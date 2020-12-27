Successfully reported this slideshow.
virus are link between living and non living

  1. 1. Structure and diversity of Virus Mrs.Praveen Garg VITS College, Satna
  2. 2. Introduction • A virus is made up of a DNA or RNA genome inside a protein shell called a capsid. • Some viruses have an external membrane envelope. • Viruses are very diverse. • They come in different shapes and structures, have different kinds of genomes, and infect different hosts. • RNA or DNA act as genetic material. • The nucleic acid may be single- or double-stranded. • The entire infectious virus particle, called a virion, consists of the nucleic acid and an outer shell of protein.
  3. 3. • The simplest viruses contain only enough RNA or DNA to encode for proteins. • Viruses is the link between living and non living. • Viruses are not considered living because they can't reproduce by themselves (without a host). • Viruses have no cells, it is just packages of nucleic acid and protein. • A virus is a submicroscopic infectious agent that replicates only inside the living cells of an organism. • Viruses infect all types of life forms, from animals and plants to microorganisms, including bacteria and archaea.
  4. 4. History • Dutch microbiologist Martinus W. Beijerinck, who coined the term "virus“. • Beijerinck is often called the Father of Virology. • In 1892, Dmitri Ivanovsky discovered the virus firstly in tobacco plant. • Tobacco Mosaic Virus is the first virus discovered by Ivanovsky.
  5. 5. Characters of Virus • They can mutate. • They are acellular, that is, they contain no cytoplasm or cellular organelles. • They carry out no metabolism on their own and must replicate using the host cell's metabolic machinery. • In other words, viruses don't grow and divide without host. • The vast majority of viruses possess either DNA or RNA but not both.
  6. 6. • All viruses contain the following two components:  A nucleic acid genome or viral core  A protein capsid that covers the genome. This is called the nucleocapsid. • Sometime third component also present.  Lipid and polysaccharide envelope. Structure of Virus
  7. 7. Viral core:  It is the nucleic acid component, which makes up the genome of the virus.  The viral core provides genetic information that determines pathogenicity, antigenicity, proliferation, heredity, variation, etc.  The chemical components of the viral core are DNA or RNA, based on whether the virus is classified as a DNA virus or an RNA virus.  Nucleic acid can be single or double stranded.
  8. 8. Viral capsid:  It is a protein shell that surrounds and protects the nucleic acid from digestion by enzymes.  It contains special sites on its surface that allow the virion attach to a host cells.  One of the viral structural proteins (either an envelope glycoprotein for the enveloped viruses or a capsid protein for the nonenveloped viruses) directly binds to the cellular receptor, for the viral entry.  The viral capsid is composed of repeated protein subunits known as capsomere.  It enable the virion to penetrate the host cell membrane and, in some cases, to inject the infectious nucleic acid particles.
  9. 9. Envelope: • Envelope is the one or two layers of membrane that surround the capsid of some viruses. • The envelope is formed during the maturation process when certain viruses bud out from the cell membrane. • Therefore, the envelope can be composed of the host cell membrane and/or the nuclear membrane. • The surface of some viral envelopes carries protein protrusions called peplomers or spikes.
  10. 10. Classification Viruses are classified into four groups based on shape:  Filamentous,  Isometric (or icosahedral),  Enveloped, and  Head and tail. • Many viruses attach to their host cells to facilitate penetration of the cell membrane, allowing their replication inside the cell.
  11. 11. The diversity of Viruses • Viruses show great diversity in their genome structure and replication mode. • Viruses have been found that attack animal cells, plant cells, and bacterial cells. • Different viruses have from three to just over 2500 genes. • Many viruses replicate their genomes by some form of rolling circle mechanism with the RNA replicase enzyme. • Virus particles come in a wide range of sizes and shapes. • Bacteriophage is a common virus have an larger genome. • Bacteriophage ΦX174 is a small simple spherical virus that contains 5386 bases of circular single-stranded DNA. • Bacteriophage M13 is a filamentous shape. It has single- stranded circular DNA.
  12. 12. • Complex Bacterial Viruses With Double-Stranded DNA that infects B. megaterium. • There is a large family of bacterial viruses that all have a complex form made up of a head, tail, and tail fibers. • This group includes some of the most complex known viruses. • The head of the virus particle contains a large molecule of linear double-stranded DNA. • They include bacteriophages T4, Lambda, P1, and Mu, which are all used in bacterial genetics.
  13. 13. Thank You

