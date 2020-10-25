Projek akhir LMCP 1602

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pusat CITRA UKM LMCP 1602 : PENDIDIKAN KANAK-KANAK OLEH IBU BAPA DALAM ISLAM PROJEK AKHIR NAMA : HANAN SAFIAH BINTI SUHAIM...
PENDIDIKAN ASAS ISLAM Islam menjadikan ilmu pengetahuan penggerak utama dalam merubah kehidupan ke arah yang lebih baik. A...
PENDIDIKAN ASAS ISLAM Kanak- kanak berumur <18 bulan - berinteraksi, bercakap dengan ayat dan sebutan yang betul dan kemas...
PENDIDIKAN ASAS ISLAM Kanak- kanak berumur >18 bulan aspek ilmu pengetahuan - sirah, sejarah, matematik, bahasa, sains, ge...
HAIWAN BERKAKI EMPAT
BURUNG
BENDERA
BUAH BUAHAN
PERKATAAN BAHASA MELAYU
BANGUNAN
KAWAN KAWAN
SEKOLAH
PANTAI
JALAN RAYA
PERKATAAN BAHASA INGGERIS
PRETTY
RAIN
JOURNEY
COLD
HOLIDAY
PERKATAAN BAHASA ARAB
‫ﺑﺎب‬
‫ﻛﺘﺎب‬
‫ﺷﻜﺮا‬
‫ﺗﻔﺎﺣﺔ‬
‫ﻣﺪرﺳﺔ‬
Berapa banyak bintik merah yang terdapat dalam slide ini ?
Berapa banyak bintik merah yang terdapat dalam slide ini ?
Berapa banyak bintik merah yang terdapat dalam slide ini ?
Berapa banyak bintik merah yang terdapat dalam slide ini ?
Berapa banyak bintik merah yang terdapat dalam slide ini ?
Berapa banyak bintik merah yang terdapat dalam slide ini ?
Berapa banyak bintik merah yang terdapat dalam slide ini ?
Berapa banyak bintik merah yang terdapat dalam slide ini ?
Berapa banyak bintik merah yang terdapat dalam slide ini ?
Berapa banyak bintik merah yang terdapat dalam slide ini ?
TERIMA KASIH
  1. 1. Pusat CITRA UKM LMCP 1602 : PENDIDIKAN KANAK-KANAK OLEH IBU BAPA DALAM ISLAM PROJEK AKHIR NAMA : HANAN SAFIAH BINTI SUHAIMEE NO MATRIKS : A176993 NAMA PERNSYARAH : PROF. DATO' IR. DR. RIZA ATIQ ABDULLAH
  2. 2. PENDIDIKAN ASAS ISLAM Islam menjadikan ilmu pengetahuan penggerak utama dalam merubah kehidupan ke arah yang lebih baik. Aspek Penting Dalam Pembentukan Kurikulum Pendidikan Islam Awal Kanak-kanak Pertama # Aspek Kerohanian, jasmani, kognitif, emosi, sosial dan kepimpinan. 21
  3. 3. PENDIDIKAN ASAS ISLAM Kanak- kanak berumur <18 bulan - berinteraksi, bercakap dengan ayat dan sebutan yang betul dan kemas - sebutkan dan bercerita kepada mereka benda yang terdapat disekitar mereka. - rangsang pendengaran, penglihatan dan akalnya contohnya : bacakan alquran, buku. Kanak kanak berumur >18 bulan aspek akhlak dan abad -latih mereka supaya berakhlak baik dengan menceritakan akhlak rasulullah, tunjukkan cara berinteraksi dengan orang lain dengan baik aspek fizikal - lakukan aktiviti fizikal : beriadah 43
  4. 4. PENDIDIKAN ASAS ISLAM Kanak- kanak berumur >18 bulan aspek ilmu pengetahuan - sirah, sejarah, matematik, bahasa, sains, geografi Kanak kanak berumur >18 bulan aspek kemahiran insaniah - komunikasi, kepimpinan, pemikiran kritikal, menyelesaikan masalah, kemahiran sosial dan kemahiran mengurus. 65
  5. 5. HAIWAN BERKAKI EMPAT
  6. 6. BURUNG
  7. 7. BENDERA
  8. 8. BUAH BUAHAN
  9. 9. PERKATAAN BAHASA MELAYU
  10. 10. BANGUNAN
  11. 11. KAWAN KAWAN
  12. 12. SEKOLAH
  13. 13. PANTAI
  14. 14. JALAN RAYA
  15. 15. PERKATAAN BAHASA INGGERIS
  16. 16. PRETTY
  17. 17. RAIN
  18. 18. JOURNEY
  19. 19. COLD
  20. 20. HOLIDAY
  21. 21. PERKATAAN BAHASA ARAB
  22. 22. ‫ﺑﺎب‬
  23. 23. ‫ﻛﺘﺎب‬
  24. 24. ‫ﺷﻜﺮا‬
  25. 25. ‫ﺗﻔﺎﺣﺔ‬
  26. 26. ‫ﻣﺪرﺳﺔ‬
  27. 27. Berapa banyak bintik merah yang terdapat dalam slide ini ?
  28. 28. Berapa banyak bintik merah yang terdapat dalam slide ini ?
  29. 29. Berapa banyak bintik merah yang terdapat dalam slide ini ?
  30. 30. Berapa banyak bintik merah yang terdapat dalam slide ini ?
  31. 31. Berapa banyak bintik merah yang terdapat dalam slide ini ?
  32. 32. Berapa banyak bintik merah yang terdapat dalam slide ini ?
  33. 33. Berapa banyak bintik merah yang terdapat dalam slide ini ?
  34. 34. Berapa banyak bintik merah yang terdapat dalam slide ini ?
  35. 35. Berapa banyak bintik merah yang terdapat dalam slide ini ?
  36. 36. Berapa banyak bintik merah yang terdapat dalam slide ini ?
  37. 37. TERIMA KASIH

