặt đất tại Cảng Hàng không quốc tế Tân Sơn Nhất. Dựa trên mô hình chất lượng dịch vụ SERVPERF, tác giả đã xây dựng mô hình nghiên cứu có hiệu chỉnh phù hợp với thực tế với môi trường hoạt động tại Việt Nam. Nghiên cứu chỉ ra 3 nhân tố ảnh hưởng đến chất lượng dịch vụ hành khách của các công ty dịch vụ mặt đất là: i) Phương tiện hữu hình; ii) Thái độ phục vụ của nhân viên; iii)Thao tác nghiệp vụ của nhân viên, trong đó “thao tác nghiệp vụ của nhân viên” có ảnh hưởng mạnh nhất. Từ kết quả đạt được, tác giả đã đề xuất một số hàm ý chính sách, kiến nghị nhằm nâng cao chất lượng dịch vụ nhằm đáp ứng ngày càng tốt hơn nhu cầu hành khách. c giả Nguyễn Hồng Thái (1999) với đề tài luận án Đánh giá mức độ hài lòng của hành khách tại sân bay Cát Bi, Hải Phòng (2014) của Lê Thị Mai. Theo hướng nghiên cứu này tác giả đề cập đến một số khía cạnh về chất lượng như tính nhanh chóng kịp thời, đảm bảo an toàn và tin cậy, thuận tiện và tiện nghi của dịch vụ tại sân bay Cát Bi, Hải Phòng. Nghiên cứu sử dụng công cụ điều tra xã hội học để xây dựng mô hình toán học đánh giá chất lượng dịch vụ theo hàng không theo 6 tiêu chí (chi phí, tiếp cận, an toàn, tin cậy, phương tiện và nhân viên). Kết quả đánh giá chất lượng được sử dụng là một trong các nhân tố để phân tích đề xuất giải pháp nâng cao hiệu quả hoạt động và sự hài lòng của hành khách tại sân bay Cát Bi, Hải Phòng Sự hài lòng của hành khách và chất lượng dịch vụ tại cảng hàng không quốc
  9. 9. tế Nội Bài (2012) Nguyễn Thị Lan. Nghiên cứu sử dụng phương pháp điều tra xã hội học, hỏi ý kiến của hành khách sử dụng dịch vụ tại cảng hàng không quốc tế Nội Bài theo các tiêu chí: mức độ tiện nghi của phương tiện, thái độ phục vụ của đội ngũ tiếp viên; chất lượng phòng chờ. Kết quả đánh được sử dụng là một trong các nhân tố để đưa ra các giải pháp nâng cao hiệu quả hoạt động và sự hài lòng của hành khách. Từ những đánh giá về tổng quan tình hình nghiên cứu ở trên, có thể khẳng định rằng cho đến nay chưa có công trình nghiên cứu nào nghiên cứu một cách có hệ thống về “Đánh giá mức độ hài lòng của hành khách tại cảng hàng không quốc tế Tân Sơn Nhất”. Xuất phát từ tình hình trên, người viết sẽ tìm hiểu một cách tổng thể các khía cạnh về mức độ hài lòng của hành khách tại cảng hàng không quốc tế Tân Sơn Nhất trong giai đoạn hiện nay. Đây là khoảng trống nghiên cứu rất lớn mà người viết qua nghiên cứu của mình mong muốn sẽ đưa ra được những giải pháp thiết thực nhằm nâng cao chất lượng, hiểu quả và mức độ hài lòng của hành khách tại cảng hàng không quốc tế Tân Sơn Nhất. 1.5. Ý nghĩa khoa học của đề tài 1.5.1. Ý nghĩa về mặt lý thuyết Góp phần hoàn thiện khung lý thuyết về những yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến mức độ hài lòng của hành khách tại cảng hàng không Quốc tế, đặc biệt trong bối cảnh văn hóa, môi trường kinh doanh ở Việt Nam đang trong quá trình chuyển đổi và phát triển. Nghiên cứu đã điều chỉnh thang đo cho các thành phần của mô hình lý thuyết và kiểm định mô hình đo lường dựa trên dữ liệu thị trường hàng không ở Việt Nam. Từ đó, góp phần bổ sung và hoàn thiện thang đo cho các khái niệm khi nghiên cứu trong lĩnh vực cảng hàng không 1.5.2. Ý nghĩa về mặt thực tiễn Kết quả nghiên cứu của đề tài sẽ cung cấp thông tin cho lãnh đạo của các cảng hãng hàng không về mức độ hài lòng cũng như những yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến mức độ hài lòng của hành khách. Từ đó, cải tiến chất lượng dịch vụ nhằm đem lại doanh thu, lợi nhuận cho cảng hàng không Quốc tế Tân Sơn Nhất. Thực hiện tốt hơn các dịch vụ chăm sóc hành khách nhằm giữ chân hành khách hiện tại và có thể tìm kiếm hành khách tiềm năng.
