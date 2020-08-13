Successfully reported this slideshow.
Thoracoscopy Vs Laparoscopy- Technical Feasibility and Complications in Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia Prakash Agarwal Pr...
Types of CDH • Morgagni’s hernia • Paraesophageal hernia Delayed Presentation • Eventeration • Bochdalek’s hernia Presenta...
MIS in Diaphragmatic Hernia • Minimally invasive surgery (MIS) has become more common in the pediatric population, and thi...
Advantages of MIS in CDH • In addition to reducing pain, surgical stress and length of hospital stay, and encouraging earl...
Minimally Invasive Surgery for CDH • Laparoscopic –Morgagni’s & Paraesophageal • Thoracoscopic – Bochdalek’s and Eventerat...
AIM • A new procedure should be safe, acceptable, reproducible and results should be same if not better than the standard ...
ISSUES • Many studies have reported comparable outcomes of MIS with open surgery to repair a CDH • However, some concerns ...
Issues • CO2 absorption during insufflation for creating a pneumothorax/pneumoperitoneum, can lead to significant metaboli...
CRITERIA FOR BETTER OUTCOME SELECTION • Hemodynamically stable. • Absence of PH & use of min vent support pre-op. • Delaye...
Surgery- Thoracoscopy SURGEON Position • The patient is placed in the lateral decubitus position with • the head elevated....
Technique- Thoracoscopy • 5-mm canula for the videoscope is placed in the 3rd intercostal space, mid-axillary line • The s...
Technique - Thoracoscopy • Inspect the contents thoroughly. Try to identify the orifice of the diaphragmatic defect if pos...
Technique - Thoracoscopy • Manual approximation of both the diaphragm rims is done in order to assess the feasibility of t...
Surgery- Laparoscopy • Supine with reverse Trendelenburg position. • Surgeon stand at the foot. • Monitor at the head end ...
Thoracosocopy Vs Laparoscopy Advantages Thoracoscopy • Extensive Thoracic examination. • Easier Reduction. • Insufflation ...
Thoracoscopy Vs Laparoscopy Disadvantages Thoracoscopic • Does not allow examination of the intra-abdominal viscera. • Bow...
Tip to overcome difficulties in reducing herniated organs • Placing trocars as high as possible to gain enough working spa...
Post op complications of MIS in CDH repair • Hypercapnia with metabolic acidosis & hemodynamic instability. • Bowel injury...
Conclusion • Minimally invasive surgery seems to offer advantages for selected patients with CDH. • Decision making on how...
Conclusion • Thoraoscopic and laparoscopic approaches have their respective advantages and disadvantages. • Success rate o...
Our experience (N=27) • Neonatal CDH –12 • Late CDH - 02 • Eventeration - 08 • Morgagni’s Hernia – 03 • Paraesophageal her...
  1. 1. Thoracoscopy Vs Laparoscopy- Technical Feasibility and Complications in Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia Prakash Agarwal Prof & HOD, Dept. of Pediatric Surgery, SRMC. Consultant Paediatric Surgeon, Apollo Childrens’ Hospital, Chennai
  2. 2. Types of CDH • Morgagni’s hernia • Paraesophageal hernia Delayed Presentation • Eventeration • Bochdalek’s hernia Presentation at birth
  3. 3. MIS in Diaphragmatic Hernia • Minimally invasive surgery (MIS) has become more common in the pediatric population, and this approach has been extended to patients with congenital diaphragmatic hernia (CDH) • Since the 1st report in 1995, of MIS in CDH for neonates has grown
  4. 4. Advantages of MIS in CDH • In addition to reducing pain, surgical stress and length of hospital stay, and encouraging early recovery, MIS for CDH repair has beneficial effects over conventional open surgery, especially because of • reduced duration of postoperative mechanical ventilation, • less need for narcotics, • and lower incidence of skeletal deformities
  5. 5. Minimally Invasive Surgery for CDH • Laparoscopic –Morgagni’s & Paraesophageal • Thoracoscopic – Bochdalek’s and Eventeration
  6. 6. AIM • A new procedure should be safe, acceptable, reproducible and results should be same if not better than the standard procedure • Not to claim superiority of MIS in the treatment of CDH in the neonatal period, but to access the feasibility and the safety of this technique.
  7. 7. ISSUES • Many studies have reported comparable outcomes of MIS with open surgery to repair a CDH • However, some concerns remain about the high recurrence rate of CDH after MIS repair. • In MIS for CDH, which is better - Thoracoscopy or Laparoscopy - Technically which is more feasible
  8. 8. Issues • CO2 absorption during insufflation for creating a pneumothorax/pneumoperitoneum, can lead to significant metabolic and physiologic changes. • Wide discrepancies in the severity of pulmonary hypoplasia (PH) and persistent pulmonary hypertension (PPH) between patients and different management protocols resulting in the indications for MIS to vary from center to center.
