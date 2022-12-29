PLASMID - TYPES & ITS PROPERTIES.pptx

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Plasmids are extra-chromosomal genetic elements that replicate independently of the host chromosome.
They are small, circular (some are linear), double-stranded DNA molecules that exist in bacterial cells and in some eukaryotes.
Plasmids are extra-chromosomal genetic elements that replicate independently of the host chromosome.
They are small, circular (some are linear), double-stranded DNA molecules that exist in bacterial cells and in some eukaryotes.