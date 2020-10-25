Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
5 Dalam modul ini pengerjaan dimulai dengan urutan sebagai berikut Keterangan 1. Face Milling 2. RND/CHR 3. Rectang. Pocke...
22 1. Panggil T3 dan memasukan parameter pemotongan dengan mengetikan program 2. Tekan tombol 3. Pilih 4. Pilih 5. Atur pa...
23 7. Tampilan Menjadi
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Jobsheet 6 circumf slots atau milling slot

61 views

Published on

Jobsheet 6 circumf slots atau milling slot

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Jobsheet 6 circumf slots atau milling slot

  1. 1. 5 Dalam modul ini pengerjaan dimulai dengan urutan sebagai berikut Keterangan 1. Face Milling 2. RND/CHR 3. Rectang. Pocket 4. Circular Pocket 5. Contour Milling 6. Circumf. Slots 7. Center Drilling 8. Dept Hole Drilling 9. Rigid tapping
  2. 2. 22 1. Panggil T3 dan memasukan parameter pemotongan dengan mengetikan program 2. Tekan tombol 3. Pilih 4. Pilih 5. Atur parameter 6. Ketik program untuk menaikan tool CIRCUMF. SLOTS
  3. 3. 23 7. Tampilan Menjadi

×