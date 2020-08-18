Successfully reported this slideshow.
Anatomy of pancreas Dr. Mohamed Elfiky Professor of anatomy and embryology
  1. 1. Anatomy of pancreas Dr. Mohamed Elfiky Professor of anatomy and embryology
  2. 2. Site : It is an elongated gland lying transversely across the posterior abdominal wall, extending from the concavity of the duodenum on the right to the spleen on the left . It is situated in the lower part of epigastric region . Surface Anatomy: Point 1 : lies at the point where the subcostal plane (b) cross the midline .i.e. opposite L3 Point 2 : lies at the point where the transpyloric plane (a) cross the midline i.e opposite L1 this point represent omental tubersity Point 3 : lies at the point where the transpyloric plane (a) cross the left lateral (c) plane : this point represent the tail of pancreas Mohamed el fiky Pancreas
  3. 3. 1- The head : - It is the expanded right part of pancreas . - It is occupies the concavity of the duodenum . -It is flattened having anterior and posterior surfaces - Its lower left part sends a projection behind the superior mesenteric vessels called the uncinate process . Parts and Relations head neck body tail Mohamed el fiky
  4. 4. Parts and Relations 1- Relations of the head - Anteriorly : 1- Transverse colon : in front of its upper part 2- Coils of jejunum : in front of its lower part. 3- Superior mesenteric vessels in front of the uncinate process . Posteriorly : 1- Common bile duct : behind the upper lateral part 2- I.V.C. and termination of renal veins. 3- Aorta : behind the uncinate process . Superiorly , laterally and inferiorly : the head is related to the duodenum . Mohamed el fiky
  5. 5. Parts and Relations 2- relation of the Neck - It is the narrow part which joins the head with the body . - It is related to junctions Anteriorly : related to pyloroduodenal junction. Posteriorly : related to the junction between splenic and superior mesenteric vein to form the portal vein . Mohamed el fiky
  6. 6. 3- Relation of the body Extends to the left slightly upwards crossing the median plane opposite L1 . It is triangular in cross section having 3 borders and 3 surfaces : Superior border Anterior border Inferior border The borders are Related to the splenic artery Gives attachment to transverse mesocolon related to coils of jejunum The surfaces are: 1- Anterior surface : - Bounded by the superior and anterior borders. - It is covered by the peritoneum of the posterior wall of lesser sac . - It is related to the stomach but separated from it by the cavity of lesser sac . - It sends a projection above the lesser curvature of stomach called tuber omental which is related to the posterior surface of the lesser omentum . Mohamed el fiky
  7. 7. 3- Relation of the body 2- Inferior surface : - Bounded by the anterior and inferior borders and is a narrow surface. - It is covered by the peritoneum of the greater sac . - It is related to duodeno-jejunal flexure and coils of jejunum . 3- Posterior surface : - Bounded by the superior and inferior borders - Not covered by peritoneum and lies directly on the posterior abdominal wall . It is related to : I- 2 arteries : 1- abdominal aorta . 2- Origin of sup. mesenteric artery II- 2 veins : 1- Splenic vein . 2- Left renal vein . III- 2 muscles : 1- Left crus of diaphragm . 2- Left psoas major and left sympathetic chain. IV- IV. glands : 1- Left kidney ( hilum and anterior surface) 2- Left suprarenal gland (lower pole ) Mohamed el fiky
  8. 8. 4- Relation of the tail of pancreas • It is the narrow left extremity of the gland . • Passes between the 2 layers of the lieno- renal ligament and comes into direct • relation with the visceral surface of the spleen (closely related to splenic vessels ) . Mohamed el fiky
  9. 9. 1- Main pancreatic duct (of Wirsung) - Begins in the tail and passes to the right towards the head - Emerges from the head and unites with the C.B.D. inside the wall of the 2nd part of the duodenum forming a dilatation called ampulla of Vater, which opens on the summit of the major duodenal papilla . 2- Accessory pancreatic duct (of Santorini) : - It is a small duct which drains the upper part of the head and opens into the duodenum a short distance above the main duct . Ducts of pancreas Mohamed el fiky Main pancreatic duct Accessory pancreatic duct Common bile duct
  10. 10. Blood Supply Of Pancreas 1- Splenic artery. 2- Superior pancreatico-doudenal artery. 3- Inferior pancreatico-doudenal artery. Mohamed el fiky

