Makalah uas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MAKALAH EVALUASI KINERJA DAN MOTIVASI Makalah ini diajukan untuk memenuhi salah satu tugas mata kuliah evaluasi kinerja da...
A. PENILAIAN PRESTASI KERJA Pengertian Prestasi Kerja Membahas mengenai motivasi kerja, tidak dapat terlepas dari pembahas...
4. Inisiatif Kemampuan mengenali masalah dan mengambil tindakan korektif, memberikan saran- saran untuk peningkatan dan me...
6. Penyimpangan-Penyimpangan Proses Staffing Prestasi kerja yang baik atau jelek mencerminkan kekuatan atau kelemahan pros...
Pemberian kompensasi yang baik kepada pekerja/ karyawan akan memberikan dampak positif pada sebuah organisasi, diantaranya...
1. Analisis jabatan Lakukan proses analisis jabatan yang tepat pada setiap posisi yang ada dalam perusahaan. Hal yang pali...
5. Penyusunan table gaji Melakukan proses penyusunan tabel gaji yang disesuaikan dengan pemetaan gaji yang ada. Peta dan t...
e. menjadi lebih berdaya saing. Secara umum manfaat yang diperoleh dari benchmarking dapat dikelompokkan menjadi (Ross, 19...
Benchmarking merupakan kiat untuk mengetahui tentang bagaimana dan mengapa suatu perusahaan yang memimpin dalam suatu indu...
Strategic Benchmarking Merupakan suatu proses yang sistematis untuk mengevaluasi alternatif, implementasi strategi bisnis ...
pelaksanaannya. Jika perusahaan inisiator mampu menjawab pertanyaan-pertanyaan yang ada pada 5W2H tersebut pada akhir pros...
Proses Terdokumentasi, karena : Semua orang yang berhubugan dengan suatu proses harus memiliki pemahaman yang sama terhada...
E. Konsep Kompensasi, Insentif, dan Tunjangan 1. kompensasi Kompensasi adalah seluruh imbalan yang diterima karyawan atas ...
bentuk upah bulanan (salary) atau upah mingguan atau upah tiap jam dalam bekerja (hourly wage). Kompensasi langsung yang t...
c) Mengaitkan dengan prestasi Untuk bidang tertentu dalam organisasi dimana prestasinya dapat diukur dengan mengaitkan sec...
motivasi, sarana motivasi, sarana yang memberikan motif atau sarana menimbulkan dorongan”. Upah insentif sebagai bagian da...
b). Diberikan secara sekali terima tanpa sesuatu ikatan di masa yang akan dating. c). Beberapa persen dari laba yang kemud...
 Pembentukan koperasi atau yayasan yang mengelola kredit karyawan. 3) Program pelayanan karyawan, meliputi:  Rekreasi  ...
B. Tujuan Fungsi utama dari insentif adalah untuk memberikan tanggungjawab dan dorongan kepada karyawan. Insentif menjamin...
a. Finansial insentif Merupakan dorongan yang bersifat keuangan yang bukan saja meliputi gaji-gaji yang pantas. Tetapi jug...
2. Semua anggota kelompok menerima pembayaran yang sama dengan pembayaran yang diterima oleh karyawan yang paling rendah p...
3. Dapat dicapai, setiap karyawan mempunyai kesempatan yang masuk akal untuk memperoleh sesuatu. 4. Dapat diukur, sasaran ...
a. Tunjangan merupakan kompensasi tambahan yang bertujuan untuk mengikat karyawan agar tetap bekerja pada perusahaan (Hand...
B. Jenis –jenis Tunjangan 1. Tunjangan Wajib (Diharuskan oleh Hukum) Para pemberi kerja memberikan sebagian besar tunjanga...
c. Tunjangan Karyawan Tunjangan ganti rugi karyawan memberikan sejumlah perlindungan finansial bagi para karyawan yang men...
a. Bayaran saat tidak bekerja Dalam memberikan bayaran saat tidak bekerja, pemberi kerja menyadari bahwa karyawan membutuh...
diberikan setiap tahun di mana setiap karyawan bisa menggunakannya untuk keperluan apa pun. d. Cuti panjang Cuti panjang a...
2) Rancangan perawatan kesehatan inisiatif konsumen : karyawan pada posisi terbaik untuk mengetahui apa yang terbaik bagi ...
3) Rancangan 401(k) : rancangan di mana karyawan bisa menunda penghasilan hingga jumlah maksimum yang diizinkan. 4) Rancan...
l. Perawatan anak : layanan perawatan anak bersubsidi dari perusahaan dengan tujuan meminimalisir kemangkiran ketidak hadi...
C. Tujuan Diberikan Tunjangan Menurut Simamora (1997) tunjangan digunakan untuk membantu organisasi memenuhi satu atau leb...
Pengusaha umumnya dapat memenuhi harapan pekerja mengenai peningkatan upah serta pemberian tunjangan dan fasilitas bila pe...
Untuk memcegah terjadinya tindakan karyawan yang tidak diinginkan oleh perusahaan, maka tugas manajemen perusahaan yang ha...
F. Pengertian Kompensasi Pandangan umum terkait dengan kompensasi bagi masyarakat terlebih bagi karyawan adalah hal yang s...
 Upah adalah kompensasi yang diterima oleh karyawan yang didasarkan pada jam kerja, jumlah barang yang dihasilkan ataupun...
 Kompensasi Non Finansial. Kompensasi yang terdiri atas dua macam yakni kepuasan dari pekerjaan itu sendiri dan kepuasaan...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Makalah uas

8 views

Published on

Tugas Evakinkom

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Makalah uas

  1. 1. MAKALAH EVALUASI KINERJA DAN MOTIVASI Makalah ini diajukan untuk memenuhi salah satu tugas mata kuliah evaluasi kinerja dan motivasi Disusun oleh: Desi Ismawati 11150750 UNIVERSITAS BINA BANGSA BANTEN 2019
  2. 2. A. PENILAIAN PRESTASI KERJA Pengertian Prestasi Kerja Membahas mengenai motivasi kerja, tidak dapat terlepas dari pembahasan mengenai prestasi kerja. Karena motivasi kerja merupakan bagian yang terpenting dari tingkah laku kerja tersebut. Prestasi kerja dapat diartikan sebagai hasil yang dicapai seseorang menurut ukuran yang berlaku untuk pekerjaan yang bersangkutan. Menurut Hasibuan (1995:105), prestasi kerja adalah suatu hasil kerja yang dicapai seseorang dalam melaksanakan tugas-tugas yang dibebankan kepadanya yang didasarkan atas kecakapan, pengalaman dan kesungguhan serta waktu. Menurut Moh. As'ud (1995:47), prestasi kerja sebagai kesuksesan seseorang dalam melaksanakan suatu pekerjaan. Penilaian Prestasi Kerja Ukuran terakhir keberhasilan dari suatu departemen personalia adalah prestasi kerja. Karena baik departemen itu sendiri maupun karyawan memerlukan umpan balik atas upayanya masing-masing, maka prestasi kerja dari setiap karyawan perlu dinilai. Oleh karena itu Penilaian prestasi kerja adalah proses melalui mana organisasi-organisasi mengevaluasi atau menilai prestasi kerja Menurut Heidrahman dan Suad Husnan (1990:126), faktor-faktor prestasi kerja yang perlu dinilai adalah sebagai berikut : 1. Kuantitas Banyaknya hasil kerja sesuai dengan waktu kerja yang ada, yang perlu diperhatikan bukan hasil rutin tetapi seberapa cepat pekerjaan dapat diselesaikan. 2. Kualitas kerja Mutu hasil kerja yang didasarkan pada standar yang ditetapkan. Biasanya diukur melalui ketepatan, ketelitian, ketrampilan, kebersihan hasil kerja. 3. Keandalan Dapat atau tidaknya karyawan diandalkan adalah kemampuan memenuhi atau mengikuti instruksi, inisiatif, hati-hati, kerajinan dan kerjasama