  10. 10. Hoạch định chiến lược nhằm nâng cao chất lượng dịch vụ lên một mức cao hơn nhằm đáp ứng nhu cầu của hành khách tốt hơn. Cuối cùng, nghiên cứu này có thể dùng làm tài liệu tham khảo cho sinh viên chuyên ngành quản trị kinh doanh về lý thuyết cơ bản của chất lượng dịch vụ và nghiên cứu sự hài lòng của hành khách. 1.6. Cấu trúc luận văn Ngoài phần mở đầu, kết luận, khuyến nghị và phụ lục, luận văn dự kiến sẽ xây dựng thành 5 chương cơ bản: Chương 1: Tổng quan về nghiên cứu, trình bày lý do lựa chọn vấn đề nghiên cứu, mục tiêu nghiên cứu, phương pháp nghiên cứu, đối tượng và phạm vi nghiên cứu, tổng quan lý thuyết nghiên cứu, điểm đóng góp mới của nghiên cứu cũng như cấu trúc của luận văn. Chương 2: Cơ sở lý thuyết và mô hình nghiên cứu, trình bày các lý thuyết nền để làm căn cứ xây dựng mô hình đánh giá mức độ hài lòng của hành khách tại cảng hàng không quốc tế Chương 3: Thiết kế nghiên cứu, trình bày về phương pháp luận nghiên cứu, từ đó hình thành các bước để thực hiện nghiên cứu. Chương 4: Kết quả nghiên cứu, trình bày về cách thu thập, xử lý dữ liệu đồng thời phân tích kết quả nghiên cứu định tính và định lượng. Chương 5: Kết luận và kiến nghị, tổng kết những khám phá có ý nghĩa từ đó đưa ra những kiến nghị đánh giá mức độ hài lòng của hành khách tại cảng hàng không quốc tế Tân Sơn Nhất, cũng như một số hàm ý với Nhà nước. TÓM TẮT CHƯƠNG 1 Chương 1 đã trình bày tổng quát ngắn gọn về tình hình nghiên cứu lý thuyết và tình hình thực tiễn để phát hiện khe hổng nghiên cứu từ đó lựa chọn vấn đề nghiên cứu. Chương này cũng sơ lược cách thức để thực hiện vấn đề nghiên cứu. Đây là bước quan trọng để xác định các nội dung cụ thể cần được triển khai ở các chương tiếp theo.
