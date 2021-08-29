Successfully reported this slideshow.
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(3.5/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4.5/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Brené Brown
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Personal Brand Exploration

  1. 1. PERSONAL BRAND EXPLORATION Brianne Garcia-Smith Project & Portfolio I: Week 1 August 8, 2021
  2. 2. I spent many years in Human Resources before I walked away to fulfill my dream of working in Esports. My goal is to bring new ways fans can view and enjoy Esports gaming. I am passionate about my work, as I strive to be an influencer in Video Production. I’m always willing to learn something new. I aim to be a Senior Video Producer. I am dedicated to working on my craft, accepting constructive criticism, and expressing my creative mind. IDENTITY Picture of You Goes Here Caption
  3. 3. PROFESSION Potential Job Titles: • Video Editor • Film Editor • Online Editor BRAND ARCHETYPE -I am hard- working and humble. I am constantly developing artistic control and skill. I take the extra time to hone my skills. I have an eye for detail. I do research to increase creative ideas and connect with the target audience. Film and Video Editors for Esports Gaming Industry Picture Relevant to Your Industry Goes Here Caption
  4. 4. Producer’s and Creative Producers TARGET AUDIENCE Jen Tarvin Outreach Plan: • My portfolio will highlight specific projects that tailor to what the companies current editors do. • I will use LinkedIn to connect with this person. • I will wait three days before reaching out by email to ask about the status of my application. PROFILE PICTURE Creative Producer at Esports Engine John Quick Outreach Plan: • I will review the job responsibilities to know what the company is looking for in an editor. • I will reach out by email or LinkedIn. • I will wait three days before attempting to call or email this person. PROFILE PICTURE Creative Producer at Blizzard Entertainment Lindsey Washburn Outreach Plan: • I will prepare a “elevator pitch” to show them what makes me different from other editors. • I will send this person an email to connect with them. • I plan to wait three days then send an email asking about my application. PROFILE PICTURE Producer at Rooster Teeth Caption Caption Caption
  5. 5. GOALS Short Term: Immediately After Graduation, 2023 • I plan to be hired at a Esports company. ‣ I hope to grow my Youtube subscribers by 25%. I will do this by posting weekly content showcasing my editing advancement and what I have to offer. Mid Term: 2030-2033 • I will have gained advanced knowledge of Video Production. ‣ I will have gained more connections on my LinkedIn account by at least 50%. While working with producers I will make a professional name for myself and use word of mouth to build my portfolio to be a highly talented editor. Long Term: 2034-2041 • I will be a well known Senior Editor for an Esports company. ‣ My connections on LinkedIn will have increased by 80% as well as my Youtube subscriptions by 50%. I will showcase my ability to pull creativity from others with new and fresh content.
  6. 6. SKILLS ANALYSIS Notable Skills & Current Proficiencies: Notable Skills REQUIRED in TRADE & Current Proficiencies: Basic knowledge of Adobe Pro SOFT HARD Novice / Adept / Expert Storytelling Writing Novice / Adept / Expert Active Learning Novice / Adept / Expert Critical thinking Novice / Adept / Expert Complex Problem Solving SOFT HARD Novice / Adept / Expert Web page creating software Novice / Adept / Expert Communication Novice / Adept / Expert Active listening Novice / Adept / Expert
  7. 7. I help content creators to produce expressive enjoyable content that they can share with their community by using Adobe Creative Cloud to clip and edit their videos. PROMISE
  8. 8. CREDENTIALS Work Experience: • Video Editor for Twitch streamer. Pokemon Unite Youtube video. Education: • Sportscasting, B.S., Full Sail University 2023 Volunteer work: • Video Editing for Semper Victoires Esports Picture Relevant to Your Industry Goes Here Caption