  3. 3. 4. Inisiatif Kemampuan mengenali masalah dan mengambil tindakan korektif, memberikan saran- saran untuk peningkatan dan menerima tanggung jawab menyelesaikan. 5. Kerajinan Kesediaan melakukan tugas tanpa adanya paksaan dan juga yang bersifat rutin. 6. Sikap Perilaku karyawan terhadap perusahaan atau atasan atau teman kerja 7. Kehadiran Keberadaan karyawan di tempat kerja untuk bekerja sesuai dengan waktu/jam kerja yang telah ditentukan. Kegunaan Penilaian Prestasi Kerja Penilaian prestasi kerja dapat memperbaiki keputusan-keputusan personalia dan memberikan umpan balik kepada karyawan tentang pelaksanaan kerja mereka. Oleh karena itu kegunaan penilaian prestasi kerja dapat dirinci sebagai berikut: 1. Perbaikan Prestasi Kerja Umpan balik pelaksanaan kerja memungkinkan karyawan, manajer dan departemen personalia dapat membetulkan kegiatan-kegiatan mereka. 2. Penyesuaian-Penyesuaian Kompensasi Evaluasi prestasi kerja membantu para pengambil keputusan dalammenentukan kenaikan upah, pemberian bonus dan bentuk kompensasi lainnya. 3. Keputusan-Keputusan Penempatan Promosi, transfer dan demosi biasanya didasarkan pada prestasi kerja masa lalu atau antisipasinya. Promosi sering merupakan bentuk penghargaan terhadap prestasi kerja masa lalu. 4. Kebutuhan-Kebutuhan Latihan dan Pengembangan Prestasi kerja yang jelek mungkin menunjukkan kebutuhan latihan. Demikian juga, prestasi yang baik mungkin mencerminkan potensi yang harus di kembangkan. 5. Perencanaan dan Pengembangan Karier Umpan balik prestasi kerja mengarahkan keputusan-keputusan karier, yaitu tentang jalur karier tertentu yang harus diteliti
  4. 4. 6. Penyimpangan-Penyimpangan Proses Staffing Prestasi kerja yang baik atau jelek mencerminkan kekuatan atau kelemahan prosedur staffing departemen personalia 7. Ketidak-akuratan Informasional Prestasi kerja yang jelek mungkin menunjukkan kesalahan-kesalahan dalam informasi analisis jabatan, rencana-rencana sumber daya manusia, atau komponen-komponen lain sistem informasi manajemen personalia. Akibatnya keputusan-keputusan yang diambil menjadi tidak tepat. 8. Kesalahan-Kesalahan Desain Pekejaan Prestasi kerja yang jelek mungkin merupakan suatu tanda kesalahan dalam desain pekerjaan. Penilaian prestasi membantu diagnosa kesalahan-kesalahan tersebut. 9. Kesempatan Kerja yang Adil Penilaian prestasi kerja secara akurat akan menjamin keputusan-keputusan penempatan internal diambil tanpa diskriminasi. 10. Tantangan-Tantangan Eksternal Kadang-kadang prestasi kerja dipengaruhi oleh faktor di luar lingkungan kerja seperti keluarga, kesehatan, kondisi finansial atau masalah-masalah pribadi lainnya. Dengan penilaian prestasi, departemen personalia mungkin dapat menawarkan bantuan.(T. Hani Handoko,1987:135-136) B. KONSEP DASAR KOMPENSASI Pengertian kompensasi Kompensasi adalah semua imbalan yang diterima oleh seorang pekerja atas jasa atau hasil kerjanya pada sebuah organisasi/ perusahaan. Imbalan tersebut dapat berupa uang ataupun barang, baik langsung ataupun tidak langsung, yang diberikan oleh sebuah organisasi atas hasil kerja/ jasa pekerja tersebut pada organisasi/ perusahaan. Kompensasi dalam bentuk uang, artinya pekerja tersebut dibayar sejumlah uang kartal atas pekerjaannya. Sedangkan kompensasi dalam bentuk barang, artinya pekerja tersebut dibayar dengan barang tertentu atas jasanya.
  5. 5. Pemberian kompensasi yang baik kepada pekerja/ karyawan akan memberikan dampak positif pada sebuah organisasi, diantaranya: 1. Memacu karyawan untuk berprestasi dan bekerja lebih giat 2. Perusahaan mendapat pekerja yang berkualitas baik 3. Memudahkan proses administrasi dan aspek hukum 4. Menjadi daya pikat bagi pencari kerja yang berkualitas 5. Perusahaan memiliki kelebihan tersendiri dibanding competitor Pengertian Kompensasi Menurut Para Ahli Beberapa ahli pernah menjelaskan secara ringkas pengertian kompensasi, diantaranya adalah: 1. Sedarmayanti (2011:239) Menurut Sedarmayanti, pengertian kompensasi adalah segala sesuatu yang di terima oleh karyawan sebagai balas jasa kerja mereka. 2. Husein Umar (2007:16) Menurut Husein Umar, pengertian kompensasi adalah segala sesuatu yang diterima oleh pegawai, baik itu berupa gaji, upah, insentif, bonus, premi, pengobatan, asuransi dan lain- lain, yang sejenis yang di bayar langsung perusahaan. 3. Wibowo (2007:461) Menurut Wibowo, pengertian kompensasi adalah kontra prestasi terhadap penggunaan tenaga atau jasa yang telah diberikan oleh tenaga kerja. C. Langkah merumuskan kebijakan dan membuat system kompensasi menyusun sistem kompensasi dalam perusahaan
  6. 6. 1. Analisis jabatan Lakukan proses analisis jabatan yang tepat pada setiap posisi yang ada dalam perusahaan. Hal yang paling penting adalah memastikan bahwa bahwa adanya pemetaan terhadap beban kerja, resiko pekerjaan, serta kompetensi yang menyertai analisis jabatan tersebut. Dari kegiatan analisis jabatan ini akan dimunculkan informasi yang terkait dengan job grade (level jabatan). 2. Analisis kompensasi penilaian karyawanbobot karyawan Evaluasi kompetensi dari karyawan yang dimaksud, bagaimana cara kita melakukan proses penilaian terhadap kompetensi karyawan tersebut. Cara yang dilakukan adalah melakukan proses evaluasi terhadap kesesuaian antara aktual kompetensi yang dimiliki oleh karyawan dengan standar kompetensi yang dipersyaratkan. Tahapan ini aka sangat penting untuk melihat kecukupan dari individu yang bersangkutan. Pendeskripsian terhadap kompetensi jabatan juga dibutuhkan dalam ruang lingkup analisis dan evaluasi kompetensi karyawan tersebut, misalnya penempatan karyawan dalam posisi manajerial dimana kompetensi problem solving (teknik pemecahan masalah) juga dibutuhkan atau project management (mengelola proyek) juga menjadi hal yang sangat penting. 3. Penyusunan kelas jabatan Melakukan proses penyusunan kelas jabatan pada setiap posisi dan fungsi yang ada dalam organisasi. Buatlah cluster pekerjaan dan kelas jabatan pada setiap posisi struktur yang ada dalam organisasi yang dimaksud. 4. Riset dan survey gaji Lakukan proses benchmarking untuk melakukan kegiatan riset dengan melihat status aktual gaji yang ada di pasaran. Buat pengelompokan dalam range salary gaji, biasanya disesuaikan dengan jenis industrinya dan pengalaman kerja individu yang terkait dalam pengelompokan gaji tersebut. Sesuaikan dengan jenis usaha yang dimiliki oleh perusahaan dan budget yang telah distandarkan.
  7. 7. 5. Penyusunan table gaji Melakukan proses penyusunan tabel gaji yang disesuaikan dengan pemetaan gaji yang ada. Peta dan tabel gaji ini menjelaskan antara kelas jabatan dan data serta informasi gaji yang termuat. Setelah semua langkah dijalankan tetapkan alokasi posisi jabatan ke dalam tabel gaji, sesuaikan dengan kondisi aktual gaji yang ada, apabila ditemukan ketidaksesuaian dapat dilakukan proses adjustmen sesuai dengan komposisi yang dipersyaratkan dalam standar gaji yang ada. D. Survey banchmarking Secara singkat dapat dikatakan bahwa pada mulanya konsep benchmarking berkembang di bidang perindustrian. Awal tahun 1950-an banyak pengusaha Jepang mengunjungi beberapa perusahan di Amerika Serikat dan negara-negara Eropa barat. Tujuan kunjungan mereka adalah berusaha mendapatkan dua masukan, yaitu teknologi dan penerapan bisnis atau praktik baik. Masukan itu dikemas dalam bentuk perjanjian kerja. Istilah benchmarking baru muncul pada permulaan tahun 1980-an dan menjadi trend dalam manajemen sebagai alat untuk meningkatkan kinerja perusahaan pada tahun 1990-an. Bahkan pada tahun 1990 separuh dari perusahaan-perusahaan yang termasuk dalam Fortune 500 menggunakan teknik benchmarking. Benchmarking adalah pendekatan yang secara terus menerus mengukur dan membandingkan produk barang dan jasa, dan proses - proses dan praktik- praktiknya terhadap standar ketat yang ditetapkan oleh para pesaing atau mereka yang dianggap unggul dalam bidang tersebut. 3. Manfaat benchmark beberapa manfaat benchmark adalah: a. memperbaiki proses kritis yang ada dalam bisnis b. memantapkan tujuan yang berorientasi pada pelanggan c. menumbuhkan antusias staf dengan melihat yang terbaik d. mengidentifikasi peluang-peluang baru yang terkadang muncul setelah membandingkan.