  11. 11. CHƯƠNG 2: CƠ SỞ LÝ THUYẾT HÌNH NGHIÊN CỨU 2.1. Mức độ hài lòng của hành khách 2.1.1. Khái niệm về mức độ hài lòng của hành khách Sự hài lòng của hành kháchlà một khái niệm nhận được nhiều quan tâm nghiên cứu của các nhà quản trị marketing, đặc biệt trong lĩnh vực dịch vụ. Theo Tse và Wilton (1998) sự hài lòng của hành kháchlà sự phản ứng của hành kháchđối với việc ước lượng sự khác nhau giữa những mong đợi của họ và những gì họ nhận được của sản phẩm/dịch vụ sau khi sử dụng Trong khi đó, Oliver (1997) cho rằng có thể hiểu sự hài lòng của hành kháchthông qua quá trình như sau: trước hết hành kháchhình thành trong suy nghĩ của mình những kỳ vọng về những yếu tố cấu thành 5 nên chất lượng dịch vụ trước khi quyết định mua. Sau đó hành kháchmua dịch vụ và sử dụng dịch vụ đóng góp vào niềm tin hành kháchvề hiệu năng thực sự về dịch vụ mà họ đã sử dụng và cuối cùng sự thõa mãn hành kháchchính là kết quả so sánh về hiệu quả của dịch vụ mang lại và những kỳ vọng của họ trước khi sử dụng dịch vụ 2.2.2. Mục tiêu nghiên cứu mức độ hài lòng của hành khách Xác định các yếu tố tác động đến nhận thức chất lượng hay sự hài lòng của hành khách. - Lượng hóa trọng số hay mức độ quan trọng của mỗi yếu tố trong tương quan với các yếu tố khác. - Xác định mức độ hài lòng tại thời điểm nghiên cứu. - So sánh cấu trúc sự hài lòng, mức độ hài lòng và tác động của sự hài lòng giữa các nhóm hành kháchkhác nhau 2.2.3. Vai trò của việc làm hài lòng hành khách Ngày nay, để chiến thắng trong cạnh tranh và đạt lợi nhuận cao, các doanh nghiệp phải thu hút ngày càng nhiều hành kháchmới và duy trì hành kháchcũ của mình. Muốn đạt được mục tiêu đó, doanh nghiệp phải làm hài lòng hành khách. Hành kháchtrung thành sẽ góp phần mở rộng thị phần của doanh nghiệp. Ngoài ra, hành kháchhài lòng cũng sẽ nói tốt về sản phẩm hay dịch vụ của công ty. Trong ngành dịch vụ, người ta thống kê thấy rằng chi phí thu hút hành kháchnói chung là cao hơn chi phí duy trì hành khách. Vì vậy, theo Peterson và
  12. 12. Wilson. “hầu như tất cả các hoạt động, chương trình và chính sách của công ty đều cần được đánh giá về khía cạnh làm hài lòng hành khách”. Doanh nghiệp chỉ cần một hành động nhỏ nhằm giảm tỷ lệ lỗi đối với hành kháchlà đã có thể thực hiện những cải tiến lớn, đồng thời thúc đẩy tăng thị phần cho chính mình. Tầm quan trọng của sự hài lòng của hành kháchcũng được thể hiện ở Các Tiêu chuẩn giải thưởng chất lượng quốc gia Malcolm Baldrige của Hoa Kỳ, trong đó tiêu chuẩn 3 và 7 công nhận tầm quan trọng của chất lượng hướng về hành kháchvà các mối quan hệ của công ty với hành kháchnhằm xây dựng niềm tin và lòng trung thành. Nâng cao sự hài lòng của hành kháchcũng là một trong những động cơ chính của Quản lý Chất lượng Toàn diện (Total Quality Management - TQM). Cùng với việc đảm bảo chất lượng và hiệu quả, công tác giảm chi phí và nâng cao sự hài lòng của hành kháchđược khuyến khích thực hiện để nâng cao tính cạnh tranh của các doanh nghiệp. TQM có thể được xem như là một tập hợp các khái niệm, triết lý và các cách làm hợp nhất mà một tổ chức sử dụng để định hướng trong quá trình cải tiến liên tục mọi mặt hoạt động nhằm làm hài lòng hành kháchvà tăng lợi nhuận. TQM nhấn mạnh việc định hướng về hành khách; nghĩa là thông qua sự tham gia của nhân viên, việc giao quyền và làm việc theo nhóm, cải tiến liên tục để đáp ứng nhu cầu và mong đợi của hành khách. Trong số các cách làm TQM thì việc nâng cao sự hài lòng của hành kháchvà cải tiến liên tục là hai nội dung chính được nhấn mạnh. Đây cũng là bí quyết để các ngành đạt được các lợi thế cạnh tranh. Theo lý thuyết về TQM, khảo sát sự hài lòng của hành kháchkhông chỉ là công cụ để hiểu mức độ hài lòng thực sự của hành kháchmà mục đích chính của nó còn là chỉ ra được những điểm mạnh và những mặt cần cải tiến từ quá trình đánh giá và nêu ra nội dung chính cho công tác cải tiến. Cải tiến cần được tiến hành như một quá trình liên tục nhằm đáp ứng, hoặc thậm chí đáp ứng tốt hơn các yêu cầu của hành khách, từ đó nâng cao mức độ hài lòng của hành khách. 2.2. Đo lường sự hài lòng của hành khách trong dịch vụ tại cảng cảng không Nói chung, dịch vụ có 4 đặc tính khác biệt so với sản phẩm vật chất là vô hình, không thể tách rời, không đồng nhất và không thể tồn trữ . Chính vì các đặc tính này nên chất lượng dịch vụ là một khái niệm trừu tượng, khó đo lường.
