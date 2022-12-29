Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

PLASMID - TYPES & ITS PROPERTIES.pptx

Dec. 29, 2022
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
DYES.pptx
DYES.pptx
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Lect. AdrenoNegativ.ppt
AdishBlaze
LIPIDS
USMANAHMAD901675
542001127.pdf
MGargoum
2. INSECT ORDER.pptx
leonidajao
GI DISORDERS.pptx
chaitanyakumar992210
omar atomic structure
Omarmohamedmostafaah
automated methods.pptx
VaisHali822687
ACTINOMYCETES INFECTIONS.pptx
VaisHali822687
1 of 17 Ad

PLASMID - TYPES & ITS PROPERTIES.pptx

Dec. 29, 2022
0 likes 0 views
Science

Plasmids are extra-chromosomal genetic elements that replicate independently of the host chromosome.
They are small, circular (some are linear), double-stranded DNA molecules that exist in bacterial cells and in some eukaryotes.

Plasmids are extra-chromosomal genetic elements that replicate independently of the host chromosome.
They are small, circular (some are linear), double-stranded DNA molecules that exist in bacterial cells and in some eukaryotes.

Science
Advertisement

Recommended

DYES.pptx
DukeOrientz
10 views
17 slides
Seed & Embryo culture.pptx
DukeOrientz
14 views
26 slides
Enzyme Catalysis.pptx
DukeOrientz
10 views
20 slides
Environmental factors affecting enzymatic reactions.pptx
DukeOrientz
11 views
23 slides
ACTIVE AND PASSIVE TRANSPORT OF IONS.pptx
DukeOrientz
8 views
26 slides
Chemical fungicides on plant disease management.pptx
DukeOrientz
9 views
30 slides
cladistics.pptx
DukeOrientz
13 views
20 slides
Structure of bacteria.pptx
DukeOrientz
9 views
9 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Lect. AdrenoNegativ.ppt
AdishBlaze
0 views
LIPIDS
USMANAHMAD901675
4 views
542001127.pdf
MGargoum
2 views
2. INSECT ORDER.pptx
leonidajao
2 views
GI DISORDERS.pptx
chaitanyakumar992210
0 views
omar atomic structure
Omarmohamedmostafaah
2 views
automated methods.pptx
VaisHali822687
2 views
ACTINOMYCETES INFECTIONS.pptx
VaisHali822687
3 views
COMPONENTS OF CO-60 UNIT.pptx
Srinithi821918
2 views
Ideathon ppt.pptx
rohit862768
2 views
1689488.ppt
HaithamAboud1
2 views
translation process.pptx
sakshigautam63
3 views
uv visible spectroscopy.pptx
LaviBharti1
2 views
Cell membrane strutrue
USMANAHMAD901675
4 views
2022Presentation BERMULI .pptx
MohammadTalha994856
0 views
RPD1.ppt
HaithamAboud1
1 view
DNA methylation in lung cancer 1 (1) (2).pptx
9596276530AMIN
3 views
ZOM703_Radiation_Toxicity.ppt
icchapipesh
0 views
Presentation 6.pdf
RonitChowdhury2
2 views
Urinary Bladder Exstrophy.pptx
Raja Mohamed
4 views
Lect. AdrenoNegativ.ppt
AdishBlaze
0 views
21 slides
LIPIDS
USMANAHMAD901675
4 views
8 slides
542001127.pdf
MGargoum
2 views
69 slides
2. INSECT ORDER.pptx
leonidajao
2 views
85 slides
GI DISORDERS.pptx
chaitanyakumar992210
0 views
33 slides
omar atomic structure
Omarmohamedmostafaah
2 views
27 slides

Featured (20)

12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
83.3k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
86k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
84k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
1.8k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
4.2k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
483.3k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
18.5k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.6k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.3k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.2k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.7k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.3k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.5k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.6k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.3k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
57.6k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
242.7k views
How To Build Amazing Products Through Customer Feedback
Product School
54.7k views
Bridging the Gap Between Data Science & Engineer: Building High-Performance T...
ryanorban
135.9k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
83.3k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
86k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
84k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
1.8k views
14 slides
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
4.2k views
35 slides
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
483.3k views
244 slides
Advertisement