  8. 8. e. menjadi lebih berdaya saing. Secara umum manfaat yang diperoleh dari benchmarking dapat dikelompokkan menjadi (Ross, 1994 pp.239-240) : Perubahan Budaya, Memungkinkan perusahaan untuk menetapkan target kinerja baru yang realisitis berperan menyakinkan setiap orang dalam organisasi dan kredibilitas target. Perbaikan Kinerja Membantu perusahan mengetahui adanya gap-gap tertentu dalam kinerja dan untuk memilih proses yang akan diperbaiki. Peningkatan kemampuan sumber daya manusia memberikan dasar bagi pelatihan Karyawan menyadari adanya gap antara yang mereka kerjakan dengan apa yang dikerjakan karyawan lain diperusahaan lain. Keterlibatan karyawan dalam memecahkan permasalahan sehingga karyawan mengalami peningkatan kemampuan dan keterampilan Untuk dapat melakukan benchmarking yang berhasil, manajemen hendaknya memahami terlebih dahulu proses-proses yang dimiliki. Beberapa hal yang penting diperhatikan adalah: manajemen melakukan pemetaan proses untuk mendefinisikan proses yang ada, termasuk top-down flowcharts, wall maps, product process maps atauvalue-added flow analysis, mengidentifikasi harapan pelanggan terhadap proses yang dimiliki dengan cara mereview pengukuran kinerja proses yang ada dibandingkan dengan harapan pelanggan, mendefinisikan kinerja proses menggunakan teknik analisis tertentu untuk memahami sebab-sebab inefisiensi dalam proses (beberapa teknik seperti cause-effect diagram, Pareto diagram, dan control charts, mengidentifikasi target benchmark berbasis analisis kinerja pesaing, dan harapan pelanggan. Dari berbagai definisi diatas menurut Tjiptono (2003: 234) juga dapat ditarik beberapa kesimpulan, yaitu :
  9. 9. Benchmarking merupakan kiat untuk mengetahui tentang bagaimana dan mengapa suatu perusahaan yang memimpin dalam suatu industri dapat melaksanakan tugas-tugasnya secara lebih baik dibandingkan dengan yang lainnya. Fokus dari kegiatan benchmarking diarahkan pada praktik terbaik dari perusahan lainnya. Ruang lingkupnya makin diperluas yakni dari produk dan jasa menjalar kearah proses, fungsi, kinerja organisasi, logistik, pemasaran, dan lain-lain. Praktik banchmarking berlangsung secara sistematis dan terpadu dengan praktik manajemen lainnya, misalnya TQM, corporate reengineering, analisis pesaing, dll. Kegiatan patok duga perlu keterlibatan dari semua pihak yang berkepentingan, pemilihan yang tepat tentang apa yang akan di- benchmarking-kan, pemahaman dari organisasi itu sendiri, pemilihan mitra yang cocok dan kemampuan untuk melaksanakan apa yang ditemukan dalam praktik bisnis. 1. Evolusi konsep benchmarking Menurut Watson, konsep benchmarking sebenarnya telah mengalami setidaknya lima generasi, yaitu : Reverse Engineering Dalam tahap ini dilakukan perbandingan karakteristik produk, fungsi produk dan kinerja terhadap produk sejenis dari pesaing. Tahap ini tidak melibatkan proses patok duga untuk bisnis, dan cenderung berorientasi teknis, dengan pendekatan rekayasa produk termasuk membedah karateristik produk Competitive BenchmarkingSelain melakukan benchmarking terhadap karakteristik produk, juga melakukan patok duga terhadap proses yang memungkinkan produk yang dihasilkan adalah produk unggul. Generasi kedua ini berlangsung sekitar tahun 1976- 1986. Process BenchmarkingKonsep ini tidak hanya membatasi lingkupnya pada proses bisnis pesaing, tetapi memiliki cakupan yang lebih luas dengan anggapan dasar bahwa beberapa proses bisnis perusahaan terkemuka yang sukses memiliki kemiripan dengan perusahaan yang akan melakukan benchmarking.
  10. 10. Strategic Benchmarking Merupakan suatu proses yang sistematis untuk mengevaluasi alternatif, implementasi strategi bisnis dan memperbaiki kinerja dengan memahami dan mengadaptasi strategi yang telah berhasil dilakukan oleh mitra eksternal yang telah berpartisipasi dalam aliansi bisnis. Dalam konsep ini dibahas tentang hal-hal yang berkaitan dengan arah strategis jangka panjang. 2. Jenis-jenis benchmarking jenis-jenis Patok Duga yang dikenal adalah: Benchmarking Internal Pendekatan ini dilakukan dengan membandingkan operasi suatu bagian dengan bagian internal lainnya dalam suatu organisasi, seperti kinerja setiap departemen, divisi, dan cabang. Benchmarking kompetitif Patok duga kompetitif dilakukan dengan mengadakan perbandingan dengan berbagai pesaing. Faktor yang dibandigkan dapat berupa karakteristik produk, kinerja, dan fungsi dari produk yang sama yang dihasilkan pesaing dalam pasar yang sama. Benchmarking Fungsional Pendekatan ini dilakukan dengan mengadakan perbandingan fungsi atau proses dari perusahaan-perusahaan yang berada di berbagai industri. Benchmarking Generik Patok duga generik merupakan perbandingan pada proses bisnis fundamental yang cenderung sama di setiap industri atau perusahaan, seperti penerimaan pesanan, dan pengembangan strategi. Dalam hal-hal tersebut dapat diadakan patok duga meskipun perusahaan itu berada di bidang industry yang berbeda. Keempat jenis patok duga tersebut tidak meniadakan jenis khusus lain, seperti patok duga strategik, patok duga operasional, dan patok duga global. 3. Proses Benchmarking Proses benchmarking di dalam bisnis harus didasarkan pada konsep 5W2H yang dikembangkan oleh Alan Robinson. Konsep ini ditujukan untuk menjawab 7 pertanyaa. Lima pertanyaan ini diawali dengan huruf w, yaitu who, what, when,where dan why) dan sisa kedua pertanyaan diawali dengan huruf h, yaitu how danhow much. Konsep 5W2H merupakan langkah awal yang baik karena memfokuskan para partisipan dalam proses benchmarking agar menjadi “mur dan baut” atau pengintegrasi utama dalam
  11. 11. pelaksanaannya. Jika perusahaan inisiator mampu menjawab pertanyaan-pertanyaan yang ada pada 5W2H tersebut pada akhir proses benchmarking, maka informasi akan membantu perusahaan, misalnya, memperbaiki dan meningkatkan pelayanannya terhadap kepuasaan konsumen. Dr. Armand V. Feigenbaum dalam Harington dan Harington (1995) memfokuskan perhatian pada 10 benchmarks yang langsung merupakan upaya perbaikan (improvement effort). 10 benchmarks untuk keberhasilan kualitas (quality success), adalah : Kualitas adalah suatu company-wide process. Kualitas adalah apa yang dikatakan oleh pelanggan. Kualitas dan biaya adalah suatu penjumlahan, bukan suatu perbedaan. Kualitas membutuhkan antusiasme bersama individu dan tim kerja. Kualitas adalah suatu way of management. Kualitas dan inovasi saling tergantung secara mutual (timbal balik). Kualitas adalah suatu etika. Kualitas membutuhkan perbaikan terus menerus (continous improvement). Kualitas adalah paling efektif, least capital intencive route to produktivity. Kualitas diimplementasikan dengan suatu sistem total yang dikaitkan dengan pelanggan (custumers) dan pemasok (suppliers). 4. Prasyaratan Benchmarking  Kemauan dan Komitmen  Keterkaitan Tujuan Strategik  Tujuan Untuk Menjadi Terbaik, Bukan Hanya Untuk Perbaikan  Keterbukaan Terhadap Ide-Ide  Pemahaman Terhadap Proses, Produk dan Jasa Yang Ada
