Thoracoscopic Neurofibroma excision Prakash Agawral R.K.Bagdi Apollo Children’s Hospital
History • A 12 year old girl • Swelling in the -Right index finger -left side neck region pushing the sternoclavicular joi...
Examination • Multiple skin nodules all over the body with melanotic freckles over the skin. • Diagnosis of Neurofibroma a...
Radiology • Lesion in the apical area of left hemithorax and a separate mass in the neck. • The mass had no spinal extensi...
Surgery • We planned a thoracoscopic removal of the intrathoracic mass in the apex of left hemithorax. • The patient was p...
Post op • Recovered well • Full feeds after 8 hours • ICD out on 2nd post op day • Discharged after 3 days • Histopatholog...
