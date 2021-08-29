Successfully reported this slideshow.
MANAJEMEN KEPERAWATAN Irwan Budiana, M.Kep
CAPAIAN PEMBELAJARAN DAN POKOK BAHASAN Capaian Pembelajaran: Memahami konsep dasar manajemen keperawatan dan manajemen asu...
Perbedaaan Manajer dan Leader
Pengertian 1. Manajemen keperawatan adalah suatu proses bekerja melalui anggota staf keperawatan untuk memberikan asuhan k...
1. Manajemen keperawatan merupakan suatu bentuk koordinasi dan integrasi sumber-sumber keperawatan dengan menerapkan prose...
ManajemenAsuhan Keperawatan
Tujuan Manajemen Keperawatan
 Perencanaan  Pengorganisasian  Pengarahan  Pengendalian INPUT PROSES OUTPUT UMPAN BALIK Informasi 1. Personil 2. Alat...
Prinsip-Prinsip yang Mendasari Manajemen Keperawatan 1. Perencanaan (Planning). 2. Penggunaan Waktu Efektif (Effective uti...
Lingkup Manajemen Keperawatan
• Pengkajian • Diagnosa • Intervensi • Implementasi • Evaluasi • Kepuasan konsumen (pasiendan masyarakat Mutu Pelayanan
Faktor – Faktor Keberhasilan Manajer 1. Kemampuan menerapkan pengetahuan 2. Ketrampilan kepemimpinan 3. Kemampuan menjalan...
Fungsi Manajemen Dalam Pelayanan danAsuhan Keperawatan Pengumpulan data Perencanaan Pengorganisasian Ketenagaan Penga...
Pengumpulan Data INFORMASI Profil pasien,  Profil tenaga termasuk perawat, baik jumlah, kualifikasi keahlian, pengalaman...
Fish Bone Analysis
Perencanaan 1. Merumuskan tujuan pelayanan/asuhan keperawatan, 2. System pelayanan asuhan keperawatan, 3. Kebijakan/peratu...
Pengorganisasian Pengorganisasian tugas, Struktur organisasi, Deskripsi tugas, Evaluasi tugas, Kerja tim Membangun tim
Ketenagaan System klasifikasi pasien- penghitungan kebutuhan tenaga, Penjadualan,  Penugasan, Pembinaan staf Pengemb...
Pengarahan Penggunaan kekuatan,  Pemecahan masalah, Membuat keputusan, Perubahan efektif, Penanganan konflik Komunik...
Pengawasan Pengendalian  Peningkatan mutu Penilaian penampilan kinerja, Disiplin
Fungsi Manajemen Dalam Mendukung Proses Keperawatan 1. Pengkajian  manajemen pengumpulan data 2. Diagnosis  perencanaan ...
MANAJEMEN UNIT RUANG RAWAT
Manajemen Unit Ruang Rawat Pengertian Manajemen unit ruang rawat merupakan manajemen operasional yang langsung berhubunga...
Proses Memilih Model Penugasan Unit Ruang Rawat 1. Siapa yang bertanggung gugat terhadap pemberian asuhan keperawatan? 2. ...
Tingkat Ketergantungan Pasien, Rasio Perawat – Pasien, Jumlah Staf Dan Penjadualan 1. Bagaimana gambaran jenis pasien ? 2....
Ukuran Unit Ruang Rawat Dan Tatanannya 1. Dimana lokasi stasiun perawat ( “ nurse station “ ) ? 2. Apakah area aktifitas a...
Pembiayaan DanSumber- sumberYang Diperlukan  Model yg manakah akan memerlukan biaya efektif jika diimplementasikan ?  Be...
