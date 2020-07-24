Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Welcome in “Formative Assessment Techniques by Shugufta Shazadi Sargodhians’ Institute for Professional Development (SIPD)...
Approach Us Web: www.sipd.org.pk Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/Sargodhians-Institute-for- Professional-Development-10...
Formative Assessment What comes in your mind? Ms. Shazadi SIPD
What is Formative Assessment/ assessment for learning? ◦ First introduced in 1971 by Bloom, Hastings and Maddaus. ◦ The id...
The Gardening Analogy Ms. Shazadi SIPD
Why formative assessment? ◦ To inform NOT to punish ◦ Allows to adapt instruction based on results, making modifications a...
Formal & Informal formative assessment ◦ Formal assessment often times, but not always, are used as a grade in a students ...
Are you tired of old quiz, and paper pencil tests? Ms. Shazadi SIPD
KWL At the beginning of a topic pupils /teacher create a grid with three columns What they Know; What they Want to know; W...
Hot Seat Questioning ◦ Tag “hot seat” under students’ seats randomly before their arrival to the class. ◦ After giving inp...
POSE-PAUSE-POUNCE-BOUNCE 1. Teacher will pose a question. 2. Give thinking time. 3. Name a learner or perform hot seat tec...
Smiley Faces Students draw smiley faces to show their level of understanding. Ms. Shazadi SIPD
Muddiest Point ◦ Students write down one point on which they are least clear. ◦ This could be from the previous lesson, th...
Counting Tower ◦ Students will make a tower of numbers given in a fixed time. ◦ The more they make towers the more they wi...
Idea Thoughts/Bouncing ◦ When you have received an answer from a student... ◦ open up the thinking behind it by asking wha...
Two Minute paper A quick and extremely easy way to collect written feedback on what students have learned, with only minim...
Making aims clear ◦ Write lesson objectives on the board at the beginning of the lesson. ◦ Talk to students about why they...
Stop & Go cards Ms. Shazadi SIPD
Three minute pause ◦ The three-minute pause provides a chance for students to stop, reflect on the concepts and ideas that...
Inside-Outside Circle ◦ Inside and outside circles of students face each other. ◦ Within each pair of facing students, stu...
ABCD Whisper ◦ Students should get in groups of four where one student is A, the next is B, etc. ◦ Each student will refle...
Discuss Words ◦ When engaged in discussion take key words and look at them specifically. ◦ Discuss how they are being used...
Minute Paper ◦ Students identify the most significant (useful, meaningful, unlikely) thing they have learnt during the les...
RSQC2 ◦ In two minutes, students recall and list the most important ideas from a previous day's class. ◦ In two more minut...
◦That’s it for now but there are many more. Ms. Shazadi SIPD
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Formative assessment techniques

10 views

Published on

Formative Assessment Techniques for immediate use for classroom teachers who wish to assess learning and helping students.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Formative assessment techniques