PLASMID - TYPES & ITS PROPERTIES.pptx

  1. 1. PLASMID - TYPES & ITS PROPERTIES
  2. 2. • Plasmids are extra-chromosomal genetic elements that replicate independently of the host chromosome. • They are small, circular (some are linear), double-stranded DNA molecules that exist in bacterial cells and in some eukaryotes. • They are duplex, supercoiled DNA molecules. The sizes of plasmids range from roughly one to more than 1000 kilobase pairs. • It naturally occur in bacteria, however sometimes present in archaea and eukaryotes. A typical plasmid is a circular double stranded DNA molecule less than 1/20 the size of the chromosome.
  3. 3. • The word ‘plasmid’ was first coined by Joshua Lederberg in 1952. He used it to describe ‘any extra - chromosomal hereditary element. • He discovered plasmid while conducting experiment on Salmonella bacteria and virus P²² with his student Norton Zinder. • The number of copies of plasmid in a cell is referred to as copy number. • The number of plasmids may vary from none to several per bacterial cell. Different plasmids are present in a cell in a particular number. • When there are 1 or 2 copies in a bacterial cell, the copy number is called low copy number. • When there are 20 or more copies present in a bacterial cell, the copy number is called high copy number.
  4. 4. • Individual bacterial cells may contain several different types of plasmids and in some cases more than 10 at a time. • Plasmids are generally isolated from the bacterial cells in the supercoiled configuration. So far, thousands of different types of plasmids have been isolated. • More than 300 different types of naturally occurring plasmids have been isolated from E.coli alone. • Though, plasmids are not considered as part of the cell’s genome, when a bacterial cell divides each daughter cells receives a copy of each plasmid. • Certain plasmids do not show any phenotypic traits, they rely on DNA replication enzymes of the host cell or their replication; however the initiation of replication is controlled by plasmid genes. • Such plasmids are known as cryptic plasmids.
  5. 5. ORIGIN OF REPLICATION PROMOTER REGION ANTIBIOTIC RESISTANCE GENE SELECTABLE MARKER RESTRICTION SITE PRIMARY BINDING SITE INSERT
  6. 6.  Plasmids can also be transferred from one bacterial cell to another by the process called conjugation.  Plasmids can be generally categorised into two, they are  This categorization of plasmids is based on the presence or absence of a set of transfer genes called ‘tra’ genes which promotes bacterial conjugation.  Conjugative plasmids - Plasmids that govern their own transfer by conjugation. They are of relatively high molecular weight and are present as 1-3 copies per chromosome.  Non-conjugative plasmids - They cannot start the conjugation on their own, they can only be transferred through sexual conjugation with the help of conjugative plasmids. They are of low molecular weight and present as multiple copies per cell. CONJUGATIVE PLASMIDS NON - CONJUGATIVE PLASMIDS GENERAL TYPES
  7. 7. Stringent plasmids (or) low copy number plasmids • Stringent plasmids are those which replicate only along with the cell division, which is proceeded by protein synthesis. • If the cells are treated with chloramphenicol, protein synthesis is arrested and hence plasmids cannot replicate. Relaxed plasmids (or) high copy number plasmids • Relaxed plasmids can replicate independent of chromosomal replication. • When treated with chloramphenicol, chromosomes cannot replicate whereas relaxed plasmids can replicate to produce more copies. Plasmid incompatibility • Generally, two closely related plasmids cannot coexist in a bacterial cell • In the population of progeny cells derived from a cell containing two such plasmids, the proportion of cells having only one of the two plasmids increases with every cell division. Episomes • Some plasmids have ability to integrate into the bacterial chromosome under such conditions they replicate under the control of genes of bacterial chromosome. • The F factor of E.coli is called an episome because it can alternately exist in the F+ or Hfr state.
  8. 8. • It plays a major role in conjugation in bacteria E. coli and was the first to be described. • It is this plasmid that confers ‘maleness’ on the bacterial cells; the term ‘sex-factor’ is also used to refer to F-plasmid because of its this property. • F-plasmid is a circular ds DNA molecule of 99,159 base pairs. • One region of the plasmid contains genes involved in regulation of the DNA replication (rep genes). • The other region contains transposable elements (IS3, Tn 1000, IS3 and IS2 genes) involved in its ability to function as an episome. • The third large region, the tra region, consists of tra genes and possesses ability to promote transfer of plasmids during conjugation.
  9. 9. • R-plasmids are the most widespread and well-studied group of plasmids conferring resistance to antibiotics and various other growth inhibitors. • R- plasmids typically have genes that code for enzymes able to destroy and modify antibiotics. • They are not usually integrated into the host chromosome. • Some R-plasmids possess only a single resistant gene whereas others can have as many as eight. • Plasmid R 100, for example, is a 94.3 kilobase-pair plasmid that carries resistant genes for streptomycin and spectinomycin, chloramphenicol, tetracycline etc. • It also carries genes conferring resistance to mercury. • Many R-plasmids are conjugative and possess drug- resistant genes as transposable elements, they play an important role in medical microbiology.
