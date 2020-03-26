Successfully reported this slideshow.
IODINASI ASETON Kelompok 8 Kelompok 9
BAGIAN-BAGIAN • Menentukan laju reaksi iodinasi aseton I. Tujuan • Pembuatan Kurva Kalibrasi • Pembuatan Grafik Variasi Ko...
Tabel Konsentrasi dan Absorbansi (x) Konsentrasi (y) absorbansi 0,00006 0,269 0,00007 0,377 0,00008 0,492 0,00009 0,633 0,...
Tabel Volume Larutan Aseton, Iodium, dan HCl dalam campuran No. Percobaan Volume aseton (mL) Volume HCl (mL) Volume Iodium...
Tabel Konsentrasi, Absorbansi dan Waktu Percobaan 1 t (s) A [C] 20 0,097 7,89902 x 10-6 40 0,092 7,49186 x 10-6 60 0,087 7...
Tabel Konsentrasi, Absorbansi dan Waktu Percobaan 2 t(s) A [C] 20 0,095 7,73616 x 10-6 40 0,092 7,49186 x 10-6 60 0,087 7,...
Tabel Konsentrasi, Absorbansi dan Waktu Percobaan 3 t (s) A [C] 20 0,153 1,24593 x 10-5 40 0,147 1,19707 x 10-5 60 0,143 1...
Tabel Konsentrasi, Absorbansi dan Waktu Percobaan 4 t(s) A [C] 20 0,162 1,31922 x 10-5 40 0,158 1,28664 x 10-5 60 0,155 1,...
Tabel Percobaan dan Laju Reaksi Dari Grafik percobaan 1,2,3 dan 4 diperoleh persamaan garis, dimana m (slope)nya adalah la...
Penentuan Konsentrasi Terkoreksi Orde Reaksi Percobaan Aseton 0,1 M HCl 0,25 M Iodium 10-4 M Volume Total (mL) Laju V (mL)...
Menentukan Orde Reaksi HCl v = k [HCl]m [(CH3)2C=O]n 𝑣2 𝑣4 = 𝑘 0,1 ᵐ 0,03 ⁿ 𝑘 [0,075]ᵐ 0,03 ⁿ 0,000000019079 0,00000001640...
Menentukan Orde Reaksi Aseton v = k [HCl]m [(CH3)2C=O]n 𝑣3 𝑣4 = 𝑘 0,075 ᵐ 0,04 ⁿ 𝑘 [0,075]ᵐ 0,03 ⁿ 0,000000019079 0,000000...
A. Percobaan 1 v = k [HCl]m [(CH3)2C=O]n v = k [HCl]1 [(CH3)2C=O]1 0,000000021289 = k (0,0833) (0,033) k = 7,745 x 10-6 B....
C. Percobaan 3 v = k [HCl]m [(CH3)2C=O]n v = k [HCl]1 [(CH3)2C=O]1 0,000000019079 = k (0,075) (0,04) k= 6,36 x 10-6 D. Per...
Pada percobaan ini, didapatkan hasil absorbansi pada kurva kalibrasi semakin menurun, hal ini dikarenakan adanya reaksi Io...
PPT praktikum Iodinasi Aseton SMT 4 [Kimia Fisik]

  1. 1. IODINASI ASETON Kelompok 8 Kelompok 9
  2. 2. BAGIAN-BAGIAN • Menentukan laju reaksi iodinasi aseton I. Tujuan • Pembuatan Kurva Kalibrasi • Pembuatan Grafik Variasi Konsentrasi terhadap Waktu • Penentuan Konsentrasi Terkoreksi Orde Reaksi • Menentukan Konstanta Laju Reaksi II. Hasil dan Perhitungan III. Pembahasan
  3. 3. Tabel Konsentrasi dan Absorbansi (x) Konsentrasi (y) absorbansi 0,00006 0,269 0,00007 0,377 0,00008 0,492 0,00009 0,633 0,0001 0,755 y = 12280x - 0.4772 R² = 0.9978 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.00006 0.00007 0.00008 0.00009 0.0001 0.00011 Absorbansi Konsentrasi (Molar) Kurva Kalibrasi Iodin pada λ max= 300 nm
  4. 4. Tabel Volume Larutan Aseton, Iodium, dan HCl dalam campuran No. Percobaan Volume aseton (mL) Volume HCl (mL) Volume Iodium (mL) 1 3 3 3 2 3 4 3 3 4 3 3 4 3 3 4 Pada kurva kalibrasi telah diperoleh: m (slope) = 12280 dan intercept = -0,4772 Persamaan Lamber-Beer: A= ε . b. C m(slope) pada kurva adalah (ε . b) A= ε . b. C A= B. C C = A/B
  5. 5. Tabel Konsentrasi, Absorbansi dan Waktu Percobaan 1 t (s) A [C] 20 0,097 7,89902 x 10-6 40 0,092 7,49186 x 10-6 60 0,087 7,08469 x 10-6 80 0,082 6,67752 x 10-6 100 0,076 6,18893 x 10-6 120 0,071 5,78176 x 10-6 y = -0.000000021289x + 0.000008344191 R² = 0.999124857043 0 0.000001 0.000002 0.000003 0.000004 0.000005 0.000006 0.000007 0.000008 0.000009 0 50 100 150 Grafik Konsentrasi Campuran Terhadap Waktu (Percobaan 1) Konsentrasi(M) Waktu (s)
