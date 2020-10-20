Intent Based Analytics with Google Analytics and Google Tag Manager

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. JATIN KOCHHAR JATINKOCHHAR@HOTMAIL.COM INTENT BASED ANALYTICS AND GOOGLE ANALYTICS
  2. 2. Table of Contents Introduction .................................................................................................................................... 2 Integration of IBA and GA........................................................................................................... 2 Intent indicators.............................................................................................................................. 3 Grading activities ............................................................................................................................ 4 Setting up event tracking ................................................................................................................ 4 Goal values...................................................................................................................................... 6 Building the intent segments.......................................................................................................... 7 Intent with Google analytics........................................................................................................... 9 The second page dimension ....................................................................................................... 9 Navigation Summary..................................................................................................................... 10
  3. 3. Introduction Traditional marketing funnel – AIDA Funnel – Awareness, Interest, Desire, Action Google Analytics Report funnel – Report Funnel – Acquisition, Behavior, Conversion Integration of IBA and GA In traditional marketing funnel there are four stages: awareness, interest, desire, and conversion. Those maps neatly to Google analytics reports: acquisition, behavior, and conversion. Awareness Interest Desire Action Acquisition Behavior Conversion
  4. 4. The top and bottom of the funnel are incredibly easy to measure. In fact, they aren’t even dependent on your Analytics setup. If you have log files for your server, you can figure out how many people came to your site. Your cart software can show you just how many people purchased on your site. The middle of your funnel is incredibly hard to measure. Why? Because at bare minimum it requires customization through event tracking. But even if you set up robust event tracking in your Analytics platform, it’s still hard to determine what pushes someone over the edge from visitor to customer. Mapping out intent indicators on the site, setting up event tracking, and ultimately building an intent scoring model that you can use for remarketing purposes. Intent indicators Visitor behavior like reading blog, white paper or case study, watching video on website, attending a webinar. Or visitor average session duration is more than 3 times or pager per session is more than 3 times. It helps visitor to decide about product purchase. It helps them in decision making process. Acquisition Behavior Conversion Session Blog Lead Case Study Sale Video Webinar White Paper Awareness Interest Desire Action Acquisition Behavior Conversion
  5. 5. 3 times Average session duration 3 times pages per session Grading activities Rate individual behavior between the rating 1 to 7. Assign individual behavior a value between 1 to 7. Advertisement Agencies: Individual team or owner of three teams Vendor (processor), customer (controller), actual client should rate the intent behaviors In House Product: Vendor and customer team should rate the intent behaviors Below is the example of ‘In House Product’ where vendor and customer has ranked. Behavior Vendor Team Customer Team Client Team Blog 1 5 Case Study 2 1 Video 3 6 Webinar 4 3 White Paper 5 7 3 times Average session duration 6 2 3 times pages per session 7 4 After collecting the rating/opinion on individual intent behavior. Make average of each parameter. As below: Average Behavior Vendor Team Customer Team Client Team 3 Blog 1 5 1.5 Case Study 2 1 4.5 Video 3 6 3.5 Webinar 4 3 6 White Paper 5 7 4 3 times Average session duration 6 2 5.5 3 times pages per session 7 4 Setting up event tracking
  6. 6. In Google Tag Manager to track the behavior use click tracking, form submission, video plays, timing tags on every page of website. Triggers can be configured on click, links, form submission, timer on all pages of website. Below is the screen shot of Google Tag Manager – Tag (New Tag) Below is the screen shot of Google Tag Manager – Trigger (New Trigger)
  7. 7. In Google Analytics, events can be tracked under: Google Analytics  Behavior  Events  Overview Goal values Assign goal a monetary value with respect to behavior rating like above we attached value 6 (six) to white paper. Similarly, can be done for other events like watch video, downloaded case study, or read white paper, click link
  8. 8. Building the intent segments Bucket up different visitors based on their goal value. Foremost add a segment in google analytics in conversions  goals section. As per below.
  9. 9. Over time the goal values will build in google analytics. Post which visitors can be segmented into ‘High’, ‘Medium’, ‘Low’ buckets on their level of intent. Segment Intent Range Low 0-4 Medium 4.1-9 High 10 + Low intent segment – Rarely will generate lead or give phone number; Visitors acted on 1-2 behavior parameter example visitor has downloaded case study and read the white paper Medium intent segment – Visitor is getting into deeper about product want to know more about product. Visitor acted on 3-4 behavior parameters Hight intent segment – Actual visitor which are really wanting to use the website offered services or products. Visitor acted on more than 5 behavior parameters
  10. 10. Intent with Google analytics The intent analysis is something which tells you the intention behind the customer’s text. We can say that it is the next step of sentiment analysis. Intent analysis can help businesses to target their customers more specifically. It can be done by two ways. 1. The secondpage dimension. 2. The navigationsummary. The second page dimension The landing page reports tells where users entered in website. The second page dimension tells what people did next. The report has multiple use cases: 1. Able tosee mostcommonnavigationpaths. 2. It showsthe firsttwo page views inasessionthatisfirst- andsecond-page views.
  11. 11. Navigation Summary The navigation summary examines customer intent on deeper parts of website. The report can show first, second, third, fourth and any following page views in a session. The view switches to chart followed by four grey boxes and two tables. The table on the right shows the pages viewed by users at once after viewing selected page. The table on the left shows the pages viewed by users at once before viewing selected page.

