Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Potensi Masalah Hubungan Industrial Shaibatul Islamiah (1810246797) Manajemen Perubahan dan Inovasi Program Pascasarjana M...
Hubungan Industrial Menurut UU No. 13/2003 tentang ketenagakerjaan pasal 1 angka 16, Hubungan Industrial adalah suatu sist...
Hubungan Industrial Menurut Payaman J. Simanjuntak (2009), Hubungan industrial adalah hubungan semua pihak yang terkait at...
Tujuan Hubungan Industrial Untuk menciptakan hubungan yang harmonis, dinamis dan kondusif di Perusahan
3 Unsur Penting Tercapai Tujuan Hubungan Industrial Hak dan Kewajiban terjamin dan dilaksanakan Apabila timbul perselisiha...
4 JENIS MASALAH HUBUNGAN INDUSTRIAL Pasal 2 UU PPHI Perselisihan hak Perselisihan yang timbul karena tidak terpenuhinya ha...
CARA PENYELESAIN PERMASALAHAN HUBUNGAN INDUSTRIAL PERUNDINGAN BIPARTIT Perundingan secara musyawarah untuk mencapai mufaka...
STUDY CASE Latar belakang • Mei 2018, 20 karyawan melakukan aksi protes atas keterlambatan pembayaran gaji yg selalu berul...
ANALYSIS dari 3 unsur penting pencapaian tujuan hubungan industrial 1 2 3 Hak dan Kewajiban terjamin dan dilaksanakan Apab...
STUDY CASE Sumber : (sipp.pn-pekanbaru.go.id)
DAFTAR PUSTAKA • https://www.riauonline.co.id/riau/kota-pekanbaru/read/2019/02/19/11-karyawan-media-televisi- di-riau-jala...
TERIMA KASIH
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Permasalahan Hubungan Industrial - Shaibatul

37 views

Published on

Permasalahan Hubungan Industrial

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Permasalahan Hubungan Industrial - Shaibatul