  6. 6. Tabel Konsentrasi, Absorbansi dan Waktu Percobaan 2 t(s) A [C] 20 0,095 7,73616 x 10-6 40 0,092 7,49186 x 10-6 60 0,087 7,08469 x 10-6 80 0,081 6,59609 x 10-6 100 0,076 6,18893 x 10-6 120 0,073 5,94463 x 10-6 y = -0,000000019079x + 0,000008175896 R² = 0,990279823269 0 0.000001 0.000002 0.000003 0.000004 0.000005 0.000006 0.000007 0.000008 0.000009 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 Konsentrasi(M) Waktu (s) Grafik Konsentrasi Campuran Terhadap Waktu (Percobaan 2)
  7. 7. Tabel Konsentrasi, Absorbansi dan Waktu Percobaan 3 t (s) A [C] 20 0,153 1,24593 x 10-5 40 0,147 1,19707 x 10-5 60 0,143 1,1645 x 10-5 80 0,138 1,12378 x 10-5 100 0,134 1,09121 x 10-5 120 0,129 1,05049 x 10-5 y = -0.000000019079x + 0.000012790445 R² = 0.997132970835 0.00001 0.0000105 0.000011 0.0000115 0.000012 0.0000125 0.000013 0 50 100 150 Grafik Konsentrasi Campuran Terhadap Waktu (Percobaan 3) Konsentrasi(M) Waktu (s)
  8. 8. Tabel Konsentrasi, Absorbansi dan Waktu Percobaan 4 t(s) A [C] 20 0,162 1,31922 x 10-5 40 0,158 1,28664 x 10-5 60 0,155 1,26221 x 10-5 80 0,15 1,2215 x 10-5 100 0,146 1,18893 x 10-5 120 0,142 1,15635 x 10-5 y = -0.000000016403x + 0.000013539631 R² = 0.997124467107 0.0000114 0.0000116 0.0000118 0.000012 0.0000122 0.0000124 0.0000126 0.0000128 0.000013 0.0000132 0.0000134 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 Konsentrasi(M) Waktu (s) Grafik Konsentrasi Campuran Terhadap Waktu (Percobaan 4)
  9. 9. Tabel Percobaan dan Laju Reaksi Dari Grafik percobaan 1,2,3 dan 4 diperoleh persamaan garis, dimana m (slope)nya adalah laju reaksi No. Percobaan Laju Reaksi (V) 1 -0,000000021289 2 -0,000000019079 3 -0,000000019079 4 -0,000000016403
  10. 10. Penentuan Konsentrasi Terkoreksi Orde Reaksi Percobaan Aseton 0,1 M HCl 0,25 M Iodium 10-4 M Volume Total (mL) Laju V (mL) [Aseton] (M) V (mL) [HCl] (M) V (mL) 1 3 0,033 3 0,0833 3 9 -0,000000021289 2 3 0,03 4 0,1 3 10 -0,000000019079 3 4 0,04 3 0,075 3 10 -0,000000019079 4 3 0,03 3 0,075 4 10 -0,000000016403
  11. 11. Menentukan Orde Reaksi HCl v = k [HCl]m [(CH3)2C=O]n 𝑣2 𝑣4 = 𝑘 0,1 ᵐ 0,03 ⁿ 𝑘 [0,075]ᵐ 0,03 ⁿ 0,000000019079 0,000000016403 = 0,1 ᵐ [0,075]ᵐ 1,163 = (1,333)m Log 1,163 = m log (1,333) 0,0656 = m (0,125) m = 0,525 m = 1
  12. 12. Menentukan Orde Reaksi Aseton v = k [HCl]m [(CH3)2C=O]n 𝑣3 𝑣4 = 𝑘 0,075 ᵐ 0,04 ⁿ 𝑘 [0,075]ᵐ 0,03 ⁿ 0,000000019079 0,000000016403 = 0,04 ⁿ [0,03]ⁿ 1,163 = (1,333)n Log 1,163 = n log (1,333) 0,0656 = n (0,125) n = 0,525 n = 1 Maka Diperoleh Persamaan Laju Reaksi v = k [HCl]1 [(CH3)2C=O]1
  13. 13. A. Percobaan 1 v = k [HCl]m [(CH3)2C=O]n v = k [HCl]1 [(CH3)2C=O]1 0,000000021289 = k (0,0833) (0,033) k = 7,745 x 10-6 B. Percobaan 2 v = k [HCl]m [(CH3)2C=O]n v = k [HCl]1 [(CH3)2C=O]1 0,000000019079 = k (0,1) (0,03) k = 6,36 x 10-6
  14. 14. C. Percobaan 3 v = k [HCl]m [(CH3)2C=O]n v = k [HCl]1 [(CH3)2C=O]1 0,000000019079 = k (0,075) (0,04) k= 6,36 x 10-6 D. Percobaan 4 v = k [HCl]m [(CH3)2C=O]n v = k [HCl]1 [(CH3)2C=O]1 0,000000016403 = k (0,075) (0,03) k = 7,29 x 10-6
  15. 15. Pada percobaan ini, didapatkan hasil absorbansi pada kurva kalibrasi semakin menurun, hal ini dikarenakan adanya reaksi Iodin dengan aseton, sehingga konsentrasi Iodin berkurang seiring berjalannya reaksi. Kurva kalibrasi ini digunakan sebagai faktor koreksi, atau untuk mencapai ketertelusuran pengukuran. Dalam percobaan ini digunakan spektofotometer UV-VIS dengan λmaksimal sebesar 300 nm. Lamda maksimal ini digunakan untuk menentukan serapan maksimal, sehingga berapapun konsentrasi yang diukur, lamda tersebut sudah spesifik terhadap jenis larutannya. Spektrofotometri UV-VIS. Digunakan untuk mengukur zat dengan panjang gelombang di kisaran UV dan Visibel yakni diantara 190 nm-380 nm (UV) dan 380 nm- 780 nm (Visibel/tampak).

