Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
HOMOGENEOUS HETEROGENEOUSELEMENTS COMPOUNDS Solution Suspension Colloids CLASSIFIED INTO:
Formed when two or more substances – whether in solid, liquid, or gas forms – are combined. It is classified into two: –...
EXAMPLE: 1. Vinegar (mixture of water, cane juice, sodium, etc.) 2. Orange juice (powder and water) 3. Coffee (coffee pow...
EXAMPLE: 1. Fruit and vegetable salad 2. Water and oil 3. Sand, rocks, and water 4. Flour and water (if not evenly whisk)
It is classified into three types: 1. Solutions 2. Suspensions 3. Colloids
 It is a homogeneous mixture, and usually in liquid form. Has two factors:  Solute – substance that is being dissolved....
– refers to the amount of solute being dissolved in a given amount of solvent at particular temperature. CLASSIFIED INTO ...
- Stirring using spoons can dissolve the solute faster. - it causes the particles of liquid to move faster and farther apa...
- smaller particles dissolved faster in liquid than the bigger particles. - Ex: chicken powder dissolve easily than chicke...
– small amount of solute is dissolve. – large amount of solute is dissolve. – much more solute in the solution than the so...
– dissolving liquid, solid, or gaseous to liquid solvent. Example: brine (salt and water), alcohol (liquid to liquid), Col...
– made by mixing two or more gases. Example: air (combination of carbon dioxide, oxygen, nitrogen and other gases) – mixin...
to the food such as salt and sugar solution – dissolve grease and stain in clothes (soaps) – tea, coffee, soft drinks – me...
Week 1
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Week 1

35 views

Published on

Mixture - Solution
Science 6

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Week 1

  1. 1. HOMOGENEOUS HETEROGENEOUSELEMENTS COMPOUNDS Solution Suspension Colloids CLASSIFIED INTO:
  2. 2. Formed when two or more substances – whether in solid, liquid, or gas forms – are combined. It is classified into two: – the mixture has a uniform appearance, you cannot see the components through our naked eyes. – do not have uniform appearance, therefore components are visible to naked eye.
  3. 3. EXAMPLE: 1. Vinegar (mixture of water, cane juice, sodium, etc.) 2. Orange juice (powder and water) 3. Coffee (coffee powder and water) 4. Prefume 5. Disinfectant alcohol
  4. 4. EXAMPLE: 1. Fruit and vegetable salad 2. Water and oil 3. Sand, rocks, and water 4. Flour and water (if not evenly whisk)
  5. 5. It is classified into three types: 1. Solutions 2. Suspensions 3. Colloids
  6. 6.  It is a homogeneous mixture, and usually in liquid form. Has two factors:  Solute – substance that is being dissolved.  Solvent – dissolves the solute (water as universal solvent).  Example: salt solution Salt as the solute, water as the solvent.
  7. 7. – refers to the amount of solute being dissolved in a given amount of solvent at particular temperature. CLASSIFIED INTO TWO: - solute dissolve easily into the solvent. Example: sugar and salt, and water. – solutes does not dissolve easily to solvent. Example: rocks, sand, rice grains, corn and pebbles, and water.
  8. 8. - Stirring using spoons can dissolve the solute faster. - it causes the particles of liquid to move faster and farther apart and come in solid particles faster. - solid particles dissolve easily in hot liquid. - example: creamer dissolved faster in hot liquid than cold one.
  9. 9. - smaller particles dissolved faster in liquid than the bigger particles. - Ex: chicken powder dissolve easily than chicken cube. - it determines whether they form solution. - Example; oil and water, they did not form solution because they have different nature.
  10. 10. – small amount of solute is dissolve. – large amount of solute is dissolve. – much more solute in the solution than the solvent.
  11. 11. – dissolving liquid, solid, or gaseous to liquid solvent. Example: brine (salt and water), alcohol (liquid to liquid), Cola (carbon dioxide gas and water) - alcohol is a miscible solution since they combined evenly with each other substances. Oil and water are called immiscible since they are not attracted to each other.
  12. 12. – made by mixing two or more gases. Example: air (combination of carbon dioxide, oxygen, nitrogen and other gases) – mixing solid with solid, liquid and gas. Example: steel (carbon and iron) brass (zinc and copper)
  13. 13. to the food such as salt and sugar solution – dissolve grease and stain in clothes (soaps) – tea, coffee, soft drinks – medicine we intake into the blood stream.

×