  1. 1. Potensi Masalah Hubungan Industrial Shaibatul Islamiah (1810246797) Manajemen Perubahan dan Inovasi Program Pascasarjana Manajemen Universitas Riau Pekanbaru
  2. 2. Hubungan Industrial Menurut UU No. 13/2003 tentang ketenagakerjaan pasal 1 angka 16, Hubungan Industrial adalah suatu sistem hubungan yang terbentuk antara para pelaku dalam proses produksi barang dan/atau jasa yang terdiri dari unsur pengusaha, pekerja/buruh, dan pemerintah yang didasarkan pada nilai nilai Pancasila dan Undang- Undang Dasar Negara Republik Indonesia Tahun 1945. Teori Perselisihan hubungan industrial adalah perbedaan pendapat yang mengakibatkan pertentangan antara Pengusaha atau gabungan Pengusaha dengan Pekerja/Buruh atau Serikat Pekerja/Serikat Buruh karena adanya perselisihan mengenai hak, perselisihan kepentingan,perselisihan pemutusan hubungan kerja dan perselisihan antar serikat pekerja/serikat Buruh dalam satu perusahaan (pasal 1 angka 1 UU No. 2 Tahun 2004 tentang Penyelesaian Hubungan Industrial)
  3. 3. Hubungan Industrial Menurut Payaman J. Simanjuntak (2009), Hubungan industrial adalah hubungan semua pihak yang terkait atau berkepentingan atas proses produksi barang atau jasa di suatu perusahaan Teori
  4. 4. Tujuan Hubungan Industrial Untuk menciptakan hubungan yang harmonis, dinamis dan kondusif di Perusahan
  5. 5. 3 Unsur Penting Tercapai Tujuan Hubungan Industrial Hak dan Kewajiban terjamin dan dilaksanakan Apabila timbul perselisihan dapat diselesaikan secara internal / Bipartit Mogok kerja oleh pekerja atau penutupan Perusahaan oleh Pengusaha, tidak perlu dilakukan untuk memaksakan kehendak masing- masing dan masih dapat diselssaikan secara baik-baik
  6. 6. 4 JENIS MASALAH HUBUNGAN INDUSTRIAL Pasal 2 UU PPHI Perselisihan hak Perselisihan yang timbul karena tidak terpenuhinya hak Perselisihan PHK Perselisihan PHK adalah perselisihan karena tidak adanya kesesuaian pendapat mengenai pengakhiran hubungan kerja yang dilakukan oleh salah satu pihak. Perselisihan kepentingan Perselisihan yang timbul dalam karena tidak adanya kesesuaian pendapat mengenai pembuatan, dan/atau perubahan syarat-syarat kerja yang ditetapkan dalam perjanjian kerja Perselisihan antar serikat pekerja dalam satu perusahaan Perselisihan antar serikat pekerja dalam satu perusahaan karena tidak adanya kesesuaian paham mengenai keanggotaan pelaksanaan hak, dan kewajiban keserikatpekerjaan.
  7. 7. CARA PENYELESAIN PERMASALAHAN HUBUNGAN INDUSTRIAL PERUNDINGAN BIPARTIT Perundingan secara musyawarah untuk mencapai mufakat. Maksimum 30 hari kerja MEDIASI Proses mediasi dibantu oleh seorang mediator hubungan industrial, yang merupakan pegawai instansi pemerintah yang bertanggung jawab di bidang ketenagakerjaan KONSOLIASI Konsiliator akan menengahi pihak yang berselisih untuk menyelesaikan perselisihan secara damai ARBITRASE Penyelesaian perselisihan di luar Pengadilan Hubungan Industrial melalui kesepakatan tertulis putusannya mengikat para pihak dan bersifat final PENGADILAN HUBUNGAN INDUSTRIAL pengadilan khusus yang dibentuk di lingkungan pengadilan negeri yang berwenang memeriksa, mengadili dan memberi putusan terhadap perselisihan hubungan industrial
  8. 8. STUDY CASE Latar belakang • Mei 2018, 20 karyawan melakukan aksi protes atas keterlambatan pembayaran gaji yg selalu berulang terjadi sejak dua tahun terakhir. • PT Riau Media Televisi melakukan PHK pada 20 orang tsb dan Selama menjalani masa dirumahkan, perusahaan juga memotong upah karyawan 50 persen • PT Riau Media Televisi memperkerjakan kembali sebagian karyawan dan tersisa 11 karyawan yang di PHK Penyelesaian Masalah 11 Karyawan Media Televisi Di Riau Jalani Sidang PHI Di PN Pekanbaru • Sebelum di Pengadilan, kasus ini sudah ditangani Dinas Tenaga Kerja dan Transmigrasi Kota Pekanbaru, dengan hasil berupa anjuran agar RTV membayarkan pesangon kepada 11 mantan karyawan mereka. • Perusahaan tidak mematuhi anjuran dari mediator. • Dilanjutkan ke PHI. 11 Eks karyawan menuntut 1.1 M dan RTV menuntun balik 1.7 M • 20 Maret 2019 Gugatan penggugat dikabulkan oleh PHI dan Pihak RTV dituntut mengganti rugi terhadap karyawan sebesar lebih kurang Rp. 588 juta untuk 11 mantan karyawan yang di PHK.
  9. 9. ANALYSIS dari 3 unsur penting pencapaian tujuan hubungan industrial 1 2 3 Hak dan Kewajiban terjamin dan dilaksanakan Apabila timbul perselisihan dapat diselesaikan secara internal / Bipartit Mogok kerja oleh pekerja atau penutupan Perusahaan oleh Pengusaha, tidak perlu dilakukan Perusahaan membayar gaji karyawan terlambat selama 2 tahun Perusahaan melakukan PHK sepihak kepada karyawan yang melakukan protes Karyawan melakukan aksi protes dan mogok kerja
  10. 10. STUDY CASE Sumber : (sipp.pn-pekanbaru.go.id)
  11. 11. DAFTAR PUSTAKA • https://www.riauonline.co.id/riau/kota-pekanbaru/read/2019/02/19/11-karyawan-media-televisi- di-riau-jalani-sidang-phi-di-pn-pekanbaru • http://sipp.pn- pekanbaru.go.id/list_perkara/type/cFRMaGQxd1Yvb05Cc3NHQTRkUUJnK0xCNXE2ZWNEOTh idVdObStLUWdWNE9hcVVRc0ZHK0p4VHF6dm4zYkRLd0I0dGdvS3VQVU1EUEhWcy9CVUEv K2c9PQ== • UU No. 13/2003 tentang ketenagakerjaan pasal 1 angka 16 • UU No. 2 Tahun 2004 tentang Penyelesaian Hubungan Industrial)
  12. 12. TERIMA KASIH

×