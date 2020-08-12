Successfully reported this slideshow.
NANOMATERIALS Satheesh Babu.T. Department of Chemistry M.E.S. College, Nedumkandam
Introduction • Nanomaterials are defined as materials with at least one external dimension in the size range of approximat...
Scale of Nano systems • Nano means 10-9 or one billionth of a unit • Eg: A human hair is about 60,000 nanometers in diamet...
Classification of Nanostructured Materials (NSMS) • NSMS include wide variety of materials such as meals, metal oxides, se...
Zero-Dimensional Nanomaterials (0D) • These are materials wherein all the dimensions are measured within the nanoscale. (i...
One-Dimensional Nanomaterials (1-D) • In this type of materials, one dimension is outside the nanoscale. • Eg: nanotubes, ...
Two-Dimensional Nanomaterials (2-D) • In these materials, two of the dimensions are not bound to the nanoscale. • Eg: nano...
Three Dimensional Nano materials (3-D) • These are bulk materials and are not confined to the nanoscale in any dimensions....
Nano Materials vs Bulk Materials • When the particle size decreases (i.e., bulk material changes to nano materials) number...
Synthesis of Nanomaterials • The two synthesis approach are: top-down and bottom-up • Thin film preparation is bottom-up m...
Applications of Nano Materials • In Biology and Medicine: • Detection of tumour cells • To deliver cancer drugs • Nanochip...
• In Electronics: • In microelectronic industy • In Food Packing: • As nanosensors and disinfectant • In Energy Sector: • ...
Toxicology of Nanomaterials • Some nanofabrication methods uses toxic raw materials or produce toxic by-products. • Nanoto...
Health issues with nano materials Brain Lungs Gastrointestinal system Skin Lymphatic System Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s di...
ThankYou