  12. 12. Proses Terdokumentasi, karena : Semua orang yang berhubugan dengan suatu proses harus memiliki pemahaman yang sama terhadap proses yang bersangkutan. Dokumentasi sebelum adanya perubahan berguna dalam pengukuran peningkatan kinerja setelah dilaksanakannya benchmarking. Mitra benchmarking belum tentu akrab dengan proses yang dimiliki suatu organisasi. Ketrampilan Analisis Proses Ketrampilan Riset,Komunikasi dan Pembentukan Tim Hambatan–Hambatan Terhadap Kesuksesan Benchmarking Fokus Internal Dalam praktek pengukurannya, ada 3 jenis benchmarking yang dikenal selama ini, yaitu: Internal : yaitu pengukuran dan perbandingan kinerja antar proses atau produk dalam organisasi itu sendiri. Competitive : yaitu pengukuran dan perbandingan kinerja yang berfokus pada produk dan proses yang setara dengan competitor. Functional : yaitu pengukuran dan perbandingan kinerja yang berfokus pada fungsi generik, seperti pemrosesan order nasabah 6. Langkah-langkah Melakukan Benchmarking Secara umum tahap-tahap pelaksanaan dalam benchmarking dapat disampaikan sebagai berikut : Merencanakan proses benchmarking dan karakterisasi target yang akan di-benchmark Pengumpulan dan analisis data internal dan Pengumpulan dan analisis data eksternal
  13. 13. E. Konsep Kompensasi, Insentif, dan Tunjangan 1. kompensasi Kompensasi adalah seluruh imbalan yang diterima karyawan atas hasil kerja karyawan tersebut pada organisasi. Kompensasi bisa berupa fisik maupun non fisik dan harus dihitung dan diberikan kepada karyawan sesuai dengan pengorbanan yang telah diberikannya kepada organisasi / perusahaan tempat ia bekerja. Kompensasi yang baik akan memberi beberapa efek positif pada organisasi / perusahaan sebagai berikut di bawah ini : a. Mendapatkan karyawan berkualitas baik b. Memacu pekerja untuk bekerja lebih giat dan meraih prestasi gemilang c. Memikat pelamar kerja berkualitas dari lowongan kerja yang ada d. Mudah dalam pelaksanaan dalam administrasi maupun aspek hukumnya e. Memiliki keunggulan lebih dari pesaing / kompetitor Macam-Macam / Jenis-Jenis Kompensasi Yang Diberikan Pada Karyawan : A. Kompensasi Langsung Kompensasi langsung merupakan penghargaan yang diterima karyawan dalam bentuk uang. Kompensasi langsung dapat berupa upah, gaji, insentif, dan tunjangan-tunjangan lain. Dessler (1997:85) menjelaskan bahwa: “Kompensasi langsung adalah pembayaran keuangan langsung dalam bentuk upah, gaji, insentif, komisi dan bonus”. Sedangkan menurut menurut Nawawi (2005:316): Kompensasi langsung adalah penghargaan atau ganjaran yang disebut gaji atau upah, yang dibayar secara tetap berdasarkan tenggang waktu yang tetap. Kompensasi langsung disebut juga upah dasar yakni upah atau gaji tetap yang diterima seorang pekerja dalam
  14. 14. bentuk upah bulanan (salary) atau upah mingguan atau upah tiap jam dalam bekerja (hourly wage). Kompensasi langsung yang terdiri dari: 1) Gaji Definisi Gaji menurut Hasibuan (1999:133) adalah: :Balas jasa yang dibayar secara periodik kepada karyawan yang tetap serta mempunyai jaminan yang pasti”. Simamora (2004:445) dalam bukunya menjelaskan bahwa: Upah (wages) biasanya berhubungan dengan tarif gaji per-jam (semakin lama jam kerjanya, semakin besar bayarannya). Upah merupakan basis bayaran yang kerap digunakan bagi pekerja-pekerja produksi dan pemeliharaan (pekerja kerah biru). Sedangkan gaji (salary)umumnya berlaku untuk tarif bayaran mingguan, bulanan, dan tahunan (terlepas dari lamanya jam kerja).Pendapat serupa juga diungkapkan oleh Gitosudarmo (1995:299) yang menyatakan pengertian gaji adalah: “Imbalan yang diberikan oleh pemberi kerja kepada karyawan, yang penerimaannya bersifat rutin dan tetap setiap bulan walaupun tidak masuk kerja maka gaji akan tetap diterima secara penuh.Selanjutnya Gitosudarmo (1995:230) menyatakan bahwa untuk merancang imbalan finansial khususnya gaji dapat mempertimbangkan faktor-faktor seperti: a) Keadilan Penggajian yang dirancang perlu mempertimbangkan azas keadilan. Konsep keadilan dalam hal ini berkaitan dengan input-income, input atau masukan antara lain meliputi pengalaman/masa kerja, senioritas , jejang pendidikan, keahlian, beban tugas, prestasi dan lain sebagainya., sedangkan income/hasil adalah imbalan yang diperoleh pekerja. b) Kemampuan Organisasi Organisasi jangan memaksakan diri untuk memberikan gaji di luar kemempuannya, karena hal itu dapat membahayakan organisasi, yang pada gilirannya juga akan merugikan pekerja itu sendiri.
  15. 15. c) Mengaitkan dengan prestasi Untuk bidang tertentu dalam organisasi dimana prestasinya dapat diukur dengan mengaitkan secara langsung antara gaji dengan prestasi masing-masing pekerja. d) Peraturan Pemerintah Penggajian harus memperhatikan peraturan pemerintah, seperti misalnya ketentuan tentang Upah Minimum Regional. Idealnya, gaji yang diberikan organisasi di atas ketentuan pemerintah. Gaji memadai yang diterima oleh pekerja akan menimbulkan ketentraman dalam bekerja dan mereka tidak akan berperilaku macam-macam. e) Kompetitif Penggajian yang dirancang hendaknya memperhatikan gaji yang dilakukan oleh organisasi lain dalam industri yang sama. Menentukan tarif yang lebih tinggi dari organisasi lain yang sejenis akan mampu menarik orang-orang yang berkualitas masuk ke dalam organisasi, yang pada gilirannya akan meningkatkan laju perkembangan organisasi. Pembayaran gaji yang merupakan wujud kompensasi langsung diharapkan mampu mewujudkan usaha dalam mempertahankan dan memotivasi karyawan agar bersemangat dalam bekerja sehingga tujuan perusahaan tercapai. 2) Upah Insentif Jenis kompensasi lain yang diberikan kepada karyawan sebagai imbalan atas kerjanya adalah upah insentif. Perusahaan menetapkan adanya upah insentif untuk menghubungkan keinginan karyawan akan pendapatan finansial tambahan dengan kebutuhan organisasi akan peningkatan kualitas dan kuantitas kerjanya. Menurut Nawawi (1997:317) definisi upah insentif adalah: “Penghargaan atau ganjaran yang diberikan untuk memotivasi para pekerja agar produktivitas kerjanya tinggi, sifatnya tidak tetap atau sewaku-waktu”.Sedangkan Manulang (1994:147), “Insentif merupakan alat
  16. 16. motivasi, sarana motivasi, sarana yang memberikan motif atau sarana menimbulkan dorongan”. Upah insentif sebagai bagian dari keuntungan perusahaan terutama sekali diberikan kepada karyawan yang bekerja secara baik atau berprestasi. Pemberian insentif ini dimaksudkan perusahaan sebagai upaya untuk memotivasi karyawan yang berprestasi tetap bekerja di perusahaan. Ranupandojo dan Husnan (2002:164) menjelaskan agar insentif bisa berhasil, perlu diperhatikan hal-hal berikut: a). Pembayarannya hendaknya sederhana agar dapat dimengerti dan dihitung oleh karyawan sendiri b). Penghasilan yang diterima buruh hendaknya langsung menaikkan output dan efisiensi c). Pembayaran hendaknya dilakukan secepat mungkin d). Standar kerja hendaknya ditentukan dengan hati-hati, standar kerja yang tinggi ataupun terlalu rendah sama tidak baiknya. e). Besarnya upah normal dengan standar kerja per jam hendaknya cukup merangsang pekerja untuk bekerja lebih giat. 3) Bonus Jenis kompensasi lain yang ditetapkan perusahaan adalah berupa pemberian bonus. Pemberian bonus kepada karyawan ini dimaksudkan untuk meningkatkan produktifitas kerja dan semangat kerja karyawan. Pengertian bonus menurut Simamora (2004:522) adalah “Pembayaran sekaligus yang diberikan karena memenuhi sasaran kinerja”, sedangkan menurut Sarwoto (1991:156), pengertian bonus adalah : a). Uang dibayar sebagai balas atas hasil pekerjaan yang telah dilaksanakan apabila melebihi target.
