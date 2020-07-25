Resumen primero ingles

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. It’s nice to meet you • Darsis Morelia Vasquez Huamancaja FULL NAME • DarsisFIRST NAME • MoreliaMIDDLE NAME • VasquezLAST NAME • DarNICK NAME
  2. 2. SUBJECT PERSONAL PRONOUNS I You He She It We You They POSSESSIVE ADJECTIVES My Your His Her Its Our Your Their THE VERB BE Am Is Are CONTRACTIONS I’m You’re He’s She’s It’s We’re You’re They’re A= Hello, My name is Darsis B= Hi Darsis, It’s nice to meet you. I’m Fiorela A= It’s nice to meet you, too. The verb TO BE is of great importance in the grammar of the English language. Corresponds to the verbs "SER" and "ESTAR".
  3. 3. TITLES Mr. Single or married males Miss Single females Mrs. Married females Ms. Single or married females A= Good mornig Mr. Castro, how’s it going? B= Hello Ms. Poma, I am good. A= Good afternoon Mrs. Poma B= Hello Miss Vasquez. How are you doing? A= I’m ok, thank you.
  4. 4. A= Hello, what’s your name? B= My name is Diana. A= What’s your cell phone number? B= My cell pone number is 973649558 A= What’s your email addresses? B= My email addresses is diana.43@gmail.com
  5. 5. What’s this? ARTICLE an + vowel sound a + consonant sound a a a a a an an an an an an an A= What is this? B= It is a book. ( This is a book) C= It is an apple. (This is an apple)
  6. 6. PLURAL NOUNS
  7. 7. Most of the NOUNS take –s. Dog – Dogs Car – Cars Hause – Hauses Notebook - Apple – Apples Plane – Planes Church - Churches Tomato - Tomatoes Bus – Buses Kiss - Kisses Box – Boxes Wish – Wishes NOUNS that finish in –ch, -sh, -s, -ss, -o, -x take –es. NOUNS that finish in “f” or “fe” take –ves. knife – knives shelf– shelves knife – knives leaf – leaves half – halves wolf – wolves (Except: roof-roofs, chief-chiefs, proof-proofs)
  8. 8. NOUNS that finish in “y” take –ies. Lady – Ladies Cherry – cherries (except: boy – boys)
  9. 9. SINGULAR •My house is White. •This book is big. •The car is new. •The chair is broken. •My dog is short. •The flower is red. •That picture is very beautiful. •Is it a marker? – No it’s not, it is a pen. PLURAL • Our flowers are wonderful. • My hands are soft. • Our pens are red. • The keys are yellow. • My books are very good. • My shoes are black. • Your glasses are blue. • Are your brothers older than you? -Yes, they are/ No, they’re not.
  10. 10. Prepositions of place • Cuando esta debajoUNDER • Cuando se encuentra dentroIN • Cuando se encuentra sobreON • Cuando se encuentra en frenteIN FRONT OF • Cuando se encuentra detrásBEHIND • Cuando se encuentra al ladoNEXT TO
  11. 11. There is a cat in the box. The lamp is on the table. Those clouds are above the car. That dog is under the table. The chair is next to the plant. The chair is in front of the table. The chair is behind the table. That purple ball is between the dog blue and pink ball.