Manajemen Keperawatan
Manajemen Keperawatan
Aug. 29, 2021
Manajemen Keperawatan

Aug. 29, 2021
Manajemen Keperawatan

Manajemen Keperawatan

  1. 1. MANAJEMEN KEPERAWATAN Irwan Budiana, M.Kep
  2. 2. CAPAIAN PEMBELAJARAN DAN POKOK BAHASAN Capaian Pembelajaran: Memahami konsep dasar manajemen keperawatan dan manajemen asuhan keperawatan Pokok Bahasan  Pengertian manajemen keperawatan.  Tujuan  Prinsip  Lingkup manajemen  Manajemen asuhan keperawatan
  3. 3. Perbedaaan Manajer dan Leader
  4. 4. Pengertian 1. Manajemen keperawatan adalah suatu proses bekerja melalui anggota staf keperawatan untuk memberikan asuhan keperawatan secara profesional (Nursalam, 2007) 2. Manajemen keperawatan : proses pelaksanaan pelayanan keperawatan melalui upaya staf keperawatan untuk memberikan asuhan keperawatan, pengobatan dan rasa aman kepada pasien, keluarga dan masyarakat. (Gillies, 1989) 3. masyarakat
  5. 5. 1. Manajemen keperawatan merupakan suatu bentuk koordinasi dan integrasi sumber-sumber keperawatan dengan menerapkan proses manajemen untuk mencapai tujuan dan obyektifitas asuhan keperawatan dan pelayanan keperawatan (Huber, 2000). 2. Kelly dan Heidental (2004) menyatakan bahwa manajemen keperawatan dapat didefenisikan sebagai suatu proses dari perencanaan, pengorganisasian, kepemimpinan dan pengawasan untuk mencapai tujuan.
  6. 6. ManajemenAsuhan Keperawatan
  7. 7. Tujuan Manajemen Keperawatan
  8. 8.  Perencanaan  Pengorganisasian  Pengarahan  Pengendalian INPUT PROSES OUTPUT UMPAN BALIK Informasi 1. Personil 2. Alat/Fasilitas 3. Metoda/SPO 4. Akreditasi 5. Anggaran 6. Evaluasi penampilan PROSES • Asuhan kep • Pengembangan staf • Riset • Audit mutu • Survei mutu • Penampilan kinerja • Laporan keuangan Sistem Manajemen Keperawatan (Dee Ann Gillies, 1989)
  9. 9. Prinsip-Prinsip yang Mendasari Manajemen Keperawatan 1. Perencanaan (Planning). 2. Penggunaan Waktu Efektif (Effective utilization of time). 3. Pengambilan keputusan (Decision making) 4. Pengelola/Pemimpin (Manager/leader) 5. Tujuan sosial (Social goal) 6. Pengorganisasian (Organizing). 7. Perubahan (Change)
  10. 10. Lingkup Manajemen Keperawatan
  11. 11. • Pengkajian • Diagnosa • Intervensi • Implementasi • Evaluasi • Kepuasan konsumen (pasiendan masyarakat Mutu Pelayanan
  12. 12. Faktor – Faktor Keberhasilan Manajer 1. Kemampuan menerapkan pengetahuan 2. Ketrampilan kepemimpinan 3. Kemampuan menjalankan peran sebagai pemimpin 4. Kemampuan melaksanakan fungsi manajemen
  13. 13. Fungsi Manajemen Dalam Pelayanan danAsuhan Keperawatan Pengumpulan data Perencanaan Pengorganisasian Ketenagaan Pengarahan Pengawasan
  14. 14. Pengumpulan Data INFORMASI Profil pasien,  Profil tenaga termasuk perawat, baik jumlah, kualifikasi keahlian, pengalaman serta demografi  Sarana prasarana, Financial Pengkajian Wawancara Kuesioner Observasi
  15. 15. Fish Bone Analysis
  16. 16. Perencanaan 1. Merumuskan tujuan pelayanan/asuhan keperawatan, 2. System pelayanan asuhan keperawatan, 3. Kebijakan/peraturan/prosedur operasional dan pembiayaan
  17. 17. Pengorganisasian Pengorganisasian tugas, Struktur organisasi, Deskripsi tugas, Evaluasi tugas, Kerja tim Membangun tim
  18. 18. Ketenagaan System klasifikasi pasien- penghitungan kebutuhan tenaga, Penjadualan,  Penugasan, Pembinaan staf Pengembangan staf.
