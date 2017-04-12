Perspektif keperawatan Medikal Bedah

Ns. Muhammad Ardi, S.Kep., M.Kep., Sp.Kep.M.B
Setelah pembelajaran ini mahasiswa dapat: Mengenal Konsep Keperawatan Medikal Bedah Menjelaskan peran perawat Medikal Beda...
Menjelaskan issu etis Keperawatan Medikal Bedah Menguraikan trend dan issu Keperawatan Medikal Bedah
Meningkatkan kesehatan Mencegah Penyakit Perawat harus memiliki pengetahuan dasar dalam memenuhi kebutuhan pasien pada ber...
Perkembangan tekhnologi peningkatan pengetahuan perubahan dalam system pelayanan kesehatan untuk melakukan perawatan dan
menggunakan langkah-langkah ilmiah pengkajian, perencanaan, implementasi dan evaluasi memperhatikan aspek bio-psiko-sosial...
Pengkajian Keperawatan • Merupakan dan paling penting dalam menyusun proses keperawatan • Pengkajian keperawatan terdiri a...
Diagnosis Keperawatan • Setelah data terkumpul, perlu melakukan analisis kemudian mengidentifikasi masalah atau respon ter...
Perencanaan • Langkah pertama adalah dan yang terukur. • Selanjutnya yang dibutuhkan untuk memenuhi tujuan dan outcomes. •...
• Rencana keperawatan dapat merujuk pada Nursing Intervention Classification (NIC). • Setiap NIC terdiri dari beberapa akt...
Contoh Nursing Outcomes Classification (NOC) Status respirasi: Jalan napas paten (0410) Definisi: saluran trakeobronkhial ...
Contoh Nursing Interventions Classification (NIC) Airway Manajemen 3140 Definisi: memfasilitasi kepatenan jalan nafas Kegi...
Implementasi • Implementasi (juga disebut intervensi) yaitu melaksanakan rencana untuk mencapai tujuan dan hasil. • Ketika...
Evaluasi menentukan efektifitas rencana keperawatan Lakukan pengkajian respon pasien berdasarkan kriteria tujuan Jika tuju...
• melakukan kolaborasi dengan tim kesehatan lain sebagai bagian dari perencanaan perawatan interdisiplin Koordinator peraw...
• perawatan berkelanjutan setelah pasien keluar dari RS dan home care Perencana perawatan berkelanjutan • Pendidikan keseh...
• perawat medikal bedah bersama pasien dan keluarga menginterpretasikan informasi dari tim kesehatan lain Advokat • merenc...
MANAJEMEN KEPERAWATAN PADA USIA DEWASA • Pelaksanaan asuhan keperawatan : metode keperawatan tim, keperawatan primer dan m...
• Banyaknya jenis layanan keperawatan baik di dalam maupun di luar rumah sakit menyebabkan perawat medikal bedah mempunyai...
ISSU ETIS DALAM KEPERAWATAN MEDIKAL BEDAH • beritahukan tujuan pengkajian • diskusi tim lain di tempat tertutupKerahasian ...
• Narkotik untuk menurunkan nyeri dapat menyebabkan depresi pernapasan Kematian dan Sekarat • Tindakan itu sendiri baik at...
• Perawat yang merasa terpaksa menolak memberikan perawatan bagi pasien tertentu menghadapi dilema etis. • Alasan penolaka...
TREND DAN ISSUE DALAM KEPERAWATAN • Trend adalah sesuatu yang sedang di bicarakan oleh banyak orang saat ini dan kejadiann...
• Berbagai Trend dan Issue: – Pengurangan lamanya dirawat (early discharge): one day care Pasien keluar dari perawatan aku...
– Lama hari rawat yang singkat menyebabkan pergeseran perawatan di rumah (home care). – Populasi lansia semakin meningkat....
– Perawat membutuhkan keahlian-keahlian klinik yang lebih baik, kemampuan berfikir kritis serta keterampilan dalam penatal...
REFERENSI : • Dochterman, J. M., & Bulechek, G. M. (2004). Nursing Interventions Classification (NIC). 4th edition. St. Lo...
Membahas tentang konsep KMB, peran perawat Medikal Bedah dan Manajemen Keperawatan pada Usia Dewasa

  27. 27. REFERENSI : • Dochterman, J. M., & Bulechek, G. M. (2004). Nursing Interventions Classification (NIC). 4th edition. St. Louis, Missouri: Mosby Elsevier. • Doenges, M. E., Moorhouse, M. F., & Murr, A. C. (2010). Nursing care plans: guidelines for individualizing client care across the life span. 8th edition. Philadelphia: F. A. Davis Company. • Herdman, T. H. (2012). NANDA international nursing diagnoses: definitions & classification, 2012-2014. Oxford: Wiley-Blackwell • Ignatavicius, D. D., & Workman, M. L., (2006). Medical-surgical nursing critical thinking for collaborative care. Philadelphia: Saunders Elseviers. • Lewis, S. L., Heitkemper, M. M., Dirksen, S. R., O’Brien, P. G., & Bucher, L. (2007). Medical surgical nursing: assessment and management of clinical problems. 7th edition. St. Louis, Missouri: Mosby Elsevier. • Moorhead, S., Johnson, M., & Maas, M. (2004). Nursing outcomes classification (NOC). 3th edition. St. Louis, Missouri: Mosby Elsevier.