  17. 17. b). Diberikan secara sekali terima tanpa sesuatu ikatan di masa yang akan dating. c). Beberapa persen dari laba yang kemudian dibagikan kepada yang berhak menerima bonus. B. Kompensasi Tidak Langsung Menurut Handoko (2001:183), “Kompensasi tidak langsung adalah balas jasa pelengkap atau tunjangan yang diberikan pada karyawan berdasarkan kemampuan perusahaan”. Jadi kompensasi tidak langsung merupakan balas jasa yang diberikan dalam bentuk pelayanan karyawan, karena diperlakukan sebagai upaya penciptaan kondisi dan lingkungan kerja yang menyenangkan. Selanjutnya, Handoko (2001:185) menggolongkan kompensasi tidak langsung menjadi beberapa bagian yaitu: 1) Pembayaran upah untuk waktu tidak bekerja (time-off benefit), meliputi: Istirahat on the job, terdiri dari:  Periode Istirahat  Periode makan  Periode waktu cuti  Hari-hari sakit  Liburan dan cuti Alasan lain, misal kehamilan, kecelakaan, upacara pemakaman. 2) Perlindungan ekonomis terhadap bahaya, meliputi:  Jaminan pembayaran upah dalam jumlah tertentu selama suatu periode  Rencana-rencana pension  Tunjangan hari tua  Tunjangan pengobatan
  18. 18.  Pembentukan koperasi atau yayasan yang mengelola kredit karyawan. 3) Program pelayanan karyawan, meliputi:  Rekreasi  Kafetaria  Perumahan  Beasiswa pendidikan  Fasilitas pembelian  Konseling finansial dan legal  Aneka ragam pelayanan lain. 4) Pembayaran kompensasi yang ditetapkan secara legal 2. INSENTIF A. Pengertian a. Menurut Heidjrahman Ranupandojo dan Suad Husnan (1984 : 1) Insentif adalah pengupahan yang memberikan imbalan yang berbeda karena memang prestasi yang berbeda. Dua orang dengan jabatan yang sama dapat menerima insentif yang berbeda karena bergantung pada prestasi. Insentif adalah suatu bentuk dorongan finansial kepada karyawan sebagai balas jasa perusahaan kepada karyawan atas prestasi karyawan tersebut. Insentif merupakan sejumlahuang yang di tambahkan pada upah dasar yang di berikan perusahaan kepada karyawan. b. Menurut Pangabean (2002 : 93) Insentif adalah kompensasi yang mengaitkan gaji dengan produktivitas. Insentif merupakan penghargaan dalam bentuk uang yang diberikan kepada mereka yang dapat bekerja melampaui standar yang telah ditentukan.
  19. 19. B. Tujuan Fungsi utama dari insentif adalah untuk memberikan tanggungjawab dan dorongan kepada karyawan. Insentif menjamin bahwa karyawan akan mengarahkan usahanya untuk mencapai tujuan organisasi. Sedangkan tujuan utama pemberian insentif adalah untuk meningkatkan produktivitas kerja individu maupun kelompok (Panggabean, 2002 : 93). Secara lebih spesifik tujuan pemberian Insentif dapat dibedakan dua golongan yaitu: a. Bagi Perusahaan. Tujuan dari pelaksanaan insentif dalam perusahaan khususnya dalam kegiatan produksi adalah untuk meningkatkan produkstivitas kerja karyawan dengan jalan mendorong/merangsang agar karyawan : 1) Bekerja lebih bersemangat dan cepat. 2) Bekerja lebih disiplin. 3) Bekerja lebih kreatif. b. Bagi Karyawan Dengan adanya pemberian insentif karyawan akan mendapat keuntungan : 1) Standar prestasi dapat diukur secara kuantitatif. 2) Standar prestasi di atas dapat digunakan sebagai dasar pemberian balas jasa yang diukur dalam bentuk uang. 3) Karyawan harus lebih giat agar dapat menerima uang lebih besar. C. Jenis/Tipe Insentif Menurut Manullang (1981:141), tipe insentif ada dua yaitu:
  20. 20. a. Finansial insentif Merupakan dorongan yang bersifat keuangan yang bukan saja meliputi gaji-gaji yang pantas. Tetapi juga termasuk didalamnya kemungkinan memperoleh bagian dari keuntungan perusahaan dan soal-soal kesejahteraan yang meliputi pemeliharaan jaminan hari tua, rekreasi, kesehatan dan lain-lain. b. Non finansial insentif. Ada 2 elemen utama dari non finansial insentif, yaitu : 1. Keadaan pekerjaan yang memuaskan yang meliputi tempat kerja, jam kerja, tugas dan rekan kerja. 2. Sikap pimpinan terhadap keinginan masing-masing karyawan seperti jaminan pekerjaan, promosi, keluhan-keluhan, hiburan-hiburan dan hubungan dengan atasan. D. Proses pemberian insentif : 1) Menurut Harsono (1987 : 85) proses pemberian insentif dapat dibagi menjadi 2, yaitu: a. Proses Pemberian Insentif berdasarkan kelompok b. Proses Pemberian Insentif berdasarkan perorangan Rencana insentif individu bertujuan untuk memberikan penghasilan tambahan selain gaji pokok bagi individu yang dapat mencapai standar prestasi tertentu. Sedangkan insentif akan diberikan kepada kelompok kerja apabila kinerja mereka juga melebihi standar yang telah ditetapkan (Panggabean, 2002 :90-91). 2) Menurut Pangabean (2002:91) Pemberian insentif terhadap kelompok dapat diberikan dengan cara: 1. Seluruh anggota menerima pembayaran yang sama dengan yang diterima oleh mereka yang paling tinggi prestasi kerjanya.
  21. 21. 2. Semua anggota kelompok menerima pembayaran yang sama dengan pembayaran yang diterima oleh karyawan yang paling rendah prestasinya. 3. Semua anggota menerima pembayaran yang sama dengan rata-rata pembayaran yang diterima oleh kelompok. 3) Menurut Dessler (1997:154-157), insentif juga dapat diberikan kepada seluruh organisasi, tidak hanya berdasarkan insentif individu atau kelompok. Rencana insentif seluruh organisasi ini antara lain terdiri dari: a. Profit sharing plan, yaitu suatu rencana di mana kebanyakan karyawan berbagi laba perusahaan b. Rencana kepemilikan saham karyawan, yaitu insentif yang diberikan oleh perusahaan dimana perusahaan menyumbang saham dari stocknya sendiri kepada orang kepercayaan di mana sumbangan-sumbangan tambahan dibuat setiap tahun. Orang kepercayaan mendistribusikan stock kepada karyawan yang mengundurkan diri (pensiun) atau yang terpisah dari layanan. c. Rencana Scanlon, yaitu suatu rencana insentif yang dikembangkan pada tahun 1937 oleh Joseph Scanlon dan dirancang untuk mendorong kerjasama, keterlibatan dan berbagai tunjangan. d. Gainsharing plans, yaitu rencana insentif yang melibatkan karyawan dalam suatu usaha bersama untuk mencapai sasaran produktivitas dan pembagian perolehan. E. Syarat Pemberian Insentif agar mencapai tujuan dari pemberian insentif a. Menurut Panggabean (2002:92) syarat tersebut adalah: 1. Sederhana, peraturan dari sistem insentif harus singkat, jelas dan dapat dimengerti. 2. Spesifik, karyawan harus mengetahui dengan tepat apa yang diharapkan untuk mereka lakukan.
  22. 22. 3. Dapat dicapai, setiap karyawan mempunyai kesempatan yang masuk akal untuk memperoleh sesuatu. 4. Dapat diukur, sasaran yang dapat diukur merupakan dasar untuk menentukan rencana insentif. Program dolar akan sia-sia (dan program evaluasi akan terhambat), jika prestasi tertentu tidak dapat dikaitkan dengan dolar yang dibelanjakan. b. Menurut Heidjrahman Ranupandojo dan Suad Husnan (1990 : 163) sifat dasar pengupahan agar proses pemberian insentif berhasil: a) Pembayaran hendaknya sederhana sehingga dapat dimengerti dan dihitung oleh karyawan itu sendiri. b) Penghasilan yang diterima karyawan seharusnya langsung menaikkan output. c) Pembayaran dilakukan secepat mungkin. d) Standar kerja ditentukan dengan hati-hati. Standar kerja yang terlalu tinggi maupun rendah dapat berakibat buruk. e) Besarnya upah normal dengan standar jam kerja hendaknya cukup merangsang pekerja untuk bekerja lebih giat. 3. TUNJANGAN A. Pengertian Tunjangan adalah setiap tambahan benefit yang ditawarkan pada pekerja atau karyawan. Misalnya pemakaian kendaraan perusahaan, makan siang gratis, bunga pinjaman rendah atau tanpa bunga, jasa kesehatan, bantuan liburan, dan skema pembelian saham. Pada tingkatan tinggi, seperti manajer senior, perusahaan biasanya lebih memilih memberikan tunjangan lebih besar dibanding menambah gaji, hal ini disebabkan tunjangan hanya dikenakan pajak rendah atau bahkan tidak dikenai pajak sama sekali.