  9. 9. COMPETITION Joseph DeWitt Industry Experience: • Three years at Blizzard Entertainment. Education: • Point Park University, 2012 Leadership Experience: • Senior Assistant Editor at INNOCEAN USA • Video editor at Blizzard Entertainment. Skills and Proficiencies: • Post Production- 11 endorsements • Video Editing - 27 endorsements • Video- 11 endorsements Brianne Garcia-Smith Overall Online Presence: • 500+ connections, no customized banner, professional headshot, very detailed, no published articles, active on social media, LinkedIn URL not customized. • Grade: Superior, 95 out of 100 HEADSHOT HEADSHOT Industry Experience: • Video Editor for Semper Victores Esports Education: • Sportcasting Degree, 2023 Leadership Experience: • Human Resources Skills and Proficiencies: • Quick Learner - 0 endorsements • Adobe Pro- 0 endorsements • Communication - 0 endorsements Overall Online Presence: • Three connections, banner imaged not customized, no professional headshots, profile semi detailed, no published articles, semi active on social media, LinkedIn URL not customized. • Grade: Poor, 10 out of 100 Caption Caption
  10. 10. COMPETITION Noteworthy Experience: • Video Editor and Game Design for Fragoso Entertainment. • QA Intern for Imagination Vent LLC Subaru Justy HEADSHOT HEADSHOT Industry Experience: • Four years Video Editing at Fragoso Entertainment Education: • Game and Interactive Media Design at Full Sail University Skills and Proficiencies: • Game Design- 53 endorsements • Game Programming- 47 endorsements • Game Development - 45 endorsements Overall Online Presence: • 500+ connections, banner is customized, not a professional headshot, very detailed profile, no published articles, active on social media, customized LinkedIn URL. • Grade: Superior, 99 out of 100 Industry Experience: • Video Editor for Semper Victores Esports Education: • Sportscasting Degree 2023 Leadership Experience: • Human Resources Skills and Proficiencies: • Quick Learner - 0 endorsements • Adobe Pro- 0 endorsements • Communication- 0 endorsements Overall Online Presence: • Three connections, banner imaged not customized, no professional headshots, profile semi detailed, no published articles, semi active on social media, LinkedIn URL not customized. • Grade: Poor, 10 out of 100 Brianne Garcia-Smith Caption Caption
  11. 11. BRAND POSITION For Creative Directors who are looking for storytelling talent, I provide fresh ideas that will connect with the target audience and can create from the smaller of details. “NICKNAME?”
  12. 12. NETWORKING & MARKETING Industry Events & Organizations • TwitchCon Convention ‣ July 2022 | San Diego • Cloud 9 Esports ‣ January 2022 | San Francisco • BlizzCon ‣ November 2023 | Los Angeles Digital Marketing • Primary Content: I will create Esports and sports related content to publish online. I take others content and create new videos for their Youtube channels. I make sure it is in the way the client is looking to connect with its viewers. • Primary Tools: I will use Youtube, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook to use to post my content. YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok I will make weekly content to post. Facebook and Twitter I will use and make posts every other day. • Website: I will add different content that I have worked on to my portfolio to showcase my ability to adapt to different games and creative views for production purposes. Picture of You Goes Here Caption
  13. 13. PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT Mentor • I will seek a mentor that already has an advanced knowledge of video editing software. Edit’s daily and can show me how to look out for myself. November 2021 Formal Education • Sportscasting Bachelor’s degree. July 30th 2023. Technical Skills • Adobe Pro, Adode Creative Cloud July 2021 • Graphic Design for Adobe, SkillShare, January 2022 • Adobe After Effects, SkillShare, March 2022 Soft Skills • Time Management Creative comprehension , Full Sail University 2021 • Writing Broadcast writing, Full Sail University 2021 • Cordination Full Sail University 2021
  14. 14. Brianne Garcia-Smith You know when you have content and you have a hard time creating a story from it? Well, what I do is take your VOD’s and turn them into videos that express story’s and connect with an audience. In fact, here is my YouTube channel where I post my work. Picture of You Goes Here Caption
