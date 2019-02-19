Successfully reported this slideshow.
Experiments Your Name
3. production experiments

explaining about my first time experiment to create the magazine

3. production experiments

  1. 1. Experiments Your Name
  2. 2. Front Cover Process • I used the software called Photoshop and I also used the print called A4 like real size of paper. • I used some words from the internet called DaFont and I chose two style fonts for look nice and pure. • I decided to put three colours in the magazine and I picked pink, purple and red for suit to valentine’s day colour. • I added some pictures on the bottom of the magazine for show few example about valentine cakes. • I picked the one main picture on the front magazine for the image look so cool and amazing cake. • I added the star and barcode on the magazine.
  3. 3. Reflection • What elements of your experiments will you include in your final product? • I really impressed myself because my first front of magazine look so amazing. • I believe myself my audience will easy to attracting it because the image look so bright and deliciously. • I must adding the barcode and the date because they are important to the audience know about it. • I need to bit more cover line because I was hard to think about what is else to say on the cover line. Next time I will need to more research information. • I really happy with the style of font because they are suit to the valentine day because the fonts have posh and pure for make the audience feel romantic special. • I added the star for extra like important inform fro example 50 percentage off the price can make the audience feel want to buy it. • I also need to careful with the font size because my magazine look little bit squeezed can make hard to see the image so I will put little bit smaller. • I need to little bit fantasy cover line can make the audience want to read more the information about the cakes.
  4. 4. Double Page Process • I chose one main image on the background because it’s show talk about ingredients. • I added some valentine cake images. • I added a star talk about the tip of valentine cake. • I copied and pasted ingredient and method from the internet. • I use the words from Photoshop fonts. I chose posh font because it’s suit the valentine’s day. • I added some colour on words and I picked pink, purple and red with dark and light.
  5. 5. Reflection • What elements of your experiments will you include in your final product? • I should be use the font from DaFont but it’s didn’t not work because I used the PC computer which mean it’s can’t downloaded any from DaFont. I must use iMac computer because it’s working. • I have little bit problem with the ingredient and method because they are lots of list and they are too crowded in the magazine. Next time I will create my own ingredient and method with few words to make more easy to space. • I need to adding some more images because they look few and less attracting. I know because I picked lots of list of ingredient and method. In the future if there had plenty space and I will add some more image on it. • I need to adding some more information about how to make a cake. • I need the image on the background little bit invisible which mean can read the ingredient and method more easy and clear.