  23. 23. a. Tunjangan merupakan kompensasi tambahan yang bertujuan untuk mengikat karyawan agar tetap bekerja pada perusahaan (Handoko, 1994). b. Menurut Simamora (1997) disamping gaji, kompensasi juga meliputi cakupan tunjangan- tunjangan (benefits). c. Tunjangan karyawan (employee benefit) adalah pembayaran-pembayaran dan jasa-jasa yang melindungi dan melengkapi gaji pokok, dan perusahaan membayar semua atau sebagian dari tunjangan.Tujuan utama dari tunjangan karyawan adalah untuk membuat karyawan mengabdikan hidupnya pada organisasi dalam jangka panjang (Flippo, 1990). d. Arti lain dari tunjangan yaitu, pembayaran keuangan dan bukan keuangan tidak langsung yang di terima karyawan untuk kelanjutan pekerjaan mereka dengan perusahaan. Tunjangan meliputi hal-hal seperti asuransi kesehatan dan asuransi jiwa, pensiun, cuti yang di bayar, dan fasilitas penitipan anak. Tunjangan merupakan sebuah pengeluaran besar bagi sebagian besar pengusaha. Tunjangan karyawan mencapai sepertiga dari upah dan pendapatan ( atau sekitar 28% dari total gaji ), dengan pembayaran yang di haruskan secara hukum, diikuti oleh asuransi kesehatan ,adalah biaya pembayaran tunjangan perorangan yang termahal. Dalam mengembangkan rencana tunjangan, pengusaha harus memperhatikan sejumlah permasalahan kebijakan. Hal ini meliputi: tunjangan apa yang akan ditawarkan, apakah akan menyertakan orang yang pensiun dalam rencana tersebut, apakah akan menolak tunjangan bagi karyawan selama periode awal “percobaan”, bagaimana menandai tunjangan, derajat pilihan karyawan dalam menentukan tunjangan, prosedur penahanan biaya, dan bagaimana menyampaikan pilihan tunjangan kepada karyawan. Dari beberapa pendapat dapat disimpulkan bahwa: Tunjangan Karyawan merupakan pembayaran keuangan tidak langsung yang diberikan kepada karyawan untuk meningkatkan kesejahteraan karyawan.
  24. 24. B. Jenis –jenis Tunjangan 1. Tunjangan Wajib (Diharuskan oleh Hukum) Para pemberi kerja memberikan sebagian besar tunjangan secara sukarela, namun hukum mewajibkan tunjangan-tunjangan lainnya. Tunjangan-tunjangan tersebut mencakup sekitar 10 persen dari biaya kompensasi total. Tunjangan-tunjangan tersebut meliputi jaminan sosial, ganti rugi karyawan, asuransi pengangguran, serta cuti keluarga dan pengobatan. a. Social Security Act tahun 1935 menciptakan sebuah sistem tunjangan pensiun. Undang- undang tersebut juga membentuk social security administration. Para pemberi kerja diharuskan membagi rata dengan para karyawan biaya asuransi usia lanjut, ahli waris, dan ketidak mampuan. Asuransi ketidakmampuan (disability insurance) melindungi para karyawan dari kehilangan penghasilan karena ketidakmampuan total. Tunjangan ahli waris (survivor’s benefits) diberikan kepada anggota tertentu dari keluarga karyawan ketika karyawan yang bersangkutan meninggal dunia. Tunjangan tersebut dibayarkan kepada janda atau duda dan anak-anak yang belum menikah. Anak-anak yang belum menikah berhak menerima tunjangan ahli waris hingga berusia 18-19 tahun. Meskipun para karyawan harus membayarkan sebagian biaya perlindungan jaminan sosial, pemberi kerja memberikan pendanaan yang sebanding dan menganggap biaya tersebut sebagai tunjangan. b. Tunjangan Pengangguran Asuransi pengangguran bagi para karyawan yang telah diberhentikan.bukan karena kesalahan mereka diberhentikan. Bayaran diberikan dalam bentuk uang hingga 26 minggu atau sampai mendapatkan pekerjaan baru. Tujuan bayaran pengguran adalah meberi karyawan yang menganggur waktu untuk mencari pekerjaan baru sebanding dengan pekerjaan yang hilang tanpa menanggung kesulitan finansial. Pajak penghasilan dibayar sepenuhnya oleh pemberi kerja yang mendanai program kompensasi penggangguran.
  25. 25. c. Tunjangan Karyawan Tunjangan ganti rugi karyawan memberikan sejumlah perlindungan finansial bagi para karyawan yang menanggung biaya karena kecelakaan atau sakit yang berkaitan dengan pekerjaan. d. Tunjangan Kesehatan Tunjangan kesehatan merupakan bagian dari penghasilan karyawan di luar gaji pokoknya. Saat ini sudah semakin banyak perusahaan yang memperhatikankesejateraan karyawannya dengan cara memberikan Tunjangan kesehatan karyawan walau setiap perusahaan berbeda-beda dalam penerapannya. Family and Medical Leave Act tahun 1993 (FMLA). FMLA dikenakan kepada para pemberi kerja swasta dengan 50 karyawan atau lebih dan para pemberi kerja pemerintah tanpa memandang jumlahnya. Tujuan umum undang-undang ini adalah membantu karyawan menyeimbangkan tuntutan pekerjaan tanpa menghambat kemampuan mereka untuk memberi perhatian pada kebutuhan pribadi dan keluarga. Hak FMLA berlaku hanya bagi para karyawan yang telah bekerja untuk si pemberi kerja selama paling sedikit 12 bulan dan yang memiliki sedikitnya 1250 jam kerja selama 12 bulan yang secara langsung mendahului masa dimulainya cuti. 2. Tunjangan Tidak Wajib (sukarela) Meskipun hukum mewajibkan beberapa tunjangan, organisasi-organisasi secara sukarela memberikan sejumlah tunjangan lainnya.Tunjangan tersebut biasanya dihasilkan dari keputusan manajemen unilateral pada beberapa perusahaan dan dari perundingan tenaga kerja/manajemen pada persuahaan lainnya. Kategori-kategori utama tunjangan tidak wajib meliputi bayaran saat tidak bekerja, perawatan kesehatan, asuransi jiwa, rancangan pensiun, rancangan opsi saham karyawan, tunjangan tambahan ketika menganggur, dan layanan karyawan.
  26. 26. a. Bayaran saat tidak bekerja Dalam memberikan bayaran saat tidak bekerja, pemberi kerja menyadari bahwa karyawan membutuhkan waktu untuk meninggalkan sejenak pekerjaan karena berbagai tujuan. Di bawah ini didiskusikan cuti dibayar, cuti sakit dan jeda dibayar, cuti panjang, dan bentuk-bentuk lain bayaran saat tidak bekerja. b. Cuti dibayar Dalam Study Trend tunjangan karyawan terbaru, 64 persen karyawan punya waktu memilih hari-hari cuti dibayar sebagai tunjangan kompensasi yang penting yang mereka terima. Cuti tersebut juga mendorong para karyawan untuk bertahan dengan perusahaan. Waktu cuti dibayar biasanya meningkat seiring senioritas. Namun, beberapa karyawan tampaknya memilih untuk tidak mengambil seluruh cuti mereka karena terkadang mereka merasa tertekan dengan pekerjaan meskipun sedang cuti. Penyeimbangan pekerjaan dan kehidupan pribadi : Cuti : Masa kerja 1 s/d 4 tahun – 10 hari per tahun Masa kerja 5 s/d 9 tahun – 15 hari Masa kerja 10 s/d 19 tahun atau usia 60 tahun ke atas– 20 hari Masa kerja 20 tahun keatas – 25 hari c. Cuti sakit dan jeda dibayar Banyak perusahaan mengalokasikan kepada setiap karyawan sejumlah hari cuti sakit yang bisa mereka pergunakan ketika sakit. Beberapa manajer tidak menyukai program cuti sakit karena terkadang para karyawan menyalah gunakan sistem tersebut dengan berpura-pura sakit agar bisa cuti. Salah satu pendekatan untuk mengatasi masalah absen yang tidak terjadwal adalah dengan memberikan lebih banyak fleksibilitas yaitu dengan diberikannya jeda dibayar (paid time off/ PTO) sejumlah hari kosong tertentu yang
  27. 27. diberikan setiap tahun di mana setiap karyawan bisa menggunakannya untuk keperluan apa pun. d. Cuti panjang Cuti panjang adalah cuit sementara dari organisasi, biasanya dengan bayaran yang dikurangi. Seringkali cuti panjang membantu mengurangi tingkat perputaran (turnover) karyawan dan menghindari para karyawan dari kelelahan. e. Jenis-jenis lain bayaran saat tidak bekerja Meskipun cuti dibayar dan cuti sakit mencakup porsi terbesar bayaran saat tidak bekerja ada banyak jenis lain yang digunakan perusahaan. Seperti tugas kemasyarakatan, sebagai juri, bertugas untuk angkatan bersenjata ataupun pada saat tejadi pemilihan umum. Perusahaan akan tetap menggaji karyawan dengan syarat mereka aktif pada kegiatan tersebut. f. Perawatan kesehatan Tunjangan perawatan kesehatan merupakan item paling mahal dalam area kompensasi finansial tidak langsung. Sejumlah faktor berkombinasi menciptakan biaya perawatan kesehatan yang tinggi antara lain: populasi yang menua, permintaan yang bertambah akan perawatan kesehatan, semakin mahalnya teknologi kesehatan, dan proses administrasi yang tidak efisien. Beberapa sistem perawatan kesehatan yang digunakan perusahaan adalah : 1) Organisasi pengelola perawatan kesehatan : perusahaan menjalin kerjasama dengan pihak rumah sakit beserta para dokternya setelah menyepakati harga yang harus dibayarkan.