  1. 1. Welcome in “Formative Assessment Techniques by Shugufta Shazadi Sargodhians’ Institute for Professional Development (SIPD) Rashidabad Friday, July 24, 2020 Muhammad Yusuf
  2. 2. Approach Us Web: www.sipd.org.pk Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/Sargodhians-Institute-for- Professional-Development-101446921620638/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/officialSIPD Linkedin: http://www.linkedin.com/in/sipd Ms. Shazadi SIPD
  3. 3. Formative Assessment What comes in your mind? Ms. Shazadi SIPD
  4. 4. What is Formative Assessment/ assessment for learning? ◦ First introduced in 1971 by Bloom, Hastings and Maddaus. ◦ The idea was assessment need not be used solely to make summative evaluations of student performance, arguing that teachers should include episodes of formative assessment following phases of teaching. ◦ Teachers should provide students with feedback and correction as a way to remediate student work. ◦ FA “encompassing all those activities undertaken by teachers, and/or by their students, which provide information to be used as feedback to modify the teaching and learning activities in which they are engaged.” (Black & William) Ms. Shazadi SIPD
  5. 5. The Gardening Analogy Ms. Shazadi SIPD
  6. 6. Why formative assessment? ◦ To inform NOT to punish ◦ Allows to adapt instruction based on results, making modifications and improvements that will produce immediate benefits for students’ learning. ◦ Gives students evidence of their current progress to actively manage and adjust their own learning. ◦ Give us the ability to provide constant feedback to our students. Ms. Shazadi SIPD
  7. 7. Formal & Informal formative assessment ◦ Formal assessment often times, but not always, are used as a grade in a students academic record. Formal formative assessments can include quizzes, work samples, daily work, exit slips, and journals. ◦ Informal assessments are often times not used for grading purposes. Rather they are used to get a quick reference of how your students are understanding a specific topic or lesson. Informal formative assessments can include white board demonstrations, thumbs up/thumbs down, directed questions, and discussion reflections. Ms. Shazadi SIPD
  8. 8. Are you tired of old quiz, and paper pencil tests? Ms. Shazadi SIPD
  9. 9. KWL At the beginning of a topic pupils /teacher create a grid with three columns What they Know; What they Want to know; What they Have Learnt. Variation – extra column can be ‘How Will I Learn’ Ms. Shazadi SIPD
  10. 10. Hot Seat Questioning ◦ Tag “hot seat” under students’ seats randomly before their arrival to the class. ◦ After giving input or performing any group or whole class activity, ask them to see under their seats. ◦ Ask question from those who will be on hot seats. This type of FACT will engage students actively in the class. There will be no chance of bias. Hot Seat Ms. Shazadi SIPD
  11. 11. POSE-PAUSE-POUNCE-BOUNCE 1. Teacher will pose a question. 2. Give thinking time. 3. Name a learner or perform hot seat technique to answer the question posed. 4. Students answer to another student again at random, saying what do you think of that answer? Ms. Shazadi SIPD
  12. 12. Smiley Faces Students draw smiley faces to show their level of understanding. Ms. Shazadi SIPD
  13. 13. Muddiest Point ◦ Students write down one point on which they are least clear. ◦ This could be from the previous lesson, the rest of the unit or the preceding activity etc. ◦ The teacher and class can then seek to remedy the muddiness. Friday, July 24, 2020 Ms. Shazadi SIPD
  14. 14. Counting Tower ◦ Students will make a tower of numbers given in a fixed time. ◦ The more they make towers the more they will get plus points praise/incentive. Ms. Shazadi SIPD
  15. 15. Idea Thoughts/Bouncing ◦ When you have received an answer from a student... ◦ open up the thinking behind it by asking what others think about the idea; ◦ give wait time too to think. ◦ e.g. What is your opinion/idea about this____________? Ms. Shazadi SIPD
  16. 16. Two Minute paper A quick and extremely easy way to collect written feedback on what students have learned, with only minimal investment of time and energy. Students will be given 2 to 3 minutes and ask to answer: “What was the most important thing you learned during this class" and "What important question remains unanswered for you?" Ms. Shazadi SIPD
  17. 17. Making aims clear ◦ Write lesson objectives on the board at the beginning of the lesson. ◦ Talk to students about why they are studying what they are studying. ◦ Check with students that they are clear about the aims of the lesson/unit/subject. Ms. Shazadi SIPD
  18. 18. Stop & Go cards Ms. Shazadi SIPD
  19. 19. Three minute pause ◦ The three-minute pause provides a chance for students to stop, reflect on the concepts and ideas that have just been introduced, make connections to prior knowledge or experience, and seek clarification. ◦ • I changed my attitude about… ◦ • I became more aware of… ◦ • I was surprised about… ◦ • I felt… ◦ • I related to… ◦ • I empathized with… Ms. Shazadi SIPD
  20. 20. Inside-Outside Circle ◦ Inside and outside circles of students face each other. ◦ Within each pair of facing students, students quiz each other with questions they have written. ◦ Outside circle moves to create new pairs. Repeat. Ms. Shazadi SIPD
  21. 21. ABCD Whisper ◦ Students should get in groups of four where one student is A, the next is B, etc. ◦ Each student will reflect on a concept and draw a visual of his/her interpretation. ◦ Then they will share their answer with each other. Ms. Shazadi SIPD
  22. 22. Discuss Words ◦ When engaged in discussion take key words and look at them specifically. ◦ Discuss how they are being used ◦ Is there any ambiguity? ◦ Is everyone using the word in the same way? Ms. Shazadi SIPD
  23. 23. Minute Paper ◦ Students identify the most significant (useful, meaningful, unlikely) thing they have learnt during the lesson or unit. ◦ After that students will write down their learning on piece of paper. Ms. Shazadi SIPD
  24. 24. RSQC2 ◦ In two minutes, students recall and list the most important ideas from a previous day's class. ◦ In two more minutes, students summarize those points in a single sentence. ◦ Write one major question they want answered. ◦ Then identify a theme to connect this material to the unit objectives. ◦ Students may comment regarding their understanding of the topic. Recall •________ •________ Summarize •________ •________ Question: •________ •________ Connect and comment: •________ •________ Ms. Shazadi SIPD
  25. 25. ◦That’s it for now but there are many more. Ms. Shazadi SIPD

×