  13. 13. Sự hài lòng của hành khách” trừu tượng hơn khái niệm “chất lượng dịch vụ”, vì vậy lại càng khó đánh giá và đo lường hơn. 2.2.1 Đo lường chất lượng dịch vụ Các mô hình đánh giá chất lượng dịch vụ hay sự hài lòng của hành kháchđều xem dịch vụ là tập hợp những thuộc tính rõ ràng cũng như tiềm ẩn chứ không là một cấu trúc rời rạc. Về chất lượng dịch vụ, thang đo phổ biến nhất là SERVQUAL (service quality – chất lượng dịch vụ) do Zeithaml V.A. Parasuraman và L. Berry Leonard đưa ra mà sau này để dễ ghi nhớ các tác giả trên gọi là 5 tiêu thức RATER (viết tắt của các chữ cái đầu Độ tin cậy – Sự đảm bảo – Điều kiện hữu hình– Sự thấu cảm – Độ đáp ứng: Reliability – Assurance – Tangibles – Empathy - Responsiveness): Độ tin cậy (Reliability): Khả năng thực hiện dịch vụ đã hứa hẹn một cách đáng tin cậy và chính xác Sự đảm bảo (Assurance): Kiến thức và tác phong của nhân viên phục vụ cũng như khả năng gây lòng tin và sự tín nhiệm của họ: Điều kiện hữu hình (Tangibles): Điều kiện vật chất, thiết bị và hình thức bên ngoài của nhân viên phục vụ Sự thấu cảm (Empathy): Quan tâm, lưu ý cá nhân đối với từng hành khách Độ đáp ứng (Responsiveness): Sẵn lòng giúp đỡ hành kháchvà cung cấp dịch vụ mau lẹ: 2.2.2 .Đo lường mức độ hài lòng của hành khách Mặc dù tầm quan trọng của sự hài lòng của hành khách đã được công nhận rộng rãi, phần lớn công tác đo lường sự hài lòng của hành kháchchỉ được thiết kế đơn giản để đánh giá sự hài lòng tổng thể hay đơn thuần với một sản phẩm hay dịch vụ. Sự hài lòng của hành kháchlà một khái niệm phức tạp nhưng trước đây các nhà nghiên cứu thường dùng thang đo một yếu tố từ 4 đến 7 điểm giữa hai thái cực “rất không hài lòng” và “rất hài lòng”. Loại câu hỏi này dễ trả lời và phân tích nhưng thông tin có được lại không phản ảnh chính xác những thành phần nào của sản phẩm/dịch vụ mà hành kháchcho là quan trọng nhất trong việc làm họ hài lòng và thực tế họ nhận được kết quả của từng thành phần này như thế nào. Cơ sở đo lường của Hayes cũng đóng góp vào thang đo sự hài lòng của hành kháchvới biến quan
  14. 14. sát: mức độ hài lòng tổng quát của hành kháchđối với dịch vụ, đối với cung cách phục vụ và đối với trang thiết bị của dịch vụ. 2.3. Các nhân tố ảnh hưởng đến sự hài lòng của hành khách 2.3.1. Chất lượng dịch vụ a. Khái niệm Chất lượng dịch vụ là mức độ mà dịch vụ đáp ứng được nhu cầu và mong muốn của hành khách (Lewis & Mitchell, 1990). Theo Parasuraman & cộng sự (1988), “Chất lượng dịch vụ là khoảng cách giữa mong đợi của người tiêu dùng về dịch vụ và nhận thức của họ về kết quả dịch vụ.” Kotler (2003) giải thích rằng chất lượng nên bắt đầu từ nhu cầu của hành khách và kết thúc vào nhận thức của hành khách. b. Các nhân tố tác động đến chất lượng dịch vụ Parasuraman và cộng sự (1998) đã đưa ra mô hình SERVQUAL để đo lường chất lượng dịch vụ bao gồm 5 nhân tố: Phương tiện hữu hình (tangibles), sự tin cậy (reliability), khả năng đáp ứng (responsiveness), năng lực phục vụ (assurance), sự đồng cảm (empathy). Mô hình SERVQUAL bao gồm những mô tả của ông cho thấy sự khác biệt giữa giá trị kỳ vọng và mức độ cảm nhận. Mô hình này này được sử dụng rộng rãi để đo lường chất lượng dịch vụ. [18] Cũng trên sự kế thừa học thuyết của Parasuraman et al, Johnston và 6 Silvestro đã đưa ra năm tiêu chí để đo lường chất lượng dịch vụ gồm: Sự ân cần ( helpfulness), sự chăm sóc ( care), sự cam kết ( commitment), Sự hữu ích ( functionality), Sự hoàn hảo ( integrity) . Các nhân tố tác động đến chất lượng dịch vụ rất đa dạng và được áp dụng cho những nghiên cứu khác nhau tùy thuộc vào các vấn đề được nghiên cứu, vì vậy những nghiên cứu của những tác giả trên đây là cơ sở tham khảo cho việc nghiên cứu chất lượng dịch vụ trong lĩnh vực vận chuyển hành khách 2.3.2. Mối quan hệ giữa chất lượng dịch vụ và mức độ hài lòng của hành khách Thông thường các nhà kinh doanh dịch vụ thường cho rằng chất lượng dịch vụ chính là sự hài lòng hành khách. Tuy nhiên nhiều nhà nghiên cứu cho thấy, chất lượng dịch vụ và sự hài lòng hành khách là hai khái niệm phân biệt (Zeithaml & Bitner 2000).
  15. 15. Sự hài lòng của hành khách là một khái niệm tổng quát, nói lên sự hài lòng của họ khi sử dụng dịch vụ. Trong khi đó chất lượng dịch vụ chỉ tập trung vào những thành phần cụ thể của dịch vụ. Chất lượng dịch vụ là yếu tố tác động trực tiếp và cùng chiều đến sự hài lòng hành khách, khi chất lượng dịch vụ được đánh giá tốt thì hành khách sẽ hài lòng và ngược lại 2.4. Các mô hình nghiên cứu chất lượng dịch vụ và mức độ hài lòng hành khách 2.4.1. Mô hình của Gronroos Theo Gronroos chất lượng dịch vụ được đánh giá bằng cách so sánh giữa chất lượng dịch vụ mà hành khách mong đợi trước khi sử dụng dịch vụ và giá trị mà hành khách nhận được sau khi sử dụng dịch vụ. Để đo lường chất lượng dịch vụ, Gronroos dựa trên ba tiêu chí chính là chấ lượng kỹ thuật (những gì hành khách thực sự nhận được), chất lượng chức năng (diễn giải dịch vụ được cùng cấp như thế nào) và hình ảnh doanh nghiệp 2.4.2. Mô hình Scủa Parasuraman Cụ thể, theo mô hình Servqual, chất lượng dịch vụ được xác định như sau: Chất lượng dịch vụ = Mức độ cảm nhận – Giá trị kỳ vọng. Mô hình Servqual nhằm đo lường sự cảm nhận về dịch vụ thông qua năm thành phần chất lượng dịch vụ, bao gồm: Độ tin cậy (reliability): thể hiện khả năng thực hiện dịch vụ phù hợp và đúng hạn ngay ban đầu Khả năng đáp ứng (responsiveness): thể hiện sự mong muốn và sẵn lòng của nhân viên phục vụ nhằm cung cấp dịch vụ kịp thời cho hành khách. Năng lực phục vụ (assurance): thể hiện trình độ chuyên môn và cung cách phục vụ lịch sự, cởi mở với hành khách của nhân viên phục vụ. Đồng cảm (empathy): thể hiện sự quan tâm chăm sóc của nhân viên đến từng cá nhân hành khách. Phương tiện hữu hình (tangibles): thể hiện qua ngoại hình, trang phục của nhân viên phục vụ, các thiết bị để thực hiện dịch vụ. 2.4.3. Mô hình của Cronin và Taylor Mô hình Servperf là một biến thể của mô hình Servqual, nó loại đi phần đánh