  28. 28. 2) Rancangan perawatan kesehatan inisiatif konsumen : karyawan pada posisi terbaik untuk mengetahui apa yang terbaik bagi keluarga mereka. Hal ini berbeentuk pada pembuatan investasi kesehatan yang diberikan perusahan dalam bentuk rekening kesehatan. 3) Perawatan kesehatan di tempat kerja : memberikan perawatan kesehatan di tempat kerja membantu menangani penyakit dan luka ringan serta memberikan perawatan lanjutan; sehingga akan menekan ongkos kesehatan dan kunjungan ke rumah sakit. 4) Tunjangan kesehatan utama : rancangan untuk menaggung biaya-biaya luar biasa yang timbul dari masalah kesehatan jangka panjang atau serius. Karyawan harus membayar dulu tagihan kesehatan sebelum asuransinya mengambil alih pembayaran. g. Asuransi jiwa Asuransi jiwa kelompok adalah tunjangan yang diberikan oleh hampir semua perusahaan untuk melindungi keluarga karyawan saat ia meninggal dunia. h. Rancangan pension Para pemberi kerja mempunyai tanggung jawab dalam mempertahankan karyawannya, salah satunya adalah memberikan gaji di masa pensiun. Adapun jenis-jenis rancangan pensiun antara lain : 1) Rancangan tunjangan pasti : rancangan pensiun yang memberi para pekerja tunjangan tetap pada saat pensiun. 2) Rancangan pendanaan pasti : rancangan pensiun yang membutuhkan pendanaan khusus dari pemberi kerja untuk dana pensiun atau tabungan yang disiapkan bagi karyawan.
  29. 29. 3) Rancangan 401(k) : rancangan di mana karyawan bisa menunda penghasilan hingga jumlah maksimum yang diizinkan. 4) Rancangan saldo kas : rancangan pensiun dengan unsur-unsur dari rancangan tunjangan pasti maupun pendanaan pasti. 5) Rancangan opsi saham karyawan : rancangan pendanaan pasti di mana perusahaan menyumbangkan bagian-bagian saham kepada dana pensiun. Lembaga tersebut kemudian mengalokasikan saham pada rekening- rekening karyawan peserta berdasarkan pendapatan karyawan. i. Tunjangan tambahan ketika menganggur : memberikan penghasilan tambahan bagi para karyawan yang menerima tunjangan asuransi. j. Layanan karyawan : layanan yang berisi sejumlah bidang termasuk tunjangan relokasi, perawatan anak, bantuan pendidikan, layanan makanan/karetaria bersubsidi, layanan keuangan, layanan hukum, dan beasiswa untuk tanggungan. k. Relokasi : biaya pengangkutan barang rumah tangga dan biaya hidup sementara yang ditanggung perusahaan, mencakup seluruh atau sebagian biaya real estat yang berhubungan dengan pembelian rumah baru dan penjualan rumah yang ditinggali sebelumnya.
  30. 30. l. Perawatan anak : layanan perawatan anak bersubsidi dari perusahaan dengan tujuan meminimalisir kemangkiran ketidak hadiran dengan alasan merawat anak, memertahankan produktivitas karyawan, dan meningkatkan kemajuan kaum wanita. m. Bantuan pendidikan : perusahaan memberikan bantuan berupa alokasi dana untuk meneruskan pendidikan dengan minimal nilai C dengan cara memberikan uang muka pendaftaran. n. Layanan makanan/kafetaria bersubsidi : dengan adanya layanan ini, perusahaan berharap adanya balas budu karyawan yaitu dengan peningkatan produktivitas, sedikit waktu terbuang, dan tenaga kerja yang sehat. Seperti makan siang cuma-cuma yang diberikan di kantin kantor o. Layanan keuangan : salah satu tunjangan finansial yang meningkat popularitasnya mengizinkan para karyawan untuk membeli beragam jenis polis asuransi melalui pemotongan gaji. p. Layanan hukum : layanan ini sama seperti layanan keuangan, yaitu dengan prosedur pemotongan gaji. q. Beasiswa untuk tanggungan : beasiswa yang diberikan perusahaan terhadap anak-anak karyawan dengan tujuan seelah mereka lulus akan masuk bekerja menjadi karyawan perusahaan tersebut. r. Bayaran premium : kompensasi yang dibayarkan kepada para karyawan untuk bekerja dalam periode yang panjang atau bekerja dalam kondisi yang berbahaya atau tidak menyenangkan.
  31. 31. C. Tujuan Diberikan Tunjangan Menurut Simamora (1997) tunjangan digunakan untuk membantu organisasi memenuhi satu atau lebih dari tujuan-tujuan berikut: 1. Meningkatkan moral karyawan 2. Memotivasi karyawan 3. Meningkatkan kepuasan kerja 4. Memikat karyawan-karyawan baru 5. Mengurangi perputaran karyawan 6. Menjaga agar serikat pekerja tidak campur tangan 7. Meningkatkan keamanan karyawan 8. Mempertahankan posisi yang menguntungkan 9. Meningkatkan citra perusahaan dikalangan karyawan Program tunjangan karyawan haruslah direncanakan secara cermat dan tujuan-tujuannya disusun dengan teratur untuk digunakan sebagai pedoman guna menyususn program dalam menentukan kombinasi tunjangan yang optimal. Langkah – langkah yang bisa di gunakan antara lain sebagai berikut : a. Mengumpulkan data biaya dasar dari semua item tunjangan b. Melakukan penelitian seperti seberapa banyak dana yang tersedia guna mengikuti semua biaya tunjangan untuk periode mendatang. c. Menentukan preferensi kepada setiap item tunjangan yakni, preferensi karyawan dan preferesi manajemen. d. Memutuskan bagaimana kombinasi optimal dari berbagai tunjangan. Orang yang membuat keputusan secermat mungkin akan mempetimbangkan berbagai item tunjangan preferensi relatif yang diperlihatkan oleh manajemen dan para karyawan, perkiraan biaya-biaya setiap item dan total jumlah dana yang tersedia untuk setiap paket tunjangan.
  32. 32. Pengusaha umumnya dapat memenuhi harapan pekerja mengenai peningkatan upah serta pemberian tunjangan dan fasilitas bila pekerja dapat memberikan kontribusi lebih besar dan sebanding. Pengusaha dapat memberikan tambahan upah dan atau tunjangan bagi pekerja hanya bila dia yakin bahwa pekerja dapat memberikan peningkatan produktivitas. Dengan kata lain setiap peningkatan upah dan tunjangan perlu diikuti dengan peningkatan produktivitas pekerja secara profesional. D. Prinsip-Prinsip Program Tunjangan Simamora (1997) menyatakan, supaya program tunjangan memberikan kontribusi bagi organisasi, setidak-tidaknya sama dengan biaya yang telah dikeluarkan bagi program tersebut, terdapat beberpa prinsip umum yang sebaiknya diterapkan, yaitu : a. Tunjangan karyawan haruslah memenuhi kebutuhan nyata. b. Tunjangan-tunjangan haruslah dibatasi kepada aktivitas-aktivitas dimana kelompok lebih efisien dibandingkan individu. c. Program tunjangan haruslah bercirikan fleksibilitas yang memadai demi memungkinkan adaptasi terhadap berbagai kebutuhan-kebutuhan karyawan. d. Jika perusahaan ingin meraih apresiasi dari penyediaan jasa-jasa karyawan, perusahaan haruslah melakukan program komunikasi yang ekstensif dan terencana dengan baik.Perusahaan dan karyawan pada hakekatnya saling membutuhkan, karyawan adalah asset perusahaan karena tanpa adanya sumber daya manusia maka perusahaan tidak akan bisa berjalan, begitu juga karyawan tidak dapat menunjang kesejahteraan hidupnya tanpa adanya perusahaan sebagai tempat mencari nafkah sekaligus implementasi dari disiplin ilmu yang mereka miliki sendiri. Maka karyawan harus diperhatikan kesejahteraannya jangan hanya dituntut kewajibannya saja dengan berbagai macam beban pekerjaan, begitu pula dengan karyawan yang jangan hanya menuntut hak mereka tetapi pekerjaan dan tanggung jawab sebagai karyawan tidak diselesaikan.
