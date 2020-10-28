Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
By Dr. Abhishek Srivastava EDUCATIONAL TECHNOLOGY: Meaning and Definition
According to Ashby “Any technology, which increases the rate of learning, would enable the teacher to teach less and the l...
1) First meaning of educational technology: Educational technology is science on the basis of which various strategies and...
• Educational technology involves four steps; ➢ Functional analysis of the teaching learning process to identify the vario...
Second meaning of education technology: • The second meaning of educational technology is the mechanization of educational...
Transmission of knowledge: - • A large numbers of students sitting at far distant places can be taught with the help of ra...
Third meaning of educational technology: Educational technology is the mediator, necessary for blending the science of lea...
• Definition of education: education is the development of the power of adaptation to an ever changing social environment....
शैशक्षक प्रौद्योशगकी की पररभािा "शैशक्षक प्रौद्योशगकी मानि सीखने की प्रशिया में सुिार के शलए शसस् म, तकनीक और एि्स के शिका...
• According to G.M.Leith, “Educational technology is a systematic application of scientific knowledge about teaching learn...
According to B.C. Mathis: “educational technology refers to the development of a set of systematic methods, practical know...
Robert Cox has defined the term educational technology in the following manner, “educational technology is an application ...
E.E.Haddan defined educational technology as “Educational technology is that branch of educational theory and practice whi...
S. S. Kulkarni has defined the term educational technology in the following manner, “educational technology may be defined...
THANKS
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Educational technology meaning &definition

22 views

Published on

शैक्षिक प्रौद्योगिकी अर्थ और परिभाषा

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Educational technology meaning &definition

