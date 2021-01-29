Research Fmp

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Research Harry Morton
John Wick My film is going to have a very similar style to John Wick trilogy, so I am going to analysis to see what works ...
John Wick: Chapter 2 John Wick: Chapter 2 is having more locations and character than John Wick Chapter 1 which make sense...
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is the newest John Wick and came out in 2019. John Wic...
John Wick Poster This poster is a good example for action movie poster because it shows you the main character who is Kean...
John Wick: Chapter 2 Poster This poster for John Wick: Chapter 2 is a good example for an action movie poster because it s...
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum Poster The John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum poster is vastly different than the other t...
Die Hard Poster This poster for Die Hard is a good example for an action movie poster because it has a picture of the main...
Interview: Pierce, A Question 1: do you like action films and why and if not, why don’t you like action films? Yes, I like...
Interview: Hayward, B Question 1: do you like action films and why and if not, why don’t you like action films? Yes, becau...
Analysis of Interviews These Interviews help because interview people who are my target audience and I got some helpful an...
Survey Results
Age-Range This graph shows the age range of the people who have taken my survey. This tells me that 75% people who anwsere...
Gender This graph tells me what gender the people who have taken my survey identify as. 75% where male and 25% are female ...
Do You Like Action Films This graph shows if the people who have taken my survey like action films, 83% said yes and gave ...
What draws you to an Action Film This graph tells me what draws them to an action film, most people said story and visual ...
What Don’t you like about Action Films This question was help because it told me what my target audience doesn’t like abou...
What sub-genre do you like with Action Films This graph tells me what sub-genre my target audience likes. Most people put ...
What advice would you give someone who is making an Action Film This question was helpful because I was given some good ad...
Survey Summary My Survey was useful in telling me what my age my target audience is, what gender my target audience is and...
  9. 9. Interview: Pierce, A Question 1: do you like action films and why and if not, why don’t you like action films? Yes, I like Action films because fun and exciting. Question 2: do you know what gun fu is and do you like it in action films? Yes, I know what gun fu is and I like in my action films because it heightens the action and makes it more satisfying. Question 3: do you like your action film to be gory? Yes, because makes the action more dramatic.
  10. 10. Interview: Hayward, B Question 1: do you like action films and why and if not, why don’t you like action films? Yes, because I find it more interesting than other film genres. Question 2: do you know what gun fu is and do you like it in action films? No but after hearing what it is, I wouldn’t find it interesting in an action film. Question 3: do you like your action film to be gory? No, because I don’t like seeing blood on screen
  11. 11. Analysis of Interviews These Interviews help because interview people who are my target audience and I got some helpful answer like in question 1 they both like action films which is a good start because my film is going to be an action film. The second question got opposite answers, the first said they would like gun fu to be in my film, but the second interview said they wouldn’t like to see gun fu so to appeal to my target audience I might tone down the amount of gun fu in the film so that it appeals to both audiences. The third question also got opposite answers which means that I will also make my film not too gory so that it doesn’t scared people away and that its still watchable for people who don’t like blood on screen, but there will still be some blood to make it more dramatic and make it look realistic
  13. 13. Age-Range This graph shows the age range of the people who have taken my survey. This tells me that 75% people who anwsered my survey and between the ages 16-20 and 25% chosen other which means that they are older or younger and the age-range I put on my survey. 75% of people who chose 16-20 are my target audience and is most likely the people who are going to watch my film this means that I must appeal to that age- range and to do that I will have to research what that age-range likes. I will also have to make sure my film is suitable for that age-range.
  14. 14. Gender This graph tells me what gender the people who have taken my survey identify as. 75% where male and 25% are female which means that my main audience will be male, but I will have a secondary audience of females which menas that I will have to make my product appeal to both male and female genders, so I will have to research what appeals to them amd how can I use that in my action film.
  15. 15. Do You Like Action Films This graph shows if the people who have taken my survey like action films, 83% said yes and gave an example of their favourite action film and only 8% said no, this tells me that most people who have taken this survey like action films which means that the people who have taken this survey are my target audience. I should also research the films they have put down because this is what my target auidence likes so maybe I learn from what they like, and it can improve my film.
  16. 16. What draws you to an Action Film This graph tells me what draws them to an action film, most people said story and visual style of the film draw them to an action film, I can use this knowledge to make sure that my film has a grest story and an intersting visual style to appeal to my target audience. The second thing was a part of a franchise which my movie won't be but maybe I could set up a sequel at the end of the movie so that if people like the film I can make a sequel, but this can also ruin a film because the audience must wait for the sequel to get the whole story.
  17. 17. What Don’t you like about Action Films This question was help because it told me what my target audience doesn’t like about action films. This will affect my final product because I will try and have a Diverse cast so that it appeals to everyone. I also try and include a story in my action so that it isnt just pure action and has meaning, some of the people got confuse because of the wording of the question and reply with what they like about action films, so next time I make a survey I will have to make the question more understable so that people don’t get confused.
  18. 18. What sub-genre do you like with Action Films This graph tells me what sub-genre my target audience likes. Most people put Sci-fi and Superhero which is popualr now in the film industry with franchises like Marvel and Star wars. To appeal to my audience, I might implement some elments from these films to appeal to my audience but my vision for the film was going to be crime action film, but I could have elemnts of all three sub- genres to make appeal to my audience and make it how I want to make it.
  19. 19. What advice would you give someone who is making an Action Film This question was helpful because I was given some good advice on how to make an action film. This will change my final product because I will look at different special effects on premeire pro to make sure it feels and look like an action film I will also make sure the story is contained in a few locations because the film is only going to be short, Someone also suggested to speed up the footage on a fight scene to make it more impressive which I thought was a good Idea which I might try out in my expirements. They also suggest having a twist in the story which I was planning on doing and to have a mixture of action and story.
  20. 20. Survey Summary My Survey was useful in telling me what my age my target audience is, what gender my target audience is and what they like in an action film. The survey also gave me a list of action films which my auideince is intersted in which means I can Research these action films so that I can get a better understanding on what makes an action film and how to make it appealing to my target audience This has help me because now I can research more about this deomgraphic and use some secondary research to know more so that I can create a movie which appeals to my target audience.