  16. 16. giá về mong đợi và chỉ giữ lại phần giá trị cảm nhận của hành khách. Theo mô hình Servperf sự hài lòng được đánh giá thông qua cảm nhận của hành khách về 5 nhân tố chất lượng dịch vụ và 22 biến đo lường tương tự như mô hình Servqual đã đưa ra và bỏ qua phần chất lượng kỳ vọng. Theo mô hình Servperf thì: Chất lượng dịch vụ = Mức độ cảm nhận 2.5 Mô hình nghiên cứu và giả thuyết nghiên cứu 2.5.1 Mô hình nghiên cứu đề xuất Căn cứ trên các nghiên cứu của Parasuaraman & cộng sự (1985), nghiên cứu của tác giả Babak Nemati, Hossein Gazorb, Seyed Norollah MirAshrafi và Kianoush Nazari Ameleh (2012) về : “Analyzing e-service quality in service-based website by E-SERVQUAL”, nghiên cứu đánh giá mức độ hài lòng của hành khách về chất lượng dịch vụ vận tải hàng không tại sân bay Cam Ranh, Khánh Hòa (2013) của Phạm Thị Thái, nghiên cứu đánh giá các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến chất lượng dịch vụ hành khách của các công ty dịch vụ mặt đất tại Cảng Hàng không quốc tế Tân Sơn Nhất (2015)… và khảo sát tình hình tại Cảng hàng không quốc tế Tân Sơn Nhất tác giả tiến hành tổng hợp và xây dựng mô hình nghiên cứu cho đề tài được thể hiện qua mô hình sau: Hình 2.1. Mô hình nghiên cứu đề xuất Các dịch vụ hàng không Thời gian Trang thiết bị Công tác xử lý hành lý Bố trí mặt bằng nhà ga Sự hài lòng của hành khách tại cảng hàng không quốc tế Tân Sơn Nhất Cảnh quan, vệ sinh Dịch vụ phi hàng không Nhân viên phục vụ hành khách
  17. 17. TÓM TẮT CHƯƠNG 2 Chương này hệ thống lại các cơ sở lý luận liên quan đến mức độ hài lòng của hành khách tại cảng hàng không quốc tế. Các khái niệm về sự hài lòng của hành khách và tầm quan trọng của nó được trình bày để có cái nhìn khái quát về vấn đề. Sau đó, lý luận về đánh giá, đo lường chất lượng dịch vụ và mức độ hài lòng của hành khách được nêu tóm lược. Các cơ sở lý luận này cho thấy: Hành khách có vai trò rất quan trọng trong dịch vụ tại cảng hàng không quốc tế Nâng cao sự hài lòng của hành khách cũng là một trong những động cơ chính của nâng cao chất lượng toàn diện.
  18. 18. CHƯƠNG 3: THIẾT KẾ NGHIÊN CỨU 3.1. Quy trình nghiên cứu Hình 3.1: Quy trình nghiên cứu 3.2. Nghiên cứu định tính 3.1.1. Thiết kế nghiên cứu định tính Theo lý thuyết, chỉ số hài lòng của hành khách có quan hệ chặt chẽ với chất lượng mà hành khách nhận được và lòng trung thành của họ (Mô hình Chỉ số hài lòng của hành khách của Mỹ - American Customer Satisfaction Index - do Fornell đưa ra). Vì vậy, để nghiên cứu định tính đối với sự hài lòng của hành khách tại cảng hàng không quốc tế Tân Sơn Nhất, tác giả đề xuất phương pháp gián tiếp xác định các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến mức độ hài lòng của hành khách dựa trên các cơ sở thang Nghiên cứu định tính Nghiên cứu định lượng Thảo luận nhóm(n=10) Điều chỉnh Khảo sát chính thức (n=250) Cronbach’s Alpha Kiểm tra tương quan biến tổng, kiểm tra hệ số Cronbach’s alpha Kiểm tra trọng số EFAEFA Cơ sở lý thuyết Hồi quy Thảo luận kết quả, ý nghĩa của nghiên cứu và đưa ra hàm ý Kiểm định lý thuyết và giả thuyết nghiên cứu của mô hình Mô hình nghiên cứu & Thang đo nháp Thang đo hoàn chỉnh (Bảng khảo sát để phỏng vấn)