  9. 9. CRITERIA FOR BETTER OUTCOME SELECTION • Hemodynamically stable. • Absence of PH & use of min vent support pre-op. • Delayed presentation (a diagnosis more than 30 days after birth) – Morgagni, Paraesophageal and Eventeration. • Small diaphragmatic defect of 3 cm or less. • Presence of stomach in abd. EXCLUSION • High pulmonary arterial pressure not resolving with conventional ventilation • Hemodynamically unstable during surgery • Larger defects • The need for patch repair • Combined anomalies • Conventional ventilation, peak inspiratory pressure < 25mm Hg • No need for inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) 25% - 30% of neonates with CDH could be eligible for MIS repair
  10. 10. Surgery- Thoracoscopy SURGEON Position • The patient is placed in the lateral decubitus position with • the head elevated. The upper arm is left free. • The surgeon stands at the patient’s head, with the • monitor positioned at the patient’s feet MONITOR
  11. 11. Technique- Thoracoscopy • 5-mm canula for the videoscope is placed in the 3rd intercostal space, mid-axillary line • The second trocar is placed in the fourth intercostal space anteriorly, and the third trocar is inserted in the fourth intercostal in the space behind the scapular tip. • Insufflation of CO2 is initiated with 1–2 L/min, creating an intrathoracic pressure increasing from 2 to a maximum of 6mmHg in order to facilitate easy reducing of the enterothorax.
  12. 12. Technique - Thoracoscopy • Inspect the contents thoroughly. Try to identify the orifice of the diaphragmatic defect if possible • If a true hernia sac is found, the sac is excised / plicated • Reduction of herniated organs is the most difficult step. The small intestine is gently reduced into the abdominal cavity using blunt graspers. The direction of the reduction is important. • It is better if the surgeon can identify the diaphragmatic defect before reducing. • The reduction should start with the small intestine, then the colon. • Reduction of the spleen is the last step and should be performed carefully
  13. 13. Technique - Thoracoscopy • Manual approximation of both the diaphragm rims is done in order to assess the feasibility of the closure of the hernia. • The defect was then closed, using 2/0 or 3/0 nonabsorbable (Ethibond/ silk) interrupted sutures. The first stitch is placed at the middle of the hernia defect • intracorporeally knotted. • If a posterior rim of the diaphragm could not be readily recognized or is absent, sutures are placed encircling the lowest rib. • A chest drain is put under direct vision through the dorsal axillary line trocar site.
  14. 14. Surgery- Laparoscopy • Supine with reverse Trendelenburg position. • Surgeon stand at the foot. • Monitor at the head end more towards side of defect. • 3 trocars – telescope at umbilicus & operating ports at the R & L • Contents are reduced by pulling and CO2 pressure is maintained till suturing is over.
  15. 15. Thoracosocopy Vs Laparoscopy Advantages Thoracoscopy • Extensive Thoracic examination. • Easier Reduction. • Insufflation facilitates return of hernia contents into abdomen. • A large working space after reduction for suturing. • Intermittent CO2 insufflation. Laparoscopy • Abdominal viscera examination. • Secure suturing without risk of visceral injury. • Easy conversion if needed.
  16. 16. Thoracoscopy Vs Laparoscopy Disadvantages Thoracoscopic • Does not allow examination of the intra-abdominal viscera. • Bowel is pushed down without any control below the diaphragm – mising out malrotation & meckels. • Risk of abdominal viscera puncture while suturing • Thoracotomy – if conversion is required. Laparoscopic • Difficult to reduce the contents. • Difficult to suture as intestines come on the way • Limited working space after reduction of contents. • Sustained CO2 insufflation • Use of 4th trocar to maintain the defect open during reduction. • Insufflation causes a pressure gradient, impairing reduction.
  17. 17. Tip to overcome difficulties in reducing herniated organs • Placing trocars as high as possible to gain enough working space in the thoracic cavity, • Increasing temporarily CO2 insufflation pressure, • Widening the orifice of the diaphragmatic hernia when it is narrow, and • Using maximal dosage of relaxant medicament.
  18. 18. Post op complications of MIS in CDH repair • Hypercapnia with metabolic acidosis & hemodynamic instability. • Bowel injury & perforation during reduction. • Injury to liver and spleen- Hemoperitoneum • Pneumothorax due to trocar / barotrauma • Pleural effusion or Chylothorax • Subcutaneous Emphysema • Recurrence • Death
  19. 19. Conclusion • Minimally invasive surgery seems to offer advantages for selected patients with CDH. • Decision making on how to approach patients and especially neonates surgically should remain interdisciplinary and should include -the surgeon, -the anesthesiologist, -the neonatologists or pediatrician -as well as the parents
  20. 20. Conclusion • Thoraoscopic and laparoscopic approaches have their respective advantages and disadvantages. • Success rate of Thoracoscopy (76%) is higher than laparoscopy (58%). • Presently Thoracoscopy is considered the gold standard for postero-lateral diaphragmatic hernia in newborns with - Absence of pulm hypertension - Min pre-op ventilatory support - Stomach in the abdomen
  21. 21. Our experience (N=27) • Neonatal CDH –12 • Late CDH - 02 • Eventeration - 08 • Morgagni’s Hernia – 03 • Paraesophageal hernia - 02 • Death = 2 cases of Neonatal CDH • Complications: 1 recurrence & 1 Chylothorax
