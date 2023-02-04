Successfully reported this slideshow.
Teacher observation PPT.pptx

Feb. 04, 2023
Teacher observation PPT.pptx

Feb. 04, 2023
Education
Teacher observation PPT.pptx

  1. 1. Heather Benucci September 10, 2014 Shaping the Way We Teach English Webinars – Course 14 Teachers Helping Teachers: Peer Observation for Professional Development image: amercianenglish.state.gov
  2. 2. + Close your eyes….  Imagine the last time your teaching was observed  What words and short phrases come to mind?
  3. 3. + Word association – Observation Nervous Intruded upon Uncomfortable Artiﬁcial Collaborative Reﬂection Developmental Power diﬀerence Team-‐building
  4. 4. + Our mission today!  Examine types of classroom observation  Explore peer observation  Goals  Challenges  Process image: amercianenglish.state.gov
  5. 5. + Observation types  Evaluative -‐performance, accreditation  Performance management -‐in response to complaints or performance issue  Teacher training -‐instructive  Peer -‐cooperative, developmental  Self -‐using video or audio data  Recorded -‐videos of other teachers
  6. 6. + Peer Observation  Teachers observing other teachers for professional development  Both the observer and observed examine their beliefs, attitudes, and practices  Usually  Conﬁdential  Voluntary image: amercianenglish.state.gov
  7. 7. + Peer Observation: Goals  Designed to  Spark collaboration  Encourage self-‐reﬂection and self-‐awareness  Challenge assumptions  Foster experimentation  Stimulate curiosity  Improve learning outcomes  Not to  Judge others  Evaluate or review for advancement
  8. 8. + Peer Observation Challenges  Observer  Relationship management  Setting aside own biases and beliefs  Finding an observation focus  Observed  Threat to identity and experience  “Intrusion” in space  Making observation process relevant to daily teaching  Both  Time  Experience observing and giving feedback
  9. 9. + The Peer Observation Process Image: Tenjoh-‐Okwen, T. (2003) Lesson observation: The key to teacher development. English Teaching Forum 41(4). pp 30-‐33, 13. 4 Action!
  10. 10. + Pre-‐observation meeting  Teacher and observer meet before the class  Teacher informs observer about class level and lesson objectives  Observed teacher sets the observation focus  Discuss observation etiquette  Agree on when the post-‐meeting will take place image: amercianenglish.state.gov
  11. 11. + Etiquette – What do you see?
  12. 12. + Observation Etiquette  Be discreet!  Sit in the back of the room or to the side  Calm, pleasant demeanor  Focus solely on the observation  Observe the entire lesson or agreed upon segment  In general, do not participate in the lesson  Take thorough notes for the post-‐observation meeting
  13. 13. + What to observe?  Number and type of student questions  Teacher display and referential questions  Interaction patterns (T -‐-‐>S, S -‐-‐>T, S <-‐-‐>S)  Wait time  On-‐task time in group work  Teacher use of praise  Error treatment  …or whatever the observed teacher asks for
  14. 14. + Data collection tools  Forms  Tallies and checklists  Classroom maps / diagrams  Audio*  Video*  Photo* image: gretrealmath.wordpress.com
  15. 15. + Add to this column at end of lesson and before post-‐ observation meeting
  16. 16. + Time Stage / Activity What Isaw –interactions, classroom environment Questions, comments, reflections, suggestions 8:00-‐8:05 Warm-‐up Ss were out of their chairs and there was lots of STT Great job. Fun & interactive! 8:05-‐8:16 Pre-‐Reading T asks schema-‐building question, Ss are silent. T answers question Perhaps more wait time needed? 8:16-‐8:40 Reading Jigsaw Activity T told Ss to get into groups, Ss didn’t move. T repeated more loudly, Ss moved T circulated during group work T told Ss to get into second groups, Ss did better this time Voice too low? Need to speak up or model directions and activity Great monitoring! Is this something I could do more of? Why do you think Ss followed instructions better this time? 8:40-‐8:50 Check Jigsaw Answers One S from each group reports their answers. T asks other groups to raise their hands if they agree Great job – S-‐centered activity!  8:50-‐end of class Wrap-‐u p T writes free writing prompt based on the reading on board. Some Ss stared out the window; others seemed engaged. Do Ss understand the task?
  17. 17. + Post-‐Observation Meeting  Most teacher learning takes place during this stage  Both teachers…  are respectful  oﬀer opinions in a kind and constructive way  should feel like they have learned something new about themselves  can develop action plans and goals
  18. 18. + Post-‐Observation Meeting Prep  Feedback should be prompt  Observer  Review notes  List questions and comments  Reﬂect on own practice  Observed Teacher  Reﬂect on lesson  What went well?  What might you change?
  19. 19. + Giving feedback  Be clear and use speciﬁc examples  Use “I” and “me” statements  I felt you were speaking a little quickly at the end.  It seemed to me that students were unsure what to do after you gave the instructions.  Ask questions  I noticed the students always worked in the same pairs. Can you tell me about your strategies for grouping students?  Suggestion Sandwich  Give a compliment, a suggestion, and end with a compliment
  20. 20. + Giving feedback Don’t Say Do Say You talk too quietly. I noticed some of the students didn’t seem to hear your instructions. Perhaps you could speak up? You don’t give the students enough time to answer your questions. Did you notice how many students answered your questions? Do you think they might need more time?
  21. 21. + The Observation to Action Approach Observe Evaluate Adapt Act Reﬂect
  22. 22. +  What did you learn from the observation?  What could you adopt or adapt?
  23. 23. Heather Benucci Shaping the Way We Teach English Webinars – Course 14 Teachers Helping Teachers: Peer Observation for Professional Development Thank you! Be sure to visit americanenglish.state.gov