  19. 19. đo chất lượng dịch vụ SERVQUAL hay RATER, thang đo chất lượng dịch vụ nhà ga hành khách do IATA công bố trên tạp chí Airport Monitor sau khi khảo sát 16.000 hành khách tại 34 sân bay châu Âu và Bắc Mỹ […] và tính đặc thù trong hoạt động của một Cảng hàng không hành khách quốc tế tại Việt Nam. Cụ thể, tác giả xác định được các khía cạnh ảnh hưởng đến sự hài lòng của hành khách khi đi qua một Cảng hàng không quốc tế tại Việt Nam là: (1) Dịch vụ hàng không; (2) Đảm bảo giờ bay đúng lịch; (3) Bố trí mặt bằng nhà ga; (4) Công tác xử lý hành lý; (5)Trang thiết bị; (6) Cảnh quan, vệ sinh; (7) Dịch vụ phi hàng không (8) Nhân viên phục vụ hành khách. Sau khi xác định các yếu tố chính ảnh hưởng đến sự hài lòng của hành khách nói trên, tác giả đã thảo luận với 10 người, trong đó có 5 cán bộ có kinh nghiệm về quản lý cảng hàng không tại Tổng công ty cảng Hàng không Việt Nam và 5 người là hành khách tại cảng hàng không quốc tế Tân Sơn Nhất không dưới 5 lần trong 2 năm gần đây. (Nội dung thảo luận được trình bày ở Phụ lục 2.) 3.1.2. Kết quả nghiên cứu định tính Kết quả nghiên cứu định tính được trình bày trên cơ sở hai quy trình phục vụ hành khách là quy trình khách đi tại cảng hàng không quốc tế đi và quy trình khách đến tại cảng hàng không quốc tế đến. 3.1.2.1. Đo lường sự hài lòng của hành khách trong quy trình đi Tổng hợp kết quả thảo luận cho thấy các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến sự hài lòng của hành khách trên quy trình đi như sau: Quy trình đi Yế u tố ả nh hư ở ng sự hài lòng củ a hành khách Vào cả ng hàng không 1. Biể n chỉ dẫ n 2. Giao thông thuậ n tiệ n
  20. 20. 3. Hư ớ ng dẫ n quy trình (sơ đồ nhà ga, bàn hư ớ ng dẫ n/lấ y tài liệ u) 4. Xe đẩ y: vị trí, số lư ợ ng, chấ t lư ợ ng 5. Bả ng thông báo bay 6. Dị ch vụ xe buýt, taxi sân bay… 7. Vệ sinh sân bay từ ngoài vào trong 8. Cả ng rộ ng, ánh sáng đầ y đủ 9. Kiế n trúc, nộ i thấ t đẹ p, ấ n tư ợ ng 10. Thoáng mát 11. Cả nh quan, cây xanh An ninh cử a vào 1. Đả m bả o trậ t tự /an toàn 2. Biể n chỉ dẫ n Quầ y check-in 1. Thờ i gian/tắ c nghẽ n 2. Thái độ phụ c vụ 3. Có các dị ch vụ như check- in sớ m trư ớ c giờ bay (Early check-in)/ Khách có thể check- in tạ i bấ t cứ quầ y nào/ Khách có thể tự làm thủ tụ c check-in Hả i quan 1. Thờ i gian/tắ c nghẽ n 2. Thang máy, thang cuố n Công An Cử a Khẩ u Thờ i gian An ninh soi chiế u 1. Soi chiế u nhanh, cho khách cả m giác đả m bả o an toàn như ng nhanh chóng 2. Biể n hư ớ ng dẫ n