  10. 10. • Virulence-plasmids confer pathogenicity on the host bacterium. • They make the bacterium more pathogenic as the bacterium is better able to resist host defence or to produce toxins. • For example, • Ti-plasmids of Agrobacterium tumefaciens induce crown gall disease of dicot plants; enter toxigenic strains of E. coli cause traveller’s diarrhoea because of a plasmid that codes for an enterotoxin which induces extensive secretion of water and salts into the bowel.
  11. 11. • Col-plasmids carry genes that confer ability to the host bacterium to kill other bacteria by secreting bacteriocins, a type of proteins. • Bacteriocins often kill cells by creating channels in the plasma membrane thus increasing its permeability. • They also may degrade DNA or RNA or attack peptidoglycan and weaken the cell-wall. • Bacteriocins act only against closely related strains. • Col E1 plasmid of E. coli code for the synthesis of bacteriocin called colicins which kill other susceptible strains of E. coli. • Hemolysin and enterotoxin property of enteropathogenic E.coli (EPEC) are governed by the plasmids. • Lactic acid bacteria produce bacteriocin NisinA which strongly inhibits the growth of a wide variety of gram-positive bacteria and is used as a preservative in the food industry.
  12. 12. • Metabolic plasmids possess genes to code enzymes that degrade unusual substances such as toluene, pesticides, xylene and salicylic acid, etc. Also known as dissimilation plasmids or degradative plasmids. • pTol is responsible for the ability of certain pseudomonas species to break down industrial solvents such as toluene and xylene. • A combination of several plasmids, when transferred to pseudomonas allows the bacteria to breakdown complex hydrocarbons and other compounds present in crude oil. • This bacteria have the potential for treatment of environments contaminated with oil spills. • However, some metabolic plasmids occurring in certain strains of Rhizobium induce nodule formation in legumes and carry out fixation of atmospheric nitrogen.
  13. 13. • Plasmids occur rarely in eukaryotic cells. Some plasmids have been found in yeast (Saccharomyces cerevisiae) and in several plants. • The only RNA plasmid discovered till now has been found in yeast. It is a double-stranded RNA having a molecular weight of 15 x 106 Daltons. • It contains 10 genes including one coding for a bacteriocin-like protein. • The protein can kill other yeast cells lacking the plasmid. This yeast plasmid has been designated as killer particle. • Yeast also contains small DNA plasmids with high copy number. They are located in the nucleus and like the chromosomal DNA are associated with basic proteins histones. • Some yeast DNA plasmids have been genetically engineered in such a way that they are capable of multiplication in both E. coli and yeast. • This plasmid has been used in transfer of useful genes from other organisms into yeast cells via E. coli for production of valuable therapeutically important proteins. • A successful application of the Yep plasmid is the transfer of the gene coding the coat glycoprotein of hepatitis B virus to yeast.
  14. 14. They can acquire chromosomal genes by several mechanisms They have single site of a large number of restriction enzymes, preferably in genes with a readily scorable phenotypes They also carry genes for nitrogen fixation. These confer the phenotypic traits of plasmids They may carry very important genes for antibiotic resistant toxin production, for antibiotic production, for degradation of a large number of unusual substrates
  15. 15. They do not have extracellular forms and exist inside cells simply as free and typically circular DNA They replicate independently or autonomously They are easily isolated and purified from the bacterial cells They do not cause damage to cells and generally are beneficial They may affect certain characteristics of the bacterial cell They act as episomes and reversibly integrate into a bacterial chromosome They may pick-up and transfer certain genes of bacterial chromosome They are specific to one or few particular bacteria They code for their own transfer
  16. 16. They propagate the DNA fragment linked to them by invitro ligation They are of low molecular weight They have high transformation efficiency They have convenient selectable markers such as antibiotic resistance, toxic production They have an origin of replication They are passed on to the daughter cells during cell division They are genetically dispensable elements that they are non-essential for the growth of the cells They have the ability to clone reasonably large pieces of DNA
  17. 17. They are very important tool in recombinant DNA technology or genetic engineering.  Production of hormones, enzymes, antigens for vaccines, etc  Vectors for gene replacement or regulation in mammalian tissues.  Identification of gene sequences or virulence properties, gene expression and function.  Plasmid profiling is used for epidemiological typing of bacterial strains.  Nodulation and symbiotic nitrogen fixation - Rhizobium  Transfer genetic information for a biochemical pathway for the degradation of organic compounds such as octane, camphor, naphthalene, salicylate etc - Pseudomonas.  Pigment production - Erwinia, Staphylococcus  Lactose, sucrose, urea utilization, nitrogen fixation - Enteric bacteria

×