  19. 19. Pengarahan Penggunaan kekuatan,  Pemecahan masalah, Membuat keputusan, Perubahan efektif, Penanganan konflik Komunikasi .
  20. 20. Pengawasan Pengendalian  Peningkatan mutu Penilaian penampilan kinerja, Disiplin
  21. 21. Fungsi Manajemen Dalam Mendukung Proses Keperawatan 1. Pengkajian  manajemen pengumpulan data 2. Diagnosis  perencanaan dan pengorganisasian 3. Perencanaan  pengorganisasian dan ketenagaan 4. Implementasi  ketenagaan dan pengarahan 5. Evaluasi  pengawasan
  22. 22. MANAJEMEN UNIT RUANG RAWAT
  23. 23. Manajemen Unit Ruang Rawat Pengertian Manajemen unit ruang rawat merupakan manajemen operasional yang langsung berhubungan dengan kebutuhan pasien terhadap kesehatannya. Sering disebut manajemen bangsal (ward management Tujuan : Mengacu visi dan misi rumah sakit
  24. 24. Proses Memilih Model Penugasan Unit Ruang Rawat 1. Siapa yang bertanggung gugat terhadap pemberian asuhan keperawatan? 2. Model penugasan apa yang menggambarkan otonomi perawat? 3. Gaya kepemimpinan apa yang dipergunakan ? 4. Apa saja kemampuan klinik dan administrasi yang dimiliki oleh perawat ? 5. Apa saja bentuk “power“ (kekuatan) dan “politic“ (strategi) yang dipergunakan di RS ? 6. Bagaimana kekuatan dan strategi tsb mempengaruhi perawat di unit ruang rawat ? 7. Apakah model penugasan yang dipilih tergantung pada pimpinan/atasan atau
  25. 25. Tingkat Ketergantungan Pasien, Rasio Perawat – Pasien, Jumlah Staf Dan Penjadualan 1. Bagaimana gambaran jenis pasien ? 2. Bagaimana gambaran diagnosa penyakit ? 3. Bagaimana gambaran tingkat ketergantungan pasien tertinggi ? 4. Bagaimana rasio perawat pasen selama ini ? 5. Bagaimana komposisi perawat professional dan non professional ? 6. Bagaimana gambaran penjadualan perawat di unit ruang rawat, tiap 12 jam, 10 jam, atau 8 jam atau kombinasi keduanya ? 7. Berapa jumlah jam kerja pada sestiap jadual dinas, dan berapa orang setiap jadual.
  26. 26. Ukuran Unit Ruang Rawat Dan Tatanannya 1. Dimana lokasi stasiun perawat ( “ nurse station “ ) ? 2. Apakah area aktifitas ada ditengah ruang rawat ? 3. Dimana area pasien ? 4. Bagaimana rute / jalan / arus lalu lintas, apakah melalui stasiun perawat ? 5. Bagaimana bentuk unit ,T atau oval ? 6. Sudah berapa lama unit ini ada ? 7. Berapa besar kapasitas ruangan ? 25, 30, atau 40 tempat tidur ? 8. Bagaimana kondisi sirkulasi, pencahayaan dan penerangan ? 9. Apakah terdapat ruang untuk diskusi ? 10. Apakah fungsi 2 ruangan sesuai kondisi dan kebutuhan pasien?
  27. 27. Pembiayaan DanSumber- sumberYang Diperlukan  Model yg manakah akan memerlukan biaya efektif jika diimplementasikan ?  Berapakah jumlah perawat professional nonprofessional yg diperlukan untuk setiap jenis model berdasarkan tingkat ketergantungan pasen ?  Model yang manakah lebih efektif memerlukan rasio perawat pasen ?  Model yang manakah akan mendorong meningkatnya kualitas pelayanan, paling sedikit biaya dalam pemberian pelayanan keperwatan ?  Model yang manakah, memerlukan sejumlah sumber 2 dalam hal penyediaan asuhan secara efektif efisien ?

Manajemen Keperawatan