  33. 33. Untuk memcegah terjadinya tindakan karyawan yang tidak diinginkan oleh perusahaan, maka tugas manajemen perusahaan yang harus memenuhi tuntutan karyawan dengan memberikan kesejahteraan yang adil dan bijaksana, semua itu dilakukan demi terciptanya kesejahteraan karyawan dan kesejahteraan perusahaan. Karyawan adalah modal utama bagi setiap perusahaan. sebagai modal, karyawan perlu dikelola agar tetap produktif. Akan tetapi pengelolaan karyawan bukanlah hal yang mudah, karena mereka mempunyai pikiran, perasaan, status, keinginan dan latar belakang yang heterogen. Oleh sebab itu perusahaan harus bisa mendorong mereka agar tetap produktif dalam mengerjakan tugas- tugas dan tanggung jawabnya masing-masing yaitu dengan memberikan sesuatu yang menimbulkan kepuasan dalam diri karyawan. sehingga perusahaan dapat membpertahankan karyawan yang loyalitas dan dedikasi yang tinggi serta memiliki pengalaman dan potensi dalam bidang pekerjaannya. Karyawan semacam itu merupakan asset utama yang penting dan salah satu factor penunjang keberhasilan pekerjaan dalam menjalankan perusahaan. E. Etika dalam Pemotongan Tunjangan Pensiunan Pengusaha telah mencoba strategi-strategi berikut : 1. Menunda tunjangan perawatan kesehatan bagi pensiunan, khususnya jika pensiunan menerima tawaran kerja lain dengan tunjangan yang serupa, bahkan jika pekerjaan itu bersifat paruh waktu. 2. Membatasi tunjangan pensiunan bagi pensiunan yang baru dengan menaikkan angka yang dikurangi dari gaji karyawan, mengurangi perlindungan, atau mengurangi konstribusi pengusaha. 3. Mengganti tunjangan kesehatan pensiunan agar memakai program perawatan terkelola. 1. Melobi untuk mengubah hukum/aturan pajak sehingga memungkinkan pengusaha untuk menutup tunjangan pensiun yang berlebihan dalam mendanai biaya perawatan kesehatan pensiunan, sehingga menghasilkan pembayaran pensiun lebih rendah kepada para pensiunan.
  34. 34. F. Pengertian Kompensasi Pandangan umum terkait dengan kompensasi bagi masyarakat terlebih bagi karyawan adalah hal yang sangat penting. Pengertian kompensasi merupakan hal fundamental bagi mereka karena menurut para karyawan jumlah atau besaran kompensasi dapat merepresentasikan nilai dari suatu kinerja diantara mereka (karyawan) atau masyarakat. Pada Manajemen Sumber Daya Manusia pengertian kompensasi bagi karyawan dilihat dari tingkatannya dapat menentukan pula tingkatan hidup mereka. Sedangkan secara umum tingkat kompensasi dapat mewakilkan status sosial, harga diri dan martabat. Sehingga dengan pemahaman akan pengertian kompensasi di masyarakat akan membentuk pandangan bahwa apabila kompensasi tidak sesuai maka kinerja, motivasi dan kepuasan kerja dapat menurun secara signifikan. Perusahaan juga wajib memahami arti atau pengertian kompensasi. Hal ini penting karena dapat menjadi usaha dari perusahaan untuk menjaga loyalitas karyawannya. Lebih lanjut kompensasi sering menjadi elemen biaya yang memiliki anggaran besar karena pengaruh kompensasi terhadap kinerja karyawan merupakan hal yang sangat penting. Jenis-Jenis Kompensasi Kompensasi dapat digolongkan menjadi dua yaitu: 1. Kompensasi Langsung Pengertian kompensasi langsung adalah kompensasi yang dirasakan secara langsung oleh penerimanya, misalnya gaji, insentif, dan juga upah.  Gaji adalah balas jasa yang diterima oleh karyawan sebagai suatu konsekuensi dari kedudukannya sebagai seorang karyawan yang dapat memberikan suatu sumbangan tenaga dan juga pikiran dalam mencapai suatu tujuan perusahaan.
  35. 35.  Upah adalah kompensasi yang diterima oleh karyawan yang didasarkan pada jam kerja, jumlah barang yang dihasilkan ataupun dari banyaknya pelayanan yang dihasilkan.  Insentif adalah kompensasi yang diberikan kepada karyawan tertentu, karena dapat menjadi suatu keberhasilan prestasinya di atas standar tertentu. 2. Kompensasi Tidak Langsung Pengertian kompensasi tidak langsung adalah kompensasi yang tidak langsung dirasakan oleh karyawan, yakni benefit dan service (tunjangan pelayanan), Benefit dan service adalah kompensasi tambahan (financial atau non financial ) yang diberikan atas dasar kebijakan perusahaan terhadap keseluruhan karyawan atas usaha dalam meningkatkan kesejahteraan mereka. Program tunjangan karyawan dapat bagi dalam tiga kategori yakni sebagai berikut..  Tunjangan memberikan hasil (income) serta memberikan peningkatan rasa aman bagi setiap kalangan karyawan yang membayar pengeluaran ekstrim atau luar basa yang dialami karyawan secara tidak terduga.  Program tunjangan sebagai kesempatan karyawan. Meliputi pembayaran kuliah hingga hiburan, cuti, hari besar dan cuti bagi karyawan perempuan yang hamil.  Tunjangan untuk menjamin kenyamanan karyawan selama bekerja di perusahaan. Dalam hal ini tunjangan kendaraan kantor, ruang kantor yang nyaman bagi karyawan dan adanya tempat parkir yang nyaman. Jenis-Jenis Kompensasi Menurut Gugup Kismono (2011: 178) Menurut Gugup Kismono bahwa kompensasi terdiri atas macam-macam kategori yakni sebagai berikut..  Kompensasi Finansial. Kompensasi finansial terbagi dua macam yaitu, kompensasi langsung yang berupa pembayaran upah (pembayaran atas tujuan jam kerjanya), gaji (pembayaran secara tetap), dan insentif atau bonus. Sementara kompensasi tidak langsung adalah berupa pemberian pelayanan dan fasilitas kepada karyawan misalnya program beasiswa pendidikan, libur, perumahan dll.
  36. 36.  Kompensasi Non Finansial. Kompensasi yang terdiri atas dua macam yakni kepuasan dari pekerjaan itu sendiri dan kepuasaan yang diperoleh dari lingkungan kerja. Kepuasan dari lingkungan pekerjaan itu sendiri adalah kepuasaan yang diberikan berupa tugas-tugas menarik, tanggung jawab, tantangan, rasa pencapaian, dan juga pengakuan. Sedangkan kepuasaan yang diperoleh dari lingkungan kerja karyawan berupa kebijakan yang sehat, supervisi yang kompeten, kerabat kerja yang menyenangkan, dan juga lingkungan kerja yang nyaman. Faktor-Faktor Yang Mempengaruhi Kompensasi Sistem pemberian kompensasi oleh organisasi kepada karyawan dapat dipengaruhi dengan berbagai faktor sebagai suatu tantangan setiap organisasi dalam menentukan kebijakan kompensasi bagi karyawannya. Adapun faktor-faktor yang mempengaruhi kompensasi adalah sebagai berikut..  Produktivitas. Organisasi berkeinginan untuk memperoleh keuntungan baik berupa material atau non-material.  Kemampuan untuk Membayar. Pemberian kompensasi tergantung dari mampu untuk membayar. Organisasi tidak memberikan kompensasi tidak melebihi kemampuannya.  Kesediaan untuk Membayar. Kesediaan ini berpengaruh atas kebijaksanaan pemberian kompensasi karyawannya.  Suplai dan Permintaan Tenaga Kerja. Banyak tidaknya tenaga kerja di pasaran kerja, dapat mempengaruhi pemberian kompensasi.  Organisasi Karyawan. Adanya organisasi karyawan tersebu akan berpengaruh terhadap kebijakan pemberian kompensasi.  Peraturan dan Perundang-Undangan. Hal demikian akan membantu bidang perburuan (karyawan). Peraturan tersebut jelas mempengaruhi sistem pemberian kompensasi bagi setiap organisasi, baik pemerintah maupun swasta.

×