  21. 21. Sả nh, hành lang chờ đi 1. Cử a hàng miễ n thuế , lư u niệ m hấ p dẫ n 2. Nhà hàng 3. Thông tin liên lạ c (Wifi) 4. Phòng khách VIP 5. Dị ch vụ chăm sóc sứ c khỏ e, sắ c đẹ p 6. Giả i trí 7. Đổ i tiề n 8. Băng tả i hành khách Phòng chờ ra sân bay 1. Ghế /Thoáng/ Đủ số lư ợ ng ghế cho hành khách ngồ i đợ i 2. Khoả ng cách đi bộ ra máy bay bằ ng ố ng lồ ng/Khoả ng cách đi bộ từ nhà ga ra máy bay 3. Khoả ng cách đi bộ ra xe buýt, cầ u thang bố trí hợ p lý, xe buýt đủ chỗ An ninh cử a ra sân bay Máy bay 1. Đả m bả o trậ t tự /an toàn 2. Biể n chỉ dẫ n 3.1.2.2. Đo lường sự hài lòng của hành khách trong quy trình đến Tổng hợp kết quả thảo luận cho thấy các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến sự hài lòng của hành khách trên quy trình đến như sau: Quy trình đế n Yế u tố ả nh hư ở ng sự hài lòng củ a hành khách Máy bay 1. Khoả ng cách đi bộ từ máy bay vào nhà ga bằ ng ố ng lồ ng/Khoả ng cách đi bộ từ máy bay ra nhà ga 2. Xe buýt đủ chỗ , cầ u thang vào nhà ga bố trí hợ p lý
  22. 22. Sả nh đế n/Kiể m dị ch y tế /An ninh sân bay Thờ i gian, năng lự c và thái độ phụ c vụ củ a nhân viên Quầ y quá cả nh/nố i chuyế n Thờ i gian, năng lự c và thái độ phụ c vụ củ a nhân viên Băng chuyề n trả hành lý/Cử a hàng miễ n thuế 1.Thờ i gian/tắ c nghẽ n 2.Tỷ lệ thấ t lạ c hành lý, thái độ phụ c vụ củ a nhân viên Hành lý thấ t lạ c, tỷ lệ hành lý tìm lạ i đư ợ c cho khách nguyên vẹ n 3.Vị trí xe đẩ y 4. Hàng hóa trong cử a hàng miễ n thuế đa dạ ng, giá hấ p dẫ n Hả i quan 1. Thờ i gian/tắ c nghẽ n 2. Quầ y hư ớ ng dẫ n thông tin cho khách nư ớ c ngoài đế n Việ t Nam (du lị ch, đi lạ i, khách sạ n, v.v…) Sả nh công cộ ng 1. Diệ n tích 2. Thông báo bay cậ p nhậ t kị p thờ i 3. Giao thông công cộ ng thuậ n tiệ n 4. Biể n báo và hư ớ ng dẫ n An ninh cử a ra sân bay 1. Đả m bả o trậ t tự /an toàn 2. Biể n chỉ dẫ n Ra khỏ i sân bay 3.2. Mô hình nghiên cứu và thang đo sự hài lòng của hành khách 3.2.1. Mô hình nghiên cứu:
  23. 23. Các thông tin thu thập được ở bước nghiên cứu sơ bộ khẳng định phán đoán của tác giả về các nhóm yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến mức độ hài lòng của hành khách như sau: (1) Các dịch vụ hàng không; (2) Thời gian; (3) Bố trí mặt bằng nhà ga; (4) Công tác xử lý hành lý; (5) Trang thiết bị; (6) Cảnh quan, vệ sinh; (7) Dịch vụ phi hàng không; và (8) Nhân viên phục vụ hành khách 3.2.2. Xây dựng thang đo mức độ hài lòng của hành khách: Từ bước nghiên cứu sơ bộ, tác giả xác định được 49 yếu tố thành phần tác động đến mức độ hài lòng của hành khách khi đi qua cảng hàng không Tân Sơn Nhất như sau: ♦ Các dịch vụ hàng không/quy trình: 1. An ninh, an toàn trong khu vực nhà ga được đảm bảo 2. Dịch vụ thông báo bay chính xác, cập nhật kịp thời 3. Dịch vụ thông tin về chuyến bay qua điện thoại/Internet rộng rãi, dễ tiếp cận, thuận tiện 4. Dịch vụ hướng dẫn quy trình cho hành khách (sơ đồ nhà ga, bàn hướng dẫn/lấy tài liệu) 5. Kiểm tra an ninh nhanh chóng, không gây phiền hà cho khách 6. Thủ tục check-in nhanh chóng, thuận tiện, không sai sót 7. Khách có thể check-in tại bất cứ quầy nào 8. Khách có thể tự check-in 9. Có dịch vụ gửi trước hành lý ký gửi (early check-in) 10.Thủ tục Hải quan nhanh chóng, không gây phiền hà 11.Thủ tục CACK nhanh chóng, không gây phiền hà 12. Dịch vụ quá cảnh/nối chuyến được tiến hành nhanh chóng, thuận lợi
  ♦ Thời gian

