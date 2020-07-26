Presentasi 2 BAB 2 Prosedur pemeliharaan lingkungan kerja

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Perawatan dan Perbaikan Perangkat Mekatronika Oleh: Edi Sutanto, S.Pd KELAS 12 BAB 2 Prosedur pemeliharaan lingkungan kerja
• Memahami Prosedur pemeliharaan lingkungan kerja • Menerapkan prosedur pemeliharaan lingkungan tempat kerja Kompetensi Da...
Pemeliharaan Lingkungan Kerja • Agar lingkungan tempat kita bekerja terasa nyaman dan membuat kita betah, harus ada pemeli...
Ada istilah 5R untuk strategi memelihara tempatkerja. Apa saja5R itu? • Ringkas, yaitu pemilahan, mana yang perlu dan mana...
Kesehatan Kerja Untuk efisiensi kerja yang optimal dan sebaik-baiknya, pekerja harus dilakukan dengan cara dan dalam lingk...
Contoh-contohupayamenerapkannya prosedurkesehatankerja 1. Pada saat merawat Perangkat mekatronika dan membersihkan debu-de...