  1. 1. By Dr. Abhishek Srivastava EDUCATIONAL TECHNOLOGY: Meaning and Definition
  2. 2. According to Ashby “Any technology, which increases the rate of learning, would enable the teacher to teach less and the learner to learn more.” • एशबी के अनुसार • "कोई भी तकनीक, जो सीखने की दर को बढाती है, शशक्षक को कम और शशक्षार्थी को अशिक सीखने में सक्षम बनाएगी।" EducationalTechnology
  3. 3. 1) First meaning of educational technology: Educational technology is science on the basis of which various strategies and tactics could be designed for the realization of specified goals. शैशक्षक प्रौद्योशगकी शिज्ञान है शजसके आिार पर शनशदिष्ट लक्ष्यों की प्राशि के शलए शिशभन्न रणनीशतयों और रणनीशत को शिजाइन शकया जा सकता है। Meaning of educational technology:
  4. 4. • Educational technology involves four steps; ➢ Functional analysis of the teaching learning process to identify the various components which operate at the stage of input to that of the output. ➢ To explore the various functions of these components. ➢ To observe the effect of manipulating the various components and their functions in the field ➢ To translate all these research findings into some kind of guidelines for a practitioner EducationalTechnology
  5. 5. Second meaning of education technology: • The second meaning of educational technology is the mechanization of educational process. The mechanization is done in all the three process of human knowledge; शैशक्षक प्रौद्योशगकी का दूसरा अर्थि शैशक्षक प्रशिया का मशीनीकरण है। मशीनीकरण मानि ज्ञान की तीनों प्रशियाओं में शकया जाता है; ज्ञान का संरक्षण: - पहले ज्ञान मौशखक रूप से शशक्षकों द्वारा अपने छात्रों को प्रेशित शकया जाता र्था। लेशकन शप्रंश ंग मशीन के आगमन के सार्थ पुस्तकों में ज्ञान संरशक्षत है। • Preservation of knowledge: - • First knowledge was orally transmitted by teachers to their students. • But with the advent of printing machine knowledge is preserved in books.
  6. 6. Transmission of knowledge: - • A large numbers of students sitting at far distant places can be taught with the help of radio and television. • The Open University, corresponding education are the major contributions of this innovation. ज्ञान का प्रसार: - दूर-दूर के स्र्थानों पर बैठे बडी संख्या में छात्रों को रेशियो और ेलीशिजन की मदद से पढाया जा सकता है। ओपन यूशनिशसि ी, संबंशित शशक्षा इस निाचार का प्रमुख योगदान है। मानि ज्ञान की उन्नशत: - अनुसंिान प्रशिया का कायि नए ज्ञान को आगे बढाना है। ितिमान समय में िैज्ञाशनक शोिों को प्रोत्साशहत शकया जाता है क्योंशक उनके शनष्किि आंकडों के संग्रह पर आिाररत होते हैं। Advancement of human knowledge: - • The function of research process is to advance new knowledge. The scientific researches are encouraged in the present time because their findings are based on the collection of data. EducationalTechnology
  7. 7. Third meaning of educational technology: Educational technology is the mediator, necessary for blending the science of learning with the art of teaching. शशक्षण की कला के सार्थ शिज्ञान के सशममश्रण के शलए आिश्यक शैशक्षक प्रौद्योशगकी मध्यस्र्थ है। B.F.Skinner का कहना है शक "कोई भी शशक्षक इष्टतम सीखने के शलए पुष्ट या आिश्यक आकशस्मकताओं की आिृशि प्रदान नहीं कर सकता है और शशक्षक को इस काम के शलए मशीन सहायता की आिश्यकता होती है।" B.F.Skinner states that “no teacher can provide the frequency of reinforces or the necessary contingencies for optimal learning and that a teacher needs machine aid for this job.” EducationalTechnology
  8. 8. • Definition of education: education is the development of the power of adaptation to an ever changing social environment. • Definition of education: It is a science of doing/getting things done, related to any art or science. शशक्षा की पररभािा: शशक्षा एक शनरंतर बदलते सामाशजक पररिेश में अनुकूलन की शशि का शिकास है। शशक्षा की पररभािा: यह शकसी भी कला या शिज्ञान से संबंशित चीजों को करने / प्राि करने का शिज्ञान है। Definition of educational technology:
  9. 9. शैशक्षक प्रौद्योशगकी की पररभािा "शैशक्षक प्रौद्योशगकी मानि सीखने की प्रशिया में सुिार के शलए शसस् म, तकनीक और एि्स के शिकास, अनुप्रयोग और मूलयांकन से संबंशित है।" Definition of educational technology “Educational technology is concerned with the development, application, and evaluation of systems, techniques and aids to improve the process of human learning.”
  10. 10. • According to G.M.Leith, “Educational technology is a systematic application of scientific knowledge about teaching learning conditions of learning to improve the efficiency of teaching and training. In the absence of scientifically established principles, educational technology implements techniques of empirical testing to improve learning situations.” G.M.Leith के अनुसार, “शैशक्षक प्रौद्योशगकी शशक्षण और प्रशशक्षण की दक्षता में सुिार करने के शलए सीखने की शशक्षण शस्र्थशतयों के बारे में िैज्ञाशनक ज्ञान का एक व्यिशस्र्थत अनुप्रयोग है। िैज्ञाशनक रूप से स्र्थाशपत शसद्ांतों की अनुपशस्र्थशत में, शैशक्षक प्रौद्योशगकी शशक्षण शस्र्थशतयों को बेहतर बनाने के शलए अनुभिजन्य परीक्ण की तकनीकों को लागू करती है। ” EducationalTechnology
  11. 11. According to B.C. Mathis: “educational technology refers to the development of a set of systematic methods, practical knowledge for designing, operating and testing schools.” B.C.Mathis has emphasized the development of teaching methods and skills for testing the performance. B.C.Mathis के अनुसार: "शैशक्षक प्रौद्योशगकी से तात्पयि व्यिशस्र्थत पद्शतयों के शिकास, शिजाइशनंग, संचालन और परीक्षण शिद्यालयों के शलए व्यािहाररक ज्ञान से है।" B.C.Mathis ने प्रदशिन के परीक्षण के शलए शशक्षण शिशियों और कौशल के शिकास पर जोर शदया है। EducationalTechnology
  12. 12. Robert Cox has defined the term educational technology in the following manner, “educational technology is an application of scientific process to man’s learning conditions to what has come recently to be called educational or instructional technology.” रॉब ि कॉक्स ने शैशक्षक प्रौद्योशगकी शब्द को शनमनशलशखत तरीके से पररभाशित शकया है, "शैशक्षक प्रौद्योशगकी मनुष्य की सीखने की शस्र्थशत के शलए िैज्ञाशनक प्रशिया का एक अनुप्रयोग है शजसे हाल ही में शैशक्षक या शनदेशात्मक तकनीक कहा जाता है।" EducationalTechnology
  13. 13. E.E.Haddan defined educational technology as “Educational technology is that branch of educational theory and practice which is concerned primarily with the design and use of message which control the learning process.” E.E.Haddan ने शैशक्षक प्रौद्योशगकी को "शैशक्षक प्रौद्योशगकी के रूप में पररभाशित शकया है जो शैशक्षक शसद्ांत और व्यिहार की शाखा है जो मुख्य रूप से संदेश के शिजाइन और उपयोग से संबंशित है जो सीखने की प्रशिया को शनयंशत्रत करते हैं।" EducationalTechnology
  14. 14. S. S. Kulkarni has defined the term educational technology in the following manner, “educational technology may be defined as the application of the laws as well as recent discoveries of science and technology to the process of education.’ K.Mitra, “Educational technology can be conceived as a science of techniques and methods by which educational goal can be realized.” एस एस कुलकणी ने शैशक्षक प्रौद्योशगकी शब्द को शनमनशलशखत तरीके से पररभाशित शकया है, "शैशक्षक प्रौद्योशगकी को कानूनों के अनुप्रयोग और सार्थ ही शशक्षा की प्रशिया के शलए शिज्ञान और प्रौद्योशगकी की हाशलया खोजों के रूप में पररभाशित शकया जा सकता है।" K.Mitra, "शैशक्षक प्रौद्योशगकी की कलपना तकनीकों और तरीकों के शिज्ञान के रूप में की जा सकती है, शजसके द्वारा शैशक्षक लक्ष्य को महसूस शकया जा सकता है।" EducationalTechnology
  15. 15. THANKS

×